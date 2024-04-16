«Hundefreundlich, kinderfrei» – Tweet verursacht Shitstorm

Es ist nicht ungewöhnlich, dass Menschen auf X (ehemals Twitter) wütend werden. Dass der lockere Kommentar eines jungen Engländers darüber, dass er seine «neue Stammkneipe gefunden» habe, derart viel Wut verursachen würde, hätte aber wohl niemand gedacht.
Okay, erst mal von vorn. Gestatten, Kyle aus St.Albans, nördlich von London:
Recherchen ergaben, dass es sich beim Pub um The Lower Red Lion in St.Albans handelt, was ein ordentlich schönes, historisches Pub zu sein scheint, das schon seit dem 17. Jahrhundert existiert. Und ja, Hunde sind willkommen, Kinder aber nicht.
An dieser Stelle sollten wir erwähnen, dass es für Leute mit Kindern (oder ohne Hunde) jede Menge Alternativen gibt (St.Albans ist bekannt für seine Pub-Dichte). Diese Tatsache konnte aber die Wut – die absolute Rage gar – nicht mindern, die Kyles Tweet auslöste. Etwa ...
shit like this is why I have such a profound disgust with the millennial generation/zeitgeist. what are you doing here. babies are small humans why do you insist on banning them from public places? you were a baby once! https://t.co/LpVZlppjUS— colllliiiin (@virtueofnovelty) April 15, 2024
shit like this makes me feel so insane like why are we banning parents (women in particular) from public spaces!!! your dog doesn't want to go to a pub or restaurant!!! https://t.co/Xz1Dnns5YU— bethany (@kimwexlcrs) April 14, 2024
Yeah I fucking hate this, not having children is obviously fine but this hatred of children is something I genuinely find extremely distasteful https://t.co/AFH6FuKvWu— Sverre 🇳🇴🇵🇸🌹 (@sverresj) April 14, 2024
Solche Kommentare provozierten natürlich ebenfalls wiederum Reaktionen. Einerseits solche hier ...
... andererseits ... na, seht selbst!
God the replies to this. It’s really not that deep - if your child is that gasping for a pint surely you can take them to one of the many pubs which do allow families? https://t.co/opz9XnzMPz— G (@ByrneBook) April 15, 2024
It’s WILD. “Oh you don’t want a baby in a bar? Why do you hate women?!” What?!— CallieVane (@CallieVane) April 15, 2024
Und, hey:
Aber eigentlich war es Kyle selbst, der ursprüngliche Auslöser des Aufruhrs, der am souveränsten reagierte:
This got weird. For those asking:— KYLE (@hifromkyle) April 15, 2024
Pub - @LowerRed
Jumper/sweater - @SobeysVintage
For the dog owners, please send pictures of your dogs.
«Please send pictures of your dogs.»
Awww, Kyle.