How many children’s hospitals must I accidentally bomb before you realise it’s deliberate? pic.twitter.com/VqWoT9Xcl2— Darth Putin (@DarthPutinKGB) July 8, 2024
«Wie viele Kinderspitäler muss ich noch aus Versehen bombardieren, bevor ihr merkt, dass es Absicht ist?»
meloni's face on behalf of the rest of the eu pic.twitter.com/6FOZpWx5yM— ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) July 12, 2024
Biden just introduced President Zelenskyy as "President Putin," but immediately caught himself— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 11, 2024
"I'm better," Zelenskyy joked in response pic.twitter.com/8MgZHj2cf1
Kamala when she heard Joe say, “President Putin”— bebo, chicago (b)rat czar 🥥🌴 (@BebopOtt) July 11, 2024
pic.twitter.com/gqXOel3jyn
The race for the White House © Chappatte in @derspiegel , Germany 👉https://t.co/79P0qZyxbX pic.twitter.com/oeUe4NzZX3— Chappatte Cartoons (@PatChappatte) July 7, 2024
Clay Bennett, The Chattanooga Times Free Press@BennettCartoons pic.twitter.com/EPgE2i0U6L— Editorial & Political Cartoons (@EandPCartoons) June 22, 2024
15 Pictures with Deep Meaning:— Moral Wisdom (@Moral_Wisdom_) July 7, 2024
1. pic.twitter.com/k9HSGwy2RD
can’t believe the guy on the left is moaning instead of celebrating the milestone progress of him and the guy on the right having 2.5 umbrellas per capita pic.twitter.com/pHzObS2hv5— Ben Phillips (@benphillips76) June 22, 2024
June 29, 2024
Lol, geil.— Old School Investor 🇩🇪🤝🇺🇦 (@Der_Boersianer) July 7, 2024
Und halt so wahr pic.twitter.com/Ju50xXJoMT
Einige würden das als Freiheit bezeichnen. Andere als absurd.— Peter Jelinek (@Peter_Jelinek) July 7, 2024
(Team absurd)
pic.twitter.com/Y0qfJSzOS3
The 20 funniest ads of all time:— The Ad Professor (@The_AdProfessor) July 4, 2024
1. Bible App pic.twitter.com/gSq85Jyl9U
(oli)