BREAKING: Russia's last functioning tank takes part in Victory Day parade before being sent to Ukraine pic.twitter.com/ut7i15d6nr— Sputnik (@Sputnik_Not) May 9, 2023
One of the goals of russian special military operation was demilitarization. We can clearly see it’s been achieved. pic.twitter.com/89zqw4zUlg— Saint Javelin (@saintjavelin) May 9, 2023
BREAKING: Defense Ministry spokesman says 146 T-14 Armata tanks took part in Moscow's Victory Day parade but they were invisible to cameras because they used stealth nanotechnology pic.twitter.com/sF03qbRjlm— Sputnik (@Sputnik_Not) May 9, 2023
Kazakh president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev demands Putin to refund travel costs after "shit parade" pic.twitter.com/B81ht9FUZb— Sputnik (@Sputnik_Not) May 9, 2023
Zum Tag des Sieges werden die Museumsstücke aus dem Depot gekramt pic.twitter.com/YV9ogwNG6s— Kostas Koufogiorgos (@Koufogiorgos) May 9, 2023
9 stages of Russian invasion (nuclear threat every 2nd step):— Darth Putin (@DarthPutinKGB) May 12, 2023
1 We won't invade
2 You made us invade
3 It will take 3 days
4 Wait until we get serious
5 What airdefense doing?
6 The situation is difficult
7 Goodwill gesture/regrouping
8 It was all a feint
9 Repeat from step 4
A leaked video-tutorial prepared by the terrorussian government explaining the proper procedure of evacuating their personnel from Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/AOoJBigzyW— Operator Starsky (@StarskyUA) May 11, 2023
Peter Brookes on #Putin #putinattack #FalseFlag #PutinWarCrimes - political cartoon gallery in London https://t.co/dePcTdnXF6 pic.twitter.com/KbIfBjk1nX— Political Cartoon (@Cartoon4sale) May 4, 2023
What Russian air defense in Crimea doing? pic.twitter.com/0vYxaVNSVx— Gabriel (@xgabrielx36) April 29, 2023
Peter Brookes on #Putin #BP - political cartoon gallery in London https://t.co/dePcTdnXF6 pic.twitter.com/dyoKbFlN9J— Political Cartoon (@Cartoon4sale) May 2, 2023
Wonderful! Ukrainian activists have hacked into security cameras across Russia and broadcast a speech by President Zelenskyy pic.twitter.com/TdigYAsvWZ— Business Ukraine mag (@Biz_Ukraine_Mag) May 11, 2023
