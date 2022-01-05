Navigation
    Die Einreise nach Australien gestaltet sich für Novak Djokovic trotz Sondergenehmigung schwierig.
    Die Einreise nach Australien gestaltet sich für Novak Djokovic trotz Sondergenehmigung schwierig. Bild: keystone
    Visum von Novak Djokovic wird annulliert – Anwälte wollen Entscheid anfechten

    05.01.2022, 22:26
    Visum von Novak Djokovic wird annulliert – Anwälte wollen Entscheid anfechten
    • Novak Djokovic Einreise nach Australien lief nicht wie geplant. Die Behörden des Bundesstaats Victoria haben das Visum-Gesuch der serbischen Tennis-Weltnummer-1 kurz vor dessen Ankunft in Australien abgelehnt.
    • Australien erlaubt nur Einreisen von doppelt geimpften Personen oder Personen, die glaubhaft nachweisen können, dass eine Impfung in ihrem Fall unmöglich ist. Djokovic gilt derzeit als nicht geimpft. Er soll versucht haben, mit einem Visum einzureisen, welches keine medizinische Ausnahme für die Impfpflicht erlaubt.
    • Am Dienstag hatte Djokovic verkündet, dass er aufgrund einer medizinischen Sondererlaubnis am Australian Open teilnehmen dürfte.

    Liveticker: 5.1.22: Djokovic in Australien

    Novak Djokovic wird die Einreise verwehrt
    Gemäss dem australischen Reporter Paul Sakkal von The Age wird das Visum von Djokovic abgelehnt. Er soll demnach am Donnerstag aus dem Land ausgeflogen werden. Weiter heisst es: «Djokovics Anwälte sind dabei, die Entscheidung anzufechten, bestätigte eine mit der Situation vertraute Quelle gegenüber The Age und Sydney Morning Herald.»

    Muss Djokovic wieder nach Hause fliegen?
    Oliver Brown, der Sportchef des britischen «Telegraph» schreibt auf Twitter: «Die Wahrscheinlichkeit, dass Djokovic beim nächsten Heimflug dabei ist, steigt.» Demnach sei mittlerweile die serbische Botschaft als auch der australische Botschafter in den Fall involviert.

    Djokovics Vater ist sauer
    Gemäss der australischen Morgensendung «Sunrise» soll Djokovics Vater ausser sich sein vor Wut. In einem Statement habe er gedroht: «Wenn sie ihn in einer halben Stunde nicht gehen lassen, versammeln wir uns auf der Strasse.» Der Vater habe ausserdem die australischen Beamten beschuldigt, seinen Sohn «gefangen» zu halten.

    Djokovic wird immer noch befragt
    Vor sechs Stunden ist Djokovic in Australien gelandet. Und wird immer noch befragt, schreibt der australische Reporter Paul Sakkal auf Twitter. Die Beamten würden immer noch die Dokumente des Serben prüfen. Eine Quelle sagte dem Reporter, dass die Chancen auf eine erlaubte Einreise je länger, desto unwahrscheinlicher würden.

    Ivanisevic wartet immer noch am Flughafen
    Es scheint, als würde Djokovic die Nacht am Flughafen verbringen. Sein Trainer Goran Ivanisevic postete am Mittwochabend ein Bild auf Instagram, dass ihn im Wartebereich des Flughafens zeigte. Dazu schrieb Ivanisevic: «Nicht die normalste Reise nach Down Under.» Zu Djkovic selbst gibt es noch keine Neuigkeiten.
    Djokovics Vater bestätigt …
    … dass Novak derzeit alleine in einem Zimmer am Tullamarine Flughafen von Melbourne sitzt. Niemand dürfe dort eintreten.
    So lachen Federer und Nadal über die Situation von Djokovic
    Das Video wurde watson exklusiv zugespielt 😉
    Djokovic wird derzeit befragt
    Derzeit wird Novak Djokovic von den australischen Grenzbehörden befragt. Er muss beweisen können, dass er trotz fehlender Impfung in Melbourne einreisen darf. Demnach soll Djokovic eine Covid-Infektion in den letzten sechs Monaten als Grund dafür anführen. In Melbourne ist kurz vor 3 Uhr morgens.
    Australiens Innenministerin warnte schon vorher
    Innenministerin Karen Andrews hatte schon zuvor festgehalten, die Ausnahmeregel bedeute nicht automatisch, dass der Serbe nach Australien einreisen darf. «Während die Regierung des Bundesstaates Victoria und Tennis Australia einem nicht geimpften Spieler die Teilnahme an den Australian Open erlauben können, ist es die Regierung des Commonwealth, die unsere Anforderungen an der australischen Grenze durchsetzen wird», so Andrews.
    Was bisher geschah:
    - Am Dienstag gab Novak Djokovic bekannt, dass er plane, am Australian Open teilzunehmen. Er habe eine Sondergenehmigung erhalten, weshalb er demnächst nach Melbourne reisen dürfe. Damit wurde auch bestätigt, dass die aktuelle Tennis-Weltnummer-1 nicht oder nicht vollständig geimpft ist. Zuvor hatte die Turnierleitung angekündigt, dass sich alle Athleten impfen müssen, um teilzunehmen.
    Was bisher geschah:
    - Die Einreise in Australien am Mittwoch lief für Djokovic aber alles andere als problemlos ab. Die Behörden des Bundesstaats Victoria haben sein Visum-Gesuch kurz vor dessen Ankunft in Australien abgelehnt. Australien erlaubt nur Einreisen von doppelt geimpften Personen oder Personen, die glaubhaft nachweisen können, dass eine Impfung in ihrem Fall unmöglich ist. Djokovic soll versucht haben, mit einem Visum einzureisen, welches keine medizinische Ausnahme für die Impfpflicht erlaubt.
    Was bisher geschah:
    Deshalb sitzt der Serbe derzeit am Flughafen Tullamarine von Melbourne fest. Dort soll er in den nächsten Stunden von den australischen Grenzbehörden befragt werden. Djokovic muss beweisen, dass er tatsächlich das Recht auf eine Ausnahmebewilligung für die Einreise ohne doppelte Impfung hat.

    Die Reaktionen zum «Fall Djokovic»:

    Kopfschütteln Down Under – Ungeimpfter Djokovic sorgt für heftige Reaktionen in Australien
    Mehr Tennis:
    Alle Grand-Slam-Titel von Novak Djokovic

    1 / 22
    Alle Grand-Slam-Titel von Novak Djokovic
    quelle: keystone / alberto pezzali
    Fan bekommt Tennisschläger von Djokovic geschenkt. Seine Reaktion ist zum Niederknien.

    Djokovic steckt am Flughafen fest – die Reaktion von Federer und Nadal ist köstlich 😂

    Der ungeimpfte Novak Djokovic darf nicht nach Australien einreisen. Die Australian Open gehen vielleicht ohne die Weltnummer 1 über die Bühne. Dies ist natürlich auch Rafael Nadal und Roger Federer nicht entgangen. Wie sie auf die Neuigkeiten reagiert hatten, siehst du im Video, das watson exklusiv zugespielt wurde:

    Zur Story