So. Kate ist wieder da. ABER NEIN, das Internet will's ANDERS 🙄😖

Okay, nochmals von vorn:
Princess Catherine wird operiert; es gibt keine öffentlichen Auftritte während der Genesungsphase. Trotzdem: Die Gerüchteküche läuft heiss. Wo ist Kate? Was ist mit Kate?
Kate antwortet mit einem herzigen Familienfoto.
Doch, halt! Das Foto ist bearbeitet! Wo ist ihr Ehering? Und was ist mit Prince Georges Finger? (Oder ist es der andere Balg? Wie heisst der schon wieder?) Kate antwortet mit einem nicht so ganz glaubhaften Tweet, dass sie «wie wir alle, gerne mal mit Photoshop herumspielt». Oder so ähnlich. Niemand glaubt ihr (und mit «ihr» meinen wir «das Press Office des Kensington Palace, das sich als die Prinzessin ausgibt»). Die Gerüchteküche läuft also weiter: Kate will die Scheidung! Kate ist tot! Nein, Charles ist tot! Alte Fotos sind auch bearbeitet, imfall! Alles Staffage! Alles Lüge!
Uff.
Und dann: Da ist sie ja!
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Princess Kate seen on video for the first time since surgery looking happy and relaxed on shopping trip with William. She's looking great! This should shut the trolls up! pic.twitter.com/3tBP2zQFCn— The Sun (@TheSun) March 19, 2024
Ende, aus? Endlich genug von dieser Non-Story, die uns alle eigentlich so was von egal sein sollte?
Denkste.
«Das ist ein altes Video! Da – seht ihr die Weihnachtsdeko?»
The video was likely taken in previous yrs, before the surgery, & Kensington Palace ordered it released in conspiracy w/🇬🇧🇺🇸tabloids to end the speculation about Kate’s disposition. There are Xmas decors in background & the sheds are up until December. The video backfired.🤷🏿♀️🫠😂 pic.twitter.com/3s57JeTidX— Queens R. Made (@QueenRMade1) March 19, 2024
Oder: «Das ist eine Doppelgängerin. Ein Body-Double.»
🚨NEWS ALERT: Rumors are circulating that Kate Middleton has been replaced by a clone or body double after she was just spotted in public with Prince William ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/CredK9ziK5— Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) March 18, 2024
«Ganz klar. Denn: Die echte Kate ist kleiner.»
Why does Kate appear taller in comparison to William when she is wearing flats (sneakers)? In reality she is shorter than him in heels. Yes? pic.twitter.com/xKnOCneuDE— BossyMother (@BossyMother) March 18, 2024
ACH SCHAUT DOCH SELBST.
Sorry, no, that is not Kate. Look at how tall that woman is with sneakers. Now look at this picture of Kate in high heels – same height as the woman in this video. pic.twitter.com/GDYlFiEDKK— Rain Perry (@rainperry) March 18, 2024
TMZ who published the first faked picture of Kate in the car with Carole Middleton just released this video of Kate and William , only the woman is Not Kate.— Noor ul Shafiq (@noorulshafiq1) March 19, 2024
Stop it right now. That woman is not Kate Middleton #RoyalAnnouncement #KateGate #KateMiddleton pic.twitter.com/2v8sUXTqJC
My thing is—if this is indeed “Kate Middleton” why would a woman who JUST GOT abdominal surgery that needed such a long recovery be carrying a large bag like this??? pic.twitter.com/lS1zeWUH8w— Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) March 18, 2024
These official news by the Sun and TMZ raised more conspiracies and people are more concerned about Kate's health?— حنبلی کھوکھر ۔۔🇵🇰 (@IamHunbli) March 19, 2024
Why was there a need to spread false news?
Why???
Where Is #KateMiddleton ?#RoyalAnnouncement #KateGate pic.twitter.com/epkrsFazIv
