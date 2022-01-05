Breaking: Novak Djokovic's visa has been cancelled. He's been told to leave the country today, two sources confirmed to @theage. His Lawyers are in the process of appealing. He's not demonstrated to Border Force sufficient evidence for his exemption https://t.co/TM5BF0Gu80— Paul Sakkal (@paulsakkal) January 5, 2022
There is an increasing possibility that Djokovic will be on the next flight home. Both the Serbian Embassy and the Australian Ambassador to Serbia are now becoming involved. A lonely-looking Australian Open courtesy car still waiting for him outside airport.— Oliver Brown (@oliverbrown_tel) January 5, 2022
"If they don't let him go in half an hour, we will gather on the street"— Sunrise (@sunriseon7) January 5, 2022
Novak Djokovic's father has accused Australian officials of "holding my son captive" after the tennis star landed at Melbourne airport overnight. pic.twitter.com/fxR1CvXLLZ
At 5.30am, 6 hours after Novak Djokovic landed in Melbourne, he's still being questioned by Border Force officials in an airport room. They're assessing docs to support his vax exemption. A source said the longer it goes, the smaller the chance he'll be permitted entry @theage https://t.co/KwEAdCTQjN— Paul Sakkal (@paulsakkal) January 5, 2022
Novak Djokovic's father confirms to B92 that the World No. 1 is "currently isolated in a room in Tullamarine Airport and no one can enter there."— Gaspar Ribeiro Lança (@gasparlanca) January 5, 2022
Also according to B92 "there are two police officers in front of the room where the Serbian is."
Djokovic being quizzed about evidence to support vax exemption by border officials in airport room hours after landing. Fed govt source said COVID infection in past 6mos - suspected basis for Novak's exemption - may not suffice under border laws https://t.co/TM5BF0Gu80 @theage https://t.co/rfBv2UwkVQ— Paul Sakkal (@paulsakkal) January 5, 2022
Djokovic landed about 30 mins ago. Federal officials realised hours before his visa application was erroneous. Border Force asked Vic authorities to support visa, which was rejected. BF has discretion to allow entry, but his pathway in is uncertain https://t.co/TM5BF0Gu80 @theage https://t.co/ytB34ldarX— Paul Sakkal (@paulsakkal) January 5, 2022
