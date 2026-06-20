Norway teaching Scotland how to row ❤️❤️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇳🇴🇳🇴🇳🇴THis is what the World Cup is all about 🤝❤️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿@WeAreSTVRadio pic.twitter.com/wkRUlNXEM3