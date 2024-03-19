recht sonnig10°
Neues Video von Prinzessin Kate – doch niemand glaubt's ihr

So. Kate ist wieder da. ABER NEIN, das Internet will's ANDERS 🙄😖

Das ist eine Doppelgängerin imfall. Ichschwör. Ganz eindeutig. Illuminati. Echsenmenschen. Chemtrails. Ich sägs eu imfall.
19.03.2024, 10:54
Okay, nochmals von vorn:

Princess Catherine wird operiert; es gibt keine öffentlichen Auftritte während der Genesungsphase. Trotzdem: Die Gerüchteküche läuft heiss. Wo ist Kate? Was ist mit Kate?
Kate antwortet mit einem herzigen Familienfoto.

Doch, halt! Das Foto ist bearbeitet! Wo ist ihr Ehering? Und was ist mit Prince Georges Finger? (Oder ist es der andere Balg? Wie heisst der schon wieder?) Kate antwortet mit einem nicht so ganz glaubhaften Tweet, dass sie «wie wir alle, gerne mal mit Photoshop herumspielt». Oder so ähnlich. Niemand glaubt ihr (und mit «ihr» meinen wir «das Press Office des Kensington Palace, das sich als die Prinzessin ausgibt»). Die Gerüchteküche läuft also weiter: Kate will die Scheidung! Kate ist tot! Nein, Charles ist tot! Alte Fotos sind auch bearbeitet, imfall! Alles Staffage! Alles Lüge!

Uff.

Und dann: Da ist sie ja!

Ende, aus? Endlich genug von dieser Non-Story, die uns alle eigentlich so was von egal sein sollte?

Denkste.

«Das ist ein altes Video! Da – seht ihr die Weihnachtsdeko?»

Oder: «Das ist eine Doppelgängerin. Ein Body-Double.»

«Ganz klar. Denn: Die echte Kate ist kleiner.»

ACH SCHAUT DOCH SELBST.

Und? Ist das die echte Kate im Video?

Und bestimmt habt eigene Theorien. Hopp! Hopp! Ab in die Kommentarspalte!

