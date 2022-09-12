Navigation
    Disney verfilmt «Arielle» neu – und löst Rassismus-Debatte aus

    Disney verfilmt die Geschichte von Arielle, der kleinen Meerjungfrau, neu. Diesmal nicht als Animationsfilm, sondern Realverfilmung. Der Teaser löst erneut eine Rassismus-Debatte in der Filmwelt aus.
    12.09.2022, 10:46
    Disney verfilmt «Arielle» neu – und löst Rassismus-Debatte aus
    Erst kürzlich erschien Disneys neuste Verfilmung eines Klassikers auf dem Streamingdienst: «Pinocchio». An der D23 Expo in Kalifornien zeigte Disney den ersten Trailer für die Realverfilmung von «Arielle, die kleine Meerjungfrau».

    Halle Bailey (bekannt aus «Grown-ish») ist als die Heldin zu sehen. Ihre Gegenspielerin Ursula wird von Melissa McCarthy (bekannt aus «Gilmore Girls» und «Ghostbusters») gespielt. Jonah Hauer-King (bekannt aus «World on Fire») übernimmt die Rolle als Prinz Eric und Oscarpreisträger Javier Bardem wird König Triton spielen.

    Das Drehbuch hat David Magee («Life of Pi») geschrieben und die Geschichte basiert sowohl auf dem Disney-Animationsfilm, als auch auf der Original-Arielle-Kurzgeschichte von Däne Hans Christian Andersen von 1837.

    Der Kinostart ist für den 25. Mai 2023 angesetzt.

    Reaktionen auf Twitter:

    Die Disney-Fangemeinde diskutiert auf Twitter darüber, dass die Hauptrolle von der dunkelhäutigen Bailey gespielt wird. Die ersten negativen Reaktionen erfuhr die Schauspielerin bereits, als angekündigt wurde, dass sie die Disney-Prinzessin spielen werde.

    Erst letzte Woche – nach Veröffentlichung der ersten Folgen von «The Rings of Power» – kam es auf Social Media zur Rassimus-Debatte, da einige Schauspieler schwarz sind und damit nicht in die Vorstellung einiger Tolkien-Fans passten.

    Die kleine Meerjungfrau ist eine dänische Geschichte, und die Dänen sind grösstenteils weiss. Es ist, als würde man «Black Panther» weiss machen, was ich ebenfalls cringe fände.
    Ist noch jemandem aufgefallen, dass jede Woche eine neue rassistische oder sexistische Kontroverse im Fernsehen und in der Unterhaltung aufkommt? Diesmal war es «Die kleine Meerjungfrau», letzte Woche war es «The Rings of Power», die Woche davor war es «She-Hulk». Ich habe das Gefühl, dass dieses Narrativ nur dazu dient, die Menschen zu spalten.
    Nur 1 bis 2 % der menschlichen Bevölkerung ist rothaarig. Das sind etwa 100 Millionen Menschen.
    Allein Nigeria hat eine Bevölkerung von 200 Millionen Menschen.
    Durch die Wahl einer schwarzen Schauspielerin für die Rolle der kleinen Meerjungfrau wird die wahre Minderheit in der Gleichung ausgelöscht.
    Jetzt ist der Ozean also ein Ghetto … lasst uns dem wahren Leben entsprechen … ich möchte ABC-Läden, Bandenmitglieder, Crack-abhängige Meerjungfrauen, Zentren für geplante Elternschaft, niedrige Bildungsquoten, K.O.-Spiele, Krawalle und Plünderungen sehen. Lasst uns wirklich repräsentieren, wenn ihr wirklich repräsentieren wollt.
    Wenn Halle Bailey eine echte Rothaarige wäre, müsste sie eine Menge Sonnencreme tragen …
    Ich hoffe, sie wird von einem Hai gefressen.
    Es ist nicht rassistisch, enttäuscht darüber zu sein, dass deine Lieblings-Disneyprinzessin, die für ihr wallendes rotes Haar bekannt ist, nun das komplette Gegenteil ist. Ich werde mir den Film trotzdem ansehen, ich werde ihn immer noch geniessen. Aber die Leute können sich darüber aufregen, dass es nicht richtig ist.

    Gegenreaktionen:

    «Die kleine Meerjungfrau sollte weiss sein» – «Die kleine Meerjungfrau» sollte eine blubbernde, seelenlose, furchterregende Sirene sein, die menschliche Seeleute in ihr Grab lockt, wie es Hans Christian Andersen sich vorgestellt hat.
    Warum tut ihr so, als sei der Disney-Zeichentrickfilm die endgültige Version der «kleinen Meerjungfrau»? Vergesst nicht, dass es das Buch von Hans Christian Anderson gibt, das den Film inspiriert hat – ein Buch, in dem die Meerjungfrau auch keine offizielle Hautfarbe hat.
    Dass «‹Die kleine Meerjungfrau› schwarz ist, ist unrealistisch!» Ich hoffe zumindest, dass ihr Schwanz, dass sie mit ihren Fisch-Freunden spricht und das Unterwasser-Königreich realistisch genug für dich ist.
    Leute, die sich über die Genauigkeit der «kleinen Meerjungfrau» beschweren, als wollten sie, dass es tatsächlich so aussieht.
    Wenn ich auf TikTok stöbere, sehe ich immer wieder Eltern, die ihre Kinder in Videos auf den Trailer zu «Die kleine Meerjungfrau» reagieren lassen. Anstatt sich so sehr auf das Negative zu konzentrieren, dachte ich, ich zeige einen Thread über schwarze Kinder, die sich freuen, dass ihre Lieblingsprinzessin so aussieht wie sie.

    Teaser Trailer:

    Auf Englisch:

    Video: YouTube/Walt Disney Studios

    Auf Deutsch:

    Video: YouTube/Disney Deutschland

    (cmu)

    Ihr habt diesen Klassiker falsch übersetzt!

    Video: watson

