Die besten Memes und Reaktionen zur Super League

Die Super League bekam mit dem heutigen Gerichtsurteil neuen Aufschwung. Während mit einer solchen viele Veränderungen auf den Fussball, wie wir ihn bis heute kannten, zukommen würden, haben die Internet-Trolle natürlich ihre Freude an so einer Entscheidung.
Hier ein kleines Best-of:
*Bayern Munich will not join the Super League*— Troll Football (@TrollFootball) December 21, 2023
Barca fans:pic.twitter.com/5vDfJTBdAe
Sporting a entrar na Super League: pic.twitter.com/y2ex16WEEx— Rui Costa do Azeite (@rcostadoazeite) December 21, 2023
Chelsea arriving at the opening ceremony of the European Super League after finishing 17th in the league pic.twitter.com/bGAKJirh0S— Dean (@DeanCFC_) December 21, 2023
Can't wait to see Gary Neville and Carragher crying again and trying to manipulate fans against the Super league. https://t.co/hID1sdwjJ6 pic.twitter.com/w2O4ZYNl4F— Ali (@ArtGridGoal) December 21, 2023
Super League will mean Arsenal and PSG never won the Champions League trophy pic.twitter.com/AOrVoSUOVR— Troll Football (@TrollFootball) December 21, 2023
Clubs Rejecting the European Super League be Like:— jibril mohammed 🇸🇴🇸🇴🏴☠️🏴☠️🏴☠️ #pochout (@Jibrilmo_10) December 21, 2023
pic.twitter.com/j6k9AkMk6L
Barca signing Mbappe and Wirtz with that Super League funds.pic.twitter.com/pafH9ubnO1— Bookxy👑 (@_bookxy) December 21, 2023
Donc ce n’est plus la super league de Perez? pic.twitter.com/5nmo76S3ok— MORES⭐️ (@Mor_Chonghan) December 21, 2023
Also ist es nicht mehr die Super League von Perez?
Bayern Munich rejected the Super League because they knew Barcelona would smoke them in this new tournament !— Pain.𝕏 (@GBarca_) December 21, 2023
Farmers will always be farmers I guess.
pic.twitter.com/5UtNrtxQ4X
Die Dauer der Super League:
Barca and Madrid fans when the subject is super league!! pic.twitter.com/7NR6KKS4op— Tackle From Behind (@tacklefromb) December 21, 2023
City winning the First Ever Super league and Dropping the “Warra Super League For Madrid” pic.twitter.com/eGXaGArDjr— Albertoᵀᴹ (@CitehAlberto) December 21, 2023
Football fans hearing the super league will be free so no more 144p stream websites with a watermark on covering the match pic.twitter.com/A5SeFvB0JK— cherry (@cherry_lfc) December 21, 2023
Saying goodbye to the dodgy websites and the single moms in my area after hearing that the super league is free to watch. pic.twitter.com/3VWEKunWj4— M🍥 (@Mo_utdred) December 21, 2023
Super League means that Arsenal are never touching a UCL trophy pic.twitter.com/ICvBWEQrf0— ¹⁰ (@SxrgioSZN) December 21, 2023
Chelsea don't need to make Top 4 to be in the Super League— jibril mohammed 🇸🇴🇸🇴🏴☠️🏴☠️🏴☠️ #pochout (@Jibrilmo_10) December 21, 2023
pic.twitter.com/CMQT7sL7mM
Tottenham trying to join the Super Leaguepic.twitter.com/791seGpjlN— Troll Football (@TrollFootball) December 21, 2023
(smi)