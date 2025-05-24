freundlich
Trump, Putin, Musk: Die besten Karikaturen zum Weltgeschehen

21+ Karikaturen, die eine tolle* Woche gebührend abrunden

*Ok, das war ein kleines bisschen geschwindelt. Das Weltgeschehen im Spiegel der Karikaturistinnen und Karikaturisten.
24.05.2025, 05:5524.05.2025, 05:55
Wichtig, geschätzte watson-Userin, geschätzter -User: In diesem «Tweeticle» werden keine Tweets geladen. Darum kannst du (hoffentlich munter) drauflos scrollen und die Bluesky-Inhalte ohne unseren IT-Support geniessen. 😉

Bonus

Ja, du hast richtig gelesen. Heute starten wir mit etwas Erfreulichem in unseren Wochenrückblick.

Rocklegende Bruce Springsteen ruft zum Widerstand gegen Trump und andere Demokratiefeinde auf (unbedingt Ton aufdrehen, Gänsehaut garantiert! 💪🏻)

Der 75-jährige Rockstar sagt bei dem Mitte Mai aufgezeichneten Konzert im englischen Manchester unter lautem Jubel der Fans, das Amerika, das er liebe, sei «derzeit in den Händen einer korrupten, inkompetenten und verräterischen Regierung». Und er ruft alle Demokratiefreunde auf, ihre Stimme zu erheben.Video: YouTube/Bruce Springsteen

Logisch, dass die Kritik von Springsteen Trump überhaupt nicht in den Kram passt. Aber alle wissen, wer der echte «Boss» ist

Who's The Boss?

[image or embed]

— Dave Whamond (@davewhamond.bsky.social) 20. Mai 2025 um 22:24

Wenn Trump ein Musikalbum herausbringen würde ...

Trumps like us, baby, we were born to…

[image or embed]

— Jack Ohman (@jackohman.bsky.social) 20. Mai 2025 um 20:09
«Donald Trump – Geboren, um zu ruinieren.»

Dann legte sich Donnie auch noch mit den Taylor-Swift-Fans an

Another MAGA distraction…

[image or embed]

— Adam Zyglis (@adamzyglis.bsky.social) 20. Mai 2025 um 22:21

Gute Nachricht: Der Krebs, der die USA befallen hat, ist heilbar

Just put me down, doc

[image or embed]

— Jesse Duquette (@jesseduquette.bsky.social) 20. Mai 2025 um 00:50

Eine Klatsche gab es diese Woche für alle, die geglaubt hatten, Putin und Trump seien an echtem Frieden in der Ukraine interessiert



[image or embed]

— Mike Luckovich (@mluckovich.bsky.social) 22. Mai 2025 um 21:09
«‹Putin, beende den Krieg gegen die Ukraine.› – ‹Sprecht mit der Hand.›»

Eigentlich hatten wir es ja alle längst gewusst

„Trump-Putin-Gespräch: Vance warnt vor „Sackgasse“ in Ukraine-Gesprächen“ #Trump #putin #ukraine #schwarwel

[image or embed]

— schwarwel (@schwarwel.bsky.social) 20. Mai 2025 um 11:28

Der oberste Kriegsverbrecher im Kreml will keinen Frieden

The peace broker. Today's cartoon by Burkhard Mohr. More cartoons: www.cartoonmovement.com/search?query... #Putin #Trump #Ukraine

[image or embed]

— Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement.com) 19. Mai 2025 um 06:39
«Ich kann nichts hören. Die Leitung muss defekt sein.»

Die Ukrainer haben das perfekte Video zum Trump-Putin-Gespräch rausgehauen

📞Trump calls Huilo ☎️

[image or embed]

— freeonis (@freeonis.bsky.social) 20. Mai 2025 um 11:03
Hier die Erklärung, was «Huilo» bedeutet.

Trump ist und bleibt der König der faulen Deals

Cartoon

[image or embed]

— billbramhall.bsky.social (@billbramhall.bsky.social) 21. Mai 2025 um 20:30
«Gib mir, was ich will ... oder ich bin gelangweilt, frustriert und gehe einfach weg.»

Nebenbei bescheisst er seine MAGA-Anhänger mit Kryptos

Newsday.com/matt

[image or embed]

— Matt Davies (@mattdaviescartoon.bsky.social) 23. Mai 2025 um 00:18

Der Faschismus hält dieses Mal in Orange Einzug

Trump's fascist fetish anntelnaes.substack.com/p/trumps-fas...

[image or embed]

— Ann Telnaes (@anntelnaes.bsky.social) 20. Mai 2025 um 14:58
«Trump – Betrug an Amerika seit 2016»

Zu den kurzfristigen Profiteuren gehören die Techoligarchen wie Elon Musk und viele weitere Reiche, die in Trump investiert haben

Today's cartoon- Cuts for Everyone

[image or embed]

— Joe Heller (@joeheller.bsky.social) 22. Mai 2025 um 23:02
«Kürzungen für alle» – Steuerkürzungen für die Milliardäre und Millionäre, Budgetkürzungen für die Armen, Kranken und Älteren.

Cybertruck-Meme für zwischendurch

Cybertruck-Meme
meme: Reddit

Im Weissen Haus fand ein weiteres unwürdiges Theater statt

„Erneut provozierter Eklat bei Besuch eines Präsidenten im Weißen Haus: Bei Treffen im Oval Office überzog Trump seinen Gast Ramaphosa mit unbelegten Vorwürfen, dass Südafrika einen „Genozid“ an weißen Bauern begehe“ #Trump #MAGA #genocide #schwarwel

[image or embed]

— schwarwel (@schwarwel.bsky.social) 22. Mai 2025 um 19:32

Weils gerade passt

Erhöhte Gefahr von Hinterhalten: Auswärtiges Amt spricht Reisewarnung für Oval Office aus www.der-postillon.com/2025/05/reis...

[image or embed]

— Der Postillon 📯 (@der-postillon.com) 22. Mai 2025 um 17:09

Agent Krasnov, wie ihn der KGB nannte, verschachert den US-Pass an die Meistbietenden

If you’ve got an open wallet, Klan Chowder has an open border

[image or embed]

— Jesse Duquette (@jesseduquette.bsky.social) 22. Mai 2025 um 05:22

Wir wissen, wo das hinführt



[image or embed]

— Left Of Center Orange Hater (@henshinhal.bsky.social) 22. Mai 2025 um 19:50

Wie es für Trumps Helfer enden wird



[image or embed]

— Mike Luckovich (@mluckovich.bsky.social) 23. Mai 2025 um 02:06

Trump-Freund Benjamin Netanjahu zerstört nicht nur Gaza, sondern alles Vertrauen, das die Welt in ein demokratisches Israel setzt

My recent cartoon from @economist.com. #israël #israel #palestine #gazaunderattack #gaza #cartoon #satire

[image or embed]

— Kevin KAL Kallaugher- Editorial cartoonist (@kaltoons.bsky.social) 22. Mai 2025 um 19:30

Boxed in. #gaza

[image or embed]

— Dennis Goris (@dennisgoris.bsky.social) 20. Mai 2025 um 21:15

Apropos Bad News

My cartoon for Tuesday's metro

[image or embed]

— Guy Venables (@guyvenables.bsky.social) 19. Mai 2025 um 14:11

Rechtsextreme Gewalt nimmt in Deutschland besorgniserregende Ausmasse an

Die Polizei nimmt minderjährige mutmaßliche Terroristen fest

[image or embed]

— Kostas Koufogiorgos (@koufogiorgos.bsky.social) 21. Mai 2025 um 15:47

Politisch motivierte Kriminalität wächst

[image or embed]

— Kostas Koufogiorgos (@koufogiorgos.bsky.social) 20. Mai 2025 um 15:12

Dann war noch irgendwas mit Musik in Basel, das unsere Nachbarn im Norden ziemlich kalt liess 😅

Tja ... Tot, aber lustig unterstützen: steadyhq.com/totaberlustig #totaberlustig #cartoon #esc #raab

[image or embed]

— Tot, aber lustig (@totaberlustig.bsky.social) 18. Mai 2025 um 19:32

Tesla und Elon Musk Boykott Meme
meme: bsky.ap

Bonus Bonus

Das hast du dir jetzt verdient

The otter keeper gave this baby otter a sock to keep warm, she later turned it into a onsie with holes for the hands, feet and tail!

[image or embed]

— In Otter News (@in-otter-news.bsky.social) 23. Mai 2025 um 10:27

(dsc)

Tweeticle verpasst?

In Amerika läuft es wie geschmiert, wie diese 21+ Karikaturen beweisen
Alles im braunen Bereich, wie diese 21+ Karikaturen beweisen
