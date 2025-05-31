freundlich11°
DE | FR
burger
Digital
Spass

Die treffendsten Karikaturen und Memes zum Weltgeschehen

Die treffendsten Karikaturen und Memes der Woche

Das aktuelle Weltgeschehen im Spiegel der Karikaturistinnen und Karikaturisten. Garniert mit frechen Memes.
31.05.2025, 06:0831.05.2025, 06:31
Mehr «Digital»

Wichtig, geschätzte watson-Userin, geschätzter -User: In diesem «Tweeticle» werden keine Tweets geladen. Darum kannst du (hoffentlich munter) drauflos scrollen und die Bluesky-Inhalte ohne unseren IT-Support geniessen. 😉

Und wie war deine Woche so?*

KI-generiertes Bild: Trump als Huhn
Auflösung folgt weiter unten.quelle: Ki-generiertes Bild

„Trump-Behörde Doge: Elon Musk verkündet Ende seiner Tätigkeit“ #MAGA #musk #doge #schwarwel

[image or embed]

— schwarwel (@schwarwel.bsky.social) 29. Mai 2025 um 18:25

Alles eine Frage der Prioritäten

• „Elon Musks SpaceX-Riesenrakete: Neunter Testflug des Starship ist missglückt“ • „WHO-Austritt: Trump gefährdet globale Gesundheitsversorgung“ #SpaceX #MAGA #healthcare #schwarwel

[image or embed]

— schwarwel (@schwarwel.bsky.social) 28. Mai 2025 um 19:41

Der Cybertruck ist ein Flop, es gäbe da eine andere Verwendung

A Surfeit of Cybertrucks For @rawstory.com

[image or embed]

— Nick Anderson - political cartoonist (@andertoon.bsky.social) 28. Mai 2025 um 21:15

Was Musk auf jeden Fall geschafft hat, ist seinen Ruf als Unternehmer zu zerstören

5/30/2025- Elon www.timesfreepress.com/news/2025/ma...

[image or embed]

— Clay Bennett (@claybennett.bsky.social) 30. Mai 2025 um 00:13

Die Marke Tesla hat möglicherweise irreparable Schäden erlitten

#Musk verlässt das weiße Haus

[image or embed]

— Kostas Koufogiorgos (@koufogiorgos.bsky.social) 29. Mai 2025 um 15:11

Erneut dominierte ein Thema die globale Agenda

One topic continues to dominate the global agenda. Today's cartoon by @emadelrosso.bsky.social. More cartoons: www.cartoonmovement.com/search?query... #war #poverty #migration #climate #globalagenda

[image or embed]

— Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement.com) 28. Mai 2025 um 06:44

Putin will mit dem Schnellzug ins 20. Jahrhundert zurück

A brand new statue of Stalin has been unveiled in Moscow (among many others). The cult of the Strong Man is being revived enthusiastically. Meanwhile, a Putin advisor argues that the Soviet Union in fact still exists, because of a procedural error. Uh-oh! [Telegraph Friday 30/5/25].

[image or embed]

— Andy Davey (@daveycartoons.bsky.social) 29. Mai 2025 um 19:24
«In Moskau wurde eine brandneue Stalin-Statue enthüllt (neben vielen anderen). Der Kult des starken Mannes wird mit Begeisterung wiederbelebt. Währenddessen behauptet ein Putin-Berater, dass die Sowjetunion aufgrund eines Verfahrensfehlers tatsächlich noch existiert.»

Auch gewisse deutsche Akteure möchten die Zeit zurückdrehen

„MP Kretschmer für Gespräche mit Russland über Nord Stream: BSW-Chefin Wagenknecht sagt Unterstützung zu“ #Kretschmer #Wagenknecht #putin #schwarwel

[image or embed]

— schwarwel (@schwarwel.bsky.social) 28. Mai 2025 um 11:28

Trump lässt Putin zum wiederholten Mal vom Haken

Andy Bunday @bundaycartoons on #TrumpTaco #TACOTrump #Putin #Trump – political cartoon gallery in London original-political-cartoon.com

[image or embed]

— Political Cartoon Gallery (@politicalcartoon.bsky.social) 29. Mai 2025 um 18:42

Bild

Die Zeiten haben sich definitiv geändert ...



[image or embed]

— Michael de Adder (@deadder.bsky.social) 29. Mai 2025 um 16:18

The Asterisk…

[image or embed]

— Adam Zyglis (@adamzyglis.bsky.social) 29. Mai 2025 um 19:24

Alte und neue Könige



[image or embed]

— Mike Peters (@mikepeters.bsky.social) 28. Mai 2025 um 16:27

Die Freude über das Urteil gegen Trumps Strafzölle war leider nur von kurzer Dauer

Dave Brown @DaveBrownToons @Independent on #Trump #TrumpTariffs #Tariffs #CourtOfInternationalTrade #NewYork #LiberationDay #TrumpIsUnfitForOffice – political cartoon gallery in London original-political-cartoon.com

[image or embed]

— Political Cartoon Gallery (@politicalcartoon.bsky.social) 29. Mai 2025 um 19:56

Entschuldigungen nimmt Trump nur in einer Währung an



[image or embed]

— Mike Luckovich (@mluckovich.bsky.social) 29. Mai 2025 um 17:37

Im Bundesstaat Oklahoma hält derweil eine Trump-Lüge Einzug in den Schulunterricht

Oklahoma now requires 2020 election"discrepancies" to be taught in high schools anntelnaes.substack.com/p/inserting-...

[image or embed]

— Ann Telnaes (@anntelnaes.bsky.social) 28. Mai 2025 um 05:43

Lust auf eine Reise ins Land der unbegrenzten, äh, staatlichen Übergriffe?

#Trump #DonaldTrump #ICE #UStourism #USA

[image or embed]

— chrisbritt.bsky.social (@chrisbritt.bsky.social) 28. Mai 2025 um 19:43

Ganz eindeutig!

Extremisten-Meme
«Die Extremisten haben gezeigt, wovor sie am meisten Angst haben: ein Mädchen mit einem Buch.»meme: bsky.app

Unter dem schwurbelnden US-Gesundheitsminister hat die Wissenschaft einen schweren Stand

Cartoon

[image or embed]

— billbramhall.bsky.social (@billbramhall.bsky.social) 28. Mai 2025 um 18:58

Präsident Trump hat der Eliteuni Harvard den Krieg erklärt

INFANTILE VENDETTA AND RETRIBUTION

[image or embed]

— Bill Day (@billdayart.bsky.social) 27. Mai 2025 um 20:06

Ein Buch ist für ihn genug

#Harvard attacked - © Chappatte in La Tribune Dimanche, Paris 👉 www.chappatte.com

[image or embed]

— Chappatte Cartoons (@chappatte.bsky.social) 25. Mai 2025 um 12:04

Das stabile Genie wüsste natürlich, wie man eine Uni führt

Harvard U. nickanderson.substack.com For @contrariannews.org #harvard

[image or embed]

— Nick Anderson - political cartoonist (@andertoon.bsky.social) 27. Mai 2025 um 23:09

Trump attackiert lieber Unis, als echte Kriegsverbrecher zu stoppen

Newsday.com/matt

[image or embed]

— Matt Davies (@mattdaviescartoon.bsky.social) 28. Mai 2025 um 00:32

Wo soll das noch hinführen?

We are witnessing the rise of a fascist regime in the United States. Today's cartoon by Hajo. More cartoons: www.cartoonmovement.com/search?query... #liberty #Trump #USA #facsism

[image or embed]

— Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement.com) 26. Mai 2025 um 06:40

Ja, er ist der TACO-Präsident. Das Kürzel steht für «Trump always chickens out» (Trump kneift immer)

Newsday.com/matt

[image or embed]

— Matt Davies (@mattdaviescartoon.bsky.social) 30. Mai 2025 um 00:25

Ein gefundenes Fressen für die KI-Bildgeneratoren

KI-generiertes Bild, das Trump als Taco-Verkäufer zeigt
Bild: KI-generiert, via bsky.app

Jetzt muss der Golf von Mexiko umbenannt werden

Meme Trump und Musk
meme: Reddit

Bonus

Schreiben bedeutet, die eigenen Gedanken zu sortieren. Wer einen Text schreibt, lernt dabei viel Wenn ChatGPT aber die Texte vieler Studierenden erstellt, geht dabei ein wichtiger Teil des Lernprozesses verloren Ich schreibe hier über diese schädliche Anwendungsform der KI:

[image or embed]

— Ingrid Brodnig (@brodnig.bsky.social) 30. Mai 2025 um 07:52

(dsc)

Tweeticle verpasst?

21+ Karikaturen, die eine tolle* Woche gebührend abrunden
In Amerika läuft es wie geschmiert, wie diese 21+ Karikaturen beweisen
DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
Würdest du gerne watson und unseren Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
(Du wirst umgeleitet, um die Zahlung abzuschliessen.)
5 CHF
15 CHF
25 CHF
Anderer
Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.
Themen
Bilder, die nicht nur Perfektionisten in den Wahnsinn treiben
1 / 17
Bilder, die nicht nur Perfektionisten in den Wahnsinn treiben
Bild: reddit
quelle: via funnyordie
Auf Facebook teilenAuf X teilen
Arnold Schwarzeneggers starke Botschaft gegen Hass und Antisemitismus
Video: watson
Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:
1 Kommentar
Zum Login
user avatar
Dein Kommentar
YouTube Link
0 / 600
Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
1
    Mit diesen 27 Tierbildern wird bestimmt schneller Wochenende

    Cute News, everybody!

    Zur Story