Wenn ich auf TikTok stöbere, sehe ich immer wieder Eltern, die ihre Kinder in Videos auf den Trailer zu «Die kleine Meerjungfrau» reagieren lassen. Anstatt sich so sehr auf das Negative zu konzentrieren, dachte ich, ich zeige einen Thread über schwarze Kinder, die sich freuen, dass ihre Lieblingsprinzessin so aussieht wie sie.

Warum tut ihr so, als sei der Disney-Zeichentrickfilm die endgültige Version der «kleinen Meerjungfrau»? Vergesst nicht, dass es das Buch von Hans Christian Anderson gibt, das den Film inspiriert hat – ein Buch, in dem die Meerjungfrau auch keine offizielle Hautfarbe hat.

Ist noch jemandem aufgefallen, dass jede Woche eine neue rassistische oder sexistische Kontroverse im Fernsehen und in der Unterhaltung aufkommt? Diesmal war es «Die kleine Meerjungfrau», letzte Woche war es «The Rings of Power», die Woche davor war es «She-Hulk». Ich habe das Gefühl, dass dieses Narrativ nur dazu dient, die Menschen zu spalten.

Erst letzte Woche – nach Veröffentlichung der ersten Folgen von «The Rings of Power» – kam es auf Social Media zur Rassimus-Debatte , da einige Schauspieler schwarz sind und damit nicht in die Vorstellung einiger Tolkien-Fans passten.

Erst kürzlich erschien Disneys neuste Verfilmung eines Klassikers auf dem Streamingdienst: «Pinocchio». An der D23 Expo in Kalifornien zeigte Disney den ersten Trailer für die Realverfilmung von «Arielle, die kleine Meerjungfrau».

Doku von Laura Poitras gewinnt Goldenen Löwen beim Filmfest Venedig

Noch seltener als die Werke von Frauen gewinnen Dokumentarfilme den Hauptpreis der Filmfestspiele.

Der Dokumentarfilm «All the Beauty and the Bloodshed» der US-amerikanischen Regisseurin Laura Poitras hat den Goldenen Löwen der Filmfestspiele Venedig gewonnen. Das gab die Jury am Samstagabend bekannt.