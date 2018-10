241 missbrauchte Kinder identifiziert und in Sicherheit gebracht – 94 Täter verhaftet

THANKS to YOU and the +22 000 tips you have sent us, 8 victims of child sexual abuse have been identified and 1 offender has been arrested since this crowdsourcing initiative was launched! #StopChildAbuse #TraceAnObject You can still help🕵️ ➡️ https://t.co/e5u0sQioWu pic.twitter.com/EHAKEKWMxh