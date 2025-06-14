wechselnd bewölkt19°
Trump ist 79: Karikaturen und Memes zum Möchtegern-König von Amerika

Donnie wird 79 – und wir haben das, äh, perfekte Geburtstags-Geschenk für ihn

Das aktuelle Geschehen in Trumpistan und im dem Rest der Welt im Spiegel der Karikaturistinnen und Karikaturisten. Garniert mit frechen Memes.
14.06.2025, 07:1314.06.2025, 07:13
Wichtig, geschätzte watson-Userin, geschätzter -User: In diesem «Tweeticle» werden keine Tweets geladen. Darum kannst du (hoffentlich munter) drauflos scrollen und die Bluesky-Inhalte ohne unseren IT-Support geniessen. 😉

No. King.

Trump Meme
meme: bsky.app

Wir definitiv nicht, Donnie!

Rod Emmerson @rodemmerson on Donald Trump’s deployment of the national guard in LA – political cartoon gallery in London original-political-cartoon.com

[image or embed]

— Political Cartoon Gallery (@politicalcartoon.bsky.social) 10. Juni 2025 um 22:45
«Ich liebe den Geruch von Tyrannei am Morgen.»

War wir dem bösartigen Möchtegern-Diktator zum Geburtstag wünschen



[image or embed]

— Mike Luckovich (@mluckovich.bsky.social) 12. Juni 2025 um 20:07
«Eine Parade für mich?» – Verbrechen, Lügen, Inkompetenz, Korruption.

Ja, es stinkt gewaltig nach Faschismus

You Won't Believe It's Not Fascism! The traditional flavor of oppression with an aroma of deportations and more than a hint of racism. Cartoon for @trouw.nl. #Trump #USA #LAprotests #fascism

[image or embed]

— Tjeerd Royaards (@tjeerdroyaards.com) 13. Juni 2025 um 09:08
«Du wirst nicht glauben, dass es kein Faschismus ist! Der traditionelle Geschmack der Unterdrückung mit einem Hauch von Abschiebungen und mehr als nur einem Hauch von Rassismus.»

ICE wurde 2003 wegen der 9-11-Anschläge gegründet, heute sorgt die grösste Polizei- und Zollbehörde gleich selbst für Terror

#ICE #LA #LosAngeles #trmp #immigration #democracy #MAGA #lawless #policestate

[image or embed]

— chrisbritt.bsky.social (@chrisbritt.bsky.social) 9. Juni 2025 um 20:27

Hochrangige Politiker werden zum Schweigen gebracht

I have a question please #kristinoem

[image or embed]

— Dennis Goris (@dennisgoris.bsky.social) 13. Juni 2025 um 04:16

Der Brandstifter im Weissen Haus will im eigenen Land den Notstand verhängen, um die Bürgerrechte vollends missachten zu können

Newsday.com/matt

[image or embed]

— Matt Davies (@mattdaviescartoon.bsky.social) 11. Juni 2025 um 00:12

Der skrupellose Narzisst lässt Kampftruppen gegen die Bevölkerung aufmarschieren

Invading California. Today's cartoon by Fares Garabet: www.cartoonmovement.com/search?query... #LAprotest #USA #Trump

[image or embed]

— Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement.com) 11. Juni 2025 um 08:53

The Firefighter For @rawstory.com

[image or embed]

— Nick Anderson - political cartoonist (@andertoon.bsky.social) 9. Juni 2025 um 22:30
«Ich bin hier, um das Feuer zu löschen. – Das ist ein Flammenwerfer.»

Die Marines, die im Zweiten Weltkrieg gegen Faschisten in Asien und Europa kämpften, rotieren im Grab

The Marines are trained to fight, wars and kill people. They are not peacekeepers. #usmc #LosAngeles #trump #donaldtrump #LA

[image or embed]

— chrisbritt.bsky.social (@chrisbritt.bsky.social) 10. Juni 2025 um 20:24

Heute ist nicht Krieg in Los Angeles, sondern Krieg GEGEN L.A.

War in Los Angeles - «L'ennemi dispose de food trucks véganes et de légions de surfeurs.» © Chappatte in Le Temps, Geneva 👉chappatte.com

[image or embed]

— Chappatte Cartoons (@chappatte.bsky.social) 10. Juni 2025 um 22:25
«Der Feind hat vegane Food-Trucks und Armeen von Surfern!»

USA-Meme
meme: Reddit

Das Muster ist immer gleich: Trump lenkt mit wahnwitzigen Aktionen vom eigenen Versagen ab

Bored as Hell. SteveBrodner.substack.com

[image or embed]

— brodner.bsky.social (@brodner.bsky.social) 10. Juni 2025 um 19:33

Die Parallelen werden immer auffälliger

Sonderoperateure unter sich #LosAngeles #Ukraine

[image or embed]

— Kostas Koufogiorgos (@koufogiorgos.bsky.social) 10. Juni 2025 um 18:44

Putin will ein ganzes Volk unterwerfen, Trump wohl auch



[image or embed]

— Mike Luckovich (@mluckovich.bsky.social) 10. Juni 2025 um 22:01

Geburtstags-Video für zwischendurch

«Trump wird reicher – und ihr?» Mit solchen Videos wendet sich The Lincoln Project an die US-Bevölkerung

Video: YouTube/The Lincoln Project

Zuckerberg Meme
meme: bsky.app

Trump bekommt seine Militärparade

Meanwhile, at the Trump Military Parade:

[image or embed]

— Dave Whamond (@davewhamond.bsky.social) 11. Juni 2025 um 18:28
«Moment, ist das nicht der Typ, der uns alle als Trottel und Verlierer bezeichnet hat?»

open.substack.com/pub/jackohma...

[image or embed]

— Lorna MacGillivray (@elemjay.bsky.social) 10. Juni 2025 um 23:31

Böse Erinnerungen werden wach: Im Juni 1989 liess das autoritäre chinesische Regime friedliche Proteste niederwalzen.

Tank Man 2.0 on 6/14?

[image or embed]

— Pat Bagley (@bagleycartoons.bsky.social) 10. Juni 2025 um 20:38

David Pope in Canberra Times

[image or embed]

— Agnes Mack (@agnessmack.bsky.social) 13. Juni 2025 um 12:01

Elon Musk musste nach seiner heftigen Kritik an Trump den Schwanz einziehen. Ob das genügt?

A Dig Too Far nickanderson.substack.com #elonmusk

[image or embed]

— Nick Anderson - political cartoonist (@andertoon.bsky.social) 10. Juni 2025 um 22:29

Wen die Demokratiefeinde rund um den Globus ins Visier nehmen

open.substack.com/pub/claytoon...

[image or embed]

— Lorna MacGillivray (@elemjay.bsky.social) 12. Juni 2025 um 11:51

Ach Greta, seufz

Patrick Blower @blowercartoons on #GretaThunberg #GazaFreedomFlotilla #gretaisanidiot @telegraph – political cartoon gallery in London original-political-cartoon.com

[image or embed]

— Political Cartoon Gallery (@politicalcartoon.bsky.social) 9. Juni 2025 um 18:34

Fischers Fritz wird Vegetarier

„UN-Ozeankonferenz zu Klimawandel, Überfischung und Verschmutzung: Neue Impulse zum Schutz der Weltmeere gesucht“ #Meeresschutz #Überfischung #plastikfrei #schwarwel

[image or embed]

— schwarwel (@schwarwel.bsky.social) 10. Juni 2025 um 11:34

Hängepartie im Nahen Osten #Israel #Iran

[image or embed]

— Kostas Koufogiorgos (@koufogiorgos.bsky.social) 13. Juni 2025 um 13:42

Deutsche Sozialdemokraten zeigen derweil, dass sie den Schlächter Putin immer noch unterschätzen

„Vorstoß aus der SPD zu Außenpolitik: Auch die SPD-Fraktion geht auf Distanz“ #manifest #Russland #SPD #schwarwel

[image or embed]

— schwarwel (@schwarwel.bsky.social) 11. Juni 2025 um 19:21

Die freie Welt hat einen neuen Hoffnungsträger (aus Kalifornien)

open.substack.com/pub/jackohma...

[image or embed]

— Lorna MacGillivray (@elemjay.bsky.social) 11. Juni 2025 um 22:58

Newsom on Trump's military parade: "It's a vulgar display. It's the kind of thing you see with Kim Jong Un, you see it with Putin, you see it with dictators around the world that are weak ... Weakness masquerading as strength ... that's about as small as it gets ... that's Donald Trump."

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 13. Juni 2025 um 03:41

Newsom zu Trumps Militärparade:

«Es ist eine vulgäre Zurschaustellung. So etwas sieht man bei Kim Jong-un, man sieht es bei Putin, man sieht es bei schwachen Diktatoren auf der ganzen Welt … Schwäche, die sich als Stärke tarnt … das ist so ziemlich das Kleinste, was es gibt … das ist Donald Trump.»

Hoffen auf ein Happy-End



[image or embed]

— Michael de Adder (@deadder.bsky.social) 11. Juni 2025 um 14:45

Bonus

Look at these children: they wait for the defenders freed from russian captivity to come home and, as soon as they see the bus, they raise a Ukrainian flag and jump with joy. These are the moments we cherish the most — with the belief that every Ukrainian will return home❤️

[image or embed]

— UNITED24 (@u24.gov.ua) 13. Juni 2025 um 13:56
«Seht euch diese Kinder an: Sie warten auf die Heimkehr der aus russischer Gefangenschaft befreiten Verteidiger, und sobald sie den Bus sehen, hissen sie eine ukrainische Flagge und springen vor Freude.

Das sind die Momente, die wir am meisten schätzen – im Glauben daran, dass jeder Ukrainer nach Hause zurückkehren wird. ❤️»

Filmtipp!

Die FIFA will nicht dass wir diesen Film sehen... deshalb muss man ihn sehen! Ist grossartig. youtu.be/sMzGF9L6I8c?...

[image or embed]

— Adrienne Fichter (@adfichter.bsky.social) 13. Juni 2025 um 15:22

(dsc)

