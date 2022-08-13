Navigation
    • 27 Karikaturen, die Trumps Katastrophen-Woche perfekt beschreiben

    27 Tweets und Karikaturen, die Trumps Katastrophen-Woche perfekt beschreiben

    Anfang Woche durchsuchte das FBI Donald Trumps Anwesen. Er hatte dort offenbar vertrauliche Dokumente aus dem Weissen Haus gebunkert und teilweise vernichtet. Die jüngsten Ereignisse um Trump im Spiegel der Karikaturisten.
    13.08.2022, 06:16
    27 Tweets und Karikaturen, die Trumps Katastrophen-Woche perfekt beschreiben
    Obacht, geschätzte watson-Userin, geschätzter -User: Wenn die Tweets in diesem Artikel nicht prompt angezeigt werden, klicke für unseren auch bei schweisstreibenden Temperaturen stets hilfsbereiten IT-Support auf diesen Link, zähle wahlweise laut oder leise auf fünf und scrolle erst dann weiter.

    Wenn dir FBI und Justizministerium (DOJ) auf den Fersen sind

    Wenn das FBI anrollt und vertrauliche Dokumente zurückholt, die du zuvor mitgehen lassen hast

    Wie das FBI Trumps Residenz Mar-a-Lago stürmte

    Was Trump nach seiner Abwahl mitgenommen hat

    Secret Service früher vs. Secret Service unter Trump

    Wie Trump die Hausdurchsuchung noch abwenden wollte

    Kurz zuvor

    Warum Trump derart wütend über die Razzia ist

    Wenn du Geheimdokumente über Atomwaffen mit nach Hause genommen hast

    Wenn du über die Hausdurchsuchung informiert wirst und dich daran erinnerst, welche Dinge in deinem Safe liegen

    Was sich ebenfalls im Safe befand

    Apropos Safe 😂😂

    Derweil auf Putins Handy

    Wenn dich Putin daran erinnert, dass er alle vom FBI mitgenommen Dokumente ersetzen kann

    Wie Trump die Situation für sich zu nutzen weiss

    Wenn du weisst, dass du Trump anklagen solltest, aber befürchtest, ihn zum Märtyrer zu machen

    Wenn du wütend bist, weil dir der Mann Ärger bereitet, den du selbst zum FBI-Chef berufen hast

    All die Male, bei denen Trump über den Fünften Verfassungszusatz lästerte

    Video: YouTube/NowThis News

    Wenn Trump ehrlich wäre

    Wenn Trump in den Spiegel schaut

    Wie die Sache für Trump enden könnte (mit Betonung auf könnte)

    Wenn Trump doch nochmals Präsident würde

    ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

    Wie uns Trumps Präsidentschaft in Erinnerung bleibt

    Bonus

    Genug von Trump? Dann hätten wir noch das hier!

    (oli)

    21
    1
    Analyse
    So steinig ist der Weg zu einer Verurteilung von Donald Trump
    von Peter Blunschi
    137
    254
    Analyse
    Warum Donald Trump und Wladimir Putin Loser sind
    von Philipp Löpfe
    Trump-Razzia spaltet die US-Politk

    1 / 13
    Trump-Razzia spaltet die US-Politk
    quelle: keystone / terry renna
    Auf Facebook teilenAuf Twitter teilenWhatsapp sharer

    Dieses Video soll Trump während des Impeachment-Verfahrens zum Verhängnis werden

    Video: watson

