    EM-Tagesticker

    Lettische TV-Analyse sorgt für Schmunzler +++ 3 Nati-Spieler in den Sprint-Top-10 der EM

    18.06.21, 13:05

    Liveticker: EM-Tagesticker, 18.06

    Eriksen nie mehr in der Serie A?
    Christian Eriksen drohen nach dem Einsatz eines Defibrillators offenbar Schwierigkeiten bei seinem italienischen Klub Inter Mailand. Es sei in Italien verboten, mit einem implantierten Defibrillator Spitzensport zu betreiben, sagte Lucio Mos, der Vorsitzende des italienischen Sportkardiologen-Verbandes, bei «Radio Punto Nuovo» und bestätigte damit einen entsprechenden Bericht der «Gazzetta dello Sport». «Die Protokolle sind in Italien sehr streng. Daher scheint es mir unmöglich, dass wir Eriksen im italienischen Wettbewerb wiedersehen.»

    Eriksen erlitt am Samstag während des EM-Spiels von Dänemark gegen Finnland einen Herzstillstand und musste wiederbelebt werden. Noch ist nicht absehbar, wann der 29-jährige dänische Spielmacher möglicherweise wieder Leistungssport betreiben kann und wie lange er den Defibrillator im Körper tragen muss. (pre/sda)
    A giant jersey in support of Danish player Christian Eriksen is displayed ahead of the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Denmark and Belgium at the Parken stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark, Thursday, June 17, 2021. Christian Eriksen was hospitalized after collapsing during Denmarks match with Finland. (Hannah McKay/Pool via AP)
    In Moskau hat es sich ausgefeiert
    Die EM-Party in Moskau ist fürs Erste vorüber. Angesichts rasant steigender Corona-Zahlen wird die Fan-Zone der russischen Hauptstadt geschlossen. Es ist eine von mehreren Massnahmen, um die Ausbreitung des Virus zu verlangsamen. Andere Veranstaltungen sollen auf maximal 1000 Personen begrenzt werden, hiess es in einer Erklärung der Stadt. «Ich wollte es nicht tun, aber ich werde es müssen», schrieb Bürgermeister Sergej Sobjanin. In der Fan-Zone unweit des Luschniki-Stadions waren bisher 5000 Fans mit Fiebermessen, Maske und vorheriger Meldung zugelassen. (pre/sda)
    epa09276498 Russian soccer fans cheer at the Fan Zone while watching the UEFA EURO 2020 group B preliminary round soccer match between Finland and Russia in Moscow, Russia, 16 June 2021. EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV
    Drei Schweizer in den Sprint-Top-10 der EM
    Der Eindruck aus dem Duell gegen die Schweiz täuschte also nicht: Italiens Leonardo Spinazzola ist bislang der schnellste Spieler dieser EM. Beim Speed-Ranking der UEFA liegt der Linksverteidiger von der AS Roma mit 33,8 km/h knapp vor dem Waliser Daniel James und dem Engländer Raheem Sterling an der Spitze. In den Top 10 tauchen auch drei Nati-Spieler auf. Breel Embolo liegt mit 32,8 km/h auf Rang 4, Kevin Mbabu schafft es mit 32,4 km/h auf Rang 6 und Manuel Akanji belegt mit 32,2 km/h den geteilten 9. Rang. Schnell sind sie also, die Eidgenossen, jetzt müssten sie nur noch mehr laufen. (pre)
    3,4 Millionen Pints in 90 Minuten
    Es fliesst viel Bier, wenn England und Schottland aufeinander treffen. Der Branchenverband British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) hat sogar eine Rechnung aufgestellt: Demnach konsumieren englische und schottische Fans während der 90 Minuten des Spiels 3,4 Millionen Pints (je 0,568 Liter) in den Pubs beider Länder. (pre/sda)
    A man drinks a pint of beer in the Black Lion pub in Hammersmith in London, Monday, May 17, 2021. Drinks were raised in toasts and reunited friends hugged each other as thousands of U.K. pubs and restaurants opened Monday for indoor service for the first time since early January. Yet the prime minister sounded a cautious tone, warning about a more contagious COVID-19 variant first discovered in India that threatens reopening plans. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
    Zwei Kreise und Pfeil für einen Schmunzler
    Die Analyse der Partie Finnland gegen Russland im lettischen TV sorgte für den einen oder anderen lustigen Kommentar auf den sozialen Medien ...
    Nordmazedonien-Fan trommelt auch mit gerissenem Fell
    EM-Neuling Nordmazedonien steht nach zwei Spielen weiter ohne Punkte da: Nach dem 1:3 gegen Österreich verloren die «Löwen» gegen die Ukraine mit 1:2, obwohl sie von ihren Fans frenetisch nach vorne gepeitscht wurden. Ein Fan liess sich auch von einem dummen Missgeschick nicht aus dem Konzept bringen. Obwohl das Fell seiner Trommel längst gerissen war, schlug er weiter mit Inbrunst auf sein Instrument – auch wenn so kaum ein Klang entstehen kann ... (pre)
    Sommer ist wieder zurück bei der Mannschaft
    Yann Sommer ist zum zweiten Mal Papa geworden. Der Schweizer Nationalgoalie teilte auf Instagram ein Bild, das die Händchen seiner beiden Töchter zeigt: der zweijährigen Mila und der am Mittwoch geborenen Nayla.

    Sommer hatte am Mittwoch unmittelbar nach dem Spiel gegen Italien (0:3) in Rom die Mannschaft Richtung Deutschland verlassen, um bei seiner Frau zu sein. Sommer kehrte am Freitag zur Mannschaft zurück und nahm bereits am morgendlichen Training in Rom teil, das das Team vor der späteren Abreise nach Baku zum letzten Gruppenspiel gegen die Türkei absolvierte. (pre/sda)
    Pandev droht wegen Restaurant-Besuch Ungemach
    Nordmazedoniens Stürmerstar Goran Pandev könnte Ungemach drohen: Wie die rumänische Tageszeitung «ProSport» anhand von Fotos dokumentierte, soll Pandev am Donnerstagabend zusammen mit seinem Nationaltrainer Igor Angelovski im Kreis ihrer Frauen und Kinder in einem Restaurant im Norden Bukarests gespeist haben. Dies wäre ein Verstoss gegen das Covid-Protokoll der UEFA, denn das Duo hätte die «Bubble» im EM-Quartier verlassen. (dur)
    epa09279833 Goran Pandev of North Macedonia reacts after the UEFA EURO 2020 group C preliminary round soccer match between Ukraine and North Macedonia in Bucharest, Romania, 17 June 2021. EPA/Vadim Ghirda / POOL (RESTRICTIONS: For editorial news reporting purposes only. Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage. Photographs published in online publications shall have an interval of at least 20 seconds between the posting.)
    UEFA droht London mit Finalentzug
    Der europäische Fussballverband UEFA hat England mit der Verlegung des EM-Finals von London nach Budapest gedroht. Die UEFA fordert, dass die britische Regierung Quarantäne-Ausnahmeregelungen für Sponsoren, Verbandsmitarbeiter, Politiker und Medienvertreter schafft, berichtet die britische «Times». Eine Gruppe von schätzungsweise 2500 VIPs soll so für das EM-Endspiel am 11. Juli und allen vorangehenden Spielen im Londoner Wembley-Stadion von der Quarantänepflicht befreit sein.

    In Grossbritannien steigen die Corona-Infektionszahlen derzeit aufgrund der sogenannten «Delta»-Variante. Deshalb sind nach wie vor umfassende Quarantäne-Regeln für die Einreise auf der Insel in Kraft. Am Montag hätten gewisse Lockerungen in Kraft treten sollen, Premierminister Boris Johnson hat allerdings aufgrund der Bedrohung durch die «Delta»-Variante darauf verzichtet. In Budapest gibt es aktuell keine Quarantäne-Regeln. (abu)
    An England supporter holds up a poster during the players warmup before the Euro 2020 soccer championship group D match between England and Croatia at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, June 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)
    Tausende schottische Fans stürmen nach London
    In London kommt es heute zum mit Spannung erwarteten Briten-Duell zwischen England und Schottland. Zum 115. Mal treffen die beiden Erzrivalen aufeinander. Die Engländer mit ihren zahlreichen Stars sind der klare Favorit, doch Aussenseiter Schottland darf auf grosse Unterstützung zählen. Die Invasion der «Tartan Army» läuft nämlich bereits auf Hochtouren, bis zu 30'000 schottische Fans wollen ihre «Bravehearts» nämlich vor Ort unterstützen. Dabei sind nur 22'500 Fans im Stadion erlaubt.

    In London herrscht vor der «Battle of Britain» deshalb Alarm-Stimmung: Wegen steigender Corona-Zahlen warnte Londons Bürgermeister Sadiq Khan schottische Anhänger, ohne Tickets anzureisen. Doch die Schotten kümmert das wenig, immerhin haben in der Hauptstadt fast 70 Prozent der Einwohner mindestens die Erstimpfung. (pre)
    Hummels Sohn bejubelte Papas Eigentor
    Zumindest der Sohn von Mats Hummels hat sich über das Eigentor des deutschen Nationalspielers beim EM-Auftaktspiel gegen Frankreich gefreut. «Er weiss zum Glück noch nicht, was ein Eigentor ist. Er denkt: Ball im Netz ist immer richtig. Mir wurde zugetragen, dass er gejubelt hat. Das werde ich ihm wohl noch beibringen müssen», sagte Hummels der «Bild»-Zeitung. Sohn Ludwig ist drei Jahre alt. Papa Mats traf gegen Frankreich bei einer verunglückten Abwehraktion ins eigene Netz und besiegelte so die 0:1-Niederlage der DFB-Auswahl. (pre)
    epaselect epa09274675 Kylian Mbappe (L) of France celebrates next to German Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer after German defender Mats Hummels (C) scored an own goal during the UEFA EURO 2020 group F preliminary round soccer match between France and Germany in Munich, Germany, 15 June 2021. EPA/LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS (RESTRICTIONS: For editorial news reporting purposes only. Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage. Photographs published in online publications shall have an interval of at least 20 seconds between the posting.)
    Kroatien hofft auf die Serie der zweiten Spiele
    Der WM-Finalist Kroatien muss auf die Auftakt-Niederlage gegen England reagieren. Er trifft mit Tschechien auf einen Gegner, der gelassener auftreten kann. Es gibt nicht besonders viel Stoff für die Motivationsrede von Kroatiens Nationaltrainer Zlatko Dalic. Der Exploit von vor drei Jahren bei der WM in Russland scheint ziemlich weit weg. Seit dem letzten September gewannen die Kroaten nur drei von zwölf Partien, zwei davon gegen Malta und Zypern. Zum EM-Auftakt gegen England war die Mannschaft machtlos.

    Dalic hofft für die Trendwende in Glasgow auf seinen wichtigsten Mann: Luka Modric. Der 35-Jährige wird gegen Tschechien sein 140. Länderspiel bestreiten. «Er hat viel Erfahrung und weiss, wie man grosse Turniere spielt», versichert Dalic. Kroatiens Statistiker hoben derweil hervor, dass der WM-Finalist von 2018 noch nie ein zweites Spiel bei einer Endrunde verloren hat (6 Siege, 4 Remis).

    Die Tschechen, die nach dem 2:0-Sieg gegen Schottland mit breiter Brust zum zweiten Mal in Glasgow antreten, wollen sich nicht zuletzt wieder auf den Spieler ganz vorne und jenen ganz hinten verlassen. Stürmer Patrik Schick schoss im ersten Spiel beide Treffer, einen aus 50 Metern, und der ehemalige Basler Goalie Tomas Vaclik hielt, was es zu halten gab. (pre/sda)
    Croatia's Luka Modric controls the ball during a training session at the Hampden Park Stadium in Glasgow, Thursday, June 17, 2021, the day before their group D Euro 2020 match against Czech Republic. (Andy Buchanan/Pool via AP)
    Achtelfinals in Sichtweite für die Aussenseiter
    Schweden und die Slowakei können in ihrem zweiten Vorrundenspiel schon einen grossen Schritt Richtung Achtelfinals machen. Nach den Coups gegen Spanien und Polen muss nun die Bestätigung folgen.

    Schweden reiste mit einem unverhofften Punkt im Gepäck von Sevilla via Göteborg nach St. Petersburg. In der russischen Metropole werden die Skandinavier nun offensiv aber etwas produktiver sein müssen als noch gegen Spanien, als bezeichnenderweise Abwehrchef Victor Lindelöf sich die Bestnote der UEFA verdiente.

    Einzelne Nadelstiche brachten die Schweden schon mal in Sevilla zustande. Nun könnte Dejan Kulusevski, der nach einer Corona-Infektion wieder einsatzbereit ist, das Offensivspiel zusätzlich beleben. Der 21-Jährige von Juventus Turin steht wie der gegen Spanien überzeugende Stürmer Alexander Isak für die junge Generation im schwedischen Team.

    Die slowakische Abwehr mit Inter Mailands Milan Skriniar, der beim 2:1 gegen Polen auch noch als Torschütze brillierte, überzeugte genauso wie die schwedische und hielt Robert Lewandowski in Schach. Das Team um Captain Marek Hamsik, das am Donnerstag einen Corona-Fall (Ersatzspieler Denis Vavro) vermeldete, dürfte kaum von seiner Kontertaktik abweichen, zumal schon ein Punkt fast das Ticket für die Achtelfinal bedeuten würde. (pre/sda)
    Eriksen tröstet seine Mannschaft per WhatsApp
    Christian Eriksen hat sich nach der 1:2-Niederlage seines Teams gegen Belgien schon kurz nach dem Schlusspfiff bei seinen Kollegen gemeldet. «Christian hat uns eine Nachricht in die Whatsapp-Gruppe geschickt. Er schrieb uns, dass wir unglaublich waren», berichtete Stürmer Martin Braithwaite nach der Partie. Unterstützt von gut 23'000 lautstarken Zuschauern boten die Dänen in Kopenhagen fünf Tage nach Eriksens Herzstillstand im ersten EM-Spiel gegen Finnland (0:1) eine starke Leistung. Der beim FC Barcelona unter Vertrag stehende Braithwaite selbst meinte: «Ich spiele zwar für den besten Klub der Welt. Aber ich muss sagen: Die beste Mannschaft der Welt hat heute Abend im Parken gespielt.» (pre/sda)
    epa09279756 Danish fans wearing Christian Eriksen jersey cheer in Copenhagen, Denmark, 17 June 2021, hours before the start of the Group B match of EURO2020 between Denmark and Belgium. EPA/Emil Helms DENMARK OUT
    Die «Tartan Army» in London
    Die vermutlich fröhlichste Armee der Welt ist in London eingefallen. Unzählige Schotten machen die Stadt am Tag vor dem mit Spannung erwarteten Duell gegen England (Freitag, 21 Uhr) unsicher:
    Wie sich Ginter auf Ronaldo vorbereitet
    Ginter vor dem wichtigen Portugal-Spiel vom Samstag über Ronaldo: «Ich habe mit Dortmund das eine oder andere Mal gegen ihn gespielt. Er zählt immer noch zu den besten Stürmern der Welt, hat eine unglaubliche Erfahrung, hat im ersten Spiel zwei Tore gemacht. Da gilt es, höllisch aufzupassen. Aber nicht nur bei ihm, grundsätzlich hat Portugal eine sehr gute Offensive. Wir freuen uns auf ihn und auf alle anderen, die uns da vorne begegnen werden. Ich schaue mir jetzt nicht seine Best-Of-Szenen an. Aber wir werden sehr gut vorbereitet vom Scouting-Team, da werden Stärken und Schwächen aufgelistet und da sind auch Video-Sequenzen dabei. So habe ich das auch gegen Frankreich gemacht, da habe ich auch einige Videos angeschaut. Auch von Dembélé oder Coman, die dann nicht gespielt haben. Man muss sich ja bestmöglich vorbereiten. So werde ich es auch mit Ronaldo und den anderen Portugal-Stars machen.»
    Kroos' Kompliment für Ramos
    Als bekannt wurde, das Sergio Ramos Real Madrid nach 16 Jahren verlassen würde, war Teamkollege Toni Kroos voll des Lobes über Ramos. Kroos twittete: «Der beste! Verteidiger! Aller Zeiten!» Im Camp der deutschen Mannschaft sagte Kroos überdies, Ramos sei sein bester Captain der ganzen Karriere gewesen.» Ob sich Deutschlands Captain Manuel Neuer darüber gefreut hat, ist nicht bekannt.
    UEFA «unter diesen Umständen glücklich»
    Trotz teils vieler nicht besetzter Plätze in den EM-Stadien ist die UEFA mit den bisherigen Zuschauerzahlen zufrieden. «Wir haben alle Tickets verkauft», sagte UEFA-Turnierdirektor Martin Kallen. «Es ist eine schwierige Situation für jeden Besucher, zu den Spielen zu gehen. Unter diesen Umständen sind wir glücklich damit.» Coronabedingt ist in den elf EM-Stadien nur eine sehr begrenzte Zahl an Zuschauern zugelassen. In Baku dürfen 31'000 Fans ins Stadion, im ersten Spiel in Aserbaidschan zwischen Wales und der Schweiz waren es am letzten Samstag nur 8782. Kallen begründete dies auch mit den schwierigen Reisebedingungen speziell für die Fans aus Grossbritannien. (pre/sda)
    epa09276893 General view inside the stadium prior to the UEFA EURO 2020 group A preliminary round soccer match between Turkey and Wales in Baku, Azerbaijan, 16 June 2021. EPA/Dan Mullan / POOL (RESTRICTIONS: For editorial news reporting purposes only. Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage. Photographs published in online publications shall have an interval of at least 20 seconds between the posting.)

    Die Rekordnationalspieler der 24 EM-Nationen

    1 / 27
    Die Rekordnationalspieler der 24 EM-Nationen
    quelle: ap / michael probst
    Da staunen die Fussballer – Kühltürme weg in 3,2,1

    Coci-Fläschli-Gate – jetzt droht die UEFA mit Bussen

    Da hat Cristiano Ronaldo etwas losgetreten … Dass Fussballer, vom Superstar inspiriert, an offiziellen Medienkonferenzen an der EM 2020 Getränkeflaschen der Sponsoren zur Seite stellen, kommt bei der UEFA naturgemäss nicht gut an.

    Der Turnierdirektor, der Schweizer Martin Kallen, sagte bei einem Medientermin: «Wir haben mit den Teams darüber gesprochen. Das ist wichtig, weil die Einnahmen durch die Sponsoren wichtig für das Turnier und den europäischen Fussball sind.»

    Portugals Weltstar Ronaldo …

    Artikel lesen
    Link zum Artikel