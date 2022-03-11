Navigation
    Liveticker

    Frankreich plant Evakuierung in Mariupol +++ Biden nennt Putin erneut Kriegsverbrecher

    Die neuesten Entwicklungen im russisch-ukrainischen Krieg im Überblick.
    25.03.2022, 22:36
    • Der Angriffskrieg der russische Armee macht in der Ukraine steckt fest. Die Hauptstadt Kiew konnte noch nicht umkreist werden. Ukrainische Truppen haben Gegenangriffe lanciert und Terrain zurückgewonnen.
    • Die EU und die USA werfen Russland offiziell Kriegsverbrechen vor.
    • Rund zehn Millionen Menschen sind laut UNO-Angaben auf der Flucht vor dem Krieg. 3,4 Millionen von ihnen haben die Ukraine verlassen.
    • Mit einer Taskforce will die Schweizer Bundesanwaltschaft eventuellen Kriegsverbrechern des Ukraine-Kriegs und Umgehungen der Sanktionen auf den Leib rücken.
    Schicke uns deinen Input
    avatar
    22:58
    Ukrainisches Luftwaffen-Hauptquartier von Raketen getroffen
    Das Hauptquartier der ukrainischen Luftwaffe in Winnyzja im Westen des Landes ist am Freitag mit mehreren russischen Marschflugkörpern beschossen worden. Ein Teil der sechs Raketen sei im Anflug abgeschossen worden, die übrigen trafen das Gebäude, teilte die Luftwaffenführung auf ihrer Facebook-Seite mit. Dabei sei «erheblicher Schaden» an der Infrastruktur entstanden. Ein Foto auf der Facebook-Seite zeigte schwere Zerstörungen. Über eventuelle Opfer des Angriffs am späten Nachmittag wurden keine Angaben gemacht. Die Untersuchungen und Bergungsarbeiten dauerten an. (sda/dpa)

    22:29
    Frankreich plant mit Türkei und Griechenland Evakuierung in Mariupol
    Frankreich plant mit der Türkei und Griechenland eine humanitäre Aktion, um kurzfristig Menschen aus der schwer umkämpften ostukrainischen Hafenstadt Mariupol zu evakuieren. Das kündigte Präsident Emmanuel Macron am Freitagabend nach dem EU-Gipfel in Brüssel an. Es gebe bereits konkrete Gespräche mit dem Bürgermeister von Mariupol sowie eine Abstimmung mit dem ukrainischen Präsidenten Wolodymyr Selenskyj. Eine Absprache sei auch mit Russland erforderlich, dessen Truppen die Stadt seit Wochen belagern.

    Wie es aus dem Élyséepalast hiess, stehe Frankreich in Kontakt mit den ukrainischen Behörden, den Griechen, den Türken und den zuständigen internationalen Organisationen, um die Bedürfnisse zu präzisieren, auf die reagiert werden muss. Die Grundlage dafür sei, dass Frankreich von Russland verlange, die Belagerung der Stadt aufzuheben, dass Menschen, die gehen wollten, gehen könnten und dass Menschen, die bleiben wollten, bleiben könnten. Angemessene, an den Grundbedürfnissen ausgerichtete humanitäre Hilfe müsse unter den Bedingungen des humanitären Völkerrechts bereitgestellt werden können.

    Über die humanitäre Aktion in Mariupol hatte Macron sich bereits am Vortag mit dem türkischen Präsidenten Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Brüssel beraten. Die Aktion solle in den nächsten Tagen losgehen, hiess es aus Paris. (sda/dpa)
    epa09849614 French President Emmanuel Macron gives a press conference at the end of a two day European Council Summit in Brussels, Belgium, 25 March 2022. EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET
    Bild: keystone
    18:43
    Moskau: Kiew zieht Friedensverhandlungen absichtlich in die Länge
    Russland hat der Ukraine vorgeworfen, die Verhandlungen über ein Kriegsende weiter absichtlich in die Länge zu ziehen. «Sie haben es nicht eilig, sie glauben, dass die Zeit auf ihrer Seite ist», sagte der russische Delegationsleiter Wladimir Medinski am Freitag der Agentur Tass zufolge. Die ukrainische Seite handle nicht unabhängig, behauptete Medinski. «Deshalb stimmt der aktuelle Stand der Dinge nicht optimistisch.» Moskau wirft Kiew vor, auf Anweisung Washingtons zu handeln.

    Medinski sagte, er teile die von den Ukrainern zuletzt verbreitete Zuversicht nicht. «Es gibt keine Bewegung bei den grundsätzlichen Positionen, auf denen die russische Seite besteht», sagte der Berater von Präsident Wladimir Putin.

    Russland wolle einen umfassenden Vertrag schliessen, der die «lebenswichtigen» Forderungen Moskau einschliesse. Dazu zählten unter anderem ein neutraler Status der Ukraine, die «Entmilitarisierung» und «Entnazifizierung» des Landes sowie die Anerkennung der annektierten Schwarzmeer-Halbinsel Krim als russisch und der ostukrainischen Separatistengebiete Luhansk und Donezk als unabhängige Staaten.

    Medinski kritisierte ukrainische Forderungen nach Waffenlieferungen sowie die zahlreichen Vorwürfe, Russland begehe Kriegsverbrechen. Diese Anschuldigungen klängen wie Aussagen des NS-Propagandaministers Joseph Goebbels, sagte der frühere russische Kulturminister. «Für solche Äusserungen über unser Land und unser Volk habe ich weder Rechtfertigung noch Verständnis.» (sda/dpa)
    18:28
    Biden bezeichnet Putin bei Polen-Besuch erneut als «Kriegsverbrecher»
    US-Präsident Joe Biden hat Russlands Präsidenten Wladimir Putin bei seinem Besuch in Polen erneut einen «Kriegsverbrecher» genannt. Die Verwüstung in der Ukraine gehe «von einem Mann aus, den ich, offen gesagt, für einen Kriegsverbrecher halte», sagte Biden am Freitag im polnischen Rzeszow etwa 90 Kilometer von der Grenze zur Ukraine entfernt. «Und ich denke, das wird auch der rechtlichen Definition entsprechen», fügte er hinzu. Biden hatte Putin bereits in der Vergangenheit als Kriegsverbrecher bezeichnet. Das Weisse Haus hatte daraufhin betont, dass der US-Präsident aus seinem Herzen gesprochen habe.

    Biden informierte sich in Rzeszow gemeinsam mit dem polnischen Staatsoberhaupt Andrzej Duda über den humanitären Einsatz zur Versorgung der Geflüchteten aus der Ukraine. «Ich meine, es ist einfach erschütternd, diese kleinen Babys oder Kinder zu sehen, wie sie ihre Mütter ansehen», sagte Biden weiter. Man müsse nicht ihre Sprache spreche, man könne den Schmerz in ihren Augen sehen. «Ich glaube, dass niemand von uns jemals in seinem Leben diese Geschwindigkeit und das Ausmass dieser Zerstörung erlebt hat», sagte Samantha Power, die Chefin der US-Behörde für Entwicklungszusammenarbeit und Nothilfe. «Vieles von dem, was wir bis jetzt gesehen haben, war unvorstellbar.»

    Biden hatte zuvor US-Truppen in Rzeszow besucht. Am Abend wollte er nach Warschau weiterreisen. Dort steht für Samstag eine Rede zum Ukraine-Krieg auf dem Programm. Auch weitere Treffen mit politischen Führungspersönlichkeiten Polens sind geplant. (sda/dpa)
    epa09849266 US president Joe Biden during a meeting with the non-governmental organizations supporting Ukrainian refugees, in Rzeszow, southeastern Poland, 25 March 2022. US president Joe Biden arrived in Poland for a two-day visit during which he is scheduled to hold talks with his Polish President Andrzej Duda, and make an address at the Royal Castle in Warsaw. Biden is coming to Poland straight from Brussels, where he attended an extraordinary Nato summit, a European Council meeting and a G7 summit on 24 March. EPA/LUKASZ GAGULSKI POLAND OUT
    Bild: keystone
    15:26
    Bundesrat will kein Verbreitungsverbot von russischen Staatsmedien
    Der Bundesrat übernimmt weitere EU-Sanktionen gegenüber Russland, wie er am Freitag an einer ausserordentlichen Sitzung beschlossen hat. Nichts wissen will die Landesregierung allerdings davon, die Verbreitung von russischen Staatsmedien zu verbieten.

    Die EU hatte bereits Anfang März die Verbreitung der russischen Staatsmedien auf allen Ebenen - einschliesslich Kabel, Satellit, Webseiten oder Apps – untersagt. Betroffen sind auch Ableger von «RT» (früher: «Russia Today») etwa auf Deutsch oder Französisch. Umgesetzt wird das Verbot von den Medienregulierern der EU-Staaten.

    Der Bundesrat entschied nun, die Massnahme nicht umzusetzen, wie er mitteilte. «Auch wenn es sich bei diesen Kanälen um Werkzeuge der gezielten Propaganda und Desinformation durch die Russische Föderation handelt, ist der Bundesrat der Meinung, dass es wirksamer sei, unwahren und schädlichen Äusserungen mit Fakten zu begegnen, anstatt sie zu verbieten.»
    (sda)
    14:47
    Laut russischen Angaben wurden 1351 russische Soldaten getötet
    Nach Angaben des russischen Generalstabs sind in der Ukraine 1351 russische Soldaten getötet worden. Bei der «Spezialoperation» seien zudem 3825 Soldaten verletzt worden, teilte das Militär am Freitag der Agentur Interfax zufolge in Moskau mit. Es waren die ersten offiziellen Zahlen seit Anfang März, als die Zahl mit 498 getöteten Soldaten angegeben worden war. Experten gehen allerdings von Tausenden toten russischen Soldaten aus. (sda/dpa)
    14:08
    UNO prüft Berichte über Kriegsverbrechen
    Das UNO-Büro für Menschenrechte hat klare Anzeichen für russische Kriegsverbrechen in der Ukraine dokumentiert. Eine abschliessende Beurteilung sei aber bislang nicht möglich, sagte die Leiterin des Ukraine-Büros, Matilda Bogner, die am Freitag über eine Videoschalte zu einem UNO-Briefing in Genf zugeschaltet war.

    Geprüft würden Berichte, wonach russisches Militär Flüchtende in Autos oder bei Demonstrationen erschossen hätte. Unter anderem hätten Mitarbeiter auch den Einsatz von Streumunition festgestellt.

    Das Büro prüfe auch Berichte über den Einsatz von Phosphormunition. Solche Brandbomben entzünden sich durch Kontakt mit Sauerstoff und richten verheerende Schäden an. Der Einsatz von Phosphorbomben ist verboten.

    Russland wies die Anschuldigungen des ukrainischen Präsidenten Wolodomyr Selenskyj zurück, am Donnerstag Phosphorbomben eingesetzt zu haben, die sowohl Erwachsene als auch Kinder getötet hätten. «Russland hat noch nie die internationalen Konventionen verletzt», sagte Kremlsprecher Dmitri Peskow am Freitag.

    Auch auf ukrainischer Seite soll nach Berichten Streumunition eingesetzt worden sein, und es gebe Berichte über wahllosen Beschuss von Separatistengebieten. In zwei Fällen sollen Menschen wegen angeblich prorussischer Haltung getötet worden sein. Diese Berichte würden noch geprüft. (sda/dpa)
    12:45
    Lawrow: Westen hat Russland «totalen hybriden Krieg» erklärt
    epa09846076 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a joint news conference with the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) (not pictured) following their talks in Moscow, Russia, 24 March 2022. EPA/KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV / POOL
    Bild: keystone
    Mit Blick auf westliche Sanktionen hat Russlands Aussenminister Sergej Lawrow von einem gegen Moskau gerichteten «hybriden Krieg» gesprochen. «Heute haben sie uns einen echten hybriden Krieg erklärt, den totalen Krieg», sagte Lawrow am Freitag bei einer Sitzung mit Vertretern einer Diplomatie-Stiftung der Staatsagentur Tass zufolge. «Diesen Begriff, der in Hitler-Deutschland verwendet wurde, sprechen jetzt europäische Politiker aus, wenn sie davon sprechen, was sie mit der Russischen Föderation tun wollen.»

    Die tatsächliche Verwendung des Begriffs durch namhafte EU-Politiker in den vergangenen Wochen ist nicht bekannt. Am 1. März hatte Frankreichs Wirtschaftsminister Bruno Le Maire zwar mit Blick auf die ergriffenen Sanktionen von einem «totalen Krieg» gegen Russland auf wirtschaftlicher und finanzieller Ebene gesprochen, die Formulierung nach Kritik aber noch am selben Tag zurückgenommen. Im Jahr 1943 hatte NS-Propagandachef Joseph Goebbels in seiner berüchtigten Sportpalastrede zum «totalen Krieg» aufgerufen.

    Lawrow sagte weiter, Europas Politiker wollten Russland «zerstören, brechen, vernichten, erdrosseln». «Wenn wir diese Gesetzlosigkeit der Sanktionen sehen, ist natürlich klar, dass all diese Werte, die uns unsere westlichen Kollegen ständig gepredigt haben – nämlich Meinungsfreiheit, Marktwirtschaft und die Unverletzlichkeit des Privateigentums, die Unschuldsvermutung – wertlos sind.» (sda/dpa)
    12:23
    Erdogan fordert Putin zu «ehrenvollem Abzug» aus Ukraine auf
    epa09495169 Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) welcomes Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during their meeting at the Bocharov Ruchei residence in Sochi, Russia, 28 September 2021. According to Vladimir Putin, Russia and Turkey have not already compensated for all the losses in trade during the pandemic year and even increased it. The Russian President noted the successful cooperation of Russia with Turkey in Syria and Libya. Also, according to him, Turkey's influence on the situation contributes to reconciliation in Karabakh. EPA/VLADIMIR SMIRNOVSPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT
    Bild: keystone
    Der türkische Präsident Recep Tayyip Erdogan hat Wladimir Putin aufgefordert, einen «ehrenvollen Abzug» aus der Ukraine zu machen.

    «Wir müssen jetzt sagen "Jetzt musst du der Architekt des Schrittes sein, der zum Frieden getan werden muss"«, sagte Erdogan laut dem türkischen Präsidialamt am Freitag in Richtung des russischen Präsidenten.

    Erdogan wiederholte, keine Sanktionen gegen Russland verhängen zu wollen. Für die Türkei sei es unmöglich, die Beziehungen zu Russland aufzugeben. Er könne sein Volk in Winter und Schnee nicht in der Kälte zurücklassen und auch nicht die Industrie komplett umstellen. Auch die Türkei ist unter anderem wegen Gas- und anderen Energielieferungen von Moskau abhängig. Ausserdem kommen jährlich die meisten Touristen aus Russland in die Türkei.

    In der Südtürkei entsteht unter russischer Federführung derzeit das erste Atomkraftwerk des Landes. Das AKW soll nach Fertigstellung etwa zehn Prozent des türkischen Energiebedarfs abdecken - in etwa der Verbrauch der Millionenmetropole Istanbul.

    Erdogan und die türkische Regierung haben sich im Krieg stark als Vermittler engagiert. Ankara pflegt enge Beziehungen zu Kiew und zu Moskau. Noch am Freitag will Erdogan erneut mit dem ukrainischen Staatschef Wolodymyr Selenskyj und in den kommenden Tagen mit Putin sprechen.

    Erdogan sagte, eine Einigung zwischen Russland und der Ukraine sei noch immer möglich, es bestehe aber weiterhin Uneinigkeit in einigen Verhandlungspunkten: »Natürlich fühlt die Ukraine sich mit Themen wie der Krim und dem Donbass nicht sonderlich wohl", sagte Erdogan.

    Moskau fordert etwa einen Verzicht der Ukraine auf einen Nato-Beitritt und eine Anerkennung der ostukrainischen Separatistengebiete Donezk und Luhansk als unabhängige Staaten sowie der annektierten Schwarzmeer-Halbinsel Krim als russisches Gebiet. (sda/dpa)
    12:19
    Dutzende Busse stehen für Evakuierung von Mariupol bereit
    FILE - A woman walks outside a maternity hospital that was damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka, File)
    Bild: keystone
    Für die Evakuierung von Zivilisten aus der von russischen Truppen belagerten Hafenstadt Mariupol stehen zahlreiche Fahrzeuge im nahe gelegenen Berdjansk bereit.

    «Gerade befinden sich dort 48 Busse», sagte Vizeregierungschefin Iryna Wereschtschuk am Freitag in einer Videobotschaft. In der etwa 70 Kilometer von Mariupol entfernten Stadt befinde sich zudem ein Tankfahrzeug für die Betankung von Privatfahrzeugen.

    Für die weitere Flucht sei mit der russischen Seite ein Korridor bis in die Grossstadt Saporischschja vereinbart. Darüber hinaus gebe es eine Vereinbarung über eine weitere Fluchtroute vom russisch besetzten Melitopol nach Saporischschja.

    Noch immer nicht geklärt ist das Schicksal Hunderter Menschen, die sich in Kellern des Theaters von Mariupol vor russischen Angriffen in Sicherheit gebracht hatten. Ukrainischen Angaben zufolge harrten dort mehr als 1000 Menschen aus, als das Gebäude bei einer Attacke komplett zerstört wurde. Die Stadtverwaltung von Mariupol teilte unter Berufung auf Augenzeugenberichte nun mit, dass etwa 300 Menschen getötet worden seien. Der Grossteil der Hafenstadt steht mittlerweile unter Kontrolle der russischen Truppen. Unabhängige Berichte lagen nicht vor.

    Am 24. Februar hatte Russland einen Angriffskrieg gegen den Nachbarn begonnen. UN-Angaben zufolge wurden bereits mehr als 1000 Zivilisten getötet. Kiew geht von weitaus höheren Opferzahlen aus. (sda/dpa)
    11:56
    US-Präsident Biden besucht Nato-Ostflanke in Polen
    Im Bemühen um eine Eindämmung des russischen Krieges gegen die Ukraine besucht US-Präsident Joe Biden das östliche Nato-Mitglied Polen.

    Nur 60 Kilometer von der ukrainischen Grenze entfernt soll Biden am Freitag in der Stadt Rzeszow vom polnischen Staatschef Andrzej Duda begrüsst werden. Aus der Ukraine, die sich seit einem Monat gegen die russische Invasion verteidigt, sind etwa 2,2 Millionen Menschen nach Polen geflüchtet. Ein Grossteil ist immer noch dort. Biden will mit dem Besuch die Ostflanke der Nato stärken.

    Vor seinem Abflug aus Brüssel vereinbarte er mit EU-Kommissionspräsidentin Ursula von der Leyen, Europa unabhängiger von Energielieferungen aus Russland zu machen. Die USA wollten in diesem Jahr mit internationalen Partnern 15 Milliarden Kubikmeter Flüssiggas (LNG) zusätzlich in die EU liefern. Langfristig solle die Menge auf 50 Milliarden Kubikmeter pro Jahr ansteigen, kündigten Biden und von der Leyen an. Damit könnte nach Kommissionsangaben etwa ein Drittel der derzeitigen Gasimporte aus Russland ersetzt werden.
    11:46
    Bereits über 14'000 Ukraine-Flüchtlinge in der Schweiz
    Fluechtlinge aus der Ukraine warten in der Empfangsstelle fuer Fluechtlinge aus der Ukraine in der Alten Militaerkaserne Zuerich, am Dienstag, 15. Maerz 2022 in Zuerich. (KEYSTONE/Michael Buholzer)
    Bild: keystone
    Bis am Freitag sind in den Bundesasylzentren 14'506 Flüchtlinge aus der Ukraine registriert worden. Gegenüber dem Vortag entspricht dies einer Zunahme um 905 Menschen, wie das Staatssekretariat für Migration (SEM) mitteilte.

    Den Schutzstatus S erhielten 8891 Kriegsflüchtlinge, 1269 mehr als am Vortag. (sda)
    9:43
    Moskau: Treibstofflager bei Kiew zerstört
    Russlands Armee hat eigenen Angaben zufolge eines der grössten ukrainischen Treibstofflager unweit von Kiew zerstört. Das Lager im Ort Kalyniwka sei am Donnerstagabend mit Kalibr-Marschflugkörpern beschossen worden, sagte der Sprecher des russischen Verteidigungsministeriums, Igor Konaschenkow, am Freitagvormittag.

    Von Kalyniwka aus seien die ukrainischen Streitkräfte in zentralen Landesteilen mit Treibstoff versorgt worden, sagte Konaschenkow. Die Angaben liessen sich nicht unabhängig überprüfen. Von ukrainischer Seite gab es zunächst keine Bestätigung. Russische Flugzeuge und Hubschrauber hätten in der vergangenen Nacht insgesamt 51 ukrainische Militärobjekte attackiert, hiess es aus Moskau.

    Russland betont immer wieder, im seit rund einen Monat andauernden Krieg im Nachbarland ausschliesslich Einrichtungen von Militär und Geheimdienst anzugreifen. Die Ukraine beschuldigt die russischen Truppen hingegen täglich, gezielt auch auf Zivilisten zu schiessen. (sda/dpa)
    9:39
    Russland liefert weiter Gas über Ukraine nach Europa
    Bild: keystone
    Mehr als einen Monat nach Kriegsbeginn hat Russland weiter Gaslieferungen durch die Ukraine nach Europa in grossem Umfang bestätigt. Gemäss den Kundenbestellungen würden am Freitag 105,1 Millionen Kubikmeter durch das Leitungssystem des Nachbarlandes gepumpt, sagte der Sprecher des Energieriesen Gazprom, Sergej Kuprijanow, der Agentur Interfax zufolge.

    Die vertraglich mögliche maximale Auslastung liegt bei 109 Millionen Kubikmetern Gas pro Tag. Die Ukraine bezieht aus dem Transit des russischen Gases für den eigenen Staatshaushalt wichtige Durchleitungsgebühren. (awp/sda/dpa)
    8:17
    Seit Kriegsbeginn wurden laut ukrainischen Angaben 135 Kinder getötet
    Seit Beginn des russischen Angriffskriegs gegen die Ukraine vor rund einem Monat sind Angaben aus Kiew zufolge bereits 135 Kinder getötet worden. Mehr als 180 Kinder seien verletzt worden, teilte die Generalstaatsanwaltschaft am Freitag mit. Die meisten Kinder und Jugendlichen seien in der Region Kiew sowie in den ostukrainischen Regionen Charkiw und Donezk ums Leben gekommen. Die Angaben liessen sich zunächst nicht unabhängig überprüfen.

    Am Donnerstag seien im Donezker Gebiet zwei Kinder im Alter von sechs und dreizehn Jahren durch Beschuss verletzt worden, hiess es. Im Gebiet Saporischschja seien am selben Tag drei Teenager durch eine Minenexplosion schwer verwundet worden.

    Die Staatsanwaltschaft sprach zudem von mehr als 560 zerstörten Bildungseinrichtungen, mehr als 70 davon seien vollständig zerstört. Moskau betont immer wieder, keine zivilen Objekte anzugreifen, auch wenn die Zerstörungen augenfällig sind. (sda/dpa)
    5:58
    Erste russische Strafverfahren wegen Diffamierung der Armee
    Russlands oberste Ermittlungsbehörde führt bereits mehr als zehn Strafverfahren wegen angeblicher Falschinformationen über die russischen Streitkräfte. Das sagte Behördenchef Alexander Bastrykin am Freitag der Agentur Tass in Moskau. Er nannte es sehr angemessen, dass die strafrechtliche Verantwortung verschärft worden sei. Die strengen Strafen sollten «unrichtige Informationen und deren negativen Einfluss auf ein breites Publikum minimieren».

    Im Zusammenhang mit dem Angriff auf die Ukraine hat Russland Strafen von bis zu 15 Jahren Haft eingeführt für Aussagen, die nicht der offiziellen Sprachregelung zum Einsatz der Armee folgen oder angeblich die Streitkräfte diffamieren. Der Krieg muss in Russland als «militärische Spezialoperation» bezeichnet werden. Auf den Strassen nimmt die Polizei Demonstranten mit Plakaten «Nein zum Krieg» fest. Nach Einschätzung von Bürgerrechtlern soll jeder Protest gegen den Krieg erstickt werden.

    Bastrykin sah die neue Gesetzgebung auch als Mittel zur Verteidigung gegen das, was er einen «westlichen Informationskrieg gegen Russland» nannte. Seine Behörde sammele auch Drohungen ukrainischer Amtsträger und Aufrufe zur Gewalt gegen russische Bürger. Auf Befehl von Präsident Wladimir Putin sind russische Truppen am 24. Februar in die Ukraine einmarschiert. (sda/dpa)
    5:19
    Separatisten melden Beschuss durch ukrainische Armee
    Die ukrainische Armee soll nach Angaben von Vertretern der Separatisten die Kleinstadt Solote im Gebiet Luhansk mit Artillerie beschossen haben. Dabei sei ein Wohnhaus beschädigt und ein Schuppen zerstört worden, teilte ein Vertreter der «Volksrepublik» Luhansk am Freitagmorgen auf Telegram mit. Vier Granaten des Kalibers 122mm seien auf das Haus abgefeuert worden. Die Angaben konnten nicht unabhängig geprüft werden. (sda/dpa)
    4:31
    Australien verhängt weitere Sanktionen gegen Russland und Belarus
    Australien verhängt weitere Sanktionen gegen Russland und Belarus. Die neuen Massnahmen richteten sich direkt gegen den belarussischen Präsidenten Alexander Lukaschenko und Mitglieder seiner Familie.

    Betroffen seien ausserdem 22 «russische Propagandisten und Desinformationsaktivisten» im Zusammenhang mit Moskaus Krieg in der Ukraine, teilte das Aussenministerium in Canberra am Freitag mit. Damit erhöhe sich die Zahl der von Australien sanktionierten «kremlfreundlichen Propagandisten» auf 32. (sda/dpa)
    3:31
    London: Ukraine startet Angriffe in von Russland besetzten Gebieten
    Nach Ansicht britischer Geheimdienste haben die ukrainischen Streitkräfte damit begonnen, hochwertige Ziele in von Russland gehaltenen Gebieten anzugreifen. Darunter seien etwa ein Landungsschiff oder ein Munitionslager in der Stadt Berdjansk, heisst es in einem Update des britischen Verteidigungsministeriums unter Berufung auf Geheimdienstinformationen, das am späten Donnerstagabend veröffentlicht wurde.

    Der ukrainische Generalstab hatte in der Nacht zu Freitag mitgeteilt, bei einem Angriff auf den von russischen Einheiten eingenommenen Hafen der Stadt Berdjansk das Landungsschiff «Saratow» zerstört zu haben. Zwei weitere derartige Schiffe, «Caesar Kunikow» und «Novotscherkassk», seien beschädigt worden. Die Angaben konnten nicht unabhängig geprüft werden.

    Es sei wahrscheinlich, dass die ukrainischen Streitkräfte in den von Russland kontrollierten Gebieten weiterhin auf für die Logistik wichtige Einrichtungen abzielten, hiess es in dem britischen Bericht weiter. Dies werde das russische Militär dazu zwingen, der Verteidigung seiner Versorgungskette Vorrang einzuräumen. Das werde wiederum die Fähigkeit russischer Truppen zur Durchführung von Offensivoperationen verringern und der ohnehin schon schwindenden Moral weiter schaden. (sda/dpa)
    2:51
    Kiew: Abzug einzelner russischer Verbände nach hohen Truppenverlusten
    A Ukrainian soldier passes by a destroyed Russian artillery system 'Grad', in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    Bild: keystone
    Im Nordosten der Ukraine sollen sich nach Angaben der ukrainischen Streitkräfte russische Truppen nach hohen Verlusten teils zurückgezogen haben. Das teilte der ukrainische Generalstab in seinem Lagebericht in der Nacht zu Freitag mit. Demnach beobachte man den Rückzug bestimmter russischer Einheiten hinter die russische Grenze nach dem Verlust von mehr als der Hälfte des Personals.

    In den Gebieten würden russische Einheiten weiter die zweitgrösste Stadt Charkiw und die Grossstadt Sumy blockieren. Bei Isjum im Gebiet Charkiw bereiteten sich russische Truppen auf eine neue Offensive vor. Moskau gelinge es teilweise, die Landverbindung zwischen dem russischen Gebiet Rostow an der ukrainischen Grenze und der von Russland annektierten Halbinsel Krim zu halten.

    Ukrainischen Angaben zufolge wurden in der Nacht zu Freitag zudem ukrainische Streitkräfte in der Region Dnipropetrowsk angegriffen. Russland habe zwei Raketenangriffe auf eine Militäreinheit am Rande der Stadt Dnipro ausgeführt, teilte eine lokale Behörde der Region auf Facebook mit. Die Gebäude der Einheit seien dabei «erheblich» beschädigt worden und zwei Brände ausgebrochen.
    2:32
    EU-Gipfel beschwört Einigkeit im Umgang mit Ukraine-Flüchtlingen
    Die EU beschwört angesichts der riesigen Fluchtbewegung aus der Ukraine ihre Einigkeit im Umgang mit den Geflüchteten. Man erkenne alle Anstrengungen an, die bereits zur Aufnahme der Menschen unternommen worden seien, heisst es in der Erklärung des EU-Gipfels in Brüssel vom frühen Freitagmorgen. Zugleich rufe man alle Mitgliedstaaten dazu auf, ihre Bemühungen «in einem anhaltenden Geist der Einheit und Solidarität» zu intensivieren. Die EU-Kommission solle alle notwendigen Schritte unternehmen, diese Anstrengungen zu unterstützen.

    Die Asyl- und Migrationspolitik sorgt seit Jahren für heftigen Streit unter den EU-Staaten. Knackpunkt ist dabei vor allem die Verteilung Schutzsuchender auf die Mitgliedstaaten. Von den mehr als 44 Millionen Ukrainern haben seit Kriegsbeginn nach Angaben des UN-Flüchtlingshilfswerks bereits rund 3,7 Millionen Menschen die Ukraine verlassen. Allein in Polen sind mehr als 2 Millionen Flüchtende angekommen. (sda/dpa)
    2:32
    Europäische Union wirft Russland Kriegsverbrechen in der Ukraine vor
    Die Europäische Union wirft Russland vor, in der Ukraine Kriegsverbrechen zu begehen. Russland greife die Zivilbevölkerung an und ziele unter anderem auf Krankenhäuser, Schulen und Schutzräume, heisst es einer am frühen Freitagmorgen veröffentlichten Erklärung des EU-Gipfels in Brüssel. «Diese Kriegsverbrechen müssen sofort aufhören.»

    Am Mittwoch hatte die US-Regierung russischen Truppen in der Ukraine erstmals offiziell Kriegsverbrechen vorgeworfen. «Unsere Einschätzung stützt sich auf eine sorgfältige Prüfung der verfügbaren Informationen aus öffentlichen und geheimdienstlichen Quellen», teilte US-Aussenminister Antony Blinken mit. US-Präsident Joe Biden nahm am Donnerstag zeitweise als Gast an dem EU-Gipfel teil. (sda/dpa)
    2:01
    Biden kündigt höhere Getreideexporte aus den USA und aus Kanada an
    Wegen der Lieferausfälle von Getreide nach der russischen Invasion der Ukraine wollen Kanada und die USA ihre Exporte erhöhen. Die befürchtete Nahrungsmittelknappheit weltweit werde «Wirklichkeit», sagte US-Präsident Joe Biden in Brüssel.

    Beide Länder hätten deshalb darüber gesprochen, wie sie die Ressourcen «schneller erhöhen und verteilen» könnten, sagte Biden nach den Gipfeln der Nato und G7-Staaten.

    Der US-Präsident rief die anderen Länder auf, alle Beschränkungen für ihre Nahrungsmittelexporte auszusetzen. Die USA prüften zudem «umfangreiche Investitionen, um den Bedarf an humanitärer Hilfe, insbesondere an Nahrungsmittelhilfe, zu decken».

    Die grössten Importeure von Getreide aus Russland und der Ukraine sind vor allem bevölkerungsreiche Länder wie Ägypten, Türkei, Bangladesch und Nigeria. (sda/afp)
    1:26
    IAEA: Ukraine meldet Beschuss nahe Tschernobyl
    Nach mehreren Flächenbränden rund um die Atomruine Tschernobyl führt nun möglicher Beschuss in der Nähe zu erneuten Sorgen um die Sicherheit der Anlage. Russische Streitkräfte hätten ukrainische Kontrollpunkte in der Stadt Slawutytsch unter Beschuss genommen, teilte der Generaldirektor der Internationalen Atomenergiebehörde (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, in der Nacht zu Freitag unter Berufung auf Informationen der ukrainischen Atomaufsichtsbehörde mit. Dies gefährde laut Kiew «die Häuser und Familien des Betriebspersonals, das die nukleare und radioaktive Sicherheit» des ehemaligen AKW gewährleiste sowie weitere Rotationen der Angestellten. Die Angaben liessen sich nicht unabhängig bestätigen.

    In der Kleinstadt Slawutytsch mit rund 25 000 Einwohnern, die sich ausserhalb der Sperrzone befindet, leben viele Menschen, die im nahe gelegenen ehemaligen Kernkraftwerk Tschernobyl arbeiten.

    Russische Truppen hatten das Gelände um das AKW Tschernobyl vor rund einem Monat unter ihre Kontrolle gebracht. Dort kam es 1986 zum schwersten Atomunglück in der Geschichte der zivilen Nutzung der Kernkraft. (sda/dpa)
    00:32
    Selenskyj dankt Ukrainerinnen und Ukrainern für Monat Widerstand
    In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to the leaders of the European Council during their summit in Brussels from Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 24, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
    Bild: keystone
    Einen Monat nach Beginn der russischen Invasion in die Ukraine hat der ukrainische Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj den Bürgerinnen und Bürgern des Landes für ihren Widerstand gedankt. Die ukrainischen Verteidiger hätten den Feind überall aufgehalten, sagte Selenskyj in seiner allabendlichen Videobotschaft in der Nacht zu Freitag. Er finde, Millionen Ukrainerinnen und Ukrainer, die alles für den Sieg der Ukraine und den Frieden täten, hätten Orden verdient. «Ich danke jedem und jeder von ihnen», sagte Selenskyj. (sda/dpa)
    23:34
    Rund 3300 Evakuierungen aus mehreren ukrainischen Städten
    Local residents lineup in their cars to leave Mariupol for more peaceful place on the territory which is under the Government of the Donetsk People's Republic control, on the outskirts of Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, March 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)
    Bild: keystone
    In der Ukraine sind im Laufe des Tages mehr als 3300 Menschen aus Gebieten mit aktiven Kampfhandlungen evakuiert worden. Das teilte die Vizeregierungschefin Iryna Wereschtschuk in ihrer allabendlichen Videobotschaft zum Stand der Fluchtkorridore am Donnerstagabend mit. Der Grossteil von ihnen, rund 2700 Personen, habe aus der Hafenstadt Mariupol kommend mit privaten Transportmitteln die Grossstadt Saporischschja erreicht.

    Ein Konvoi mit humanitärer Hilfe und Bussen zur Evakuierung in die heftig umkämpfte Hafenstadt sei den dritten Tag infolge nicht durchgelassen worden. Bislang werden Evakuierungswillige in mehreren Orten rund um Mariupol abgeholt. Aus drei Dörfern bei der Hauptstadt Kiew habe man rund 500 Menschen holen können, sagte Wereschtschuk weiter.

    Nach russischen Angaben ist zuletzt die Zahl der Menschen aus dem Donbass, die in die russische Region Rostow flüchten, um ein Vielfaches gestiegen. Dies liege daran, dass mehr humanitäre Korridore geöffnet worden seien, die Mariupol mit Russland verbinden, sagte Wiktor Wodolatsky, erster stellvertretender Vorsitzender des Staatsduma-Ausschusses für GUS-Angelegenheiten, eurasische Integration und Beziehungen zu Landsleuten, der russischen Agentur Tass.

    Der Stadtrat Mariupols wiederum wirft russischen Truppen vor, Tausende Einwohner gegen ihren Willen nach Russland zu bringen. Sie kämen zunächst in Lager und würden von dort auf russische Städte verteilt. Dafür gibt es keine unabhängige Bestätigung. (sda/dpa)
    21:13
    Nato-Chef: Einsatz von Chemiewaffen in Ukraine wäre «inakzeptabel»
    Nato-Generalsekretär Jens Stoltenberg hat einen möglichen Einsatz von Chemiewaffen im Ukraine-Krieg als «absolut inakzeptabel» bezeichnet. «Wenn chemische Waffen eingesetzt werden, das würde natürlich die Art des Konfliktes komplett verändern», sagte Stoltenberg am Donnerstagabend im ARD-«Brennpunkt» laut Übersetzung des Senders. «Es wäre absolut inakzeptabel. Und das würde weitreichende Konsequenzen haben», so der Norweger. Wie genau diese Konsequenzen aussehen könnten, erklärte er nicht.

    Die Hauptverantwortung der Nato sei es, alle Bündnispartner zu schützen und zu verteidigen. «Deswegen haben wir unsere Präsenz in den östlichen Mitgliedstaaten verstärkt, um auf jede Bedrohung reagieren zu können», sagte Stoltenberg. «Wir müssen die Ukraine unterstützen und gleichzeitig müssen wir dafür sorgen, dass der Konflikt nicht über die ukrainische Grenze hinaus eskaliert.»

    Die Nato hat als Reaktion auf den russischen Angriffskrieg gegen die Ukraine ihre Verteidigungspläne aktiviert, Elemente der Nato-Reaktionskräfte verlegt und an der Ostflanke 40'000 Soldaten sowie Luft- und Seefähigkeiten dem direkten Kommando der Nato unterstellt. Derzeit werden zudem kurzfristig vier zusätzliche multinationale Gefechtsverbände in Bulgarien, Rumänien, der Slowakei und Ungarn eingerichtet. Stoltenberg sprach in der ARD von der «grössten Verstärkung der kollektiven Verteidigung an der Ostflanke der Nato sei Menschengedenken». (sda/dpa)
    epa09846295 NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gives a press conference at the end of an extraordinary NATO Summit at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 24 March 2022. EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ
    Bild: keystone
    21:11
    Russland: See-Korridor für ausländische Schiffe in Ukraine
    Für ausländische Schiffe in ukrainischen Häfen soll nach russischen Angaben von diesem Freitag an ein See-Korridor im Schwarzen Meer eingerichtet werden. Die Schiffe sollten auf diesem Weg sicher ins offene Meer gelangen, teilte das russische Verteidigungsministerium am Donnerstag in Moskau mit. Der Sammelpunkt sei 20 Seemeilen südöstlich des Hafens Tschornomorsk im Gebiet Odessa, sagte der russische Generalmajor Michail Misinzew.

    Von dort aus könnten die Schiffe täglich von 6.00 Uhr MEZ bis 17.00 Uhr MEZ die Ukraine über einen 3 Seemeilen breiten und 80 Seemeilen langen Korridor in südwestliche Richtung verlassen. Misinzew warf der ukrainischen Marine vor, gegen die Regularien für die Ausbringung von Seeminen verstossen und auch Schiffe beschossen zu haben.

    «Wir unterstreichen noch einmal, dass von der Russischen Föderation keinerlei Gefahr für den freien zivilen Schiffsverkehr ausgeht», sagte Misinzew. Insgesamt seien 67 Schiffe aus 15 Ländern blockiert in verschiedenen ukrainischen Häfen.

    Nach nicht überprüfbaren Angaben des russischen Verteidigungsministeriums wurden aus der besonders umkämpften Hafenstadt Mariupol erneut 4500 Menschen herausgebracht. Der Anführer der russischen Teilrepublik Tschetschenien, Ramsan Kadyrow, dessen Einheiten in der Ukraine kämpfen, teilte im Nachrichtenkanal Telegram mit, dass die Stadtverwaltung von Mariupol eingenommen worden sei. Ukrainische Kämpfer seien geflohen. Unabhängig überprüfbar war das nicht. (sda/dpa)
    FILE - Indian naval ship INS Vikramaditya, front, participates in the Malabar 2017 tri-lateral exercises between India, Japan and the U.S. in the Bay of Bengal on July 17, 2017. India bought its only aircraft carrier, INS Vikramaditya, from the Soviet Union in 2004. The carrier had served during the former Soviet Union and later for the Russian navy. (AP Photo/Rishi Lekhi, File)
    Bild: keystone
    20:16
    Biden: Russland sollte aus G20-Gruppe ausgeschlossen werden
    Russland sollte wegen des Angriffskriegs gegen die Ukraine nach Ansicht von US-Präsident Joe Biden aus der Gruppe der 20 wichtigsten Industrie- und Schwellenländer ausgeschlossen werden. Das sei auch bei den Gipfeltreffen in Brüssel besprochen worden, sagte Biden am Donnerstag in der belgischen Hauptstadt. Falls es nicht zu einem Ausschluss Russlands kommen sollte, müsste zumindest auch die Ukraine in den G20-Kreis eingeladen werden, sagte Biden.

    Auf die Frage, ob er für einen Ausschluss Russlands aus der G20-Gruppe sei, sagte Biden: «Meine Antwort ist Ja». Die Entscheidung hänge aber vom aktuellen G20-Präsidenten Indonesien und den übrigen Mitgliedern ab - darunter ist auch Russlands Verbündeter China. Das nächste G20-Gipfeltreffen soll im Herbst in Indonesien stattfinden.

    Russland war nach der Einnahme der ukrainischen Schwarzmeer-Halbinsel Krim im Jahr 2014 aus der damaligen Gruppe der G8 ausgeschlossen worden. Die grössten Volkswirtschaften treffen sich seither im Format der G7. Eines dieser Gipfeltreffen fand auch am Donnerstag in Brüssel statt. (sda/dpa)
    20:15
    Biden: Unterstützung Russlands hätte wirtschaftliche Folgen für China
    US-Präsident Joe Biden hat China bei einer Unterstützung Russlands im Krieg gegen die Ukraine vor wirtschaftlichen Konsequenzen gewarnt. «China weiss, dass seine wirtschaftliche Zukunft viel enger mit dem Westen verbunden ist als mit Russland», sagte US-Präsident Joe Biden am Donnerstag in Brüssel. Biden nahm Bezug auf sein Gespräch mit Chinas Staats- und Parteichef Xi Jinping in der vergangenen Woche. Biden betonte zwar, dass er dem chinesischen Staatschef nicht gedroht habe. «Aber ich habe ihm klar gemacht, dass er die Konsequenzen verstehen muss, wenn er Russland hilft.» Er habe auch auf «die Zahl der amerikanischen und ausländischen Unternehmen hingewiesen, die Russland als Folge ihres barbarischen Verhaltens verlassen haben», so Biden weiter.

    Biden war am Mittwoch nach Europa aufgebrochen. Am Donnerstag standen in Brüssel gleich drei Gipfel auf dem Programm - neben einem G7-Spitzentreffen war das ein Sondergipfel der Nato und ein Gipfel der Europäischen Union. Die US-Regierung hat China und Unternehmen in der Volksrepublik bereits mehrfach davor gewarnt, Russland bei der Umgehung westlicher Sanktionen zu unterstützen. In einem solchen Fall könnten die Strafmassnahmen auch auf chinesische Firmen ausgeweitet werden, hiess es. Die EU und die USA sind für China deutlich wichtigere Handelspartner als Russland. (sda/dpa)
    President Joe Biden speaks about the Russian invasion of Ukraine during a news conference after a NATO summit and Group of Seven meeting at NATO headquarters, Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Brussels. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Joe Biden
    Bild: keystone
    18:07
    Ukraine: Militärische Fronten sind «praktisch eingefroren»
    Vier Wochen nach dem russischen Angriff auf die Ukraine ist die Front nach ukrainischen Angaben «praktisch eingefroren». Präsidentenberater Olexij Arestowytsch sagte am Donnerstag in Kiew, dem Generalstab zufolge haben die russischen Truppen an den meisten Frontabschnitten keine Ressourcen für weitere Vorstösse mehr. Der Kriegsgegner stehe «praktisch auf der Stelle», betonte Arestowytsch. Man könne nur erraten, wie Russland es schaffen wollte, innerhalb von drei Tagen Kiew einzunehmen.

    Die russische Armee habe Nachschubprobleme bei Treibstoff, Verpflegung und Munition. «Der Besatzer ist hungrig und barfüssig», behauptete der Präsidentenberater. Dennoch gebe es weiterhin russische Angriffe auf Isjum im Gebiet Charkiw, Marjinka und Mariupol im Donezker Gebiet und am rechten Ufer des Dnipro bei Cherson. An den übrigen Frontabschnitten seien die Russen zur Verteidigung übergegangen. Die Angaben können nicht unabhängig überprüft werden. (sda/dpa)
    epa09840851 A Ukrainian soldier stands guard with his gun next to barricades at the beachfront near Lusanivka in south Ukrainian city of Odesa, in Ukraine, 21 March 2022. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country's president to declare martial law and triggering a series of announcements by Western countries to impose severe economic sanctions on Russia. EPA/SEDAT SUNA
    Bild: keystone
    17:42
    G7-Gruppe fordert Putin zum sofortigen Kriegsende in der Ukraine auf
    Die Gruppe der sieben führenden demokratischen Wirtschaftsmächte (G7) hat den russischen Präsidenten Wladimir Putin zum sofortigen Ende des Angriffs auf die Ukraine aufgefordert. Bei ihrem Krisengipfel in Brüssel drohten die G7 dem Kremlchef mit Konsequenzen für die vor vier Wochen begonnene Invasion. «Wir werden keine Mühe scheuen, um Präsident Putin sowie die Planer und Unterstützer dieser Aggression, einschliesslich des Regimes von (Präsident Alexander) Lukaschenko in Belarus, für ihre Taten zur Rechenschaft zu ziehen», teilten die G7 mit. Die Gruppe rief Russland dazu auf, «seine Streitkräfte und sein militärisches Gerät aus dem gesamten Hoheitsgebiet der Ukraine abzuziehen.» Man appelliere an alle Staaten, Russland beim Krieg nicht zu unterstützen. Den G7 gehören Deutschland, Kanada, Frankreich, Italien, Japan, die USA und Grossbritannien an.

    Scharfe Kritik äusserten die G7 an russischen Angriffen auf Anlagen wie das stillgelegte Atomkraftwerk in Tschernobyl. «Russlands Angriff hat bereits die Sicherheit und Sicherung von Atomanlagen in der Ukraine gefährdet», hiess es. «Russische militärische Handlungen setzen Bevölkerung und Umwelt ausserordentlich grossen Gefahren aus, mit potenziell katastrophalen Folgen.»

    Die G7 sagten auch zu, ihre Abhängigkeit von russischer Energie zu verringern. Sie betonten, dass sich alle Massnahmen nicht gegen die russische Bevölkerung richteten. «Die Bevölkerung Russlands soll wissen, dass wir keinen Groll gegen sie hegen.»

    Am Donnerstag sollte in Brüssel gleich auf drei Gipfeln über den russischen Angriffskrieg gegen die Ukraine beraten werden. Auf dem Programm standen neben dem G7-Spitzentreffen ein Sondergipfel der Nato sowie ein Gipfel der Europäischen Union. (sda/dpa)
    epa09846786 Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz gives a press conference at the end of a G7 meeting at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 24 March 2022. EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ
    Bild: keystone
    17:06
    Ukraine-Krieg: Russland und Ukraine tauschen erneut Gefangene aus
    epa09829115 A handout still image taken from handout video made available by the Russian Defence ministry press-service shows a Russian soldier marks an armoured personnel carrier that was abandoned by Ukrainian army during their retreat in Donetsk region, Ukraine, 16 March 2022. On 24 February Russian troops had entered Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared a 'special military operation', resulting in fighting and destruction in the country, a huge flow of refugees, and multiple sanctions against Russia. EPA/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
    Bild: keystone
    Die Ukraine und Russland haben Gefangene ausgetauscht. «Heute vor einigen Minuten haben wir unsere Seeleute ausgetauscht», sagte Vizeregierungschefin Iryna Wereschtschuk am Donnerstag im ukrainischen Einheitsfernsehen.

    Es handele sich um 19 zivile Seeleute, die vor der Schlangeninsel im Schwarzen Meer von Russland gefangen genommen wurden, sowie 10 ukrainische Soldaten. Im Gegenzug seien zehn russische Soldaten und elf zivile Gefangene übergeben worden, sagte Wereschtschuk.

    Die Menschenrechtsbeauftragte der russischen Regierung, Tatjana Moskalkowa, bestätigte den Austausch von jeweils zehn Soldaten. Kiew zufolge ist es der erste vollwertige Gefangenaustausch seit dem Beginn des russischen Angriffs gegen die Ukraine am 24. Februar.

    Bei den freigelassenen ukrainischen Soldaten handelte es sich nicht um jene, die zu Kriegsbeginn nach einem russischen Angriff auf die Schlangeninsel zunächst tot geglaubt wurden. Diese Männer sind seitdem in russischer Gefangenschaft. (sda/dpa)
    16:37
    Moskau: «Wirtschaftskrieg» der USA bedroht diplomatische Beziehungen
    epaselect epa09846034 A man walks past an electronic panel displaying currency exchange rates for US dollar and euro against Russian ruble in Podolsk, outside Moscow, Russia, 24 March 2022. Natural-gas and fuel prices shoot higher and the ruble strengthened after the Kremlin on 23 March called on non-friendly countries to pay for Russian gas in rubles. EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV
    Bild: keystone
    Moskau warnt angesichts neuer US-Sanktionen vor einem Zusammenbruch der diplomatischen Beziehungen zwischen beiden Ländern.

    «Der Russland erklärte Wirtschaftskrieg droht, die bilateralen Beziehungen vollständig zusammenbrechen zu lassen», sagte die Sprecherin des russischen Aussenministeriums, Maria Sacharowa, am Donnerstag der Agentur Interfax zufolge. «Das ist natürlich nicht in unserem Interesse, weil wir davon ausgehen, dass diplomatische Beziehungen den nationalen Interessen dienen sollen, den Interessen der Völker (...).»

    Es gebe aber wohl noch eine Chance, Einigungen zu erzielen, fügte Sacharowa hinzu. Die US-Regierung hatte zuvor wegen des Ukraine-Kriegs neue Sanktionen gegen Hunderte Abgeordnete des russischen Parlaments und gegen weitere Mitglieder der russischen Elite verkündet. Ausserdem sollen russische Rüstungsunternehmen auf die Sanktionsliste gesetzt werden.

    In Moskau sorgten nicht zuletzt Äusserungen von US-Präsident Joe Biden über Kremlchef Wladimir Putin für grosse Empörung. Biden nannte Putin mit Blick auf dessen Angriffskrieg gegen die Ukraine erst einen «Kriegsverbrecher» und dann einen «mörderischen Diktator». Dem US-Botschafter in Moskau, John Sullivan, wurde daraufhin eine Protestnote überreicht. (sda/dpa)
    16:24
    Ukraine: Mindestens sechs Tote durch Artilleriebeschuss in Charkiw
    Durch russischen Artilleriebeschuss sind in der ostukrainischen Millionenstadt Charkiw nach ukrainischen Angaben mindestens sechs Menschen getötet worden. Weitere 15 wurden verletzt, wie Gebietsgouverneur Oleh Synjehubow am Donnerstag in sozialen Netzwerken mitteilte.

    Die Menschen hätten bei einer Poststelle in einem nordöstlichen Stadtbezirk für humanitäre Hilfe angestanden. «Dies ist ein weiteres Kriegsverbrechen der russischen Besatzer», schrieb Synjehubow.

    Die zweitgrösste Stadt des Landes wird seit dem russischen Angriff vor vier Wochen aus der Luft und mit Artillerie angegriffen. Örtlichen Angaben zufolge wurden bisher mehr als 1000 Häuser in Charkiw zerstört. (sda/dpa)
    15:54
    Kiew: Mehr als 1800 russische Luftangriffe seit Kriegsbeginn
    In this photo taken from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, Russian Su-30SM2 fighter jet takes off from the airfield in Chernyakhovsk, Russia. Four modernized super-maneuverable multifunctional two-seat Su-30SM2 fighters arrived at the airfield in Chernyakhovsk, Kaliningrad Region, which became part of the mixed aviation regiment of the naval aviation of the Baltic Fleet. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
    Bild: keystone
    Seit Beginn des Kriegs vor genau einem Monat haben russische Einheiten nach Angaben aus Kiew mehr als 1800 Luftangriffe auf die Ukraine geflogen.

    Ausserdem seien Hunderte Raketen von Land und von der See auf ukrainische Ziele abgefeuert worden, teilte das Verteidigungsministerium in Kiew am Donnerstag mit.

    Darunter seien 175 Geschosse vom Typ Iskander und 183 vom Typ Kalibr gewesen. Nach Angaben des ukrainischen Generalstabs leiden die russischen Truppen aber unter enormen Nachschubproblemen. Mehrere Rüstungsunternehmen hätten zudem wegen der Sanktionsfolgen die Produktion ganz oder teils einstellen müssen.

    Um die Kampffähigkeit wiederherzustellen, würden veraltete oder ausrangierte Fahrzeuge eingesetzt. Zudem würden russische Truppen teilweise Lastwagen und Landmaschinen von ukrainischen Privatleuten und Landwirten beschlagnahmen, teilte der Generalstab mit. Auch personell hätten die Angreifer weiter enorme Probleme. Deshalb würden Reserveoffiziere und Wehrpflichtige eingezogen. Nach ukrainischen Schätzungen wurden seit Kriegsbeginn am 24. Februar fast 16 000 russische Soldaten getötet. Alle Angaben sind nicht unabhängig zu überprüfen.

    Der Generalstab teilte weiter mit, die russischen Truppen versuchten weiterhin, die ukrainische Hauptstadt Kiew einzukreisen. Die russische Führung begreife aber langsam, dass die einsetzbaren Kräfte bei weitem nicht ausreichten, um besetzte Gebiete zu kontrollieren und gleichzeitig die Stellungen zu halten. In einigen Gebieten hätten die russischen Truppen ihre Offensiven abgebrochen. Bei der ostukrainischen Grossstadt Charkiw gebe es derzeit keine Bewegung. Die russischen Bemühungen konzentrierten sich darauf, die zivile Infrastruktur der zweitgrössten Stadt des Landes zu zerstören. (sda/dpa)
    Aktuelle Analysen, Interviews und Faktenchecks zum Thema:
