«Hundefreundlich, kinderfrei» – Tweet verursacht Shitstorm

Das sagt das Gesetz:

Lange Zeit war in Grossbritannien Kindern unter 14 Jahren jeglicher Zutritt zu Pubs untersagt. Dies aufgrund historischer Kinderschutzgesetze. Heute ist es von Fall zu Fall verschieden, je nachdem, welche Art von Gaststättenlizenz ein Pub erhält. In gewissen Pubs können Kinder unter bestimmten Bedingungen, die in der Gaststättenlizenz festgelegt sind, zugelassen werden; je nachdem nur zu bestimmten Zeiten oder in Bereichen, in denen sich Kinder aufhalten dürfen. In anderen Pubs ist Minderjährigen der Zutritt weiterhin nicht erlaubt.