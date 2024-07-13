trüb und nass15°
Die besten Tweets der Woche: Verstehst du dieses Bild?

Einfach die besten Tweets der Woche

Eine subjektive Auswahl vergnüglicher Tweets, die uns in den vergangenen Tagen ein Schmunzeln oder Lachen entlockt haben. Viel Spass!
13.07.2024, 06:09
Obacht, geschätzte watson-Userin, geschätzter watson-User: Wenn die Tweets in diesem Artikel nicht prompt angezeigt werden, klicke für unseren hilfsbereiten IT-Support auf diesen Link hol dir noch eine Tasse Kaffee oder Tee und scrolle erst dann weiter.

Okay, schon ein bisschen lustig 😅

Bild
bild: @PColemanchester

Du siehst es doch auch, oder?

Bild
bild: @AnnieForTruth

Falls nicht, findest du die Antwort bestimmt gleich in den Kommentaren unter diesem Artikel.

Warum Hacker manchmal unerwartet nützlich sein können

Bild

Zu 100 Prozent korrekt!

Bild
bild: @alifarhat79

Die Argumente der Klimawandel-Leugner im Wandel der Zeit

Bild
bild: @PGrasarevic

Wenn du genug von den Zeugen Jehovas und lästigen Haustürverkäufern hast

Eine gute Frage

Bild
bild: @r_evolutie

Eine noch bessere Frage

«Wie viele Kinderspitäler muss ich noch aus Versehen bombardieren, bevor ihr merkt, dass es Absicht ist?»

Leider nur zu wahr

Bild
bild: @MotherDrezzy

Russlands Helden

Putins Mitarbeiter des Monats

Bild
bild: @TheFl0orIsLaVa

Wenn du am Morgen zur Arbeit kommst und Viktor Orban siehst

Wie Putin-Versteher ticken

Bild

Wenn es vielleicht ein Versprecher von Joe Biden zu viel war

Wie es nach Bidens Verwechslungs-Patzer weiter ging

Bild
bild: @alifarhat79

Derweil Kamala Harris

Warum wir mit den US-Amerikanern ein wenig Mitleid haben

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Wie unsere Gesellschaft noch immer funktioniert

Wenn dir Wirtschaftsverbände erklären, dass du den Gürtel enger schnallen musst

Wie die Gastrobranche das Problem der Überbevölkerung angeht 😱

Wenn du merkst, dass dich auch der Brokkoli nicht mehr retten kann

Das Dilemma der Religionslehrerin

Warum jede Familie Elon Musks Cybertruck braucht

Was Amerikaner unter einem gemütlichen Strandausflug verstehen

Und zum Schluss: Wenn die Werbeagentur jeden Franken wert war

(oli)

«Der mutige Putin» und «Vizepräsident Trump» – das war Bidens «big boy press conference»
Video: watson
