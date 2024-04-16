bedeckt
Scherzhafter Tweet von einem Pub verursacht Shitstorm

«Hundefreundlich, kinderfrei» – Tweet verursacht Shitstorm

Ein scherzhaft gemeinter Tweet über ein Pub geht viral … und die Wut ist grenzenlos.
16.04.2024, 20:43
Oliver Baroni
Oliver Baroni
Oliver Baroni
Es ist nicht ungewöhnlich, dass Menschen auf X (ehemals Twitter) wütend werden. Dass der lockere Kommentar eines jungen Engländers darüber, dass er seine «neue Stammkneipe gefunden» habe, derart viel Wut verursachen würde, hätte aber wohl niemand gedacht.

Okay, erst mal von vorn. Gestatten, Kyle aus St.Albans, nördlich von London:

Recherchen ergaben, dass es sich beim Pub um The Lower Red Lion in St.Albans handelt, was ein ordentlich schönes, historisches Pub zu sein scheint, das schon seit dem 17. Jahrhundert existiert. Und ja, Hunde sind willkommen, Kinder aber nicht.

An dieser Stelle sollten wir erwähnen, dass es für Leute mit Kindern (oder ohne Hunde) jede Menge Alternativen gibt (St.Albans ist bekannt für seine Pub-Dichte). Diese Tatsache konnte aber die Wut – die absolute Rage gar – nicht mindern, die Kyles Tweet auslöste. Etwa ...

Bild
«Ich hoffe, sie gehen pleite.»
«Genau der Typ Mann, der glaubt, Freunde zu haben, und der in Wirklichkeit grosse Schwierigkeiten hat, enge männliche Freunde zu finden, und keine Ahnung hat, warum.»
«Merkt euch Kyles Gesicht für den Fall, dass eines eurer Enkelkinder einmal gebeten wird, seinen vertrockneten alten A***h beim nationalen Gesundheitsdienst abzuwischen.»
Das sagt das Gesetz:
Lange Zeit war in Grossbritannien Kindern unter 14 Jahren jeglicher Zutritt zu Pubs untersagt. Dies aufgrund historischer Kinderschutzgesetze. Heute ist es von Fall zu Fall verschieden, je nachdem, welche Art von Gaststättenlizenz ein Pub erhält. In gewissen Pubs können Kinder unter bestimmten Bedingungen, die in der Gaststättenlizenz festgelegt sind, zugelassen werden; je nachdem nur zu bestimmten Zeiten oder in Bereichen, in denen sich Kinder aufhalten dürfen. In anderen Pubs ist Minderjährigen der Zutritt weiterhin nicht erlaubt.
«Ich ziehe jeden Tag, jede Stunde, jede Minute ein Kind einem buchstäblichen Tier in einem Essens-Betrieb vor.»

Solche Kommentare provozierten natürlich ebenfalls wiederum Reaktionen. Einerseits solche hier ...

«Ich bin schockiert darüber, wie viel Diskurs dieses eine Bild ausgelöst hat.»

... andererseits ... na, seht selbst!

«Twitter nimmt da tatsächlich einen lustigen, kleinen, dummen Witz eines sehr gut aussehenden Mannes und macht daraus einen Diskurs, wie wir alle eigentlich frauenfeindlich sind.»
«Und aus irgendeinem Grund haben eine ganze Reihe amerikanischer konservativer Christen dies entdeckt und sind nun erbost darüber, dass sie nicht ihre Kinder zum Saufen mitnehmen können in dieses eine Pub in St.Albans.»
«Ich bin eine Frau, Ex-Barkeeperin, und ich mag Kinder wirklich – ich unterstütze kinderfreie Pubs. Nicht nur, weil es eine Freizeitbeschäftigung für Erwachsene ist, sondern auch der Sicherheit der Kinder zuliebe: zerbrochenes Glas, betrunkene Grüsel, lautes Gefluche, Eltern, die ihre herumlaufenden und kletternden Kinder ignorieren.»

Und, hey:

«Warum spricht niemand darüber, dass kinderfreie Pubs wahrscheinlich Eltern an ihren kinderfreien Tagen am meisten ansprechen?»

Aber eigentlich war es Kyle selbst, der ursprüngliche Auslöser des Aufruhrs, der am souveränsten reagierte:

«Please send pictures of your dogs.»

Awww, Kyle.

In gewissen Pubs ist Kindern der Zutritt verboten. Gut so?

Produkte für Kinder, die nicht komplett durchdacht wurden
1 / 25
Produkte für Kinder, die nicht komplett durchdacht wurden
Hoffentlich wurde dieser Ballon von einer erwachsenen Person aufgeblasen.
quelle: reddit
Auf Facebook teilenAuf X teilen
So heitern diese Briten ihre Nachbarskinder im Corona-Lockdown auf
Video: watson
