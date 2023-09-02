Navigation
DE | FR
    Ukraine-Krieg: 22 Karikaturen, die Putin auf die Palme bringen

    22 Memes und Karikaturen, die dich zum Schmunzeln und Putin auf die Palme bringen

    Die nur schwer verdaulichen Ereignisse rund um den Ukraine-Krieg im Spiegel der Karikaturistinnen und Karikaturisten.
    02.09.2023, 05:0001.09.2023, 22:12
    Mehr «Spass»

    Obacht, geschätzte watson-Userin, geschätzter-User: Wenn die Tweets in diesem Artikel nicht prompt angezeigt werden, klicke für unseren hilfsbereiten IT-Support auf diesen Link, zähle wahlweise laut oder leise auf fünf und scrolle erst dann weiter.

    Die ukrainische Gegenoffensive im Süden

    Bild
    bild: @visegrad24

    Wenn dein Flugzeug aus dem Fenster fällt

    Der Fall des Rubels

    Wenn du versuchst Rubel im Wert von 10 Franken aus dem Land zu bringen

    🤣

    Bild

    Wenn du Heuchler im Lexikon nachschlägst

    «Dann ist es einstimmig – der Flugzeugabsturz war ein Unfall»

    Wie man Prigoschins «Unfall» im Kreml nennt

    Bild
    bild: extra3

    Wie das russische Ermittlungskomitee den tragischen Absturz untersucht

    Ehrliches Feedback. So wichtig.

    Derweil Verteidigungsminister Sergej Schoigu

    Der Unterschied zwischen Trumpistan und Putinland

    Warum sich in Russland fast niemand über Putin beschwert

    Warum Putin Russland seit 1999 eisern im Griff hat

    Der neuste Lagebericht aus Moskau

    Apropos Absturz

    Was auch NICHT zu Russland gehört

    Dmitri Medwedew erklärt dem Mond den Krieg

    Irgendwo in der Ostukraine

    Warum viele Russen nervös werden

    Putins 78. Kriegswoche kurz zusammengefasst

    Was Putin auch tun könnte

    Bonus I

    Wenn ukrainische Hacker wieder russische Webcams hacken

    Bonus II

    Wenn du der perfekte Doppelgänger bist und dich ein Detail trotzdem verrät

    Bonus III

    Und zum Schluss: Dinge, die du nur in Russland erlebst

    (oli)

    Themen

    Das Who is Who der Ukraine – diese Namen solltest du kennen

    1 / 10
    Das Who is Who der Ukraine – diese Namen solltest du kennen
    quelle: www.imago-images.de / imago images
    Einmaliger Gebrauch: Die Ukraine erobert Robotyne zurück

    Video: twitter

