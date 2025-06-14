Wichtig, geschätzte watson-Userin, geschätzter -User: In diesem «Tweeticle» werden keine Tweets geladen. Darum kannst du (hoffentlich munter) drauflos scrollen und die Bluesky-Inhalte ohne unseren IT-Support geniessen. 😉
Rod Emmerson @rodemmerson on Donald Trump’s deployment of the national guard in LA – political cartoon gallery in London original-political-cartoon.com— Political Cartoon Gallery (@politicalcartoon.bsky.social) 10. Juni 2025 um 22:45
You Won't Believe It's Not Fascism! The traditional flavor of oppression with an aroma of deportations and more than a hint of racism. Cartoon for @trouw.nl. #Trump #USA #LAprotests #fascism— Tjeerd Royaards (@tjeerdroyaards.com) 13. Juni 2025 um 09:08
#ICE #LA #LosAngeles #trmp #immigration #democracy #MAGA #lawless #policestate— chrisbritt.bsky.social (@chrisbritt.bsky.social) 9. Juni 2025 um 20:27
I have a question please #kristinoem— Dennis Goris (@dennisgoris.bsky.social) 13. Juni 2025 um 04:16
Newsday.com/matt— Matt Davies (@mattdaviescartoon.bsky.social) 11. Juni 2025 um 00:12
Invading California. Today's cartoon by Fares Garabet: www.cartoonmovement.com/search?query... #LAprotest #USA #Trump— Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement.com) 11. Juni 2025 um 08:53
The Firefighter For @rawstory.com— Nick Anderson - political cartoonist (@andertoon.bsky.social) 9. Juni 2025 um 22:30
The Marines are trained to fight, wars and kill people. They are not peacekeepers. #usmc #LosAngeles #trump #donaldtrump #LA— chrisbritt.bsky.social (@chrisbritt.bsky.social) 10. Juni 2025 um 20:24
War in Los Angeles - «L'ennemi dispose de food trucks véganes et de légions de surfeurs.» © Chappatte in Le Temps, Geneva 👉chappatte.com— Chappatte Cartoons (@chappatte.bsky.social) 10. Juni 2025 um 22:25
Bored as Hell. SteveBrodner.substack.com— brodner.bsky.social (@brodner.bsky.social) 10. Juni 2025 um 19:33
Sonderoperateure unter sich #LosAngeles #Ukraine— Kostas Koufogiorgos (@koufogiorgos.bsky.social) 10. Juni 2025 um 18:44
Meanwhile, at the Trump Military Parade:— Dave Whamond (@davewhamond.bsky.social) 11. Juni 2025 um 18:28
open.substack.com/pub/jackohma...— Lorna MacGillivray (@elemjay.bsky.social) 10. Juni 2025 um 23:31
Tank Man 2.0 on 6/14?— Pat Bagley (@bagleycartoons.bsky.social) 10. Juni 2025 um 20:38
David Pope in Canberra Times— Agnes Mack (@agnessmack.bsky.social) 13. Juni 2025 um 12:01
A Dig Too Far nickanderson.substack.com #elonmusk— Nick Anderson - political cartoonist (@andertoon.bsky.social) 10. Juni 2025 um 22:29
open.substack.com/pub/claytoon...— Lorna MacGillivray (@elemjay.bsky.social) 12. Juni 2025 um 11:51
Patrick Blower @blowercartoons on #GretaThunberg #GazaFreedomFlotilla #gretaisanidiot @telegraph – political cartoon gallery in London original-political-cartoon.com— Political Cartoon Gallery (@politicalcartoon.bsky.social) 9. Juni 2025 um 18:34
„UN-Ozeankonferenz zu Klimawandel, Überfischung und Verschmutzung: Neue Impulse zum Schutz der Weltmeere gesucht“ #Meeresschutz #Überfischung #plastikfrei #schwarwel— schwarwel (@schwarwel.bsky.social) 10. Juni 2025 um 11:34
Hängepartie im Nahen Osten #Israel #Iran— Kostas Koufogiorgos (@koufogiorgos.bsky.social) 13. Juni 2025 um 13:42
„Vorstoß aus der SPD zu Außenpolitik: Auch die SPD-Fraktion geht auf Distanz“ #manifest #Russland #SPD #schwarwel— schwarwel (@schwarwel.bsky.social) 11. Juni 2025 um 19:21
open.substack.com/pub/jackohma...— Lorna MacGillivray (@elemjay.bsky.social) 11. Juni 2025 um 22:58
Newsom on Trump's military parade: "It's a vulgar display. It's the kind of thing you see with Kim Jong Un, you see it with Putin, you see it with dictators around the world that are weak ... Weakness masquerading as strength ... that's about as small as it gets ... that's Donald Trump."— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 13. Juni 2025 um 03:41
Look at these children: they wait for the defenders freed from russian captivity to come home and, as soon as they see the bus, they raise a Ukrainian flag and jump with joy. These are the moments we cherish the most — with the belief that every Ukrainian will return home❤️— UNITED24 (@u24.gov.ua) 13. Juni 2025 um 13:56
Die FIFA will nicht dass wir diesen Film sehen... deshalb muss man ihn sehen! Ist grossartig. youtu.be/sMzGF9L6I8c?...— Adrienne Fichter (@adfichter.bsky.social) 13. Juni 2025 um 15:22
(dsc)