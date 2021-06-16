In der Partie zwischen der Türkei und Wales am Mittwoch in Baku stehen beide Teams unter Zugzwang. Dem Verlierer droht das Verpassen der Achtelfinals.



War Italien beim 3:0 im Eröffnungsspiel so stark – oder die Türkei so schwach? Der zweite Spieltag in der Gruppe A wird Klarheit in dieser Frage bringen. Die Türken stehen nach dem enttäuschenden ersten Auftritt unter Druck. Eine weitere Niederlage, die zehnte im 15. Gruppenspiel an einer EM, können sie sich nicht leisten, wollen sie die Qualifikation für die Achtelfinals noch in den eigenen Füssen haben.



«Wir haben uns unter unserem Wert verkauft», sagte Nationaltrainer Senol Günes. Innerhalb von 27 Minuten kassierte der EM-Halbfinalist von 2008 am Freitag im Olimpico in Rom gegen den Gastgeber gleich viele Gegentreffer wie in der gesamten Qualifikation. Und in der Offensive agierte das Team, das im März in der WM-Qualifikation noch die Niederlande 4:2 und Norwegen 3:0 geschlagen hatte, erschreckend harmlos. «Ich erwarte eine viel bessere Leistung», so Günes.



Gegen Wales können die Türken auf den Support von rund 30'000 Fans zählen. Die Partie hat auch eine politische Komponente. Die Türkei ist militärische Schutzmacht von Aserbaidschan und unterstützte den Nachbarn im Konflikt mit Armenien um die Region Bergkarabach. Staatspräsident Recep Tayyip Erdogan und sein aserbaidschanischer Amtskollege Ilham Alijew werden am Mittwoch im Stadion erwartet.



Auch Wales kann sich nach seinem Unentschieden zum Auftakt keine Niederlage erlauben, treffen die Waliser doch zum Abschluss der Gruppenphase in Rom auf Italien. Trotzdem ging der Halbfinalist von 2016 als gefühlter Sieger aus dem 1:1 gegen die Schweiz hervor. «Einen positiven Start hinzulegen, war wichtig für uns», sagte Robert Page.



Der walisische Cheftrainer hat spezielle Erinnerungen an die Türkei. Beim vorletzten Aufeinandertreffen der beiden Nationen vor knapp 25 Jahren und einem 0:0 in Cardiff im Rahmen der WM-Qualifikation feierte Page sein Debüt als Spieler der «Red Dragons». Auch beim Rückspiel, das wesentlich spektakulärer verlief, war Page dabei. Die Türkei siegte in Istanbul dank vier Toren von Hakan Sükür 6:4. (nih/sda)