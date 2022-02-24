Zelensky speaks to the nation. The gravity of the situation looks to have really gotten to him.



"Today I initiated a phone conversation with the president of the Russian Federation. The result was silence. Although it's the Donbas where there should be silence." pic.twitter.com/3TLEL5MO1s — max seddon (@maxseddon) February 23, 2022

Kurz vor einer erwarteten russischen Invasion in die Ukraine hat sich Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj in Kiew in einem dramatischen Appell an die Bürger des Nachbarlandes gewandt., warnte er in einer in der Nacht zum Donnerstag veröffentlichten Videobotschaft., sagte der 44-Jährige auf Russisch. Er habe auch versucht, mit Kremlchef Wladimir Putin zu telefonieren: «Das Ergebnis: Schweigen.»sagte Selenskyj weiter. Er sei bereit zu Verhandlungen mit Russland in jedem beliebigen Format und an jedem Ort, um Fragen der Sicherheit und der Garantie von Frieden zu erörtern. «Die Sicherheit der Ukraine ist verbunden mit der Sicherheit ihrer Nachtbarn. Deshalb müssen wir heute über die Sicherheit in ganz Europa sprechen.» Sein Ziel sei der Frieden in der Ukraine und die Sicherheit der Bürger. «Dafür sind wir bereit, mit allen und auch mit ihnen zu reden.»Zudem wies er erneut Moskaus Vorwürfe zurück, dass Kiew einen Angriff auf die Separatistengebiete in der Ostukraine vorbereite., fragte Selenskyj. Die reale Ukraine unterscheide sich komplett von dem in den russischen Nachrichten dargestellten Land. Die Ukrainer würden ihr Land nicht kampflos hergeben:(sda/dpa)