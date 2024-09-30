Israelische Spezialeinheiten im Libanon eingedrungen ++ 100'000 nach Syrien geflüchtet

Die israelischen Kommandos sollen libanesisches Territorium infiltriert haben, um Hisbollah-Positionen nahe der Grenze auszuspionieren und zu zerstören. Das israelische Militär wollte die Einsätze nicht kommentieren.
(rbu)
نعيم قاسم: خياراتنا ستكون سهلة— العربية عاجل (@AlArabiya_Brk) September 30, 2024
#قناة_العربية#لبنان pic.twitter.com/P59grFfzHJ
The number of people who have crossed into Syria from Lebanon fleeing Israeli airstrikes — Lebanese and Syrian nationals — has reached 100,000. The outflow continues.— Filippo Grandi (@FilippoGrandi) September 30, 2024
UNHCR is present at four crossing points alongside local authorities and @SYRedCrescent to support new arrivals. pic.twitter.com/7dtrghsMH4
Tonight’s Israeli Airstrike on the Lebanese Capital of Beirut is quite Unusual. Unlike previous Strikes that we have seen on the City, this one was not on the Southern Suburbs but instead on a Neighborhood near the Downtown Commercial District; in addition, the Targets of the… pic.twitter.com/4qMbkwVyH7— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) September 30, 2024
Hamas has announced the Death of Fathi al-Sharif, a Senior Leader for Hamas Operations in Lebanon as well as the Head of the U.N. Teachers Union in Lebanon, for which he works under the United Nations Relief and Works Agency. Sharif as well as his Family were Eliminated yesterday… pic.twitter.com/RAN9QAXjFt— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) September 30, 2024
(red)
(red)