Israel-Gaza-Krieg: Israelische Spezialeinheiten im Libanon eingedrungen

epa06086361 Armed Israeli policeman from the Special Breaking Unit come out from the Temple Mount compound in Jerusalem&#039;s Old City, 14 July 2017. According to police sources, three Palestinian at ...
Israelische Spezialeinheiten. (Symbolbild)Bild: EPA/EPA
Liveticker

Israelische Spezialeinheiten im Libanon eingedrungen ++ 100'000 nach Syrien geflüchtet

Der Konflikt zwischen Libanon und Israel erreichte jüngst eine neue Eskalationsstufe. Israel bombardiert Beirut grossflächig und hat dabei Hisbollah-Chef Hassan Nasrallah getötet. Die wichtigsten Geschehnisse in der Übersicht.
30.09.2024, 15:13
Die neusten Entwicklungen im Liveticker

15:10
Israelische Spezialeinheiten sind in den Libanon eingedrungen
Israelische Spezialeinheiten haben kleine Einsätze auf libanesischem Territorium durchgeführt, wie CNN berichtet. Diese seien Teil der Vorbereitungen einer möglichen Bodenoffensive, wie zwei Quellen bestätigten.

Die israelischen Kommandos sollen libanesisches Territorium infiltriert haben, um Hisbollah-Positionen nahe der Grenze auszuspionieren und zu zerstören. Das israelische Militär wollte die Einsätze nicht kommentieren.

(rbu)
15:01
Libanon: 125 Tote durch Israels Angriffe seit Sonntagfrüh
Im Libanon sind durch israelische Angriffe nach offiziellen Angaben seit Sonntagfrüh mindestens 125 Menschen getötet worden.

Unter anderem habe es bei Angriffen auf Ain al-Dilb im Süden 45 Tote und 70 Verletzte gegeben, teilte das Gesundheitsministerium mit. Dutzende Menschen seien auch bei Angriffen im Norden der Bekaa-Ebene nahe der Grenze zu Syrien getötet worden.

Die Hisbollah erklärte, sie habe erneut einen israelischen Militärstützpunkt sowie die Stadt Safed im Norden mit Raketen angegriffen. (sda/dpa)
14:59
Mullah-Regime schickt Berater in Hisbollah-Büro in Teheran
Irans Staatsführung hat nach der Tötung von Hisbollah-Chef Hassan Nasrallah im Libanon hochrangige Berater in die Teheraner Vertretung der Organisation geschickt.

In den vergangenen Tagen besuchten mehrere Regierungsvertreter und Militärkommandeure das Büro in der iranischen Hauptstadt. Am Montag erschien dort etwa Ali Shamkhani, ehemaliger Generalsekretär des Sicherheitsrates, um sein Beileid auszudrücken.

Auch Präsident Masoud Pezeshkian sowie Parlamentspräsident Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf hatten die Hisbollah-Vertretung aufgesucht und ihre Unterstützung versichert. Ausserdem erschienen am Wochenende Irans Geheimdienstminister Esmaeil Khatib und der Oberbefehlshaber der Streitkräfte, Abdolrahim Mousavi.

Die Terrororganisation Hisbollah im Libanon gilt als wichtigster Verbündeter Teherans im Nahen Osten. In den vergangenen Jahrzehnten hatte Irans Staatsführung die Organisation politisch und militärisch mit aufgebaut. (sda/dpa)
13:04
Israels Verteidigungsminister spielt auf Bodeneinsatz im Libanon an
Der israelische Verteidigungsminister Joav Galant hat bei einem Besuch gepanzerter Truppen an der Grenze zum Libanon auf einen möglichen Bodeneinsatz in dem Nachbarland angespielt. Galant sagte, die Tötung des Hisbollah-Chefs Hassan Nasrallah, sei «ein wichtiger Schritt, aber noch nicht alles».

Galant sagte ferner: «Wir werden alle unsere Fähigkeiten einsetzen.» Die gepanzerten Truppen seien dabei «Teil der Anstrengung». Er sei zuversichtlich, dass sie «alles umsetzen» könnten. Ziel sei weiterhin die Rückkehr von 60'000 Israelis, die durch die Hisbollah-Angriffe aus Gebieten entlang der Grenze vertrieben wurden. Man sei bereit, dafür «jede Anstrengung zu unternehmen» und Truppen in der Luft, von See aus und am Boden einzusetzen.

Zu einem Bericht des «Wall Street Journal», demzufolge israelische Spezialkräfte bereits kleine, gezielte Vorstösse in den Süden des Libanons unternommen haben sollen, äusserte die Armee sich bisher nicht. Ziel der Vorstösse sollte es laut dem unbestätigten Bericht sein, eine mögliche Bodenoffensive vorzubereiten, vielleicht schon in dieser Woche. (sda/dpa)
epa02295932 A picture made available on 22 August 2010 shows Israeli army Major General Yoav Galant, Commander of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) Southern Command, during a training exercise in south ...
Bild: EPA
11:44
Hisbollah-Vizechef: Werden Kampf gegen Israel fortsetzen
Nach der Tötung ihres Anführers Hassan Nasrallah will die libanesische Hisbollah-Miliz den Kampf gegen Israel unbeirrt fortsetzen. «Wir wissen, dass der Kampf lang dauern könnte, und wir sind auf alle Möglichkeiten vorbereitet», sagte der stellvertretende Hisbollah-Chef Naim Kassim in einer im Fernsehen übertragenen Rede.

«Wenn Israel sich dafür entscheidet, eine Bodenoffensive zu starten, wir sind bereit.» Die Kämpfer der Hisbollah würden gegen Israels Armee «siegen wie im Krieg 2006».



Die Hisbollah werde dabei auch weiterhin aus Solidarität mit der islamistischen Hamas im Gazastreifen gegen Israel kämpfen, sagte Kassim. «Wir werden unsere Auseinandersetzungen mit Israel fortsetzen und alle Brüder in Gaza unterstützen und den Libanon beschützen.»

Kassim sagte, die Organisation trauere um den von Israel getöteten Anführer Hassan Nasrallah. Nasrallah werde «für immer bei uns sein», sagte Kassim. In der Rede, die der Hisbollah-nahe Fernsehsender Al-Manar übertrug, erschien er in Schwarz gekleidet aus einem geschlossenen Raum. Es blieb unklar, von wo aus er sprach und ob die Rede vorab aufgezeichnet wurde.

Wer als Anführer auf Nasrallah folgen wird, sagte Kassim nicht, sondern lediglich: «Wir werden so bald wie möglich einen (neuen) Generalsekretär wählen.» (sda/dpa)
11:30
Hisbollah setzt Angriffe fort – Gasplattform als Ziel vermutet
Die libanesische Hisbollah-Miliz setzte ihre Angriffe auf den Norden Israels fort. Nach Angaben der israelischen Armee gab es in der Stadt Safed am Montag erneut Raketenalarm. Der Armeesender berichtete, mehrere Raketen seien vom Libanon aus auf die Stadt abgefeuert worden. Es gab zunächst keine Berichte über Verletzte oder Sachschaden.

Die Armee teilte zudem mit, ein israelisches Raketenboot habe eine Drohne abgefangen, die im Norden über israelischen Gewässern im Mittelmeer geflogen sei. Der Armeesender berichtete, man gehe davon aus, dass die Drohne auf die Karisch-Gasplattform abzielte, aus israelischer Sicht ein strategisches Ziel. Israel und der Libanon hatten sich vor zwei Jahren auf ein Gas-Abkommen und den Grenzverlauf geeinigt.

Nach Angaben des israelischen Militärs wurden ausserdem 35 Geschosse vom Libanon aus auf Galiläa und die von Israel annektierten Golanhöhen abgefeuert. (sda/dpa)
10:50
100'000 aus Libanon nach Syrien geflüchtet
Seit Beginn der massiven israelischen Luftangriffe im nördlichen Nachbarland Libanon sind nach UN-Angaben bereits rund 100'000 Menschen ins Bürgerkriegsland Syrien geflohen. 60 Prozent seien Syrer, die einst im Libanon Zuflucht gesucht hatten, 40 Prozent Libanesen, berichtete das UN-Flüchtlingshilfswerk UNHCR in Genf.

Nach den Bombenangriffen in Beirut, bei denen am Freitag unter anderem der Anführer der Hisbollah-Miliz, Hassan Nasrallah, getötet wurde, verdoppelte sich laut UN die Zahl der Flüchtenden am nordwestlichen Grenzübergang Richtung Homs in Syrien. Die meisten Menschen fliehen aber über den Grenzübergang rund 70 Kilometer südwestlich von Beirut Richtung Damaskus.



Menschen hatten teils tagelang im Grenzübergang ausgeharrt, weil Syrien eigentlich verlangt, dass jeder Einreisende mindestens 100 Dollar in die Landeswährung umtauscht. Dieses Geld haben viele nicht. Die Regel wurde nun zunächst für eine Woche aufgehoben. Das habe die Lage entspannt, so das UNHCR.

Viele der Ankömmlinge brauchten medizinische Betreuung, unter anderem wegen Trinkwassermangels und Erschöpfung, berichtete die Organisation. Zusammen mit Partnern organisiert das Hilfswerk Aufenthaltsräume, verteilt Lebensmittel, Matratzen, Decken und andere Hilfsgüter und hilft Bedürftigen bei der Weiterreise. 60 Prozent der Ankömmlinge seien Minderjährige.

Im Libanon lebten nach Regierungsangaben rund 1,5 Millionen syrische Flüchtlinge und weitere Syrer, die keine Flüchtlinge sind. In Syrien herrscht seit 2011 ein Bürgerkrieg. (sda/dpa)
10:40
Teheran: Ideologie der Hisbollah lebt weiter
Aus Sicht des iranischen Aussenministeriums wird die Hisbollah im Libanon ungeachtet der Tötung ihres Anführers weiter existieren. «Hassan Nasrallah wurde zum Märtyrer, aber seine Lehre lebt weiter», sagte Aussenamtssprecher Nasser Kanaani laut der staatlichen Nachrichtenagentur IRNA.

Den israelischen Angriff, bei dem Nasrallah starb, verurteilte er scharf. Irans Regierung fordere ein sofortiges Handeln der internationalen Gemeinschaft und des UN-Sicherheitsrates.

Die Terrororganisation Hisbollah im Libanon gilt als wichtigster Verbündeter Teherans im Nahen Osten. Dass Irans Militär der Gruppe nun zur Hilfe eilt, gilt jedoch als unwahrscheinlich. Die Gründe dafür sind vielfältig: Die Staatsführung dürfte laut Beobachtern militärische Schläge auf iranischen Boden erwarten. Zudem hat Irans neue Regierung unter Präsident Massud Peseschkian mit einer schweren Wirtschaftskrise zu kämpfen und ist um eine Wiederannäherung mit dem Westen bemüht. (sda/dpa)
8:59
Terrororganisation PFLP meldet israelischen Angriff in Beirut
Erstmals seit Beginn des Gaza-Kriegs vor einem Jahr und der parallelen Konfrontationen im Libanon hat Israels Armee dort nach Angaben der Palästinensergruppe PFLP mehrere ihrer Mitglieder getötet.

Die Gruppe Volksfront zur Befreiung Palästinas (PFLP) teilte mit, drei ihrer Anführer seien bei einem israelischen Luftangriff in Beirut getötet worden. Israel habe die Gruppe im vorwiegend sunnitisch bewohnten Viertel Kola in Beirut angegriffen, das südlich des Zentrums auf dem Weg zum Flughafen liegt. Unter den Toten ist demnach unter anderem der PFLP-Militärkommandeur im Libanon. Israel, die EU und die USA stufen die PFLP als Terrororganisation ein.



Die PFLP agierte vormals vor allem aus dem Gazastreifen, hat aber auch Mitglieder im Westjordanland, Syrien und dem Libanon. In den 1970er Jahren verübte sie Anschläge mit anderen militanten Gruppen und war aktiv an der zweiten Intifada beteiligt, einem Palästinenseraufstand gegen die israelische Besatzung von 2000 bis 2005. (sda/dpa)
8:19
Hamas-Anführer im Libanon getötet
Ein ranghoher Anführer der islamistischen Hamas im Libanon ist nach Angaben der Organisation bei einem israelischen Luftangriff getötet worden. Fatah Scharif Abu al-Amin sei gemeinsam mit weiteren Familienmitgliedern in seinem Wohnort nahe Tyros ums Leben gekommen, hiess es weiter in der Mitteilung. Es handele sich um den Anführer der Hamas im Libanon.



In einer Mitteilung der israelischen Armee hiess es, der Anführer der Hamas im Libanon sei «ausgeschaltet» worden. Er sei dafür verantwortlich gewesen, «die Terroraktivitäten der Hamas im Libanon mit Hisbollah-Vertretern abzustimmen». Ausserdem habe er im Namen der Hamas Aktivisten angeworben und Waffen organisiert. «Er führte die Bemühungen um einen Aufbau der Schlagkraft der Terrororganisation Hamas und vertrat Hamas-Interessen im Libanon, sowohl politisch als auch militärisch.»

Im Januar war der damals zweithöchste Anführer der Hamas im Ausland, Saleh al-Aruri, bei einem Luftangriff in Beirut getötet worden. Die Hisbollah gab Israel die Schuld am Tod des Vize-Chefs des Politbüros der Hamas. (sda/dpa)
2:39
Israel meldet erneut Angriffe in Gaza und im Libanon
Die israelische Armee hat nach eigenen Angaben im umkämpften Gazastreifen erneut eine Kommandozentrale der islamistischen Hamas aus der Luft angegriffen. Sie habe sich im Norden des abgeriegelten Küstenstreifens auf dem Gelände einer früheren Schule befunden, hiess es in der Nacht. Die Zentrale habe der Hamas zur Planung und Ausführung von Terroranschlägen gegen israelische Soldaten und den Staat Israel gedient. Die Armee habe vor dem Angriff zahlreiche Massnahmen ergriffen, um die Gefahr für Zivilisten zu mindern. Die Angaben liessen sich zunächst nicht unabhängig prüfen.

Unterdessen griff die israelische Armee nach eigenen Angaben auch weiter Stellungen der mit der Hamas verbündeten Hisbollah-Miliz im Libanon an. Es würden Ziele in der Bekaa-Ebene im Osten des Nachbarlandes attackiert, teilte das Militär in der Nacht weiter mit. (sda/dpa)
2:38
Biden plant Gespräch mit Netanjahu
Angesichts der Eskalation des Konflikts im Nahen Osten will US-Präsident Joe Biden mit dem israelischen Ministerpräsidenten Benjamin Netanjahu sprechen. Das sagte er Reportern kurz auf einem Luftwaffenstützpunkt im US-Bundesstaat Delaware vor dem Start der Regierungsmaschine Air Force One. Auf die Frage, ob ein umfassender Krieg in der Region vermieden werden könne, antwortete er: «Das muss er. Er muss wirklich vermieden werden.»

Das Verhältnis von Biden und Netanjahu ist angespannt. Die USA äussern immer wieder Kritik am militärischen Vorgehen Israels.

Nach der Tötung von Hisbollah-Chef Hassan Nasrallah bei einem Luftangriff der israelischen Armee in einem Vorort der libanesischen Hauptstadt Beirut ist die Lage im Nahen Osten hochexplosiv. Netanjahu warnte das Regime in Iran – den wichtigsten Verbündeten der Schiitenmiliz Hisbollah – vor einem Angriff auf sein Land. Die USA unterstützen zwar weiterhin Israels Recht auf Selbstverteidigung gegen die Hisbollah und andere von der Islamischen Republik unterstützte Terrorgruppen. Ziel der USA aber bleibt Biden zufolge die Deeskalation der Konflikte im Gazastreifen und im Libanon auf diplomatischem Wege. (con/sda/dpa)
19:45
Libanon: 53 Tote und dutzende Verletzte bei israelischen Angriffen
Die israelische Luftwaffe hat nach eigenen Angaben mit Dutzenden Kampfflugzeugen rund 120 Ziele im Libanon angegriffen. Es seien vor allem im Südlibanon «militärische Ziele» der schiitischen Hisbollah-Miliz angegriffen worden, aber auch tief im libanesischen Hoheitsgebiet, erklärte die Armee. Getroffen worden seien unter anderem Zentralen verschiedener Hisbollah-Einheiten, militärische Gebäude und Infrastruktur, die von Hisbollah-Terroristen zum Planen und Ausführen von Angriffen auf Israel genutzt worden sei. Die israelischen Informationen liessen sich zunächst nicht unabhängig überprüfen.

Das Militär machte keine Angaben zu möglichen Opfern der Angriffe. Die grossangelegte Attacke habe den Fähigkeiten der mit dem Regime in Iran verbündeten Miliz «bedeutenden Schaden» zugefügt.

Das libanesische Gesundheitsministerium meldete mindestens 53 Tote infolge israelischer Angriffe im Süden und Osten des Landes. 100 weitere Menschen wurden demnach verletzt. Die Behörde unterschied dabei wie zuvor nicht zwischen Zivilisten und Mitgliedern der Hisbollah.

Israel hat seine Angriffe gegen die libanesische Miliz zuletzt massiv ausgeweitet. Die Hisbollah beschiesst seit Beginn des Gaza-Kriegs vor fast einem Jahr täglich den Norden Israels. Die Miliz handelt nach eigenen Angaben aus Solidarität mit der islamistischen Hamas im Gazastreifen. (sda/dpa)
19:43
Netanjahu nimmt politischen Ex-Rivalen in Kabinett auf
Israels Ministerpräsident Benjamin Netanjahu hat seinen früheren Rivalen Gideon Saar zum Mitglied seines Sicherheitskabinetts ernannt. Das Gremium ist unter anderem für wichtige Entscheidungen im Gaza-Krieg und im Konflikt mit der Hisbollah zuständig. Der Vorsitzende der Partei Neue Hoffnung werde im Kabinett Minister ohne Geschäftsbereich. Das gab Netanjahu bei einem Auftritt mit Saar bekannt. «Es ist kein Geheimnis, dass wir in der Vergangenheit Meinungsverschiedenheiten hatten, aber seit dem 7. Oktober haben wir den Groll der Vergangenheit hinter uns gelassen», sagte Netanjahu.

Saar galt lange als parteiinterner Rivale Netanjahus in der Regierungspartei Likud. 2019 war er bei Wahlen für den Parteivorsitz gegen Netanjahu angetreten, unterlag aber. Im Jahr darauf verliess Saar die Likud-Partei und gründete eine eigene Partei. In den Regierungen unter den Netanjahu-Gegnern Naftali Bennett und Jair Lapid war Saar Justizminister.
FILE - Israeli Minister of Justice Gideon Saar arrives for the first weekly cabinet meeting of the new government in Jerusalem, Sunday, June 20, 2021. (Emmanuel Dunand/Pool Photo via AP, File) Gideon ...
Bild: keystone
Saar werden Ambitionen auf das Amt des Verteidigungsministers im Kabinett nachgesagt. Zwischen dem derzeitigen Verteidigungsminister Joav Galant und Netanjahu knirscht es schon seit geraumer Zeit.

Unter dem Eindruck des Massakers der Hamas vom 7. Oktober und des nachfolgenden Gaza-Kriegs hatte Saar sich als Teil eines Bündnisses zunächst der rechtsreligiösen Regierung von Netanjahu angeschlossen. Im März erklärte er jedoch seinen Rücktritt, weil Netanjahu ihn nicht zum aktiven Mitglied des Kriegskabinetts gemacht hatte.

Der ehemalige Verteidigungsminister Benny Gantz trat nach dem 7. Oktober wie Saar ebenfalls der Regierung von Netanjahu bei. Nach massiven Meinungsverschiedenheiten kündigte er im Juni seinen Ausstieg an. Danach löste Netanjahu das Kriegskabinett auf. (sda/dpa)
17:27
Israelische Luftwaffe greift Ziele im Jemen an
Die israelische Luftwaffe hat nach Militärangaben mit Dutzenden Kampfflugzeugen Ziele im Jemen angegriffen. Der grossangelegte Einsatz habe Einrichtungen des «Huthi-Terrorregimes» in den Gebieten Ras Isa und Hudaida gegolten, teilte die Armee mit. Angegriffen wurden demnach unter anderem Kraftwerke sowie ein Hafen, der für Ölimporte genutzt wird. Über den Hafen soll die Huthi-Miliz iranische Waffen und militärische Vorräte transportiert haben, erklärte die israelische Armee. Die Angaben liessen sich nicht unabhängig prüfen.

Die strategisch wichtige Hafenstadt Hudaida wurde laut Augenzeugen von schweren Explosionen erschüttert. Arabische Fernsehsender zeigten Flammen eines grossen Brandes an einem Kraftwerk. Anwohner sagten der dpa, israelische Kampfflugzeuge hätten zwei Kraftwerke getroffen. Huthi-Sprecher Mohammed Abdel Salam bezeichnete den Angriff als Versuch Israels, die Unterstützung der schiitischen Miliz für die Hamas im Gazastreifen zu beenden. Die Angriffe könnten den «Willen des jemenitischen Volks nicht brechen», sagte er.

Der Huthi-nahe Fernsehsender Al-Masirah berichtete, dass vier Menschen getötet worden seien. Zudem werde noch nach Vermissten unter Trümmern eines angegriffenen Kraftwerks gesucht. Bei den Opfern handle es sich um einen Werksarbeiter und drei Ingenieure, hiess es.

Der israelische Luftangriff auf den Jemen – rund 1800 Kilometer von der israelischen Landesgrenze entfernt – erfolgte dem Militär zufolge als Reaktion auf die jüngsten Huthi-Angriffe. Am Samstagabend war unter anderem in der Küstenmetropole Tel Aviv wegen eines Geschosses aus dem Jemen erneut Raketenalarm ausgelöst worden. Die Miliz erklärte, sie habe den Flughafen Ben Gurion bei Tel Aviv mit einer ballistischen Rakete angegriffen. Diese wurde laut Militär aber noch vor Erreichen des israelischen Hoheitsgebiets abgefangen.

Die vom Regime in Iran unterstützte Huthi-Miliz handelt bei ihren Angriffen nach eigenen Angaben aus Solidarität mit der islamistischen Hamas im Gazastreifen, gegen die Israel seit fast einem Jahr Krieg führt. Die Hamas ist geschwächt, im Libanon ebenso die Hisbollah-Miliz nach der Tötung ihres Anführers Hassan Nasrallah. Die Huthi-Miliz könnte für die Islamische Republik Iran in ihrer sogenannten «Achse des Widerstands», mit dem Teheran gegen den erklärten Erzfeind Israel kämpft, noch an Bedeutung gewinnen.

Zuletzt hatte Israel den Jemen Ende Juli angegriffen. Ziel von Israels Luftwaffe war auch damals der Hafen von Hudaida als Reaktion auf einen tödlichen Drohnenangriff der Huthi-Miliz auf Tel Aviv. Dabei war eine mit Sprengstoff beladene Drohne in ein Haus im Zentrum der Stadt eingeschlagen. Ein Mann kam ums Leben, mehrere Menschen wurden verletzt. (sda/dpa)
16:20
Libanon: 14 Sanitäter bei Israels Luftangriffen getötet
Im Libanon sind innerhalb von zwei Tagen nach offiziellen Angaben mindestens 14 Sanitäter bei israelischen Luftangriffen getötet worden. Israels Militär habe in der Nähe eines Krankenhauses in der Bekaa-Ebene im Osten angegriffen und als Folge habe dieses seinen Betrieb vorübergehend einstellen müssen, teilte das Gesundheitsministerium mit.

Das Ministerium verurteilte die Angriffe auf das Schärfste und sprach von einem Verstoss gegen internationales Recht. «Es ist bekannt, dass Sanitäter sich nicht an Kampfhandlungen beteiligen. Sie transportieren die Toten zu ihrer letzten Ruhestätte und verbinden die Wunden der Verwundeten, bis diese im Krankenhaus ankommen. Will Israel ohne Ende Blut vergiessen?»

Seit Beginn der neuen Konfrontationen zwischen Israels Militär und der Hisbollah vor einem Jahr wurden im Libanon nach offiziellen Angaben mehr als 1600 Menschen getötet, darunter mehr als 100 Kinder und fast 200 Frauen. Weitere 8400 Menschen wurden verletzt. Das Gesundheitsministerium unterscheidet nicht zwischen Zivilisten und Hisbollah-Kämpfern. (sda/dpa)
15:42
Bis zu einer Million Vertriebene im Libanon möglich
Im Libanon könnten nach Angaben des geschäftsführenden Ministerpräsidenten Nadschib Mikati bis zu einer Million Menschen durch Israels Angriffe vertrieben werden. Es sei schon jetzt die grösste Zahl an Vertriebenen in der Geschichte des Landes, sagte Mikati in Beirut. Im aktuellen Konflikt mit Israel könne es nur eine diplomatische Lösung geben: «Es gibt keine Wahl für uns als Diplomatie.»

Seit Beginn der neuen Konfrontationen zwischen Israels Armee und der Hisbollah wurden im Libanon nach UN-Angaben mehr als 210'000 Menschen vertrieben, unter ihnen etwa 120'000 allein im Verlauf der vergangenen Woche. Die Zahl könnte, auch gemessen an Erfahrungen des vergangenen Kriegs mit Israel im Jahr 2006, den Vereinten Nationen zufolge aber noch deutlich höher liegen.

Viele Menschen schlafen zudem in Parks, auf der Strasse oder am Strand aus Angst vor weiteren Angriffen etwa im Süden, Osten oder im Raum der Hauptstadt Beirut. 50'000 Syrer und Libanesen sind zudem ins benachbarte Bürgerkriegsland Syrien geflohen.
epa11632153 People who were internally displaced due to the Israeli military strikes sleep at a public garden in Beirut, Lebanon, 29 September 2024. According to the UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Leb ...
Bild: keystone
Unter anderem im Raum Beirut harren unzählige Menschen auf der Strasse, in Parks oder am Strand aus. Viele wirken völlig verzweifelt. Eine Frau sagte der dpa, sie habe mit ihrer Familie seit zwei Tagen im Auto geschlafen. Andere trauerten um den getöteten Hisbollah-Chef Hassan Nasrallah. Ein Mann sagte, der einzige Anführer, der Israel etwas entgegensetzte, sei tot. Ein anderer in Schwarz gekleideter Mann hielt ein Foto Nasrallahs in der Hand.
(sda/dpa)
15:35
Ökonomin: «Nur Staatenbildung wird den Libanon retten»
Im Libanon müssen die staatlichen Strukturen nach Einschätzung einer Ökonomin nach der Tötung von Hisbollah-Chef Hassan Nasrallah dringend gestärkt werden. «Nur Staatenbildung wird den Libanon retten», schrieb Alia Mubajid bei X. Sie beschäftigt sich unter anderem für Banken und Regierungen seit 25 Jahren mit Wirtschaftsfragen im Nahen Osten.

Weil die Hisbollah nach der Tötung Nasrallahs stark geschwächt ist, gibt es Sorge vor einem neuen Ausbruch von Konflikten in dem konfessionell stark gespaltenen Land. So könnte sich der Zorn von Nasrallahs Anhängern über seine Tötung teilweise auch im Land und auf der Strasse entladen. Bis 1990 tobte in dem Land ein Bürgerkrieg.

Der Parlamentsvorsitzende Nabih Berri müsse das Parlament zusammentreten lassen, um einen neuen Präsidenten zu wählen, schrieb Mubajid. Wegen eines Streits über die Nachfolge hat das Land seit zwei Jahren keinen Staatschef, die Regierung ist nur geschäftsführend im Amt. Zudem müsse die Regierung den Ausnahmezustand ausrufen, die Armee landesweit stationieren, Spenden zur Unterstützung der vielen Vertriebenen mobilisieren und einen Plan zur Verbesserung der Wirtschaftslage vorbereiten, schrieb Mubajid. (sda/dpa)
15:34
Kommandeur der Hisbollah-Sicherheitsabteilung getötet
Israel hat nach Angaben eines Militärsprechers bei einem gezielten Luftangriff am Samstag den Kommandeur der Sicherheitsabteilung der Hisbollah, Nabil Kauk, getötet. Kauk habe der Miliz seit den 1980er Jahren angehört und sei Mitglied des Zentralrats der Organisation gewesen, hiess es weiter. Das israelische Militär werde auch weiterhin gegen Kommandeure der Hisbollah vorgehen und sie «eliminieren», so die Armee-Mitteilung.

Am Freitag war bereits Hassan Nasrallah, der Anführer der Hisbollah-Miliz, bei einem israelischen Luftangriff in einem Vorort von Beirut getötet worden.

Die Hisbollah beschiesst seit Beginn des Gaza-Krieges nahezu täglich Ziele im Norden Israels. Sie will damit nach eigenen Angaben der Hamas im Gazastreifen im Kampf gegen Israel beistehen. Israel schoss lange jeweils in ähnlichem Umfang zurück, hat zuletzt aber seine Luftangriffe im Libanon massiv verstärkt. Hunderte Menschen wurden getötet. (sda/dpa)
15:33
Israel setzt Angriffe im Süden und Osten des Libanons fort
Die israelische Luftwaffe hat ihre Angriffe im Süden und Osten des Libanon nach der Tötung von Hisbollah-Chef Hassan Nasrallah fortgesetzt. In diesen Gebieten flog Israel am Sonntagmorgen mehrere Angriffe, wie staatliche libanesische Medien berichteten.

Bei den Angriffen seien Lagerhäuser, Agrarflächen und Wohngebiete getroffen worden, hiess es in Berichten der Nachrichtenagentur NNA.
People gather at the site of the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut&#039;s southern suburbs, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
Bild: keystone
In der Bekaa-Ebene im Osten zogen Retter mindestens sechs Tote aus den Trümmern. Der örtlichen Zeitung «Annahar» zufolge waren unter den Todesopfern der jüngsten Angriffe auch neun Angehörige einer syrischen Familie. Im Süden wurden mindestens vier Tote gemeldet.

Seit Beginn der zunehmenden Konfrontationen zwischen Israels Militär und der Hisbollah-Miliz vor bald einem Jahr wurden im Libanon nach offiziellen Angaben mehr als 1600 Menschen getötet, darunter mehr als 100 Kinder und fast 200 Frauen, und weitere 8400 verletzt. Das Gesundheitsministerium unterscheidet bei diesen Zahlen nicht zwischen Zivilisten und Hisbollah-Mitgliedern. (sda/dpa)
12:23
Maronitische Kirche: Kreislauf des Kriegs im Libanon beenden
Das Oberhaupt der Maronitischen Kirche hat die Weltgemeinschaft aufgerufen, den «Kreislauf des Kriegs, der Tötungen und der Zerstörung» im Libanon zu stoppen. «Der Tod von (Hisbollah-Chef) Hassan Nasrallah hat eine Wunde im Herz der Libanesen geöffnet», sagte der maronitische Patriarch Bechara Boutros Rai in seiner Sonntagspredigt. Die Weltgemeinschaft müsse ernsthaft daran arbeiten, dass im Libanon ein «gerechter Friede» entstehe mit Rechten für alle Menschen in der Region.

In dem konfessionell stark gespaltenen Land sind schätzungsweise 70 Prozent der Bevölkerung Muslime, die etwa zu gleichen Teilen Anhänger der schiitischen beziehungsweise sunnitischen Strömung im Islam sind. Etwa 30 Prozent sind Christen. Mehr als die Hälfte davon sind Maroniten, eine der ältesten Glaubensgemeinschaften im Libanon. Deren Geschichte reicht bis ins 4. Jahrhundert nach Christus zurück.

Der Libanon hatte von 1975 bis 1990 einen blutigen Bürgerkrieg erlebt, in dem schätzungsweise 150.000 Menschen getötet wurden. Dabei bekämpften sich verschiedene Konfessionen in wechselnden Gefechtsfronten und Bündnissen, auch mit Unterstützung ausländischer Staaten. Auch innerhalb konfessioneller Gruppen kam es zu Kämpfen. (sda/dpa)
Maronite Patriarch Bechara Rai, speaks during the funeral mass of Pascale Suleiman, a member of the Lebanese Forces Christian party, in Byblos town, north of Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, April 12, 2024. S ...
Bild: keystone
12:15
Israel setzte bei Nasrallah-Tötung gut 80 Tonnen Bomben ein
Bei der Tötung des Hisbollah-Chefs Hassan Nasrallah soll die israelische Luftwaffe nach Medienberichten Bomben mit einem Gewicht von mehr als 80 Tonnen eingesetzt haben. Diese seien von einer Formation von mindestens zehn Kampfjets über dem unterirdischen Hauptquartier der Schiitenmiliz im Süden von Beirut abgeworfen worden, berichteten israelische Medien.
epa11631677 A man inspects destroyed buildings in the Haret Hreik neighborhood of Beirut&#039;s southern suburbs, after Israeli military strikes on Beirut, Lebanon, 29 September 2024. According to the ...
Bild: keystone
Unter den Geschossen seien auch sogenannte bunkerbrechende Bomben gewesen, die die dicken Wände des Hauptquartiers durchdrungen hätten, hiess es in den Berichten mehrerer Medien. Für diese Angaben gibt es keine offizielle Bestätigung.

Am Freitag hatte Israels Militär Hisbollah-Chef Hassan Nasrallah bei einem Luftangriff auf einen Vorort der libanesischen Hauptstadt Beirut getötet. Seitdem herrscht im Nahen Osten die Sorge vor möglichen Vergeltungsschlägen. (sda/dpa)

(red)

Mehr zur Lage in Nahost:
