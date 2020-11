21 Tweets, die deine Laune auf ein komplett neues Niveau heben

A happy Halloween story! 🖤🕸️🕷️

The great fox-spider was feared extinct in the UK. There hadn't been any sightings in more than 25 years. But @SurreyWT spider enthusiast, Mike Waite never gave up hope... after TWO YEARS of searching with a torch at night he found one! 🕷️ pic.twitter.com/pNuFtMv4q5