Erst kürzlich erschien Disneys neuste Verfilmung eines Klassikers auf dem Streamingdienst: «Pinocchio». An der D23 Expo in Kalifornien zeigte Disney den ersten Trailer für die Realverfilmung von «Arielle, die kleine Meerjungfrau».
Halle Bailey (bekannt aus «Grown-ish») ist als die Heldin zu sehen. Ihre Gegenspielerin Ursula wird von Melissa McCarthy (bekannt aus «Gilmore Girls» und «Ghostbusters») gespielt. Jonah Hauer-King (bekannt aus «World on Fire») übernimmt die Rolle als Prinz Eric und Oscarpreisträger Javier Bardem wird König Triton spielen.
Das Drehbuch hat David Magee («Life of Pi») geschrieben und die Geschichte basiert sowohl auf dem Disney-Animationsfilm, als auch auf der Original-Arielle-Kurzgeschichte von Däne Hans Christian Andersen von 1837.
Der Kinostart ist für den 25. Mai 2023 angesetzt.
Die Disney-Fangemeinde diskutiert auf Twitter darüber, dass die Hauptrolle von der dunkelhäutigen Bailey gespielt wird. Die ersten negativen Reaktionen erfuhr die Schauspielerin bereits, als angekündigt wurde, dass sie die Disney-Prinzessin spielen werde.
Erst letzte Woche – nach Veröffentlichung der ersten Folgen von «The Rings of Power» – kam es auf Social Media zur Rassimus-Debatte, da einige Schauspieler schwarz sind und damit nicht in die Vorstellung einiger Tolkien-Fans passten.
Little mermaid is a danish story which its people are predominantly white. So it’s like changing black panther to a white character I will find it cringe if the did it as well.— John (@Johni01623065) September 11, 2022
Anyone else notice that every week a new racist or sexism controversy drops with TV and entertainment? This time it was The Little Mermaid, last week it was Power of the Rings, the week before it was She-Hulk. I feel like this narrative is pushed for the agenda of dividing people— OldHeisenbergComicDude🌵🥒 🇺🇸 Beep/Bop/Boop (@comic_old) September 11, 2022
Only 1 to 2% of the human population is ginger. That’s around 100 millions people.— BasadoPoliticus (@BasadoPoliticus) September 11, 2022
Nigeria alone has a population of 200 millions.
By choosing a black actress to act as the little mermaid, they’re erasing the real minority in the equation.#TheLittleMermaid #GingerLivesMatter
No god damn way bro are u serious 😐 #littleMermaid pic.twitter.com/9XGneBmRke— Bran 😈 (@Brandooo04) September 11, 2022
If Halle Bailey was a Real Redhead, she'd need to wear Alots of Sunscreen...— Roy McStyruss (@TheWhistlingCr1) September 11, 2022
I hope a Shark eats her.😒#Wokeness#LittleMermaid pic.twitter.com/XNiqxJ7h7h
Hab gelesen, dass durch den neuen The Little Mermaid Film Rothaarige diskriminiert werden, weil keine Frau gecastet wurde, die natürlich rote Haare hat, und rote Haare aussterben. Ich kann nicht mehr. Lieber Gott, leite das Ende ein, schick deine vier Reiter der Apokalypse.— Kognitiver Empath + geil (@SelphyMelody) September 11, 2022
it’s not racist to be disappointed that your favorite disney princess who is known for her flowing red hair is now the complete opposite. i’m still going to watch it, i’m still going to enjoy it. but people can be upset that it’s not accurate.— Julia Faith (@JuliaFa07817355) September 11, 2022
“the Little Mermaid is supposed to be white” the Little Mermaid is supposed to be a blubbery, soulless, terrifying siren luring human sailors to their graves, as envisioned by Hans Christian Andersen— Owl! at the Library 😴🧙♀️ (@SketchesbyBoze) September 11, 2022
u guys are so wild bc why are y’all acting like the disney animated film is the definitive version of the little mermaid?? stop forgetting that hans christian anderson’s book which inspired the movie exists- a book that doesn’t give the mermaid a canon race either https://t.co/57G4jD2U5q— usman 🇵🇰 (@recreyoo) September 11, 2022
“The little mermaid being Black is unrealistic!” Well, I do hope at least her mermaid tail and talking fish friends and underwater kingdom will be realistic enough for you.— Icona 📚 (@iconawrites) September 11, 2022
people complaining about the accuracy of the little mermaid like they want it to actually look like this pic.twitter.com/oRdwyq9vwB— kaylen^_−☆ (@akakaylen) September 11, 2022
(cmu)
