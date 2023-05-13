Navigation
    Ukraine

    Die besten Tweets, die zeigen, wie sich Putin in der Ukraine verzockt hat

    Die besten Memes und Cartoons, die zeigen, wie sich die Situation für Putin zuspitzt

    Die nur schwer verdaulichen Ereignisse rund um den Ukraine-Krieg im Spiegel der Karikaturistinnen und Karikaturisten.
    13.05.2023, 05:37
    Obacht, geschätzte watson-Userin, geschätzter -User: Wenn die Tweets in diesem Artikel nicht prompt angezeigt werden, klicke für unseren hilfsbereiten IT-Support auf diesen Link, zähle wahlweise laut oder leise auf fünf und scrolle erst dann weiter.

    Wenn du plötzlich nur noch seltsame Freunde hast

    Bild
    bild: twitter / @uamemesforces

    Neues Ungemach für Putin: Die Ukraine bekommt von Grossbritannien «Storm Shadow»-Marschflugkörper geliefert …

    Bild

    … mit denen sie weit entfernte Ziele präzise angreifen kann.

    Bild
    105
    Grosse Reichweite: «Storm Shadow» stellt Putin vor Probleme

    Siegesparade 2023

    Warum es heuer nur eine Mini-Parade zum «Tag des Sieges» gab

    Wie es mit Putins Kriegsziel, der «Entmilitarisierung», bislang so läuft

    Putins späte Selbsterkenntnis

    Bild

    Bild

    Wie es für Russland in Bachmut läuft

    Bild

    Wie Russland seinen Angriffskrieg erklärt

    Russen und ihre Kollaborateure, wenn die ukrainische Gegenoffensive startet

    Derweil im Kreml

    Wie Russlands Drohnenabwehr funktioniert

    Bonus

    (oli)

