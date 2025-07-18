sonnig26°
EM 2025: Ex-Natispielerin begeistert Cinzia Zehnder von Fanmarsch

Ex-Natispielerin begeistert von Fanmarsch: «Hätte mir das nie erträumt»

Die Schweizerinnen besichtigen den Platz und schiessen erste Erinnerungsfotos


Hast du die neuste Ausgabe des «Swiss Qwiss» schon gesehen?
Beatrice Egli oder Helene Fischer? Das ist im «Swiss Qwiss» die Frage
Die ehemalige Nati-Spielerin Cinzia Zehnder über die Euphorie:
«Ich bin seit Anfang EM in einer Grundeuphorie. Es ist eine schöne Vorfreude vorhanden. Wenn ich jetzt das sehe, blutet mein Herz ein wenig und ich denke, dass ich vielleicht einige Jahre länger hätte spielen sollte. Ich hätte mir zu meiner Aktivzeit so etwas nicht erträumt. Aber umso mehr freue ich mich, wie gross die Freude jetzt ist. Die Leidenschaft im Team ist unverändert zu früher, aber mit dieser Unterstützung im Rücken ist sicher noch mehr möglich.»
Auch FCZ-Captain Namoi Mégroz ist in Bern:
«Ich wollte mir das nicht entgehen lassen. Ich habe mir noch Tickets ergattert und wollte auch beim Fanmarsch mitmachen. Ich spüre überall, auch im Büro die Begeisterung. Es ist ein wenig ein Dankeschön für die jahrelange Arbeit im Frauenfussball. Mit den ehemaligen FCZ-Spielerinnen habe ich ständigen Kontakt. Ich frage sie, wie sie die Euphorie erleben. Sie können es nicht in Worte fassen, was derzeit im Land abgeht.»
Der Fanmarsch macht Halt auf der Nydeggbrücke
Géraldine Reutelers Bruder ist optimistisch
«Die Stimmung ist fantastisch. Ich hätte nie erwartet, dass das Fieber im ganzen Land so ausbricht. Meine Schwester macht heute ein Tor und einen Assist. Das spüre ich. Die Schweiz gewinnt 3:2.»
Der Fanmarsch zieht durch die Berner Gassen
Der Fanmarsch in Bern ist gestartet
Tausende Schweizer Fans sind vom Berner Bundesplatz losmarschiert in Richtung Wankdorf.

Rinast macht den Tanz von Pilgrim und Wandeler
Mit ihrem Tanz nach dem 2:0 gegen Island begeisterten Alayah Pilgrim und Leila Wandeler die Fussballschweiz. Für den heutigen Viertelfinal haben die beiden Angreiferinnen sich schon neue Moves ausgedacht und die Schweizerinnen und Schweizer aufgefordert, ebenfalls mitzutanzen. Eine Aufforderung, der SRF-Kommenatorin Rachel Rinast noch so gerne nachkommt.


Basel erwartet erneut tausende Fussball-Fans am Samstag
Zum Viertelfinalspiel zwischen Frankreich und Deutschland der Frauen-EM werden am Samstag voraussichtlich Tausende am Fanmarsch teilnehmen. Beide Teams haben bereits in der Gruppenphase im Joggeli gespielt und kehren nun nach Basel zurück.

Die Fans des französischen Nationalteams treffen sich mehrere Stunden vor dem Anpfiff auf dem Barfüsserplatz, wie das Erziehungsdepartement am Freitag mitteilte. Die Anhängerinnen und Anhänger des deutschen Teams feiern ab dem frühen Nachmittag auf dem Messeplatz. Der deutsche Fanwalk startet um 17.45 Uhr auf dem Münsterplatz, die Gäste aus Frankreich marschieren um 18.00 am Messeplatz ab. Beim Kunstmuseum werden sich die beiden Gruppen treffen und gemeinsam weiterziehen.

«Das Aufeinandertreffen unserer Nachbarn aus Frankreich und Deutschland im Dreiländereck Schweiz, Frankreich und Deutschland macht die Viertelfinalpartie zu etwas Besonderem»», lässt sich Sabine Horvath, Gesamtprojektleiterin der Uefa Women’s Euro 2025 Basel, im Communiqué zitieren. (nih/sda)





Schweizer Fans planen Choreo für Viertelfinal

Yakin, Akanji und Co. wünschen der Nati Glück

«Scheiss auf die Pressekonferenz, du bist im Halbfinal!»
England-Goalie Hannah Hampton verhalf ihrem Team in den Halbfinal. In der Pressekonferenz nach dem Spiel sorgte sie dann für Lacher:
Das Fanprogramm für den Viertelfinal der Nati
Am heutigen Freitagabend trifft die Schweiz im EM-Viertelfinal auf Spanien. Das Spiel im Berner Wankdorf beginnt um 21 Uhr, für die Fans geht's aber schon viel früher los. Ab 14.30 Uhr öffnet die Fanzone auf dem Bundesplatz, ab 16 Uhr ist mit einem Konzert der Rapperin KT Gorique für musikalische Unterhaltung gesorgt, der Fanmarsch zum Stadion beginnt dann um 17.30 Uhr. Auch die spanischen Fans starten ihren Marsch um diese Zeit, jedoch in der Kramgasse. In rund 90 Minuten geht es dann zum Stadion, um 19 Uhr wird dieses geöffnet.

Esther Gonzalez ist wieder fit
Spanien wird morgen gegen die Schweiz auf EM-Toptorschützin Esther Gonzalez setzen können. Wie der Blick berichtet, konnte die Stürmerin am Donnerstag das Abschlusstraining absolvieren. Die letzten zwei Trainings konnte die Spanierin aufgrund Adduktorenproblemen nicht bestreiten. (riz)
Sundhage kündigt System-Anpassung an
«Korrekt, der Moment ist gekommen, um das System anzupassen. Spanien wird viel Ballbesitz haben. Wir müssen geduldig sein und gemeinsam spielen. Alle Linien müssen verbunden sein. Nach gewissen Situationen muss man sich neu fokussieren. Wir wissen, dass wir Tempo haben. Wenn der letzte Pass ankommt, wissen wir, dass wir Kontergelegenheiten haben. Mit den eigenen Fans im Rücken, könnte das der Wendepunkt sein.»
Kostenlose Periodenprodukte an der EM
Die EM wird von mehr weiblichen Fans besucht als Fussballspiele der Männer. Dem tragen die UEFA und ihr Sponsor Lidl Rechnung, indem sie Binden, Tampons und andere Hygieneprodukte in den Garderoben der Spielerinnen und auf allen Damentoiletten kostenlos auflegen. «Nimm, was du brauchst», steht dazu einladend geschrieben.
Das klang erstmal etwas anders
«Stuart, unser Koch, kümmert sich um meine Mutter», erzählte die Engländerin Lotte Wubben-Moy im Team-Podcast. Doch es handle sich dabei nicht um ihre Mutter in dem Sinne, fügte sie an, sondern: «Die Sauerteigmutter.» Die Arsenal-Verteidigerin erklärte, dass sie gerne backe und ihre Sauerteigkultur deshalb mitgenommen habe, weil diese jeden Tag gefüttert werden müsse, damit sie nicht kaputtgehe. (Anm. d. Red.: Ich weiss selbst nicht so ganz, worum es hier geht.)

Keine Freinacht in Zürich
Weniger feierfreudig als beispielsweise Winterthur und Bern zeigt sich der Zürcher Stadtrat. In Zürich wird es am Freitag keine Freinacht geben – selbst wenn die Schweizerinnen ins Halbfinal einziehen. Eine Freinacht gebe es erst, wenn die Frauen-Nati am nächsten Mittwoch das Halbfinale gewinnt, wie es bei der Stadt auf Anfrage hiess. Dieses findet im Letzigrund statt. (nih/sda)


Bei Halbfinal-Einzug gibt es in Winterthur Freinacht
Falls die Schweizer Frauen-Nati am Freitag in Bern das Viertelfinalspiel gegen Spanien gewinnt, wird in Winterthur gefeiert: Die zuständige Stadträtin Katrin Cometta (GLP) hat entschieden, dass es dann eine Freinacht gibt.

Falls die Schweizerinnen ins Halbfinale kommen, wird in der Nacht von Freitag auf Samstag die ordentliche Schliessungsstunde in den Lokalen aufgehoben, wie die Stadt am Donnerstag mitteilte. So sollen die Winterthurerinnen und Winterthurer den historischen Einzug der Frauen ins Halbfinale gebührend feiern können.

Um Anwohnende zu schonen, gilt für Gartenwirtschaften und Strassencafés aber die reguläre Schliessungszeit um Mitternacht. (sda)
Wie stehst du im watson-Tippspiel zur Heim-EM da? Hier findest du es raus
Mehr zur EM 2025:
Es geht in die Schlussphase: Alle Resultate zur Frauen-EM in der Schweiz
