Huge solidarity with people of #Ukraine in Zurich, Switzerland. @watson_news #UkraineInvasion #Russia #Ukrainekrise pic.twitter.com/yXmq7Ts5Sv— Corsin Manser (@CorsinManser) February 24, 2022
Zurich showing solidarity with Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/fi5WSYg9Db— Roger Aebli (@rodscher) February 24, 2022
Auf dem Rathausplatz in Zürich versammeln sich am Donnerstagabend Menschen mit Kerzen und Plakaten, um gegen #Russlands Invasion der #Ukraine zu demonstrieren.@watson_news pic.twitter.com/U0bOc77RWs— Vanessa Hann (@hann_vanessa) February 24, 2022
Eine Demonstrations-Teilnehmerin sagt: "Ich bin aus Littauen aber wir solidarisieren uns mit der #Ukraine. Es ist einfach nur furchtbar. Russland muss gestoppt werden."#RusslandUkraineKonflikt @watson_news— Vanessa Hann (@hann_vanessa) February 24, 2022
Wenn ein Bundespräsident, der gleichzeitig Außenminister ist, nach einer Sitzung des Bundesrats zu einem Krieg in Europa, nicht einmal an der Medienkonferenz teilnimmt, dann frage mich schon, wen ich da gewählt habe.— Gerhard Pfister (@gerhardpfister) February 24, 2022
#BREAKING: Russian Ministry of Defence said it had destroyed 74 Ukrainian above-ground military facilities, including 11 aerodromes— ELINT News (@ELINTNews) February 24, 2022
Ukraine has severed diplomatic relations with Russia. I call on all our partners to do the same. By this concrete step you will demonstrate that you stand by Ukraine and categorically reject the most blatant act of aggression in Europe since WWII.— Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 24, 2022
Russian Ka-52 shot down in Hostomel from up close. You can clearly see the 'Belarusian' V marking. One of the pilots has been taken prisoner. pic.twitter.com/EymYhnohoe— Tadeusz Giczan 🇺🇦 (@TadeuszGiczan) February 24, 2022
Solidarisierung mit den Menschen in der Ukraine ⬇️ #StandwithUkraine pic.twitter.com/0yd53bmNh1— Corina Gredig (@corinagredig) February 24, 2022
Another video of a large air assault operation with Mi-8 helicopters in Hostomel, Kyiv oblast. https://t.co/pxgOFb6wXJ pic.twitter.com/Hax0KOulqP— Rob Lee (@RALee85) February 24, 2022
Another insane video of a helicopter attack on Hostomel, just outside Kyiv. All the helicopters came from the territory of Belarus. pic.twitter.com/E0iovH83wg— Tadeusz Giczan 🇺🇦 (@TadeuszGiczan) February 24, 2022
No, this is not a Russian invasion only in the east of Ukraine, but a full-scale attack from multiple directions.
No, the Ukrainian defense has not collapsed. Ukrainian army took the fight. Ukraine stands with both feet on the ground & continues to defend itself.
We will not let President Putin tear down Europe's security architecture.— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) February 24, 2022
He should not underestimate the resolve and strength of our democracies.
The European Union stands with Ukraine and its people.
Ukraine will prevail.
These are among the darkest hours of Europe since the Second World War.— Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) February 24, 2022
The EU will respond in the strongest possible terms and agree on the harshest package of sanctions we have ever implemented.
President Putin needs to stop this senseless aggression.
Nationalratspräsidentin @Kaelinirene & Ständeratspräsident Thomas Hefti sind in grosser Sorge um die Menschen in der #Ukraine und verurteilen den russischen Einmarsch in den souveränen Staat als Verletzung des Völkerrechts.— Parl CH (@ParlCH) February 24, 2022
La France condamne fermement la décision de la Russie de faire la guerre à l’Ukraine. La Russie doit mettre immédiatement fin à ses opérations militaires.— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) February 24, 2022
Switzerland's statement on recent developments in #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/4FhxPxrAyK— Swiss MFA (@SwissMFA) February 24, 2022
So sehen die Auto-Schlangen hier vor einer Tankstelle aus. Genauso an Geldautomaten. Die Menschen wollen nur eines: Weg! Aber wohin? Putin greift ganze Ukraine an, nicht „nur“ Osten. pic.twitter.com/qfQD4NS0YY— Paul Ronzheimer (@ronzheimer) February 24, 2022
Spoke with President @ZelenskyyUa to condemn in the strongest possible terms Russia’s unjustified large scale military aggression against #Ukraine and express our strongest solidarity with Ukraine.— Charles Michel (@eucopresident) February 24, 2022
Talked to @POTUS, @OlafScholz, @eucopresident, @AndrzejDuda, @BorisJohnson. Urge to stop Putin, war against 🇺🇦 & the world immediately! Building an anti-Putin coalition. Immediate sanctions, defense & financial support to 🇺🇦! Close the airspace! The world must force 🇷🇺 into peace— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 24, 2022
Mit dem Angriff auf die #Ukraine bricht #Russland mit den elementarsten Regeln der internationalen Ordnung. Die Weltgemeinschaft wird Russland diesen Tag der Schande nicht vergessen. Wir werden gemeinsam mit unseren Partnern reagieren. Unsere ganze Solidarität gilt der Ukraine.— Außenministerin Annalena Baerbock (@ABaerbock) February 24, 2022
Der ukrainische Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj hat im ganzen Land den Kriegszustand ausgerufen. Das teilte er am Donnerstag in einer Videobotschaft mit. Der russische Präsident Wladimir Putin hatte zuvor eine Militäroperation gegen das Nachbarland angeordnet. (sda/dpa)
BREAKING: Ukraine’s Interior Ministry confirms “missiles have just struck at the center of the Military Administration, airfields, military depots, in Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Dnipro.” Also artillery shelling at border areas.— Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) February 24, 2022
#BREAKING: #Russia Navy has he port of #Odessa in #Ukraine under attack. Also heavy artillery and rocket barrage by BM-21 & BM-27 MRLS of #Russian Army at #Ukrine Army positions in #Kramatorsk now👇 pic.twitter.com/P3jpE2Cbcw— Babak Taghvaee - The Crisis Watch (@BabakTaghvaee1) February 24, 2022
VIDEO: Massive bombing in Mariupol, #Ukraine at 5:30 am. pic.twitter.com/Ivt3qqNWKt— Ahmer Khan (@ahmermkhan) February 24, 2022
Civilians exodus from Kiev, Ukraine as the country is being targeted by Russian forces.#Russia #Ukraine #WorldWar3 #Kiev pic.twitter.com/gV7gFXHxb8— WORLD WAR 3 - RUSSIA vs Ukraine #2022 (@WW32022) February 24, 2022
A very sad moment in Ukraine#Ukraine #RussiaUkraineConflict pic.twitter.com/sHjaWKfqc2— Tornicles Talks (@giftricezw) February 24, 2022
The prayers of the world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces. President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. https://t.co/Q7eUJ0CG3k— President Biden (@POTUS) February 24, 2022
Zelensky speaks to the nation. The gravity of the situation looks to have really gotten to him.— max seddon (@maxseddon) February 23, 2022
"Today I initiated a phone conversation with the president of the Russian Federation. The result was silence. Although it's the Donbas where there should be silence."
Ukraine has requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council due to the appeal by Russian occupation administrations in Donetsk and Luhansk to Russia with a request to provide them with military assistance, which is a further escalation of the security situation.— Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 23, 2022
Here's the letter from the head of the DNR asking Putin to intervene