Obacht, geschätzte watson-Userin, geschätzter -User: Wenn die Tweets in diesem Artikel nicht prompt angezeigt werden,
klicke für unseren hilfsbereiten IT-Support auf diesen Link, zähle wahlweise laut oder leise auf fünf und scrolle erst dann weiter.
Trump is arrested as he faces criminal charges #TrumpIndictment #trump @cartoonmovement #TrumpArraignmentDay pic.twitter.com/yMNVlmOTqT— Andrew Fyfe (@Fyfetoons) April 4, 2023
Walt Handelsman, The New Orleans Advocate @Walt_Handelsman pic.twitter.com/ZvJuFJiUoQ— Editorial & Political Cartoons (@EandPCartoons) April 5, 2023
Please enjoy my #DonaldTrump cartoon in today's @TorontoStar pic.twitter.com/dz0KYujMhS— Theo Moudakis (@TheoMoudakis) April 5, 2023
#TrumpIndicted #Trump #indicted pic.twitter.com/NIo6FqM16U— Niels Bo Bojesen (@nielsbobojesen) April 4, 2023
From today’s @ftopinion @FT #TrumpIndictment pic.twitter.com/MRVVK0Ijs6— Banx (@Banxcartoons) April 4, 2023
Blind Justice #TrumpArraignment #TrumpIndicment #TrumpArrest pic.twitter.com/95KCUbyHIu— RJ Matson (@MatsonCartoons) April 5, 2023
#TrumpArraignmentDay pic.twitter.com/40lIKeKmg6— Editorial & Political Cartoons (@EandPCartoons) April 4, 2023
Bruce Plante @planteink #TrumpIndictment pic.twitter.com/f2LVMKacwq— Editorial & Political Cartoons (@EandPCartoons) April 5, 2023
“Niemand kennt das Gesetz besser als ich!” – Trump will sich vor Gericht selbst verteidigenhttps://t.co/xlHj2ToWLT— Der Postillon (@Der_Postillon) April 4, 2023
محاكمة ترامب !#محاكمة_ترامب #أميركا #كاريكاتير pic.twitter.com/VAPKhZIaMY— Emad Hajjaj Cartoons (@EmadHajjaj) April 4, 2023
Passionsspiel#Trump #Anklage #NewYork pic.twitter.com/924BspoEFJ— Paolo Calleri @p_calleri@mastodon.social (@p_calleri) April 5, 2023
Bill Bramhall, The New York Daily News @BillBramhall pic.twitter.com/VYoWmCHfKR— Editorial & Political Cartoons (@EandPCartoons) April 5, 2023
#Trump #Republicans #RepublicansAreCorrupt pic.twitter.com/LabIt6iHso— Ted (Edward) Littleford (@tedlittleford) April 6, 2023
Make America great again! pic.twitter.com/psnmrKdM7G— john shakespeare (@johnshakespeare) April 5, 2023
Bill Bramhall on #Trump #mugshot #TrumpArraignment #TrumpIndicment #TrumpArrest - political cartoon gallery in London https://t.co/dePcTdnXF6 pic.twitter.com/YB0IqNPoot— Political Cartoon (@Cartoon4sale) April 4, 2023
(dsc)