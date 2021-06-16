Navigation
    Zeit Heim Resultat Gast
    Flagge Flagge

    EM-Tagesticker

    Spanien und das «Chaos um den Rasen» +++ «Elonaldo» lässt Aktienkurs von Cola sinken

    16.06.21, 18:01

    Wales stellt die Türkei vor Probleme – doch das Runde will nicht in Eckige

    Bencic zieht in Berlin in die Viertelfinals ein +++ YB zunächst gegen Iren oder …

    Eine Verletzung? Federer bricht komplett ein und scheitert in Halle an …

    Ein maues Spiel mit einem Prachtstor als Highlight – Russland schlägt …

    Wo das CO2-Gesetz wirklich verloren wurde – das zeigen die Daten

    Liveticker: EM-Tagesticker, 16.06

    Türkei gegen Wales
    In diesem Moment spielt die Türkei gegen Wales.
    Hier geht's zum Liveticker ⬇
    Video
    Liveticker
    Wales stellt die Türkei vor Probleme – doch das Runde will nicht in Eckige
    Orientieren wir uns an der letzten Begegnung der beiden, erwartet uns ein Spektakel. Beim letzten Aufeinandertreffen gewann die Türkei im August 1997 in der WM-Qualifikation mit 6:4. Stürmerstar Hakan Sükür erzielte dabei vier Tore der Türken. Der heutige Wales-Trainer Robert Page spielte auf der anderen Seite als Innenverteidiger.
    Spanien und der «Rasen von Sevilla»
    Spaniens Fussballer wollten es nicht als Ausrede verstanden wissen. Unerwähnt liessen sie den schlechten Zustand des Rasens im Estadio La Cartuja von Sevilla nach dem harzigen 0:0 gegen Schweden im Auftaktspiel aber nicht. Auch zwei Tage später sorgte das Thema für Schlagzeilen in den spanischen Medien. «Und jetzt das Chaos um den Rasen», schrieb die Sportzeitung «Marca» am Mittwoch. Wobei der Ausrichter Besserung versprach: «Jede Situation auf dem Rasen, die verbessert werden kann, wird sich verbessern», teilten die Verantwortlichen mit. Am Samstag muss Spanien im La Cartuja gegen Polen ran, am Mittwoch nächster Woche gegen die Slowakei. Sevilla war erst Ende April als Ausrichter für Bilbao eingesprungen. (zap/sda)
    Spain's Alvaro Morata, in front, and Sweden's Albin Ekdal challenge for the ball during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group E match between Spain and Sweden in Sevilla, Spain, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Jose Manuel Vidal/Pool via AP)
    Mehr Tore als Verwarnungen – eine Seltenheit
    Nach den ersten zwölf EM-Spielen, nachdem also jede Mannschaft eine Partie absolviert hat, fällt auf, dass mehr Tore fielen, als Gelbe Karten gezeigt wurden. 28 Toren stehen 23 Verwarnungen gegenüber.

    Mehr Tore als Gelbe Karten: Sollte dies auch nach allen 51 Spielen gelten, wäre es eine Seltenheit, denn beispielsweise an den letzten drei EM-Endrunden dominierten die Verwarnungen die Tore jeweils eindeutig. 108 Tore:204 Verwarnungen 2016 in Frankreich, 76:122 2012 in Polen und der Ukraine, 77:124 an der EURO 2008 in der Schweiz und Österreich. (nih/sda)
    Italian referee Daniele Orsato, center, shows a yellow card to Croatia's Mateo Kovacic during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group D match between England and Croatia at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, June 13, 2021. (Glyn Kirk/Pool Photo via AP)
    Keine Strafe gegen Antonio Rüdiger
    Der deutsche Verteidiger Antonio Rüdiger muss sich nicht vor einer Strafe fürchten, nachdem er im Spiel gegen Frankreich an Paul Pogba «geknabbert» hat, wie der Franzose sagte. Die UEFA teilte der «Sportschau» mit, dass es keine Untersuchungen geben werde.
    Germany's Antonio Ruediger, right, stands beside France's Paul Pogba during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between France and Germany at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (Matthias Hangst/Pool via AP)
    «Elonaldo»: Cristiano Ronaldo lässt den Aktienkurs von Coca-Cola sinken
    Cristiano Ronaldo ist wohl der einflussreichste Fussballer seiner Generation. Diesen Einfluss bekam nun auch der Getränkehersteller und EM-Sponsor Coca-Cola zu spüren. Nachdem Ronaldo bei einem Medientermin die Cola-Flaschen aus dem Weg geräumt hatte, sank der Aktienkurs des Unternehmens umgehend. Dies erinnert an Äusserungen und Handlungen von Tesla-Besitzer Elon Musk, die den Wert des Bitcoins regelmässig steigen oder fallen lassen.

    Der Wert von Coca-Cola sank um vier Milliarden Dollar auf 238 Milliarden Dollar wie die «Bild» berichtet. Pro Aktie war dies lediglich ein Verlust von etwa einem Dollar, doch zeigt dies einmal mehr, wie grosse Auswirkungen die Handlungen der Spitzensportler auch neben dem Platz haben können.
    epa09275477 A handout photo made available by the UEFA shows Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo with a bottle of water during the Portugal Press Conference ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020 Group F match between Hungary and Portugal, at Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary, 14 June 2021 (issued 16 June 2021). EPA/UEFA HANDOUT Strictly for Editorial Use Only. No use in publications devoted solely to any single team, player and/or match. Use in online, mobile and/or apps must be comparable to that in a newspaper or permitted magazines and books Getty Images provides access to thi HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
    Gute Besserung Christian!
    Vor dem Spiel gegen Russland wärmten sich die Finnen in T-Shirts mit der Aufschrift «Get Well Christian» auf. Damit sendeten sie Gute-Besserungs-Wünsche an Christian Eriksen, der im Spiel gegen Finnland zusammengebrochen war.
    Ob wir solche Leckerbissen heute auch zu sehen bekommen?
    Über 30 Pässe und dann geht es auf einmal ganz schnell – die lange Passstafette vor dem dritten portugiesischen Tor aus der Vogelperspektive.
    Gleich geht es mit dem ersten Spiel los: Finnland gegen Russland
    1
    Video
    Ein maues Spiel mit einem Prachtstor als Highlight – Russland schlägt Finnland 1:0
    Kulusevski zurück bei den Schweden
    Dejan Kulusevski ist nach seiner Corona-Infektion wieder zurück im Kreis der schwedischen Nationalmannschaft. Der 21-Jährige absolvierte am Mittwoch im EM-Camp in Göteborg nur Einzeltraining, weil der Rest des Kaders einen trainingsfreien Tag genoss. Am Donnerstag soll Kulusevski wieder mit dem Team zusammen auf den Platz. Tags darauf tritt die Mannschaft in St. Petersburg zum zweiten Gruppenspiel gegen die Slowakei an. (sda/dpa)
    epa09255298 (FILE) - Sweden's Dejan Kulusevski in action at the national soccer team training in Bastad, Sweden, 26 May 2021 (re-issued on 08 June 2021). On 26 June 2021 Sweden's national team doctor Anders Valentin announced that Dejan Kulusevski tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus. The player remained isolated from the rest of the team and didn't travel to Gothenburg for the last part of the preparation ahead the UEFA Euro 2020 soccer tournament. EPA/ANDERS WIKLUND SWEDEN OUT SWEDEN OUT *** Local Caption *** 56924390
    Arnautovic für ein Spiel gespeert
    Marko Arnautovic ist wegen Beleidigung eines Gegenspielers für ein Spiel gesperrt worden. Der Österreicher steht seinem Team damit am Donnerstag im zweiten EM-Gruppenspiel gegen die Niederlande in Amsterdam nicht zur Verfügung.

    Arnautovic war vorgeworfen worden, nach seinem Tor zum 3:1-Endstand gegen Nordmazedonien seinen Gegenspieler Ezgjan Alioski beleidigt und dabei auch rassistische Äusserungen getätigt zu haben. Die UEFA stufte die Äusserungen in ihrer Untersuchung nicht als Rassismus ein. (sda/dpa)
    epa09268205 Marko Arnautovic (R) of Austria celebrates with team-mate David Alaba after scoring the 3-1 goal during the UEFA EURO 2020 group C preliminary round soccer match between Austria and North Macedonia in Bucharest, Romania, 13 June 2021. EPA/Robert Ghement / POOL (RESTRICTIONS: For editorial news reporting purposes only. Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage. Photographs published in online publications shall have an interval of at least 20 seconds between the posting.)
    Greenpeace-Logo hat wohl Scharfschützeneinsatz verhindert
    «Man hat aufgrund der Beschriftung Greenpeace davon abgesehen, dass Scharfschützen hier eingegriffen haben», sagte Bayerns Innenminister Joachim Herrmann gegenüber der «Bild». Während der EM sei ausdrücklich ein totales Flugverbot erlassen worden. «Wenn die Polizei zu einer anderen Einschätzung gekommen wäre, dass es sich um einen Terror-Anschlag handeln könnte, dann hätte der Flieger die Aktion möglicherweise mit seinem Leben bezahlen müssen.» (t-online)
    A man in a Greenpeace paraglider flies into the stadium prior to the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between France and Germany at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (Matthias Balk/DPA via AP)
    Video
    Gleitschirmflieger landet vor Frankreich – Deutschland im Stadion und verletzt Frau
    Der BVB drückt uns die Daumen!
    «Hier kennt keiner Granit Xhaka»
    Unser Kollege Etienne Wuillemin von CH Media befindet sich für das EM-Spiel in Rom. Gestern hat er sich ein Trottinett geschnappt und ist damit durch die «ewige Stadt» gekurvt, um herauszufinden, wie viel Fussball-EM in Rom zu spüren ist. Seine Reportage kannst du hier lesen. (ram)
    Stephane, takes a selfie with the Swiss football team jersey in front of the Trevi fountain, in Rome, Italy, Monday, June 14, 2021. The Swiss national soccer team will play Italy in Group A on Wednesday during the UEFA EURO 2020 soccer championship in Rome, Italy. (KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott)
    Nein, das ist nicht Etienne, sondern ein Schweizer Fan vor dem Trevi-Brunnen.
    User Input
    Eine Stunde würde reichen
    von maljian
    Ich weiss ein bisschen spät, ABER...
    Die Tabelle von Mario van der Ende zeigt doch eindeutig auf, dass eine Spielzeit von 60 Minuten ausreichend wäre, wenn man die Zeit bei jedem Unterbruch anhalten würde.
    Die Schweizer konnten es weder besser, noch länger
    Ein Fussballspiel dauert 90 Minuten plus Nachspielzeit. Doch wie lange ist der Ball tatsächlich im Spiel? Und wie lange ist die Partie unterbrochen, weil der Ball das Spielfeld verlassen hat, weil ein Akteur verletzt am Boden liegt oder ein anderer sich viel Zeit lässt mit einem Abstoss (ich schaue dich an, Hugo Lloris)?

    Dieser Holländer hat die Statistik der ersten 12 EM-Spiele. Und die zeigt, dass der Ball nirgends so wenig rollte wie beim 1:1 der Schweiz gegen Wales, nämlich knapp 54 Minuten lang. Am anderen Ende der Skala finden wir das Offensivspektakel zwischen der Niederlande und der Ukraine (3:2) mit knapp 66 Minuten. (ram)
    Genesungsgrüsse für Eriksen von allen Teams
    Nach wie vor ist die Anteilnahme am Schicksal von Christian Eriksen gross. Der Däne hatte am Samstag beim 0:1 gegen Finnland einen Herzstillstand erlitten. Mittlerweile geht es ihm besser, Eriksen ist zur Beobachtung weiterhin in Spitalpflege. (ram)

    Sämtliche EM-Teilnehmer haben ihm Grussbotschaften zukommen lassen, die der dänische Verband in diesem Video zusammengefasst hat:
    Polizei ermittelt gegen Greenpeace-Aktivist
    Nach der missglückten Protestaktion beim EM-Spiel zwischen Deutschland und Frankreich wird gegen den Greenpeace-Aktivisten polizeilich ermittelt. Dies teilte das Polizeipräsidium München am Tag nach der Partie mit. Bayerns Ministerpräsident Markus Söder verurteilte die Aktion und kündigte Konsequenzen an.

    Vor dem Kracher am Dienstagabend sorgte ein 38-Jähriger für Aufregung. Mit einem Motorschirm flog er über das Stadion und wollte eine Protestaktion gegen Volkswagen, den Sponsor des Spiels, durchführen. Dabei touchierte er eine Stahlseilkonstruktion am Stadiondach und verlor kurzzeitig die Kontrolle über das Fluggerät.

    Der Aktivist konnte einen Absturz in die Zuschauerränge gerade noch verhindern, doch streifte einige Zuschauer und verletzte gemäss dem Polizeisprecher zwei Männer. Der Mann wurde festgenommen.

    Greenpeace entschuldigte sich gegenüber der Deutschen Presse-Agentur: «Das tut uns wahnsinnig leid. Dieser Protest hatte nie die Absicht, das Spiel zu stören oder Menschen zu verletzen.» Es sei nicht geplant gewesen, dass der Pilot landen würde. Eigentlich hätte er einen grossen Latexball auf das Spielfeld sinken lassen sollen, technische Probleme zwangen ihn dann zu einer Landung.

    Von den Verantwortlichen der UEFA wie auch dem DFB und deutschen Politikern hagelte es Kritik. Es sei eine «rücksichtlose und gefährliche Aktion» gewesen, die schwerwiegende Folgen hätte nach sich ziehen können. Ein Grünen-Politiker schrieb dazu auf Twitter: «Wichtiges Thema, aber krass idiotische und unverantwortliche Aktion.»
    Video
    Gleitschirmflieger landet vor Frankreich – Deutschland im Stadion und verletzt Frau
    The German players look on as a Greenpeace paraglider lands in the stadium prior to the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between France and Germany at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (AP Photo/ctivist Alexander Hassenstein, Pool)
    Alkoholfreies Bier? «Pogbääh»!
    Cristiano Ronaldos Aktion, wie er an einer Medienkonferenz zwei Coca-Cola-Flaschen wegschob, ging um die Welt. Nun hat sich auch der Franzose Paul Pogba über ein Getränk vor ihm gestört.
    Paul Pogba: «Rüdiger hat an mir geknabbert.»
    Nach der Partie seiner Franzosen sprach Paul Pogba über einen Vorfall während des Spiels. Antonio Rüdiger versuchte, den Mittelfeldspieler zu irritieren. Der deutsche Verteidiger schien, ihn zu beissen und streichelte ihm über die Brust. Pogba sagte dazu: «Er hat ein bisschen an mir geknabbert, glaube ich. Aber wir kennen uns schon lange. Wir sind Freunde. Nach dem Spiel haben wir uns umarmt und das ist alles.»

    Der Spieler von Manchester United fordere für solche Aktionen keine Karten und er wolle auch nicht, dass Rüdiger gesperrt wird. Er habe es dem Schiedsrichter gesagt und dieser habe eine Entscheidung getroffen, das sei okay so, sagte der Franzose.
    Wird Finnland das Überraschungsteam der EM 2021?
    Finnland nimmt bei seiner EM-Premiere Kurs auf die Achtelfinals. Mit einem Coup gegen Russland wäre die Vorrunde erfolgreich überstanden.

    Finnlands Debüt an einer Endrunde am Samstag gegen Dänemark wurde von einem dramatischen Ereignis überschattet. Im Zentrum des historischen Spiels stand der Kollaps von Dänemarks Christian Eriksen und der damit verbundene rund zweistündige Unterbruch der Partie. Die Finnen, die bis zum Zeitpunkt des Dramas keinen Zugriff auf das Spiel gefunden hatten, kämpften sich nach der Wiederaufnahme zu einem 1:0-Sieg. Dank den drei Punkten zum Auftakt ist Finnland auf gutem Weg, bei seiner EM-Premiere sogleich die K.o.-Phase zu erreichen.

    «Wir werden diese Bilder auch nach dem Turnier niemals vergessen», sagte Finnlands Coach Markku Kanerva über den Eriksen-Vorfall. Aber sein Team hätte sich gut davon erholt. Nun wollen sich die Finnen wieder dem «Traum widmen», den sie vor Turnierbeginn hatten. «Der Sieg gegen Dänemark war der erste Meilenstein. Und wir haben die nächsten Meilensteine schon im Kopf», betonte Kanerva. Finnland ist gewillt, in die Fussstapfen Islands zu treten, das bei seiner Premiere 2016 bis in die Viertelfinals vorstiess.

    Mit einem Sieg gegen Nachbar Russland – dem ersten seit fast 109 Jahren – wären zumindest die Achtelfinals vorzeitig erreicht. Der Gastgeber steht in St. Petersburg nach der 0:3-Niederlage zum Auftakt gegen Belgien mächtig unter Druck. Das macht Russland für das finnische Abwehrbollwerk zum idealen Gegner. (nih/sda)
    Finland's Teemu Pukki attends a training session on the eve of the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Russia and Finland in Zelenogorsk outside St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) .
    Die Türkei unter Zugzwang – Wales aber auch
    In der Partie zwischen der Türkei und Wales am Mittwoch in Baku stehen beide Teams unter Zugzwang. Dem Verlierer droht das Verpassen der Achtelfinals.

    War Italien beim 3:0 im Eröffnungsspiel so stark – oder die Türkei so schwach? Der zweite Spieltag in der Gruppe A wird Klarheit in dieser Frage bringen. Die Türken stehen nach dem enttäuschenden ersten Auftritt unter Druck. Eine weitere Niederlage, die zehnte im 15. Gruppenspiel an einer EM, können sie sich nicht leisten, wollen sie die Qualifikation für die Achtelfinals noch in den eigenen Füssen haben.

    «Wir haben uns unter unserem Wert verkauft», sagte Nationaltrainer Senol Günes. Innerhalb von 27 Minuten kassierte der EM-Halbfinalist von 2008 am Freitag im Olimpico in Rom gegen den Gastgeber gleich viele Gegentreffer wie in der gesamten Qualifikation. Und in der Offensive agierte das Team, das im März in der WM-Qualifikation noch die Niederlande 4:2 und Norwegen 3:0 geschlagen hatte, erschreckend harmlos. «Ich erwarte eine viel bessere Leistung», so Günes.

    Gegen Wales können die Türken auf den Support von rund 30'000 Fans zählen. Die Partie hat auch eine politische Komponente. Die Türkei ist militärische Schutzmacht von Aserbaidschan und unterstützte den Nachbarn im Konflikt mit Armenien um die Region Bergkarabach. Staatspräsident Recep Tayyip Erdogan und sein aserbaidschanischer Amtskollege Ilham Alijew werden am Mittwoch im Stadion erwartet.

    Auch Wales kann sich nach seinem Unentschieden zum Auftakt keine Niederlage erlauben, treffen die Waliser doch zum Abschluss der Gruppenphase in Rom auf Italien. Trotzdem ging der Halbfinalist von 2016 als gefühlter Sieger aus dem 1:1 gegen die Schweiz hervor. «Einen positiven Start hinzulegen, war wichtig für uns», sagte Robert Page.

    Der walisische Cheftrainer hat spezielle Erinnerungen an die Türkei. Beim vorletzten Aufeinandertreffen der beiden Nationen vor knapp 25 Jahren und einem 0:0 in Cardiff im Rahmen der WM-Qualifikation feierte Page sein Debüt als Spieler der «Red Dragons». Auch beim Rückspiel, das wesentlich spektakulärer verlief, war Page dabei. Die Türkei siegte in Istanbul dank vier Toren von Hakan Sükür 6:4. (nih/sda)
    epa09273361 Okay Yokuslu (R), Burak Yilmaz (3-R), Ozan Tufan (4-R) and players of Turkey warm up during a training session in Baku, Azerbaijan, 15 June 2021. Turkey will face Wales at UEFA EURO 2020 on 16 June. EPA/TOLGA BOZOGLU

    Die Rekordnationalspieler der 24 EM-Nationen

    1 / 27
    Die Rekordnationalspieler der 24 EM-Nationen
    quelle: ap / michael probst
    Da staunen die Fussballer – Kühltürme weg in 3,2,1

    6 Jahre und 4 Monate: Zürcher Obergericht verurteilt «Carlos» zu Freiheitsstrafe

    Längere Freiheitsstrafe, aber keine Therapie hinter Gitter: Das Zürcher Obergericht hat «Carlos» am Mittwoch zu einer Freiheitsstrafe von 6 Jahren und 4 Monaten verurteilt. Verwahrt wird er nicht. Auch eine «kleine Verwahrung» fand das Gericht nicht zielführend. So erhält er die Chance, irgendwann wieder in Freiheit zu kommen.

    Das Gericht sprach den 25-jährigen «Carlos», oder Brian, wie er mit richtigem Namen heisst, wegen Körperverletzung, Beschimpfung, Drohung, mehrfacher Gewalt und Drohung …

