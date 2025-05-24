Wichtig, geschätzte watson-Userin, geschätzter -User: In diesem «Tweeticle» werden keine Tweets geladen. Darum kannst du (hoffentlich munter) drauflos scrollen und die Bluesky-Inhalte ohne unseren IT-Support geniessen. 😉
Ja, du hast richtig gelesen. Heute starten wir mit etwas Erfreulichem in unseren Wochenrückblick.
Who's The Boss?— Dave Whamond (@davewhamond.bsky.social) 20. Mai 2025 um 22:24
[image or embed]
Trumps like us, baby, we were born to…— Jack Ohman (@jackohman.bsky.social) 20. Mai 2025 um 20:09
[image or embed]
Another MAGA distraction…— Adam Zyglis (@adamzyglis.bsky.social) 20. Mai 2025 um 22:21
[image or embed]
Just put me down, doc— Jesse Duquette (@jesseduquette.bsky.social) 20. Mai 2025 um 00:50
[image or embed]
„Trump-Putin-Gespräch: Vance warnt vor „Sackgasse“ in Ukraine-Gesprächen“ #Trump #putin #ukraine #schwarwel— schwarwel (@schwarwel.bsky.social) 20. Mai 2025 um 11:28
[image or embed]
The peace broker. Today's cartoon by Burkhard Mohr. More cartoons: www.cartoonmovement.com/search?query... #Putin #Trump #Ukraine— Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement.com) 19. Mai 2025 um 06:39
[image or embed]
📞Trump calls Huilo ☎️— freeonis (@freeonis.bsky.social) 20. Mai 2025 um 11:03
[image or embed]
Cartoon— billbramhall.bsky.social (@billbramhall.bsky.social) 21. Mai 2025 um 20:30
[image or embed]
Newsday.com/matt— Matt Davies (@mattdaviescartoon.bsky.social) 23. Mai 2025 um 00:18
[image or embed]
Trump's fascist fetish anntelnaes.substack.com/p/trumps-fas...— Ann Telnaes (@anntelnaes.bsky.social) 20. Mai 2025 um 14:58
[image or embed]
Today's cartoon- Cuts for Everyone— Joe Heller (@joeheller.bsky.social) 22. Mai 2025 um 23:02
[image or embed]
„Erneut provozierter Eklat bei Besuch eines Präsidenten im Weißen Haus: Bei Treffen im Oval Office überzog Trump seinen Gast Ramaphosa mit unbelegten Vorwürfen, dass Südafrika einen „Genozid“ an weißen Bauern begehe“ #Trump #MAGA #genocide #schwarwel— schwarwel (@schwarwel.bsky.social) 22. Mai 2025 um 19:32
[image or embed]
Erhöhte Gefahr von Hinterhalten: Auswärtiges Amt spricht Reisewarnung für Oval Office aus www.der-postillon.com/2025/05/reis...— Der Postillon 📯 (@der-postillon.com) 22. Mai 2025 um 17:09
[image or embed]
If you’ve got an open wallet, Klan Chowder has an open border— Jesse Duquette (@jesseduquette.bsky.social) 22. Mai 2025 um 05:22
[image or embed]
My recent cartoon from @economist.com. #israël #israel #palestine #gazaunderattack #gaza #cartoon #satire— Kevin KAL Kallaugher- Editorial cartoonist (@kaltoons.bsky.social) 22. Mai 2025 um 19:30
[image or embed]
My cartoon for Tuesday's metro— Guy Venables (@guyvenables.bsky.social) 19. Mai 2025 um 14:11
[image or embed]
Die Polizei nimmt minderjährige mutmaßliche Terroristen fest— Kostas Koufogiorgos (@koufogiorgos.bsky.social) 21. Mai 2025 um 15:47
[image or embed]
Politisch motivierte Kriminalität wächst— Kostas Koufogiorgos (@koufogiorgos.bsky.social) 20. Mai 2025 um 15:12
[image or embed]
Tja ... Tot, aber lustig unterstützen: steadyhq.com/totaberlustig #totaberlustig #cartoon #esc #raab— Tot, aber lustig (@totaberlustig.bsky.social) 18. Mai 2025 um 19:32
[image or embed]
The otter keeper gave this baby otter a sock to keep warm, she later turned it into a onsie with holes for the hands, feet and tail!— In Otter News (@in-otter-news.bsky.social) 23. Mai 2025 um 10:27
[image or embed]
(dsc)