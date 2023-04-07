Navigation
bedeckt, wenig Regen
    27 treffende Karikaturen und Memes zu Donald Trumps Anklage

    «So sad!» – die besten Karikaturen und Memes zu Trumps Horrorwoche

    Erstmals wird einem früheren US-Präsidenten der Prozess gemacht. Der geschichtsträchtige 4. April 2023 im Spiegel der internationalen Karikaturistinnen und Karikaturisten.
    07.04.2023, 18:19
    Obacht, geschätzte watson-Userin, geschätzter -User: Wenn die Tweets in diesem Artikel nicht prompt angezeigt werden, klicke für unseren hilfsbereiten IT-Support auf diesen Link, zähle wahlweise laut oder leise auf fünf und scrolle erst dann weiter.

    Nie gab eine erkennungsdienstliche Behandlung mehr zu reden (und zu lachen)

    Bild
    «Donald Trump hat heute zwei Rekorde aufgestellt:

    ‹Erster ehemaliger Präsident, der verhaftet wurde›

    ‹Die kleinsten Fingerabdrücke der Welt›»

    Und noch ein Rekord ...

    Bild
    screenshot: twitter

    Derweil bei Trumps Parteifreunden ...

    Bild
    screenshot: twitter

    Man wird ja wohl noch träumen dürfen ...

    Donald Trump vor Gericht in New York

    1 / 28
    Donald Trump vor Gericht in New York
    quelle: keystone / john minchillo
    Diese Trump-Imitation musst du gesehen haben

    Video: watson

