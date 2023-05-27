Navigation
sonnig11°
DE | FR
Abschicken
    1
    Wir verwenden Cookies und Analysetools, um die Nutzerfreundlichkeit der Internetseite zu verbessern und passende Werbung von watson und unseren Werbepartnern anzuzeigen. Weitere Infos findest Du in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.
    Spass
    Ukraine

    Die besten Memes, die zeigen, wie sich Putin in der Ukraine verzockt hat

    Bild
    bild: twitter/@Roland_5742

    Die besten Memes und Cartoons, die zeigen, wie sich die Situation für Putin zuspitzt

    Die nur schwer verdaulichen Ereignisse rund um den Ukraine-Krieg im Spiegel der Karikaturistinnen und Karikaturisten.
    27.05.2023, 06:23
    Mehr «Spass»

    Obacht, geschätzte watson-Userin, geschätzter -User: Wenn die Tweets in diesem Artikel nicht prompt angezeigt werden, klicke für unseren hilfsbereiten IT-Support auf diesen Link, zähle wahlweise laut oder leise auf fünf und scrolle erst dann weiter.

    Russland bei der Arbeit

    Homs in Syrien und Bachmut in der Ukraine.
    Homs in Syrien und Bachmut in der Ukraine.

    Bild

    Wenn du nach zehn Monaten und Zehntausenden Toten eine ukrainische Provinzstadt erobert zerstört hast

    Gewonnen!

    Kreml-Propaganda im Wandel der Zeit

    Nachdem man in der gewaltigen Metropole Bachmut (siehe Karte) etwas aufgehalten wurde, erwartet Russland nun die Einnahme von Berlin in den nächsten zwei bis drei Tagen

    Welche weitreichenden Implikationen der Fall von Bachmut wirklich hat

    Putins Reaktion auf den Einmarsch russischer Anti-Kreml-Milizen im russischen Belgorod

    Derweil im Kreml

    Bild

    Wenn dir die USA verbieten mit westlichen Waffen Russland anzugreifen

    Bild
    bild: @LivFaustDieJung

    Die Belgorod-Operation kurz zusammengefasst

    Wie Russland seine Grenze sichert

    Bild
    bild: @uamemesforces

    Bild
    bild: @uamemesforces

    Der Geheimplan der ukrainischen Grossoffensive ist geleakt

    Bild
    bildL @uamemesforces
    Bild

    ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

    Wenn Selenskyj in einer Woche die wichtigsten Staatsoberhäupter trifft

    Putins aktuelle Situation in einer Karikatur

    Die Gruppe der sieben führenden demokratischen Industrienationen (G7) zieht die Schraube an und rüstet die Ukraine weiter auf …

    … auch mit F-16-Kampfjets

    Bild

    Das Problem der Ukraine

    Bild
    bild: @uamemesforces

    Wenn du versuchst am G7-Treffen den Handschlag mit Selenskyj zu vermeiden, damit deine neuen Freunde in China nicht sauer werden

    Und zum Schluss: Putins alternativer G1-Gipfel

    (oli)

    71
    1
    Diese Grafiken zeigen auf einen Blick, wie die Tech-Giganten ihre Milliarden verdienen💰
    von Oliver Wietlisbach
    55
    1
    Einfach die besten ChatGPT-Memes, die selbst KI-Muffel zum Schmunzeln bringen
    DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
    Würdest du gerne watson und unseren Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
    (Du wirst umgeleitet um die Zahlung abzuschliessen)
    5 CHF
    15 CHF
    25 CHF
    Anderer
    twint icon
    Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.
    Themen

    Hier kommen 38 Memes, die einfach ans Herz gehen ❤

    1 / 40
    Hier kommen 38 Memes, die einfach ans Herz gehen ❤
    Auf Facebook teilenAuf Twitter teilenWhatsapp sharer

    Hilferufe von der Front – russische Soldaten appellieren mit Videos an Putin

    Video: watson

    Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:

    1 Kommentar
    Zum Login
    user avatar
    Dein Kommentar
    YouTube Link
    0 / 600
    Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
    1
    Meistgelesen
    1
    «Die sterbenden Schwäne von Riga» – die Ursachen des Scheiterns
    2
    Moderne Sklaverei in der Schweiz – wo und wie sie am meisten auftritt
    3
    Patrick Fischer: «Die Verantwortung liegt immer beim Coach»
    4
    Schweiz vs. Schland: Diese 22 Bilder sind deutscher als alles andere auf der Welt
    5
    Daten zeigen: So hat sich der Klimakleber-Protest vor dem Gotthard auf den Stau ausgewirkt
    Meistkommentiert
    1
    Warum die Wehrpflicht für Frauen eine fundamentale Frechheit wäre
    2
    Mit dieser merkwürdigen Begründung rechtfertigt die Polizei Razzien gegen Klimaaktivisten
    3
    Sport ist Beziehungsmord!
    4
    USA schicken weltgrössten Flugzeugträger in Russlands Nähe
    5
    YB-Rüegg zurück nach Verona +++ Sommer bei den Bayern wohl vor dem Abflug
    Meistgeteilt
    1
    Putin bietet Georgien weitere Annäherung an + Lawrow dankt China für «ausgewogene» Haltung
    2
    Abzocker verkaufen Divertimento-Tickets für über 500 Franken weiter
    3
    Wie du dir als Gymi-Schüler die Lehre vorstellst – und umgekehrt
    4
    Musik-Ikone Tina Turner ist tot
    5
    Skandal-Auftritt in SS-Uniform: Berliner Polizei ermittelt gegen Roger Waters
    Afroman-Saga geht weiter: Nun will er Präsident werden
    Eben war noch die Sache mit der Hausdurchsuchung, dem lustigen Song mit den Videos von ebendieser Razzia – und die Klage der Vollzugsbeamten. Und wie reagiert Afroman darauf?

    «Was geht eigentlich bei Afroman momentan so?», fragten wir vor einigen Wochen. Die Antwort lautete: allerhand. Denn Mr. «Because I Got High» (gewiss erinnert ihr euch an seinen epischen Wurf aus dem Jahr 2000) war daran, von Mitgliedern der Strafverfolgungsbehörden seines Heimatstaates Ohio verklagt zu werden. Und Afroman – bürgerlich Joseph Foreman – verklagte darauf wiederum seine Kläger.

    Zur Story