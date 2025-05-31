Die treffendsten Karikaturen und Memes zum Weltgeschehen

Wichtig, geschätzte watson-Userin, geschätzter -User: In diesem «Tweeticle» werden keine Tweets geladen. Darum kannst du (hoffentlich munter) drauflos scrollen und die Bluesky-Inhalte ohne unseren IT-Support geniessen. 😉
„Trump-Behörde Doge: Elon Musk verkündet Ende seiner Tätigkeit“ #MAGA #musk #doge #schwarwel— schwarwel (@schwarwel.bsky.social) 29. Mai 2025 um 18:25
• „Elon Musks SpaceX-Riesenrakete: Neunter Testflug des Starship ist missglückt“ • „WHO-Austritt: Trump gefährdet globale Gesundheitsversorgung“ #SpaceX #MAGA #healthcare #schwarwel— schwarwel (@schwarwel.bsky.social) 28. Mai 2025 um 19:41
A Surfeit of Cybertrucks For @rawstory.com— Nick Anderson - political cartoonist (@andertoon.bsky.social) 28. Mai 2025 um 21:15
5/30/2025- Elon www.timesfreepress.com/news/2025/ma...— Clay Bennett (@claybennett.bsky.social) 30. Mai 2025 um 00:13
#Musk verlässt das weiße Haus— Kostas Koufogiorgos (@koufogiorgos.bsky.social) 29. Mai 2025 um 15:11
One topic continues to dominate the global agenda. Today's cartoon by @emadelrosso.bsky.social. More cartoons: www.cartoonmovement.com/search?query... #war #poverty #migration #climate #globalagenda— Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement.com) 28. Mai 2025 um 06:44
A brand new statue of Stalin has been unveiled in Moscow (among many others). The cult of the Strong Man is being revived enthusiastically. Meanwhile, a Putin advisor argues that the Soviet Union in fact still exists, because of a procedural error. Uh-oh! [Telegraph Friday 30/5/25].— Andy Davey (@daveycartoons.bsky.social) 29. Mai 2025 um 19:24
„MP Kretschmer für Gespräche mit Russland über Nord Stream: BSW-Chefin Wagenknecht sagt Unterstützung zu“ #Kretschmer #Wagenknecht #putin #schwarwel— schwarwel (@schwarwel.bsky.social) 28. Mai 2025 um 11:28
Andy Bunday @bundaycartoons on #TrumpTaco #TACOTrump #Putin #Trump – political cartoon gallery in London original-political-cartoon.com— Political Cartoon Gallery (@politicalcartoon.bsky.social) 29. Mai 2025 um 18:42
@deadder.bsky.social) 29. Mai 2025 um 16:18
Dave Brown @DaveBrownToons @Independent on #Trump #TrumpTariffs #Tariffs #CourtOfInternationalTrade #NewYork #LiberationDay #TrumpIsUnfitForOffice – political cartoon gallery in London original-political-cartoon.com— Political Cartoon Gallery (@politicalcartoon.bsky.social) 29. Mai 2025 um 19:56
@mluckovich.bsky.social) 29. Mai 2025 um 17:37
Oklahoma now requires 2020 election"discrepancies" to be taught in high schools anntelnaes.substack.com/p/inserting-...— Ann Telnaes (@anntelnaes.bsky.social) 28. Mai 2025 um 05:43
#Trump #DonaldTrump #ICE #UStourism #USA— chrisbritt.bsky.social (@chrisbritt.bsky.social) 28. Mai 2025 um 19:43
Cartoon— billbramhall.bsky.social (@billbramhall.bsky.social) 28. Mai 2025 um 18:58
INFANTILE VENDETTA AND RETRIBUTION— Bill Day (@billdayart.bsky.social) 27. Mai 2025 um 20:06
#Harvard attacked - © Chappatte in La Tribune Dimanche, Paris 👉 www.chappatte.com— Chappatte Cartoons (@chappatte.bsky.social) 25. Mai 2025 um 12:04
Harvard U. nickanderson.substack.com For @contrariannews.org #harvard— Nick Anderson - political cartoonist (@andertoon.bsky.social) 27. Mai 2025 um 23:09
Newsday.com/matt— Matt Davies (@mattdaviescartoon.bsky.social) 28. Mai 2025 um 00:32
We are witnessing the rise of a fascist regime in the United States. Today's cartoon by Hajo. More cartoons: www.cartoonmovement.com/search?query... #liberty #Trump #USA #facsism— Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement.com) 26. Mai 2025 um 06:40
Newsday.com/matt— Matt Davies (@mattdaviescartoon.bsky.social) 30. Mai 2025 um 00:25
Schreiben bedeutet, die eigenen Gedanken zu sortieren. Wer einen Text schreibt, lernt dabei viel Wenn ChatGPT aber die Texte vieler Studierenden erstellt, geht dabei ein wichtiger Teil des Lernprozesses verloren Ich schreibe hier über diese schädliche Anwendungsform der KI:— Ingrid Brodnig (@brodnig.bsky.social) 30. Mai 2025 um 07:52
