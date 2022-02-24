Navigation
bedeckt, wenig Regen
    Liveticker

    Ukraine ordnet allgemeine Mobilmachung an +++ 100'000 Menschen auf der Flucht

    Die neuesten Entwicklungen im russisch-ukrainischen Krieg im Überblick.
    24.02.2022, 23:32
    Liveticker
    Ukraine ordnet allgemeine Mobilmachung an +++ 100'000 Menschen auf der Flucht
    Anti-Kriegs-Proteste in mehreren russischen Städten – die Polizei greift ein
    Frachter mit 4000 deutschen Autos brennt nicht mehr
    Biden kündigt harte zusätzliche Sanktionen gegen Russland an
    Putins «Pinocchio»: Darum verbreitet diese Waffe Angst und Schrecken
    • Wladimir Putin hat in der Nacht auf Donnerstag einen Auslandseinsatz des russischen Militärs in den ukrainischen Regionen Luhansk und Donezk offiziell angeordnet. «Ich habe beschlossen, eine Sonder-Militäroperation durchzuführen.»
    • Im Verlauf des 24. Februar meldet Russland 74 ukrainische Militäreinrichtungen zerstört zu haben. Dutzende tote und verletzte Soldaten und Zivilisten wurden von ukrainischer Seite gemeldet. Tausende Menschen befinden sich auf der Flucht.
    • Der ukrainische Präsident Selenski hat für das ganze Land den Kriegszustand ausgerufen sowie am Donnerstag die diplomatischen Beziehungen zu Russland abgebrochen.
    • US-Präsident Joe Biden hat nach der russischen Invasion «harte Sanktionen» gegen Russlands Finanzbranche und den Technologiesektor angekündigt. Deutschlands Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz forderte Putin auf, seine Truppen aus der Ukraine zurückzuziehen.
    • Zuvor hatte der russische Präsident die beiden Regionen im Osten der Ukraine als unabhängige «Volksrepubliken» anerkannt.
    • Russland hatte seit Wochen massiv Truppen an der Grenze zur Ukraine, in Belarus und anderen Regionen zusammen gezogen. Die Nato-Staaten haben ihre Militärpräsenz in Osteuropa verstärkt.
    23:30
    Selenskyj ordnet allgemeine Mobilmachung in Ukraine an
    Nach dem Einmarsch russischer Truppen in die Ostukraine hat Ukraines Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj eine allgemeine Mobilmachung angeordnet. Das Staatsoberhaupt habe ein entsprechendes Dekret unterschrieben, meldete die Agentur Unian unter Berufung auf das Präsidialamt in Kiew. Die Anordnung gilt demnach 90 Tage und sieht die Einberufung von Wehrpflichtigen und Reservisten vor. (sda/dpa)
    22:45
    UNHCR: Schätzungsweise 100'000 in der Ukraine auf der Flucht
    In der Ukraine sind nach vorläufigen Schätzungen des UN-Flüchtlingshilfswerks (UNHCR) bereits 100'000 Menschen auf der Flucht. «Es hat eindeutig erhebliche Vertreibungen im Land gegeben und es gibt Bewegungen Richtung Grenzen und ins Ausland», sagte eine UNHCR-Sprecherin am Donnerstagabend in Genf.

    Die Präsidentin der Republik Moldau, Maia Sandu, twitterte am Abend, dass am Donnerstag mehr als 4000 Menschen aus der Ukraine über die Grenze gekommen seien. Die Regierung habe bei Palanca und Ocnița Auffanglager eingerichtet. «Unsere Grenzen sind offen für Menschen aus der Ukraine, die einen sicheren Aufenthalt brauchen oder durchreisen möchten», schrieb sie auf dem Kurznachrichtendienst. (sda/dpa)
    epa09781467 People walk near the Polish-Ukrainian border crossing in Medyka, Poland 24 February 2022. The Polish Ministry of Interior and Administration informed they have reception points for refugees from Ukraine, eight such points will be created in the first stage. They will provide food, medical assistance and information for refugees. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country's president to declare martial law. EPA/WOJTEK JARGILO POLAND OUT
    Bild: keystone
    22:42
    Gesundheitsminister: 57 Menschen bei Angriffen getötet
    Bei den schweren Kämpfen nach Einmarsch der russischen Truppen in die Ukraine sind nach Angaben aus Kiew mindestens 57 Menschen getötet worden. 169 weitere seien verletzt worden, sagte Gesundheitsminister Wiktor Ljaschko am Donnerstagabend der Agentur Unian. Er rief die Bevölkerung zur Blutspende auf. Das medizinische Personal arbeite rund um die Uhr. Zudem sollten Patienten, die keine Akutfälle seien, ambulant behandelt werden. Damit solle eine Überlastung der Krankenhäuser verhindert werden. (sda/dpa)
    epa09571214 Medical workers wait for patients next to ambulance cars near a hospital infectious branch in Kiev, Ukraine, 08 November 2021. New restrictions connected with increasing number of COVID-19 cases having surged to all-time highs amid a laggard pace of vaccinations, were announced in Ukraine since 01 November 2021. EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
    Bild: keystone
    22:08
    Kreml: Putin telefoniert mit Macron
    Nach dem Einmarsch russischer Truppen in die Ukraine hat Russlands Staatschef Wladimir Putin mit seinem französischen Kollegen Emmanuel Macron telefoniert. Das teilte der Kreml am Donnerstagabend in Moskau mit. Es habe einen «ernsthaften und offenen Meinungsaustausch über die Lage in der Ukraine» gegeben. Putin habe ausführlich seine Gründe für den Einmarsch erläutert, hiess es in der Mitteilung weiter. Beide hätten vereinbart, in Kontakt zu bleiben. Macron ist der erste westliche Politiker, der mit Putin nach dessen international scharf kritisierten Einsatzbefehl sprach. Die Initiative für das Telefonat sei von Paris ausgegangen.

    Wie es aus dem Élyséepalast hiess, habe Macron Putin nach einem Telefonat und in Absprache mit dem ukrainischen Präsidenten Wolodymyr Selenskyj angerufen. Macron habe Putin aufgefordert, die russischen Militäraktionen unverzüglich einzustellen. Ausserdem habe er klar gemacht, dass Russland massive Sanktionen drohen.

    Macron hatte sich verstärkt für eine friedliche Lösung des Ukraine-Konflikts eingesetzt und den Kremlchef auch persönlich in Moskau getroffen. Beide telefonierten zuletzt mehrfach miteinander. (sda/dpa)
    Bild: keystone
    21:49
    Eindrückliches Bild aus St.Petersburg
    In diversen russischen Städten wurde gegen den Angriff auf die Ukraine protestiert. Videos zu diesen Protestaktionen findest du hier.
    21:45
    Ukraine: Russland hat offenbar strategisch wichtige Insel erobert
    Russische Truppen haben nach Angaben der Ukraine die Schlangeninsel im Schwarzen Meer womöglich erobert. Der Kontakt zum Grenzschutz und Soldaten dort sei abgerissen, teilte der Grenzschutzdienst am Donnerstagabend mit. Den ganzen Tag über habe «der Feind» die Insel umstellt und mit Schiffskanonen beschossen. Sie ist eine der wenigen Inseln, die die Ukraine besitzt. Sie ist vor allem für Anrechte auf Bodenschätze im Meer strategisch wichtig und war lange zwischen Rumänien und der Ukraine umstritten. Die kleine Schlangeninsel war Anfang der 2000er Jahren Gegenstand eines gütlich beigelegten Territorialstreits zwischen Rumänien und der Ukraine. (sda/dpa)
    21:35
    IAEA fordert Sicherheit für Tschernobyl und ukrainische AKWs
    Die Internationale Atomenergiebehörde (IAEA) hat äusserst besorgt auf die Eroberung des ehemaligen ukrainischen Atomkraftwerks Tschernobyl durch russisches Militär reagiert. Die Sicherheit im Unfallreaktor müsse unbedingt gewährleistet bleiben, forderte IAEA-Chef Rafael Grossi am Donnerstagabend in Wien. Laut ukrainischen Behörden sei bislang vor Ort nichts zerstört worden, berichtete er.

    Das Unglück von Tschernobyl am 26. April 1986 gilt als die grösste Katastrophe in der zivilen Nutzung der Atomkraft. Im vergangenen Sommer war ein neues Atommüllzwischenlager in der radioaktiv verseuchten Sperrzone um Tschernobyl eingeweiht worden. Zusätzlich sind derzeit in der Ukraine 15 Atomreaktoren zur Energiegewinnung in Betrieb.

    «Die Internationale Atomenergiebehörde verfolgt schwer besorgt die Situation in der Ukraine und ruft zu maximaler Zurückhaltung auf, um die Atomanlagen des Landes vor Gefahren zu bewahren», hiess es von Grossi. Er wies darauf hin, dass bewaffnete Angriffe und Bedrohungen gegen solche Anlagen die UN-Charta, das Völkerrecht und die Grundregeln der IAEA verletzen. (sda/dpa)
    Tschernobyl
    Bild: shutterstock.com
    21:28
    USA verlegen wegen Ukraine-Krieg 7000 weitere Soldaten nach Europa
    Die US-Regierung verlegt nach Russlands Angriff auf die Ukraine 7000 weitere Soldaten nach Europa. Sie würden in den kommenden Tagen entsandt und zunächst in Deutschland stationiert werden, erklärte das Verteidigungsministerium am Donnerstag. Zuvor hatte US-Präsident Joe Biden die Verlegung angekündigt, jedoch ohne eine Zahl der betroffenen Soldatinnen und Soldaten zu nennen.

    «Sie werden in Deutschland stationiert, als Versicherung für die Nato-Verbündeten, um russische Aggression abzuwehren und bereit zu sein, eine grosse Bandbreite an Anforderungen in der Region zu unterstützen», teilte das Pentagon mit. Zuletzt hatte Biden wegen des Ukraine-Konflikts bereits die Verlegung von zusätzlich rund 6000 Soldatinnen und Soldaten nach Osteuropa angekündigt.

    Das US-Militär hat nach eigenen Angaben derzeit mehr als 90'000 Soldatinnen und Soldaten in Europa, davon rund 35'000 in Deutschland. (sda/dpa)
    epa09729697 A handout photo made available by the US Army shows the arrival of 18th Airborne Corps Soldiers in Wiesbaden, Germany, 04 February 2022 (issued 05 February 2022). These are the first of 2,000 Soldiers to arrive in Europe following the Pentagon's announcement of additional forces moving from the United States to Europe in support of NATO allies. The 18th Airborne Corps, which serves as America's Contingency Corps, will provide a Joint Task Force-capable headquarters in Germany, as 1,700 Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division deploy to Poland. EPA/SGT. STEPHEN PEREZ/US ARMY HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
    Bild: keystone
    21:00
    USA verhängen auch Sanktionen gegen Belarus
    Die Vereinigten Staaten haben auch Sanktionen gegen das am Ukraine-Krieg beteiligte Belarus verhängt. Das US-Finanzministerium wandte sich mit Zwangsmassnahmen «gegen 24 belarussische Einzelpersonen und Organisationen wegen der Unterstützung der Invasion» durch Russland, hiess es in einer Mitteilung. Die Sanktionen konzentrierten sich auf den Verteidigungssektor und die Banken des Landes, die besonders enge Beziehungen zu Moskau unterhielten. Sie zielten auf ein knappes Fünftel des Finanzsektors von Belarus sowie auf einflussreiche Personen in der Rüstungsindustrie ab.

    Die USA hatten bereits mehrere Male Sanktionen gegen Belarus wegen der Unterdrückung der Zivilgesellschaft und der demokratischen Opposition verhängt. (sda/dpa)
    20:52
    Pentagon: Russland will ukrainische Regierung in Kiew entmachten
    Die US-Regierung geht davon aus, dass Russland im Zuge seines Angriffs auf die Ukraine die Regierung in Kiew stürzen will. «Wir gehen davon aus, dass (die russischen Streitkräfte) die Absicht haben, die Regierung zu entmachten und ihre eigene Regierungsform zu installieren, was diese ersten Schritte in Richtung Kiew erklären würde», sagte ein führender Vertreter des US-Verteidigungsministeriums am Donnerstag nach einer Mitschrift des Pentagons. Das ukrainische Militär leiste Widerstand gegen die russischen Soldaten, hiess es weiter.

    Es gebe unter anderem Kämpfe im Umkreis von rund 30 Kilometern der ukrainischen Hauptstadt Kiew sowie rund um die Grossstadt Charkiw im Osten unweit der russischen Grenze. Die militärischen Handlungen der russischen Truppen seien eindeutig darauf ausgerichtet, wichtige Bevölkerungszentren einzunehmen, so der Beamte. Der Angriff habe in der Dunkelheit am Donnerstagmorgen ukrainischer Zeit mit Raketenbeschuss begonnen. Diese seien von Land, Positionen auf See und aus der Luft abgeschossen worden. (sda/dpa)
    20:30
    Scholz: «Putin wird nicht gewinnen»
    Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz hat die Entschlossenheit der Nato betont, eine Ausweitung des von Russland begonnenen Krieges gegen die Ukraine zu verhindern. «Putin sollte die Entschlossenheit der Nato nicht unterschätzen, alle ihre Mitglieder zu verteidigen», sagte Scholz am Donnerstag in einer Fernsehansprache. Von den Nato-Staaten grenzen die drei baltischen Staaten, Polen und Norwegen an Russland. Die Nato ist bereits dabei, ihre Streitkräfte im östlichen Bündnisgebiet zu verstärken. Auch die Bundeswehr ist daran beteiligt.

    Mit dem Angriff Russlands auf die Ukraine gebe es nun einen Krieg, «wie wir ihn in Europa seit mehr als 75 Jahren nicht erlebt haben», sagte Scholz, der seine Ansprache vor den Fahnen Deutschlands, der Europäischen Union und der Ukraine hielt. Alleine Putin habe sich für den Krieg entschieden, nicht das russische Volk.

    Scholz forderte Putin erneut auf, seine Truppen aus der Ukraine zurückzuziehen. Die von der EU geplanten Sanktionen würden die russische Wirtschaft hart treffen. «Putin wird nicht gewinnen», betonte der Kanzler.

    Der russische Präsident wolle die Zeit zurückdrehen. «Aber es gibt kein Zurück in die Zeit des 19. Jahrhunderts, als Grossmächte über die Köpfe kleinerer Staaten hinweg entschieden», sagte Scholz. «Es gibt kein Zurück in die Zeit des Kalten Krieges, als Supermächte die Welt unter sich aufteilten in Einflusszonen.» (sda/dpa)
    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz poses for media after the recording of a television speech at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, following the Russian attack of Ukraine.(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, Pool)
    Bild: keystone
    19:14
    Ukraine: Russland hat ehemaliges AKW Tschernobyl erobert
    Russland hat nach ukrainischen Angaben das ehemalige Atomkraftwerk Tschernobyl erobert. «Leider muss ich mitteilen, dass die Zone um Tschernobyl, die sogenannte Sperrzone, und alle Anlagen des Atomkraftwerks Tschernobyl unter der Kontrolle bewaffneter russischer Gruppen sind», sagte der ukrainische Ministerpräsident Denys Schmyhal am Donnerstag mach Angaben der Agentur Unian. Die ukrainische Hauptstadt Kiew liegt nur knapp 70 Kilometer entfernt.

    «Nach schwerem Kampf wurde die Kontrolle über Tschernobyl verloren», sagte ein ukrainischer Präsidentenberater. Es sei unklar, in welchem Zustand die Anlage sei. «Dies stellt heute eine der ernsthaftesten Bedrohungen für Europa dar.» Er warnt vor Provokationen der russischen Seite. Zuvor hatte Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj berichtet, es gebe Gefechte in der Region. Von russischer Seite gab es zunächst keine Bestätigung.

    Der russische Präsident Wladimir Putin hatte davor gewarnt, dass in der Ukraine angeblich Atomwaffen hergestellt werden könnten. «Wir wissen, dass es bereits Berichte gab, die Ukraine wolle ihre eigenen Atomwaffen herstellen. Das ist keine leere Prahlerei», sagte der Kremlchef etwa am vergangenen Montag in einer Fernsehansprache. «Die Ukraine verfügt tatsächlich immer noch über sowjetische Nukleartechnologien und Trägersysteme für solche Waffen.»

    Das Unglück von Tschernobyl am 26. April 1986 gilt als die grösste Katastrophe in der zivilen Nutzung der Atomkraft. Hunderttausende Menschen wurden zwangsumgesiedelt. Damals gehörte die Ukraine noch zur Sowjetunion. Im vergangenen Sommer war ein neues Atommüllzwischenlager in der radioaktiv verseuchten Sperrzone um Tschernobyl eingeweiht worden. Mit dem Lager wollte Kiew seine Abhängigkeit von Russland im Atommüllbereich beenden. Im Zuge des 2017 begonnenen Baus wurden etwa 43 Kilometer Eisenbahnstrecke im radioaktiv belasteten 30-Kilometer-Sperrgebiet instand gesetzt. (sda/dpa)
    Bild: sda
    18:55
    Russland: Militär setzt Einsatz in Ukraine fort
    Der Einmarsch Russlands in die Ukraine dauert nach Angaben aus Moskau an. «Die Spezialmilitäroperation wird fortgesetzt», sagte der Sprecher des Verteidigungsministeriums, Igor Konaschenkow, am Donnerstag nach Angaben der Agentur Interfax in Moskau. Nach seinen Angaben rückten die Separatistenkämpfer der Gebiete Donezk und Luhansk sechs bis acht Kilometer in ukrainisches Gebiet vor. Die russische Armee habe dabei unterstützt.

    Der Sprecher bestätigte die Eroberung des wichtigen Nord-Krim-Kanals. Dadurch sei die Wasserstrasse «entsperrt» und die Wasserversorgung der Schwarzmeer-Halbinsel Krim wieder hergestellt worden. Dabei seien auch russische Fallschirmjäger zum Einsatz gekommen. Nach der Annexion der ukrainischen Halbinsel 2014 durch Russland hatte die Ukraine den für die Wasserversorgung wichtigen Kanal gesperrt.

    Der Einmarsch russischer Truppen hatte am Morgen begonnen. Es seien 83 Objekte der Bodeninfrastruktur «ausser Gefecht» gesetzt worden, sagte Konaschenkow. Zudem seien mindestens vier Kampfflugzeuge, ein Hubschrauber und vier Kampfdrohnen abgeschossen worden. Diese Angaben liessen sich nicht unabhängig überprüfen. (sda/dpa)
    Bild: keystone
    18:50
    Kundgebung auf der Zürcher Rathausbrücke

    18:50
    Kundgebung auf der Zürcher Rathausbrücke

    18:30
    Putin bezeichnet Angriff auf Ukraine als «notwendige Massnahme»
    Russlands Präsident Wladimir Putin hat den Einmarsch ins Nachbarland Ukraine als «notwendige Massnahme» bezeichnet. «Damit das verständlich ist: Das, was passiert, ist eine notwendige Massnahme», sagte Putin am Donnerstagabend bei einem Treffen mit russischen Wirtschaftsvertretern, das in Ausschnitten im Staatsfernsehen gezeigt wurde. «Uns wurden einfach keinerlei Chancen gelassen, anders aufzutreten.»

    Putin betonte zugleich: «Wir können die geopolitischen Risiken nicht vollständig vorhersagen.» Er versicherte aber, die Wirtschaft könne zu Recht erwarten, dass die Regierung nachvollziehbar handele. Die Verhängung neuer Sanktionen sei erwartet worden. Russland bleibe Teil der Weltwirtschaft. Es werde dieses System nicht beschädigen. Zugleich warnte der Kremlchef «unsere Partner» davor, Russland wirtschaftlich zu isolieren. (sda/dpa)
    FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a news conference in Moscow, Russia, Feb. 1, 2022. (Yuri Kochetkov/Pool Photo via AP, File)
    Bild: keystone
    18:14
    Britische Aussenministerin verliert Geduld mit russischem Botschafter
    Inmitten der Eskalation in der Ukraine ist Berichten zufolge der britischen Aussenministerin Liz Truss der Geduldsfaden gerissen. Sie habe den russischen Botschafter Andrej Kelin, den sie am Donnerstag einbestellt hatte, nach einem hitzigen Austausch vorzeitig «hinausgeworfen», berichtete der Sender Sky News unter Berufung auf eine Quelle aus dem Aussenministerium. «Sie hat gesagt, er solle sich schämen, dass Russland wiederholt gelogen und den letzten Funken Vertrauenswürdigkeit in der internationalen Gemeinschaft verloren habe», wird die nicht näher genannte Quelle zitiert. Auch die britische Nachrichtenagentur PA meldete, es sei ein «sehr mürrisches Treffen» gewesen. (sda/dpa)
    epa09766929 British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss attends a joint news conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba following their talks in Kiev, Ukraine, 17 February 2022. EPA/EFREM LUKATSKY / POOL POOL PHOTO
    Bild: keystone
    18:10
    Bürgerrechtler: Über 160 Festnahmen bei Anti-Kriegs-Demos in Russland
    Bei Demonstrationen gegen den Einmarsch ins Nachbarland Ukraine sind in Russland nach Angaben von Bürgerrechtlern mehr als 160 Menschen festgenommen worden. Das Bürgerrechtsportal Owd-Info zählte bis zum frühen Donnerstagabend 167 Festnahmen in mehr als 20 russischen Städten. Die Organisation veröffentlichte im sozialen Netzwerk Telegram Fotos von Menschen, die alleine oder in kleineren Gruppen Plakate mit Solidaritätsbekundungen für die Ukraine in die Höhe hielten. Bei den Festnahmen sollen demnach auch Demonstranten geschlagen worden sein.

    Russische Behörden hatten zuvor eindringlich vor Protestaktionen gewarnt und mit Festnahmen gedroht. Russische Sicherheitskräfte sind bekannt dafür, oft mit Härte vor allem gegen oppositionelle Demonstranten vorzugehen. (sda/dpa)
    17:58
    UN: Bereits vor der Eskalation in Ukraine 1,4 Millionen Vertriebene
    Die UN-Organisation für Migration (IOM) sorgt sich nach dem russischen Einmarsch in die Ukraine um die humanitäre Lage vor Ort. Im Land seien nach acht Jahren Konflikt bereits mehr als 1,4 Millionen Menschen Vertriebene, teilte IOM-Generaldirektor António Vitorino am Donnerstag in Genf mit. «Die Eskalation wird die humanitären Bedürfnisse noch verstärken und das Leid von Millionen von Familien verschlimmern», teilte er mit. Die Organisation stehe bereit, um in enger Absprache mit Regierungen und Partnern den Menschen zu helfen, die Hilfe brauchten. (sda/dpa)
    17:55
    USA bereitet UN-Resolution gegen Russland vor
    Nach dem Einmarsch Russlands in die Ukraine bereiten die USA bei den Vereinten Nationen eine gegen Moskau gerichtete Resolution vor. An diesem Freitag soll es dazu in New York eine neue Dringlichkeitssitzung des UN-Sicherheitsrats geben, wie am Donnerstag aus Diplomatenkreisen verlautete. Die Resolution werde Russlands Aggression Russlands aufs Schärfste verurteilen, die Souveränität und territoriale Integrität sowie die Unabhängigkeit und Einheit der Ukraine bekräftigen, hiess es. Von Russland soll darin der sofortige Rückzug verlangt werden.

    Da Russland als einer von nur fünf Staaten im Sicherheitsrat ein Veto hat, ist klar, dass die Resolution bei einer Abstimmung scheitern würde. Die USA und ihre westlichen Verbündeten hoffen jedoch, Moskau im Rat weitgehend zu isolieren – idealerweise bei einer Enthaltung der Vetomacht China und Zustimmung aller anderer Mitglieder des 15-köpfigen Gremiums. Peking war zumindest bei den UN in New York zuletzt zurückhaltend, seinen Partner Russland zu verteidigen.

    Sollte die Resolution wie erwartet am Veto Moskaus scheitern, soll der Text nach Angaben mehrerer Diplomaten an die UN-Vollversammlung überstellt werden. Dort stimmen alle 193 Mitgliedsstaaten ab. Sie könnten die Entschliessung mit einfacher Mehrheit annehmen. (sda/dpa)
    epa09780071 Members of the United Nations Security Council are seen during an emergency meeting on the situation between Ukraine and Russia at United Nations headquarters in New? York, New York, USA, 23 February 2022. EPA/JASON SZENES
    Bild: keystone
    17:04
    Abrupter Abgang von Cassis sorgt für Kritik
    17:01
    Wieso wird das Notrecht nicht genutzt?
    Der Bundesrat hätte die Gelder russischer Personen bereits heute einfrieren können, gestützt auf das im Embargo-Gesetz verankerten Notrecht. Wieso man dies nicht getan habe, will ein Journalist wissen. Erwin Bollinger verweist auf die Prozesse in der Schweiz – der Wille des Bundesrats sei, dass man dies auf diesem Weg mache.

    Des Weiteren scheinen die bürokratischen Antworten der Experten die Journalisten zur Verzweiflung zu treiben. Immer wieder wird nach dem Unterschied zwischen «Sanktionen» und «Massnahmen zur Umgehung von Sanktionen» gefragt. Die Antworten der Fachexperten bleiben jedoch die gleichen. Es gebe einen Unterschied in der Umsetzung, nicht nur auf der semantischen Ebene. Doch so ganz klar scheint es bis zum Schluss nicht zu werden.

    Damit endet die Pressekonferenz.
    16:55
    Selenskyj: Gefechte rund um ehemaliges AKW Tschernobyl
    Russische und ukrainische Truppen liefern sich nach Angaben des ukrainischen Präsidenten Wolodymyr Selenskyj auch Gefechte in der Nähe des ehemaligen Atomkraftwerks Tschernobyl.

    «Russische Besatzungskräfte versuchen, das Atomkraftwerk Tschernobyl zu erobern», twitterte Selenskyj am Donnerstag. «Unsere Verteidiger geben ihre Leben dafür, dass sich die Tragödie von 1986 nicht wiederholt.» Der Staatschef betonte: «Das ist eine Kriegserklärung gegen ganz Europa.»

    Das Unglück von Tschernobyl am 26. April 1986 gilt als die grösste Katastrophe in der zivilen Nutzung der Atomkraft. Hunderttausende wurden zwangsumgesiedelt. Damals gehörte die Ukraine noch zur Sowjetunion. Im vergangenen Sommer war ein neues Atommüllzwischenlager in der radioaktiv verseuchten Sperrzone um Tschernobyl eröffnet worden. Die ukrainische Hauptstadt Kiew liegt nur knapp 70 Kilometer entfernt. (sda/dpa)
    Bild: keystone
    16:50
    Schweiz erwartet Flüchtlinge und Migranten aus der Ukraine
    Die Schweiz ist wegen des russischen Angriffs auf die Ukraine in Kontakt mit der EU-Grenzschutzagentur Frontex. Es würden Migrationsbewegungen erwartet, bestätigte Christine Schraner Burgener, Staatssekretärin für Migration.

    Im Moment scheinen sich die Bewegungen jedoch innerhalb der Ukraine abzuspielen. Daher würden wohl jetzt in erster Linie die Grenzstaaten wie etwa Polen davon betroffen sein, sagte die Staatssekretärin weiter.

    Die Schweiz werde sich solidarisch zeigen mit Ukrainerinnen und Ukrainern. Nächste Woche werde Bundesrätin Karin Keller-Sutter am Treffen der EU-Innenminister in Brüssel teilnehmen, sagte Schraner Burgener weiter. Die Situation in der Ukraine werde sicherlich besprochen werden.

    «Wir werden die Lange beobachten.» Im Sinne der Solidarität werde man jedes Gesuch prüfen. Menschen, die schon da sind, werde die Schweiz entsprechend behandeln. «Wir werden sicher niemanden zurückschicken», sagte sie. (sda)
    epa09232559 Christine Schraner Burgener, United Nations Special Envoy of the Secretary-General on Myanmar, speaks during a press conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in Tokyo, Japan, 28 May 2021. Earlier in the day, Schraner Burgener met Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi to discuss the crisis in Myanmar. EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON
    Bild: keystone
    16:45
    Eindrückliches Statement von Rublew
    Der russische Tennisspieler Andrej Rublew plädierte am Donnerstag nach der russischen Invasion in der Ukraine für «Frieden» und meinte, dass sein Sieg beim Turnier in Dubai angesichts der «schrecklichen» Umstände «nicht wichtig» sei. Der 24-jährige Top-Ten-Spieler veröffentlichte auf seinem Instagram-Account eine Zeichnung von zwei Figuren, die sich in den Farben der Flaggen der Ukraine und Russlands umarmen. (sda/afp)
    16:39
    Riskiert man nicht, dass allfällige russische Gelder abgezogen werden, bis die Schweiz ihre Massnahmen einführt?
    Doch, sagt Bollinger. Aber man könne nichts machen, bevor die EU nicht entschieden hat. Einen gewissen Verzug gebe es also immer. Aber man werde versuchen, die Massnahmen so schnell wie möglich umzusetzen.
    16:36
    Was haben die Guten Dienste der Schweiz seit 2014 gebracht bei der Vermittlung zwischen der Ukraine und Russland
    Das sei eine gute Frage, sagt Livia Leu. Aber gerade jetzt sei die Kommunikation wichtig und deswegen auch die Guten Dienste der Schweiz. Letztlich lasse sich ein Konflikt nur über Kommunikation lösen.
    16:34
    Ukrainer und Schweizer demonstrieren in Bern gegen Russland
    Mehrere hundert Menschen haben sich am Donnerstag in Bern zu einer Kundgebung gegen den russischen Angriff in der Ukraine versammelt. Am Protest beteiligten sich Ukrainer und auch Schweizer, wie ein Korrespondent der Nachrichtenagentur Keystone-SDA berichtete.

    Viele ukrainische Flaggen waren zu sehen und Transparente mit Slogans wie «Stop Putins War». Zur Kundgebung auf dem Waisenhausplatz aufgerufen hatten Ukrainer in der Schweiz. Die Welt müsse auf die russische Kriegserklärung reagieren.
    16:34
    Warum übernimmt die Schweiz die Sanktionen des Westens nicht eins zu eins?
    Die Schweiz übernehme die Sanktionen der USA nie eins zu eins, sagt Leu. Grundsätzlich könne man nur Sanktionen der EU übernehmen. Aber die Schweiz sei auch neutral, das dürfe man nicht vergessen. Die Schweiz könne zum Beispiel ein Schutzmachtmandat nur schlecht erfüllen, wenn man sich zu fest auf eine Seite schlage.
    16:30
    Wird die Schweiz mehr OSZE-Beobachter in die Ukraine senden?
    Man müsse schauen, wie diese Mission nun weitergehe, sagt Livia Leu, Staatssekretärin des EDA. Die Situation hätte sich extrem gewandelt in den letzten zwei Tagen.
    16:25
    Ist die Schweiz bereit, Flüchtlinge aus der Ukraine aufzunehmen?
    Man erwarte Migrationsbewegungen, die sich aber vor allem auf die Grenzstaaten Polen, Rumänien oder Ungarn konzentrieren werde. «Man werde sich aber sicher solidarisch zeigen und jedes Gesuch prüfen», sagt Christine Schraner Burgener, Staatssekretärin für Migration. Justizministerin Karin Keller-Sutter reise demnächst nach Brüssel und werde sich mit ihren europäischen Pendants zum Thema austauschen.
    16:20
    Verwirrung um Sanktionen oder Massnahmen
    Den Journalisten ist nicht ganz klar, was der Unterschied zwischen Massnahmen und Sanktionen ist. Es gebe keine EU-Sanktionen, welche die Schweiz in der einen oder anderen Form nicht übernehmen werde, sagt Bollinger. Aber eben nicht in Form von eigenen Sanktionen, sondern Umgehungssanktionen, offensichtlich auch Massnahmen genannt. Das heisst: Wenn die EU weitere Sanktionen beschliesse, werde die Schweiz die ihrigen entsprechend anpassen. Man stütze sich dabei auf das Embargogesetz, das per Definition ein Nachvollzugsgesetz sei.
    16:16
    EU-Staaten verständigen sich auf Plan für neue Russland-Sanktionen
    Die EU-Staaten haben sich nach Informationen der Deutschen Presse-Agentur am Donnerstag auf die Grundzüge des neuen Sanktionspakets gegen Russland verständigt. Angaben aus EU-Kreisen zufolge zielt es auf die Bereiche Energie, Finanzen und Transport ab. Zudem soll es Exportkontrollen für Hightech-Produkte und Software sowie Einschränkungen bei der Visapolitik geben. (sda/dpa)
    16:11
    Hat die Schweiz nun Sanktionen beschlossen?
    Nein, sagt Erwin Bollinger, Leiter des Bereichs Bilaterale Wirtschaftsbeziehungen vom Staatssekretariat für Wirtschaft. Es werde lediglich die bisherige Politik weitergeführt, die eine Umgehung der Sanktionen verhindern soll. Gewisse Massnahmen der EU sollen zudem übernommen werden, indem etwa die Liste der sanktionierten Personen Anwendung finde. Die Schweiz treffe also keine eigenen Sanktionen, sondern lehne sich an jene der EU an, erklärt Bollinger.
    16:08
    «Machtpolitik erlebt eine Renaissance»
    Die europäische Friedensarchitektur sei infrage gestellt, so Cassis. «Machtpolitik erlebt eine Renaissance.» Das Völkerrecht werde zunehmend ignoriert. Trotzdem appelliert der Bundesrat für einen Dialog. Eine stabile Friedensordnung für alle Staaten müsse das Ziel sein. Damit beendet Cassis seine Rede. Die Fragerunde ist eröffnet.
    16:05
    Schweiz will Massnahmen verschärfen
    Der Bundesrat nehme angesichts der russischen Aggression eine klare Haltung ein, sagt Cassis. «Neutralität heisse nicht Indifferenz». Insbesondere im Finanzbereich wolle die Schweiz deswegen einzelne Massnahmen verschärfen. Dies, nachdem die EU bereits gestern zusätzliche Sanktionen erlassen hat. So soll eine Umgehung der EU-Sanktionen verhindert werden.
    16:02
    Cassis ist da
    Der Aussenminister Ignazio Cassis tritt vor die Journalisten. Er spricht von einem «traurigen Tag, wie wir ihn schon lange nicht mehr gesehen haben». Die aktuelle Krise betreffe nicht nur Russland und die Ukraine, sondern ganz Europa. Cassis erklärt, den russischen Botschafter in der Schweiz heute ins Aussendepartement zitiert zu haben.
    15:50
    Die Medienkonferenz mit Bundespräsident Ignazio Cassis verspätet sich
    15:48
    Russland warnt Menschen im Land vor Teilnahme an Ukraine-Demos
    Russische Behörden haben die Menschen im eigenen Land angesichts des Einmarsches in die Ukraine vor Protestaktionen gewarnt.

    «Aufgrund der angespannten aussenpolitischen Lage» werde in sozialen Netzwerken zu nicht genehmigten Kundgebungen aufgerufen, teilten Ermittlungskomitee, Innenministerium und Moskaus Staatsanwaltschaft am Donnerstag mit. Das Innenministerium drohte mit Festnahmen. Russische Sicherheitskräfte sind bekannt dafür, oft mit Härte gegen oppositionelle Demonstranten vorzugehen. Zunächst gab es allerdings keine grösseren Protestaktionen. (sda/dpa)
    15:19
    Biden berät mit Nationalem Sicherheitsrat über Lage in Ukraine
    US-Präsident Joe Biden hat angesichts des russischen Angriffs auf die Ukraine ein Treffen des Nationalen Sicherheitsrats anberaumt. Aus dem Weissen Haus hiess es am Donnerstag, Biden habe sich mit dem Team im «Situation Room», dem streng gesicherten Lagezentrum der US-Regierungszentrale in Washington, versammelt.

    Für Donnerstag ist zudem eine Videoschalte der Staats- und Regierungschefs der G7-Staaten angesetzt. Später will Biden eine Ansprache halten. Eine Uhrzeit dafür wurde zunächst nicht genannt. (sda/dpa)
    15:12
    Luftalarm in ukrainischer Hauptstadt Kiew
    Die ukrainische Hauptstadt Kiew hat wegen des russischen Angriffs Luftalarm ausgelöst. Die Verwaltung rief am Donnerstag alle Bürgerinnen und Bürger auf, sich möglichst in Luftschutzbunkern in Sicherheit zu bringen.

    Kiew hat etwa 2,8 Millionen Einwohner. Am Morgen waren bereits testweise die Luftschutzsirenen zu hören gewesen. In der Ukraine gilt landesweit seit 5.30 Uhr (4.30 Uhr MEZ) auf Erlass von Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj das Kriegsrecht, vorerst für 30 Tage. (sda/dpa)
    15:08
    EU-Kommission hält Gasversorgung für gesichert
    European Commission President Ursula Van Der Leyen attends a press conference after the presentation of the Slovenian Presidency at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (Christian Hartmannn, Pool Photo via AP)
    Bild: keystone
    Bild: EU-Kommissionspräsidentin Ursula von der Leyen

    Die Gasversorgung der Europäischen Union ist nach Einschätzung der EU-Kommission trotz des Konflikts mit Russland sicher. «Wir haben wochenlang daran gearbeitet, auf das Schlimmste vorbereitet zu sein», sagte EU-Kommissionspräsidentin Ursula von der Leyen am Donnerstag in Brüssel. Dabei sei es auch darum gegangen, sicherzustellen, dass man unabhängig von jeglichem Druck durch russische Gaslieferungen sei. «Wir haben dieses Stadium erreicht.»

    Angaben von Mittwoch zufolge gibt es mehrere Länder, die in der Lage wären, ihre Flüssiggaslieferungen in die EU zu erhöhen. Als Beispiele wurden Aserbaidschan, Ägypten, Nigeria und Norwegen genannt.(awp/sda/dpa)
    15:03
    Russland meldet 74 ukrainische Militäreinrichtungen zerstört zu haben
    Russland hat nach eigener Darstellung Dutzende Stellungen des ukrainischen Militärs angegriffen.

    Es seien 74 Objekte der Bodeninfrastruktur «ausser Gefecht» gesetzt worden, sagte der Sprecher des Verteidigungsministeriums, Igor Konaschenkow, am Donnerstag der Agentur Interfax zufolge in Moskau. Darunter seien elf Flugplätze, drei Kommandoposten und ein Marinestützpunkt gewesen.

    Zudem seien 18 Radarstationen der Boden-Luft-Raketenabwehrsysteme S-300 und Buk-M1 zerstört worden. Nach Moskauer Angaben wurden auch mindestens ein Kampfhubschrauber und mehrere Kampfdrohnen abgeschossen. Diese Angaben liessen sich nicht unabhängig überprüfen. (sda/dpa)

    14:55
    Moskau: Russland hat genügend finanzielle Reserven
    Russland hat sich nach der Ankündigung scharfer Sanktionen des Westens wegen des Einmarschs in die Ukraine demonstrativ gelassen gezeigt.

    Man verfüge über ausreichend finanzielle Ressourcen, um die Stabilität des russischen Finanzsystems trotz Sanktionen und Drohungen zu gewährleisten, teilte die russische Regierung am Donnerstag der Agentur Tass zufolge mit. Nach jüngsten Angaben betrugen die Finanzreserven am 11. Februar 639,6 Milliarden US-Dollar. Der Finanzmarkt und die grössten Unternehmen hätten auch Pläne zum Schutz gegen Sanktionen.

    Die EU, die USA und Grossbritannien hatten zuvor schwere Strafmassnahmen angekündigt. Zudem gibt es Forderungen nach einem Ausschluss Russlands aus dem internationalen Banken-Zahlungssystem Swift. Die russische Regierung häuft schon seit Jahren Devisen an. (sda/dpa)
    14:46
    Medienkonferenz mit Ignazio Cassis zur Ukraine-Krise um 15:30 Uhr
    Bundespräsident Ignazio Cassis spricht um 15.30 Uhr vor den Medien. watson tickert live. (sda)
    14:45
    Frankreich droht Russland mit "kaltblütiger" Antwort
    epa09769489 French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a press conference on the second day of an European Union (EU) African Union (AU) summit at the European Council Building in Brussels, Belgium, 18 February 2022. EPA/JOHN THYS / POOL
    Bild: keystone
    Bild: Frankreichs Präsident Emmanuel Macron

    Frankreichs Präsident Emmanuel Macron hat Russland nach dem Angriff auf die Ukraine mit schweren Folgen gedroht. «Auf diese Kriegshandlung werden wir ohne Schwäche antworten – kaltblütig, entschlossen und geeint», sagte Macron am Donnerstag in einer Ansprache an die Nation.

    Die Sanktionen entsprächen der russischen Aggression. «Im militärischen und wirtschaftlichen Bereich wie im Energiesektor werden wir keine Schwäche zeigen.» Man werde Russland ausserdem vor dem UN-Sicherheitsrat zu Rechenschaft ziehen.

    Macron sprach vom «schwersten Angriff auf den Frieden, die Stabilität in unserem Europa seit Jahrzehnten». Frankreichs Präsident sprach von einem «Wendepunkt in der Geschichte Europas und unseres Landes», der dauerhafte und tief gehende Auswirkungen auf das Leben und die Geopolitik Europas haben werde. (sda/dpa)
    14:41
    Ukraine meldet Angriffe aus verschiedenen Richtungen
    Die Ukraine hat russische Angriffe aus verschiedenen Richtungen gemeldet. Bis um 12.00 Uhr (MEZ) am Donnerstag habe Russland mehr als 30 Attacken mit Flugzeugen, Artillerie und Marschflugkörpern «auf ukrainische zivile und militärische Infrastruktur» ausgeübt, teilte der ukrainische Generalstab mit. Unabhängig überprüfen liessen sich diese Angaben zunächst nicht.

    Im Gebiet Tschernihiw, das im Nordwesten an Belarus grenzt, sei der Feind gestoppt worden, hiess es vom Generalstab weiter. «Heftige Kämpfe gehen in Richtung Charkiw weiter.» Die Grossstadt Charkiw liegt im Osten unweit der russischen Grenze. Mariupol am Asowschen Meer sei «unter volle Kontrolle zurückgebracht worden».

    Mit Blick auf den Süden des Landes teilte das Militär mit: «In Cherson ist die Situation schwierig.» Die russische Armee starte auch Offensiven von der 2014 von Russland einverleibten ukrainischen Schwarzmeer-Halbinsel Krim in Richtung Cherson und Melitopol. Die Rede war zudem von «Sabotage- und Aufklärungsgruppen» im Schwarzen Meer.

    Moskau wiederum hatte betont, keine Flugzeuge, Raketen oder Artillerie gegen ukrainische Städte einzusetzen, sondern lediglich gegen militärische Infrastruktur, Luftverteidigung und Flugplätze der ukrainischen Luftwaffe vorzugehen. Auch diese Angaben liessen sich nicht unabhängig überprüfen. Der Kreml liess die Frage, bis wohin russische Soldaten vorrücken wollten, zunächst unbeantwortet. (sda/dpa)
    14:36
    Nehammer: Ukraine fürchtet um Fortbestand als Staat
    Bild: sda
    Bild: Wolodymyr Selenskyj fürchtet um die Existens seines Staates und um sein Leben. Dies berichtet Österreichs Bundeskanzler Karl Nehammer.

    Die Ukraine fürchtet Österreichs Bundeskanzler Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) zufolge um ihre Existenz als Staat. Bei einer gemeinsamen Pressekonferenz mit Bayerns Ministerpräsident Markus Söder schilderte Nehammer den Inhalt eines kurz zuvor geführten Telefonats mit dem ukrainischen Präsidenten Wolodymyr Selenskyj.

    Dieser fürchte nicht nur um den Fortbestand der Ukraine, sondern auch um sein Leben und um das seiner Mitbürger. Den Schilderungen zufolge gibt es schwere Kampfhandlungen auf dem Gebiet der Ukraine. Es gebe sehr viele Tote, und zivile Infrastruktur sei betroffen.

    Nehammer betonte, ein einheitliches Vorgehen der Europäer mit Sanktionen sei nun wichtig. Er kündigte gemeinsam mit Söder auch an, etwaigen ukrainischen Flüchtlingen helfen zu wollen. (sda/dpa)
    14:32
    Von der Leyen: Sind auf Flüchtlinge aus Ukraine vorbereitet
    A woman and child peer out of the window of a bus as they leave Sievierodonetsk, the Luhansk region, in eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to &quot;consequences you have never seen.&quot; (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
    Bild: keystone
    EU-Kommissionspräsidentin Ursula von der Leyen sieht Europa für eine mögliche Fluchtbewegung aus der Ukraine gerüstet. «Wir hoffen, dass es so wenig Flüchtlinge wie möglich geben wird, aber wir sind voll und ganz auf sie vorbereitet und sie sind willkommen», sagte die deutsche Politikerin am Donnerstag in Brüssel.

    Es gebe für die EU-Staaten an den Aussengrenzen Notfallpläne, um Flüchtlinge aufzunehmen und unterzubringen. Auch sogenannten Binnenflüchtlingen innerhalb der Ukraine werde geholfen. Zudem solle die Finanzhilfe für das Land ausgeweitet werden. (sda/dpa)
    14:27
    Dutzende Tote und Verletzte bei Angriffen in der Ukraine
    Nach schweren Angriffen russischer Truppen in der Ukraine haben die Behörden Dutzende Tote und Verletzte gemeldet. In der Stadt Browary nahe der Hauptstadt Kiew habe es mindestens sechs Tote und zwölf Verletzte gegeben, hiess es am Donnerstagnachmittag aus der Stadtverwaltung.

    Im Südosten der Ukraine nahe der Hafenstadt Odessa am Schwarzen Meer kamen offiziellen Angaben zufolge acht Männer und zehn Frauen ums Leben. Der Luftangriff auf eine Militärbasis ereignete sich demnach im Dorf Lypezke. (sda/dpa)
    14:24
    Ukraine fordert Verbündete auf, diplomatischen Beziehungen zu Russland abzubrechen
    Der ukrainische Aussenminister Dmytro Kuleba fordert die «Partner» der Ukraine auf, die diplomatischen Beziehungen mit Russland abzubrechen:


    «Die Ukraine hat die diplomatischen Beziehungen zu Russland abgebrochen. Ich fordere alle unsere Verbündeten auf, dasselbe zu tun. Mit diesem konkreten Schritt zeigen sie, dass sie zur Ukraine stehen und den eklatantesten Aggressionsakt in Europa seit dem Zweiten Weltkrieg kategorisch ablehnen.»
    14:24
    Die Uefa sucht einen neuen Austragungsort für das CL-Finale
    Wegen Einmarsch in der Ukraine: Champions-League-Final angeblich nicht in St.Petersburg
    14:06
    Nato-Generalsekretär rechnet nicht mit Angriff auf Bündnisgebiet
    Nato-Generalsekretär Jens Stoltenberg sieht derzeit keine Gefahr, dass sich der russische Krieg gegen die Ukraine auf das Bündnisgebiet ausweitet.

    «Solange Russland weiss, dass ein Angriff auf einen Nato-Verbündeten eine Antwort des gesamten Bündnisses auslöst, werden sie nicht angreifen», sagte Stoltenberg am Donnerstag in einer Pressekonferenz. «Weil wir das stärkste Bündnis der Geschichte sind», fügte er hinzu.

    Um die Abschreckung Russlands noch einmal zu verstärken, werden die Nato-Staaten allerdings dennoch zusätzliche Truppen an die Ostflanke schicken. «Es wird in den nächsten Tagen und Wochen mehr Kräfte im Osten des Bündnisses geben», sagte er. Darunter könnten auch Elemente der schnellen Eingreiftruppe NRF sein. Zur NRF zählt zum Beispiel die auch «Speerspitze» genannte VJTF, die derzeit von Frankreich geführt wird. (sda/dpa)
    14:01
    IOC "zutiefst besorgt" wegen Ukraine-Krise
    The Olympic rings illuminate during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
    Bild: keystone
    Das Internationale Olympische Komitee (IOC) hat den Bruch des olympischen Friedens durch Russlands Angriff auf die Ukraine scharf verurteilt. Das IOC sei «zutiefst besorgt» über die Sicherheit der olympischen Gemeinschaft in der Ukraine, teilte der Dachverband mit. Daher habe man eine Arbeitsgruppe zur Beobachtung der Lage einberufen, die auch humanitäre Hilfe für Athletinnen, Athleten und Sportfunktionäre in der Ukraine koordinieren solle.

    Schon 2008 war es kurz vor der Eröffnung der Sommerspiele in Peking zum Krieg zwischen Georgien und Russland um die Südkaukasusregion Südossetien gekommen. 2014 hatte sich Russland in den letzten Tagen der Winterspiele von Sotschi die ukrainische Schwarzmeer-Halbinsel Krim einverleibt. (sda/dpa)
    13:58
    Schweizer Partei fordern Sanktionen gegen Russland
    Die Mitte-Partei hat nach dem russischen Einmarsch in die Ukraine Sanktionen gegen Russland gefordert. Nur die Umgehung von Sanktionen in der Schweiz zu verhindern, reiche seit der offenen kriegerischen Eskalation aus Sicht der Mitte nicht mehr, hiess es in einer Mitteilung der Partei vom Donnerstag.

    «Wichtig ist, dass die Sanktionen die russische Elite treffen, die Putin finanziert. Die Schweiz darf nicht der europäische Businesshub für Russlands Krieg werden», wird Parteipräsident Gerhard Pfister in der Mitteilung zitiert. Die Mitte erwartet laut Mitteilung vom Bundesrat, dass dieser die Übernahme der international abgestimmten Sanktionen umgehend und vertieft prüft sowie entsprechende Entscheide sofort umsetzt.

    Die Grünliberalen haben eine Beteiligung der Schweiz an EU-Sanktionen gegen Russland gefordert. Sämtliche Geldtransaktionen nach Russland und mit russischen Banken müssten sofort unterbunden werden, schrieb die Partei in einer Stellungnahme am Donnerstag.

    «Ich erwarte vom Bundesrat, dass wir uns mit unseren europäischen Partnern solidarisch zeigen und uns an den EU-Sanktionen beteiligen», wird GLP-Parteipräsident Jürg Grossen in der Mitteilung zitiert.
    Die GLP forderte den Bund zudem auf, sich über die diplomatischen Kanäle wie die OSZE rasch auf eine Deeskalation der Situation und auf eine politische Lösung des Konflikts hinzuwirken. Die Schweiz solle sich zudem bereithalten, humanitäre Hilfe zu leisten.

    SP-Co-Präsident Céderic Wermuth fordert den Bundesrat zu einer klaren Haltung und harten Sanktionen gegen Russland auf. Das schreibt Wermuth am Donnerstag auf dem Kurznachrichtendienst Twitter.

    Die Schweiz soll ihre Guten Dienste anbieten und die Sanktionen mittragen. Das fordert die FDP in einer von Parteipräsident Thierry Burkart im Kurznachrichtendienst Twitter publizierten Mitteilung. (sda)(sda)
    13:56
    Erdogan: Russisches Vorgehen schwerer Schlag für Frieden in Region
    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a visit to the Dubai Expo 2020 for a Turkish national day ceremony, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Erdogan spent his second day in the once adversarial country mending relations and deepening commercial ties. The new page in UAE-Turkey relations points to a wider reset in regional strategies following a decade of strained ties and proxy wars. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi) Recep Tayyip Erdogan
    Bild: keystone
    Bild: Der türkische Präsident Recep Tayyip Erdogan

    Der türkische Präsident Recep Tayyip Erdogan hat den Einmarsch Russlands in die Ukraine verurteilt. Er nannte das Vorgehen Moskaus am Donnerstag einen schweren Schlag für den Frieden und die Stabilität in der Region.

    Er habe dem ukrainischen Präsidenten Wolodymyr Selenskyj versichert, das Nato-Land Türkei unterstütze die territoriale Integrität der Ukraine. Erdogan rief dazu auf, den Konflikt mit diplomatischen Mitteln zu lösen.

    Die Türkei pflegt enge Beziehungen zu beiden Ländern. Russland ist ein Hauptlieferant für Gas, an Kiew verkauft Ankara unter anderem Kampfdrohnen. Die Türkei ist zudem so wie Russland und die Ukraine Schwarzmeer-Anrainer. (sda/dpa)
    13:52
    Invasion in Russland wirkt dreifach schlecht für Schweizer Tourismus
    Martin Nydegger, Direktor Schweiz Tourismusan der Jahresmedienkonferenz von Schweiz Tourismus auf dem Flughafen Zuerich in Kloten am Donnerstag, 24. Februar 2022. (KEYSTONE/Walter Bieri )
    Bild: keystone
    Bild: Chef von Schweiz Tourismus, Martin Nydegger

    Die Invasion russischer Truppen in der Ukraine bewegt gerade die Welt. Kein Wunder also, dass die Eskalation auch an der Jahresmedienkonferenz von Schweiz Tourismus ein grosses Thema war.

    Denn der Konflikt dürfte auch beim Schweizer Tourismus seine Spuren hinterlassen. Laut dem Chef von Schweiz Tourismus, Martin Nydegger, nämlich gleich auf dreifache Weise: Einerseits dürfte durch den Krieg natürlich die Reisetätigkeit von russischen Gästen in die Schweiz abnehmen. «Die ist im Moment natürlich hochgradig gefährdet», so Nydegger.

    Dazu kommt laut Nydegger die Verunsicherung, die der Konflikt im Ausland auslöst. «Die Krise ist in den Augen einiger näher an der Schweiz als sie tatsächlich ist.» Aus Sicht von Gästen aus Fernmärkten wirke die Invasion eher wie ein Konflikt, der sich in Europa abspielt und nicht wie ein reiner Russland-Ukraine-Konflikt, sagte Nydegger. «Das kann Menschen aus anderen Kontinenten davon abhalten, nach Europa zu reisen.»

    Drittens wirke sich natürlich die Verteuerung der Rohstoffe stark aus. «Wir spüren heute schon die Preiserhöhungen der Rohstoffe, und diese verteuern das Angebot». Das dürfte viele Touristen davon abhalten, in die Schweiz zu reisen.

    Allerdings betonte Nydegger auch die Resilienz des Schweizer Tourismus in Krisenzeiten. «Es gab auch früher schon geopolitische Krisen oder Naturkatastrophen», sagte er.(awp/sda)
    13:45
    Fünf Tote bei Absturz von ukrainischem Militärflugzeug bei Kiew
    Beim Absturz eines ukrainischen Militärflugzeugs südlich von Kiew sind nach offiziellen Angaben mindestens fünf Menschen getötet worden.

    Insgesamt seien 14 Menschen an Bord der Transportmaschine vom Typ Antonow An-26 gewesen, teilte der staatliche ukrainische Katastrophenschutz am Donnerstag mit. Die Absturzursache war zunächst unklar.

    Berichten zufolge, die nicht unabhängig überprüft werden können, griffen russische Truppen mehrere militärische Objekte rund um die ukrainische Hauptstadt an.(sda/dpa)
    13:42
    Kreml warnt Westen vor Abbruch diplomatischer Beziehungen
    Angesichts der massiven internationalen Proteste gegen den russischen Einmarsch in die Ukraine warnt der Kreml den Westen vor einem Abbruch der diplomatischen Beziehungen.
    «Natürlich haben wir vielleicht Probleme mit einer Reihe von Staaten. Aber auf die eine oder andere Weise hatten wir mit diesen Staaten auch zuvor schon Probleme», sagte der Sprecher des russischen Präsidialamts, Dmitri Peskow, am Donnerstag in Moskau der Agentur Interfax zufolge.

    Mit Blick auf den früheren Eisernen Vorhang zwischen Ost und West im Kalten Krieg sagte Peskow: «Ein Land wie Russland kann nicht durch einen Eisernen Vorhang abgesperrt werden. Das ist einfach unmöglich.»

    Die Ukraine hat bereits ihre diplomatischen Beziehungen zu Russland abgebrochen – ebenso Georgien nach einem Krieg 2008. Der Westen will nach dem Einmarsch russischer Truppen harte Sanktionen gegen Russland verhängen. Auf die Frage zu möglichen Gegenmassnahmen sagte Peskow: «Lassen Sie uns die Ereignisse analysieren und weitere Schritte berechnen, wenn Probleme auftreten.» (sda/dpa)
    13:31
    Nato: Verpflichtung zur kollektiven Verteidigung nur für die Nato-Alliierten und nicht für Ukraine
    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a media conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, Feb 24, 2022. NATO envoys met in emergency session Thursday after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a large-scale attack on Ukraine as the 30-nation military organization prepares to bolster its defenses in allies neighboring both countries. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
    Bild: keystone
    Bild: Nato-Generalsekretär Jens Stoltenberg

    Die Nato schliesst eine militärische Unterstützung der Ukraine nach dem Einmarsch Russlands in das Land weiter aus. «Wir haben keine Nato-Truppen in der Ukraine, und wir haben auch keine Pläne, Nato-Truppen in die Ukraine zu schicken», sagte Generalsekretär Jens Stoltenberg am Donnerstag in Brüssel.

    Die Ukraine sei ein geschätzter Partner, und man habe das Land seit vielen Jahren unterstützt. Stoltenberg machte jedoch deutlich, dass die Verpflichtung zur kollektiven Verteidigung nur für die Nato-Alliierten gilt. «Wir unterstützen die Ukraine, wir bieten absolute Sicherheitsgarantien für die Nato-Verbündeten.»

    Militärische Unterstützung für die Ukraine gilt als ausgeschlossen, weil dadurch ein noch grösserer Krieg ausgelöst werden könnte. Da die Ukraine kein Mitglied des Bündnisses ist, kann sie auch nicht nach Artikel 5 des Nordatlantikvertrags Beistand beantragen. (sda/dpa)
    13:23
    Britische Grossbank Lloyds rechnet mit russischen Cyber-Attacken
    Die britische Grossbank Lloyds bereitet sich auf mögliche russische Cyber-Attacken als Vergeltung für Sanktionen im Finanzsektor vor. Das sagte Lloyds-Chef Charlie Nunn am Donnerstag bei der Vorstellung der Jahreszahlen des Kreditinstituts.

    Es habe Gespräche des Bankensektors mit der Regierung über mögliche Angriffe durch russische Hacker gegeben, so Nunn. Seine Bank habe in den vergangenen fünf Jahren erheblich in die Cyber-Sicherheit investiert. Angesichts des russischen Einmarschs in die Ukraine wird mit deutlichen britischen Sanktionen auch im Finanzsektor gegen Moskau gerechnet. Premierminister Boris Johnson wollte sich dazu noch am Donnerstag im Parlament in London äussern. (awp/sda/dpa)
    13:21
    Ukraine: Russland greift Flugplatz nahe Kiew an
    Russische Truppen haben einen Flugplatz nahe der ukrainischen Hauptstadt Kiew angegriffen. Dabei seien mindestens drei russische Hubschrauber abgeschossen worden, teilte das ukrainische Verteidigungsministerium am Donnerstag mit. Der Berater des ukrainischen Innenministers, Anton Heraschtschenko, teilte auf Facebook Videos von angeblich abgeschossenen russischen Hubschraubern, die auf den Sozialen Medien kursieren:



    Der Flugplatz Hostomel liegt rund 30 Kilometer nordwestlich des Zentrums der ukrainischen Hauptstadt. Für Meldungen, dass russische Truppen den Airport eingenommen haben, gab es zunächst keine unabhängige Bestätigung. (sda)
    13:03
    Friedenskundgebungen in der Schweiz
    In der Schweiz sind Proteste und Kundgebungen gegen die russischen Angriffe in der Ukraine geplant. Eine bewilligte und überparteiliche Friedenskundgebung findet heute Abend in Zürich statt:

    12:59
    Russland und China geben USA Schuld für Eskalation in Ukraine
    Bild: sda
    Bild: Russischer Aussenminister Sergej Lawrow

    Russland und China machen nach Angaben aus Moskau die USA und die Ukraine für die Eskalation in der Ukraine verantwortlich.

    «Die Minister haben ihrer gemeinsamen Überzeugung Ausdruck verliehen, dass der Grund der aktuellen Krise die von den USA und deren Verbündeten ermutigte Weigerung Kiews ist, das vom UN-Sicherheitsrat genehmigte Massnahmenpaket von Minsk umzusetzen», teilte das Aussenministerium in Moskau am Donnerstag nach einem Gespräch von Ressortchef Sergej Lawrow und dessen chinesischem Kollegen Wang Yi mit. Russland und China beharrten darauf, dass alle Länder das «Prinzip der ungeteilten Sicherheit» zu respektieren hätten.

    Russland behauptet, der russische Angriff in der Ukraine diene dem Schutz der Menschen in den ostukrainischen Separatistengebieten.

    Dem chinesischen Staatssender CCTV zufolge sagte Wang, dass China befürworte, dass die Mentalität des Kalten Krieges vollständig aufgegeben und endlich durch Dialog und Verhandlungen ein ausgewogener, effektiver und nachhaltiger europäischer Sicherheitsmechanismus gebildet werde. (sda/dpa)
    12:56
    Schweizer Banken halten sich an Sanktionen gegen Russland
    Die russische Invasion in die Ukraine wirkt sich auch auf den Schweizer Bankenplatz aus. Gemäss einer Stellungnahme der Schweizerischen Bankiervereinigung werden sich die hiesigen Banken an den internationalen Sanktionen gegen Russland beteiligen.

    «Die Schweiz ist ein offener und international ausgerichteter Finanzplatz», teilte der Bankenverband auf Anfrage der Nachrichtenagentur AWP mit. Schweizer Banken hielten sich daher strikt an alle geltenden Gesetze und Vorschriften. Dazu zählten auch Sanktionen von schweizerischen, internationalen und supranationalen Gremien. Die hiesigen Banken verfügten auch über die entsprechenden Kontrollmechanismen, um die Einhaltung ihrer Pflichten zu gewährleisten und Verstösse zu vermeiden, so der Verband weiter.

    Gleichzeitig sei Russland für die Schweizer Banken ein interessanter Markt, aus Sicht der gesamten Branchen aber nicht prioritär. Zahlen zum Engagement der einzelnen Banken in Russland liegen dem Branchenverband allerdings nicht vor. (awp/sda)
    12:55
    Nato: Russland greift Ukraine aus verschiedenen Richtungen an
    epa09780531 NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg addresses a press conference after an extraordinary meeting of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) following Russia's aggression against Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium, 24 February 2022. NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg said that he 'strongly condemned Russia's reckless and unprovoked attack on Ukraine,' which puts at risk countless civilian lives. EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ
    Bild: keystone
    Bild: Nato-Generalsekretär Jens Stoltenberg

    Russland greift die Ukraine nach Angaben von Nato-Generalsekretär Jens Stoltenberg aus verschiedenen Richtung an und attackiert militärische Infrastruktur und wichtige Ballungszentren.

    Das Vorgehen mit Luft- und Raketenangriffen, Bodentruppen und Spezialkräften gefährde das Leben unzähliger unschuldiger Zivilisten, sagte er am Donnerstag auf einer Pressekonferenz in Brüssel. (sda/dpa)
    12:44
    Kreml zu Einmarsch in Ukraine: "Niemand spricht von Besetzung"
    Nach dem Einmarsch in die Ukraine hat der Kreml zurückgewiesen, das Nachbarland besetzen zu wollen. «Niemand spricht über eine Besetzung. Und in diesem Fall ist dieses Wort hier nicht anwendbar», sagte Kremlsprecher Dmitri Peskow am Donnerstag der Agentur Interfax zufolge.

    Wie lange russische Soldaten im Donbass bleiben, werde Präsident Wladimir Putin entscheiden. Auf die Frage, wie weit russische Truppen in der Ukraine vorrücken wollten, sagte Peskow: «Ich kann Ihnen keine Information zu militärischen, technischen und anderen Komponenten dieser Operation geben.»

    Ziel sei eine «Demilitarisierung und Denazifizierung der Ukraine», so der Kremlsprecher. «Das bedeutet die Neutralisierung des Militärpotenzials, das in letzter Zeit auch dank der energischen Aktivität des Auslands erheblich gewachsen ist.» (sda/dpa)
    12:37
    Russische Kampfhelikopter kurz vor Kiew
    Die russischen Luftlandetruppen einer Landeoperation sind offenbar tief in ukrainisches Gebiet vorgedrungen und sind kurz vor Kiew. Das zeigen Videos auf den Sozialen Medien, auf denen Helikopter in Hostomel zu sehen sein sollen. Die Stadt soll von über 20 russischen Kampfhelikoptern angegriffen worden sein. Diese waren womöglich aus Weissrussland eingeflogen, wie der Journalist Tadeusz Giczan auf Twitter vermutet. Über eine Landung ist bisher nichts bekannt – so könnte Russland Bodentruppen kurz vor Kiew abgesetzt werden. Mindestens einer soll abgeschossen worden sein, wie die NZZ schreibt.



    12:13
    Nato beruft Sondergipfel ein
    epaselect epa09777033 A German soldier of the NATO enhanced Forward Presence (EFP) Battalion Battle Group in Lithuania attends a ceremony during a visit of German Defence Minister Lambrecht to Rukla Military Base, Lithuania, 22 February 2022. German Defence Minister Lambrecht visited Rukla due to regional tensions concerning a probable Russian invasion into Ukraine, bilateral cooperation on defense, and other pressing issues. Germany is leading a NATO-led battlegroup in Lithuania with more than 1,000 troops, one of four missions NATO sent to the Baltic states and Poland in 2017 in response to Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimean peninsula in 2014. Germany, one of Lithuania's key allies in security and defense, has recently sent additional 350 troops to Lithuania in response to the increasing tensions over Russian military activity near the Ukrainian borders and over concerns for the security environment in the Baltics. EPA/VALDA KALNINA
    Bild: keystone
    Die Staats- und Regierungschefs der Nato-Staaten werden am Freitag zu einer Sondersitzung zu Russlands Krieg gegen die Ukraine zusammenkommen. Das teilte die britische Nato-Vertretung am Donnerstag in Brüssel mit. Die Beratungen sollen per Videokonferenz erfolgen. (sda/dpa)
    12:06
    Nato aktiviert Verteidigungspläne für Osteuropa
    Die Nato aktiviert angesichts des russischen Angriffs auf die Ukraine die Verteidigungspläne für Osteuropa. Der Oberbefehlshaber der Nato-Streitkräfte bekommt damit weitreichende Befugnisse, um zum Beispiel Truppen anzufordern und zu verlegen.

    Das erfuhr die Nachrichtenagentur dpa am Donnerstag aus Bündniskreisen. In einer Erklärung der 30 Mitgliedstaaten hiess es: «Wir haben beschlossen (...) zusätzliche Schritte zu unternehmen, um die Abschreckung und Verteidigung im gesamten Bündnis weiter zu verstärken.» Alle Massnahmen seien und blieben aber «präventiv, verhältnismässig und nicht eskalierend».

    Der Nato-Oberbefehlshaber in Europa hatte angesichts der Spannungen mit Russland bereits in der vergangenen Woche die Bereitschaftszeiten für mehrere Zehntausend Bündnissoldaten drastisch verkürzt. Nach Informationen der Deutschen Presse-Agentur aus Nato-Kreisen müssen Kräfte der schnellen Eingreiftruppe NRF jetzt innerhalb von nur 7 statt innerhalb von 30 Tagen verlegt werden können. Für weitere Truppenteile gilt eine sogenannte «Notice-to-Move»-Frist von 30 statt von 45 Tagen.

    Bereits vor einigen Woche hatte der Oberbefehlshaber die «Notice-to-Move»-Frist für die schnellste Eingreiftruppe VJTF erhöht. Dies bedeutet, dass die zugehörigen Soldaten derzeit innerhalb von höchstens fünf Tagen bereit für eine Verlegung in ein Krisengebiet sein müssen. Die VJTF wäre die erste Truppe, die an die Ostflanke verlegt werden würde.

    Die Staats- und Regierungschefs der Nato-Staaten werden an diesem Freitagnachmittag zu einer Sondersitzung zu Russlands Krieg gegen die Ukraine zusammenkommen. Die Beratungen sollen per Videokonferenz erfolgen. (sda/dpa)
    12:00
    Ukraine bittet Ankara um Sperre von Meerengen zum Schwarzen Meer
    epa08774441 An aerial picture taken by a drone shows a giant biodegradable landart painting by French-Swiss artist Saype, the 8th step of his worldwide Beyond Walls Project on a floating barge at Halic Bay near the Bosporus in Istanbul, 23 October 2020 (issued 26 October 2020). With an overall area of 2.200 square meters, wide painting was created using biodegradable pigments made out of charcoal, chalk, water and milk proteins. The art piece in Istanbul marks a part of the worldwide 'Beyond Walls Project' aiming at creating the longest symbolic human chain around the world promoting values such as togetherness, kindness and openness to the world. EPA/TOLGA BOZOGLU
    Bild: keystone
    Der ukrainische Botschafter in Ankara, Vasyl Bodnar, hat die Türkei gebeten, den Zugang zu den Meerengen Bosporus und Dardanellen für russische Schiffe zu blockieren. Die Meerengen verbinden das Mittelmeer mit dem Schwarzen Meer.

    Bodnar forderte am Donnerstag zudem von Ankara, seinen Luftraum zu sperren, Sanktionen gegen Russland zu verhängen und russische Vermögenswerte in der Türkei zu beschlagnahmen. Ankara reagierte vorerst nicht.

    Die Türkei hat die Hoheit über die beiden Meerengen Bosporus und Dardanellen. Handelsschiffe aller Länder haben in Friedenszeiten freie Durchfahrt. Für Marineschiffe gibt es Beschränkungen, die in Kriegszeiten noch verstärkt werden können. Russland nutzt die türkischen Meerengen, um Schiffe zwischen dem Mittelmeer und dem Schwarzen Meer verkehren zu lassen. (sda/dpa)
    11:58
    Separatisten-Anführer: Tote und Verletzte bei Separatisten in der Ostukraine
    Bei den Gefechten in der Ukraine sind nach Angaben der ostukrainischen Separatisten auch Kämpfer aus ihren Reihen getötet worden. Es gebe Tote und Verletzte unter den Streitkräften, aber auch unter der Zivilbevölkerung, sagte der Chef der selbst ernannten Volksrepublik Donezk, Denis Puschilin, am Donnerstag dem russischen Staatsfernsehen.

    Er machte Artilleriebeschuss der ukrainischen Armee dafür verantwortlich. Die Angaben sind nicht unabhängig zu überprüfen.

    Die Evakuierung von Zivilisten nach Russland sei vorläufig gestoppt worden, sagte Puschilin. Er behauptete zudem, dass sich viele ukrainische Soldaten ergeben würden. «Die Zahl der Gefangenen steigt», sagte Puschilin. Auch dafür gibt es keine unabhängige Bestätigung. (sda/dpa)
    11:50
    Nato geht wegen Russlands Angriff auf die Ukraine in Krisenmodus
    Die Nato geht angesichts des russischen Angriffs auf die Ukraine in den Krisenmodus. «Wir haben beschlossen (...) zusätzliche Schritte zu unternehmen, um die Abschreckung und Verteidigung im gesamten Bündnis weiter zu verstärken», heisst es in einer am Donnerstag verabschiedeten Erklärung der 30 Bündnisstaaten. Alle Massnahmen seien und blieben aber «präventiv, verhältnismässig und nicht eskalierend». (sda/dpa)
    11:32
    Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz spricht
    11:40
    Russlands Dumachef: Entmilitarisierung der Ukraine verhindert Krieg
    epa09187141 Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin arrives to watch the Victory Day military parade in the Red Square in Moscow, Russia, 09 May 2021. The Victory Day military parade annually takes place 09 May 2021 in the Red Square to mark the victory of the Soviet Union over the Nazi Germany in the World War II. EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV
    Bild: keystone
    Bild: Russlands Parlamentschef Wjatscheslaw Wolodin

    Russlands Parlamentschef Wjatscheslaw Wolodin hat eine vollständige Entmilitarisierung der Ukraine als Ziel des russischen Angriffs genannt. Dies sei der einzige Weg, einen Krieg in Europa zu vermeiden, schrieb Wolodin am Donnerstag im Nachrichtenkanal Telegram.

    «Die Abgeordneten der Staatsduma unterstützen die Entscheidung von Präsident Wladimir Wladimirowitsch Putin, eine friedenserhaltende Sonderoperation durchzuführen. Ihr Ziel ist es, die Menschen, die in der Ukraine leben, zu schützen», schrieb Wolodin weiter. Er rief die Ukrainer auf, die Waffen niederzulegen und sich nicht an einer Mobilmachung zu beteiligen.

    Russland setze in der Ukraine keine Flugzeuge, Raketen oder Artillerie gegen ukrainische Städte ein, sagte der Sprecher des Verteidigungsministeriums, Igor Konaschenkow, der Agentur Tass zufolge. Die russischen Streitkräfte würden militärische Infrastruktur, Luftverteidigung und Flugplätze der ukrainischen Luftwaffe mit «hochpräzisen Waffen» ausser Gefecht setzen. Augenzeugen berichteten hingegen von Beschuss auf zivile Ziele an mehreren Orten. Diese Angaben waren zunächst nicht unabhängig zu überprüfen.

    Konaschenkow behauptete, ukrainische Soldaten würden in Scharen ihre Waffen wegwerfen und fliehen. Die ukrainischen Kräfte an der Grenze hätten russischen Truppen keinen Widerstand geleistet, sagte der Minister. Ukrainische Spitzenvertreter widersprachen.

    (sda/dpa)
    11:30
    Militär meldet Manöver in Separatistengebiet Transnistrien
    Russlands Militär hat eigenen Angaben zufolge planmässige Militärübungen in dem von der Ex-Sowjetrepublik Moldau abtrünnigen Separatistengebiet Transnistrien abgehalten. Auf einem speziellen Ausbildungsgelände sei das Stoppen feindlicher Fahrzeuge trainiert worden, teilte der Wehrbezirk West am Donnerstag mit.

    Ob das Manöver in dem Gebiet, das im Osten an die Ukraine grenzt, bereits abgeschlossen ist, ging aus der Mitteilung nicht klar hervor.

    Russisches Militär ist seit Anfang der 1990er Jahre in Transnistrien stationiert. Die von prorussischen Separatisten geführte Region hatte sich damals in einem blutigen Bürgerkrieg von Moldau abgespalten, als das Land sich von der Sowjetunion unabhängig erklärte. (sda/dpa)
    11:29
    Unklarheiten über Frotlinie
    Entgegen separatistischer Angaben sei die Frontlinie in der Ostukraine nicht durchbrochen worden, sagte der ukrainische Militärsprecher Olexij Arestowytsch am Donnerstag vor Journalisten. Das würde bedeuten, dass die Kleinstadt Schtschastja weiterhin unter ukrainischer Kontrolle ist. Zuvor hatten die prorussischen Separatisten von der Einnahme von Schtschastja sowie der Kleinstadt Stanyzja Luhanska berichtet.

    Die Behörden in Kiew hatten zugleich das Vordringen prorussischer Kräfte auf das von ukrainischen Regierungstruppen kontrollierte Gebiet bestätigt. Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj rief die Bürger in Russland auf, gegen den Krieg in der Ukraine zu demonstrieren. (sda)
    11:27
    Ukrainischer Militärsprecher: Mehr als 40 Soldaten getötet
    Bei russischen Luftangriffen sind ukrainischen Angaben zufolge mehr als 40 Soldaten getötet worden. (sda/dpa)
    11:26
    Neuseeland verurteilt russischen Angriff auf die Ukraine und kündigt Sanktionen an
    Neuseeland hat den russischen Einmarsch in die Ukraine scharf verurteilt und den Angriff als «eklatanten Verstoss gegen grundlegende internationale Regeln» bezeichnet. Moskau müsse die Militäroperationen in der Ukraine unverzüglich einstellen und sich dauerhaft zurückziehen, um «einen katastrophalen und sinnlosen Verlust» von Menschenleben zu vermeiden, sagte Ministerpräsidentin Jacinda Ardern.

    Ardern kündigte Sanktionen an, darunter gezielte Verbote von Einreisen russischer Regierungsbeamter und anderer Personen, die mit der Invasion in die Ukraine in Verbindung stehen, sowie des Exports von Waren an das russische Militär.
    (sda/dpa)
    11:23
    China vermeidet Kritik an Moskau und kritisiert USA
    Bild: keystone
    Chinas Aussenamtssprecherin Hua Chunying

    Nach den russischen Militäraktionen in der Ukraine hat China direkte Kritik an Moskau vermieden und stattdessen die USA und andere westliche Staaten für ihre Waffenlieferungen angegriffen.

    «Die Ukraine-Frage ist in ihrem historischen Hintergrund komplex», sagte Aussenamtssprecherin Hua Chunying bei einem täglichen Pressebriefing am Donnerstag: «Was wir heute sehen, ist das Zusammenspiel komplexer Faktoren».

    Den USA und anderen westlichen Staaten warf Hua Chunying vor, durch Waffenlieferungen den Konflikt angeheizt zu haben. «Waffen können niemals alle Probleme lösen. Ich glaube also nicht, dass dies die Zeit für jemanden ist, Öl ins Feuer zu giessen. Stattdessen sollten wir dem Frieden eine Chance geben», so die Sprecherin, die zudem an frühere Militäraktionen der USA erinnerte. «Sie definieren die russische Aktion als Invasion, aber ich frage mich, wenn die USA einseitige Militäraktionen gegen Afghanistan und andere Länder ergriffen haben, welche Worte haben Sie damals verwendet? Waren das Invasionen oder etwas anderes?», fragte Hua Chunying. Diese Militäraktionen hätte viele zivile Opfer zur Folge gehabt.

    «Wir hoffen immer noch, dass die betroffenen Parteien nicht die Tür zum Frieden schliessen und sich stattdessen in Dialog und Konsultation engagieren», so die Sprecherin zum Konflikt zwischen Russland und der Ukraine. China verfolge die Situation genau. «Wir fordern alle Parteien auf, Zurückhaltung zu üben und zu verhindern, dass die Situation ausser Kontrolle gerät», so die Sprecherin weiter. (sda/dpa)
    11:07
    Die russischen Angriffe auf die Ukraine im Video
    10:40
    Ukraine bricht diplomatische Beziehungen zu Russland ab
    Als Reaktion auf den russischen Einmarsch bricht die Ukraine die diplomatischen Beziehungen mit dem Nachbarland Russland ab. Das sagte Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj am Donnerstag in der ukrainischen Hauptstadt Kiew.

    Die Ukraine betreibt bislang neben der Botschaft in Moskau vier Konsulate in St. Petersburg, Rostow am Don, Jekaterinburg und Nowosibirsk. Aussenminister Dmytro Kuleba hatte kürzlich Präsident Selenskyj den Abbruch der diplomatischen Beziehungen angeraten. Der ständige Vertreter der Ukraine wurde bereits zu Konsultationen nach Kiew zurückgerufen, nachdem Russland Anfang der Woche die ostukrainischen Separatistengebiete Donezk und Luhansk als unabhängige Staaten anerkannt hatte. Russland und die Ukraine haben bereits seit Jahren keine Botschafter mehr im Nachbarland.
    10:12
    Von der Leyen: "Ukraine wird siegen"
    In Brüssel kündigte EU-Kommissionspräsidentin Ursula von der Leyen ein «massives» Sanktionspaket an. Die EU-Staats- und Regierungschefs werden dieses bei ihrem Sondergipfel am Donnerstag beraten. Von der Leyen: «Diese Sanktionen sind konzipiert, um den Interessen des Kremls und der Möglichkeit zur Kriegsfinanzierung einen harten Schlag zuzufügen». Sie schliesst mit: «Die Ukraine wird siegen».


    Das neue EU-Sanktionspaket gegen Russland wird nach Angaben des EU-Aussenbeauftragten Josep Borrell das weitreichendste werden, das die Staatengemeinschaft je beschlossen hat. Er sprach am Donnerstag in Brüssel von «einer der dunkelsten Stunden Europas seit dem Zweiten Weltkrieg». Der EU-Krisengipfel am Donnerstagabend werde sich darauf verständigen, das schärfste und härteste Sanktionspaket anzunehmen, das man je umgesetzt habe. Die russische Führung werde nie da gewesener Isolation gegenüberstehen.


    Borrell betonte: «Das ist keine Frage von Blöcken, das ist keine Frage diplomatischer Machtspiele. Es ist eine Frage von Leben und Tod. Es geht um die Zukunft unserer globalen Gemeinschaft.»
    9:54
    Sondersitzung der OSZE einberufen
    Die Spitze der Organisation für Sicherheit und Zusammenarbeit in Europa (OSZE) hat die russische Militäroperation in der Ukraine scharf verurteilt und eine Sondersitzung für Donnerstagnachmittag einberufen.
    9:43
    London ruft Airlines zum Meiden des ukrainischen Luftraums auf
    Die britische Regierung hat nach dem russischen Angriff auf die Ukraine Fluggesellschaften dazu aufgerufen, den Luftraum des Landes zu meiden. «Nach den furchtbaren Ereignissen in der Nacht habe ich die Luftfahrtbehörde angewiesen, dafür zu sorgen, dass Airlines den ukrainischen Luftraum umgehen, um die Sicherheit von Passagieren und Crews zu gewährleisten», schrieb der britische Verkehrsminister Grant Shapps auf Twitter.

    Grossbritanniens Botschafterin in Kiew rief ihre Landsleute dazu auf, das Land umgehend zu verlassen, «sofern Sie davon ausgehen, dass es von ihrem Aufenthaltsort aus sicher ist, das zu tun», schrieb Melinda Simmons auf Twitter. Den russischen Angriff auf das Land bezeichnete sie als «vollkommen grundlos» und fügte hinzu: «Nur weil man sich vorbereitet hat und seit Wochen und Monaten über diese Möglichkeit nachgedacht hat, bedeutet das nicht, dass es nicht schockierend ist, wenn es tatsächlich geschieht.» (sda/dpa)
    9:41
    Rubel auf Rekordtief: Russische Notenbank greift ein
    Russland Rubel
    Bild: banknotes.it
    Die russische Notenbank greift dem taumelnden Rubel unter die Arme. Nachdem die Landeswährung wegen des Angriffs auf die Ukraine am Morgen auf ein Rekordtief zum US-Dollar gefallen war, kündigte die Zentralbank Interventionen an. Man werde am Devisenmarkt eingreifen, teilte die Notenbank am Donnerstagmorgen in Moskau mit.
    9:40
    Israel bereit für Aufnahame von "Tausenden jüdischen Einwanderern" aus der Ukraine
    Israel bereitet sich angesichts der Verschärfung im Ukraine-Konflikt auf die Aufnahme von vielen Mitgliedern der dortigen jüdischen Gemeinde vor.

    «Wir sind bereit, Tausende jüdische Einwanderer aus der Ukraine zu akzeptieren», sagte Einwanderungsministerin Pnina Tamano-Schata nach Angaben eines Sprechers am Donnerstag. Die Ukraine gehörte in den vergangenen Jahren stets zu den Ländern, aus denen die meisten Zuwanderer nach Israel kamen – teilweise mehr als 7000 Menschen pro Jahr.

    Tamano-Schata äusserte sich demnach auf einer Konferenz von Präsidenten grosser jüdischer Organisationen aus den USA. Israel sei bereit, umgehend humanitäre Hilfe zu leisten, sagt sie zudem.

    Das Aussenministerium in Jerusalem forderte israelische Bürger in der Ukraine dazu auf, den Staat sofort über den Landweg in Richtung Westen zu verlassen. Israelische Botschaften hätten Vertreter zu grossen Grenzübergängen nach Polen, in die Slowakei, nach Ungarn und Rumänien geschickt.

    Israel hatte sich zuvor besorgt zur Lage in der Ukraine geäussert und dabei auch auf die grosse jüdische Gemeinde im Land verwiesen.

    In der Ukraine leben nach Angaben der Jewish Agency aktuell rund 43'000 Juden. Die Zahl derjenigen, die aufgrund jüdischer Verwandter nach Israel einwandern könnten, liegt bei rund 200'000. Nach Angaben des Aussenministeriums leben grundsätzlich rund 15'000 Israelis in der Ukraine. Wie das Radio berichtete, haben vergangene Woche bereits rund 2500 Israelis das Land verlassen. (sda/dpa)
    9:31
    Schweizer Politiker verurteilen russischen Einmarsch in der Ukraine
    Die Schweizer Parlamentsspitzen haben den Einmarsch russischer Truppen in der Ukraine in einer Stellungnahme scharf kritisiert. Nationalratspräsidentin Irene Kälin (Grüne/AG) und Ständeratspräsident Thomas Hefti (FDP/GL) würden den russischen Einmarsch in den souveränen Staat als eine Verletzung des Völkerrechts verurteilten, teilten die Parlamentsdienste am Donnerstag mit:



    In ersten Reaktionen nach dem russischen Angriff auf die Ukraine haben Schweizer Politikerinnen und Politiker die kriegerischen Handlungen verurteilt. «Neutralität bedeutet nicht zu schweigen» hiess es unter anderem. Reaktionen in Zitaten:
    «Keine rechtsbürgerliche Übermacht»: Grünen-Präsident Balthasar Glättli.
    Bild: ch media / Fabio Baranzini
    «Der Krieg Putins gegen die Ukraine ist ein eklatanter Bruch des Völkerrechts. Er bringt Tod und Elend über die Betroffenen. Nun muss auch die Schweiz diplomatische & wirtschaftliche Sanktionen ergreifen.» (Balthasar Glättli, Präsident Grüne Schweiz und Nationalrat ZH)
    SP Nationalrat Cedric Wermuth, AG, aeussert sich zu den internationalen Enthuellungen im Rahmen von SuisseSecrets rund um die Grossbank Credit Suisse und fordern Massnahmen, am Montag, 21. Februar 2022, in Bern. (KEYSTONE/Peter Schneider)
    Bild: keystone
    «Die Schweiz muss das sofortige Ende des Krieges und der russischen Aggression verlangen. Für diesen Krieg gibt es keine Rechtfertigung. Ich bin tief schockiert. (...) Neutralität bedeutet nicht zu schweigen. Sondern bedingungslos für den Frieden, für Menschen- und Völkerrecht einzustehen. Das muss der Bundesrat jetzt tun.» (Céderic Wermuth, Co-Präsident SP Schweiz und Nationalrat AG)
    Marianne Binder-Keller, CVP-AG, spricht waehrend der Debatte um die Covid-Zertifikatspflicht im Parlamentsgebaeude, waehrend der Herbstsession der Eidgenoessischen Raete, am Dienstag, 28. September 2021, im Nationalrat in Bern. (KEYSTONE/Peter Klaunzer)
    Bild: keystone
    «Europa muss zusammenhalten. Die Schweiz gehört dazu. (...) Man kann ja schon die Neutralität beschwören, sollte aber nicht vergessen, dass unser neutrales Land seine Existenz denen verdankt, die gegen die Diktatur des Dritten Reiches gekämpft haben und dann auch keine neue Diktatur eingerichtet haben in den 'befreiten' Gebieten.» (Marianne Binder, Mitte-Nationalrätin AG)
    (sda)
    9:22
    Hier erklärt Putin den Krieg
    9:20
    Separatistenchef: Es wird keine langen Kämpfe geben
    epa09350036 Head of the Donetsk People's Republic Denis Pushilin speaks during a mourning ceremony at the crash site of the MH17 plane, on the seventh anniversary of the disaster, near the pro-Russian militant's controlled village of Grabovo, around 100 kilometers east from Donetsk, Ukraine, 17 July 2021. Malaysia Airlines Flight MH-17 was shot down on 17 July 2014 while flying over eastern Ukraine, killing all 283 passengers and 15 crew on board. EPA/ALEXANDER USENKO
    Bild: keystone
    Bild: Denis Puschilin, Chef der selbst ernannten Volksrepublik Donezk

    Nach dem Einmarsch russischer Truppen in die Ostukraine hat der Chef der selbst ernannten Volksrepublik Donezk angekündigt, dass es keine langen Kämpfe geben werde. Denis Puschilin sagte am Donnerstagmorgen im russischen Staatsfernsehen: «Die Befreiungsbewegung wird ziemlich schnell enden.» Die Militäroperation sei im vollen Gang. «Ich kann sagen, dass dies sehr bald enden wird.» Die Städte und Dörfer der Region würden «in naher Zukunft befreit werden», behauptete er.

    Angaben des ukrainischen Grenzschutzes zufolge überschritten russische Panzerkolonnen im Gebiet Luhansk bei Krasna Taliwka, Milowe und Horodyschtsche von russischem Territorium aus die Grenze. Abwehrkämpfe dauerten an. (sda/dpa)
    9:13
    Ausserordentliche Bundesratssitzung wegen Ukraine-Konflikt
    Bundespraesident Ignazio Cassis begruesst Schuelerinnen und Schueler aus Savognin und Scuol, am Montag, 21. Februar 2022, in Bern. Bei der zweiten Ausgabe der Emna rumantscha steht die Botschaft der romanischen Sprache und Kultur in der Schweiz im Vordergrund. (KEYSTONE/Peter Schneider)
    Bild: keystone
    Bild: Bundespräsident Ignazio Cassis

    Die Schweizer Landesregierung trifft sich wegen des russischen Einmarsches in die Ukraine am Donnerstag zu einer Sondersitzung. Der Bundesrat hält das Treffen ab 11:00 Uhr ab, wie die Bundeskanzlei mitteilte. Am Nachmittag will der Bundesrat darüber informieren.

    Ursprünglich hätte der Bundesrat am Donnerstag die weiteren Schritte in der Europapolitik darlegen wollen. Dazu kommt es nun vorerst nicht. Die Regierung hatte dazu am Mittwoch eine Klausurtagung abgehalten.

    Auch ein Besuch von Bundesrätin Simonetta Sommaruga am Donnerstag in Berlin unter anderem bei der deutschen Umweltministerin Steffi Lemke ist laut Angaben von Sommarugas Sprecherin wegen der Ukraine-Krise abgesagt.

    Der Bundesrat hatte am Mittwoch entschieden, vorerst keine Sanktionen gegen Russland zu ergreifen. Die Schweiz wollte aber wie bereits seit der Krim-Annexion die Umgehung von Sanktionen verhindern. (sda)
    8:58
    Ukrainischer Grenzschutz: Russische Panzer rücken in Ostukraine ein
    Wie die Nachrichtenagentur «Reuters» meldet, sagt die Ukraine, dass Russland militärische Ausrüstung in den Südosten des Landes bringt. Die Ukraine hat Russland beschuldigt, militärische Ausrüstung von der annektierten Krim ins Land zu bringen.

    Angaben des ukrainischen Grenzschutzes zufolge sind russische Panzer in die Ostukraine eingerückt. Mehrere Kolonnen hätten im Gebiet Luhansk bei Krasna Taliwka, Milowe und Horodyschtsche von russischem Territorium aus die Grenze überquert, teilte die Behörde am Donnerstag mit.

    Einem von der Behörde veröffentlichen Video zufolge sind russische Truppen auch von der annektierten Schwarzmeer-Halbinsel Krim ins Kerngebiet der Ukraine vorgedrungen. (sda/dpa)
    8:48
    Ukrainisches Innenministerium: Sieben Soldaten getötet
    Bild: keystone
    Bild: Ukrainische Soldaten

    Infolge russischer Luftangriffe sind ukrainischen Angaben zufolge mindestens sieben Soldaten getötet und 15 weitere verletzt worden. Zudem würden 19 Soldaten vermisst, teilte das Innenministerium in Kiew am Donnerstagmorgen mit.

    Eine Brücke über den Fluss Inhulez in der Südukraine sei zerstört worden. Laut ukrainischem Grenzschutz rückten russische Panzer zudem in die Ostukraine ein. Mehrere Kolonnen hätten demnach im Gebiet Luhansk bei Krasna Taliwka, Milowe und Horodyschtsche von russischem Territorium aus die Grenze überquert.

    Der ukrainische Grenzschutz berichtete zudem von mindestens einem getöteten Grenzsoldaten. Er sei bei einem Beschuss mit Mehrfachraketenwerfersystemen von der Halbinsel Krim aus im Gebiet Cherson getötet worden.

    Die Separatisten im Gebiet Luhansk teilten mit, zwei Kampfflugzeuge der Ukraine vom Typ Su-24 seien abgeschossen worden. Die Berichte liessen sich nicht unabhängig überprüfen.
    8:45
    Neue Russland-Sanktionen der EU sollen Zugang zu Finanzmarkt stoppen
    Aussenministerin Annalena Baerbock hat nach dem russischen Angriff auf die Ukraine schärfste Sanktionen gegen Russland angekündigt. «Wir werden das volle Paket mit massivsten Sanktionen gegen Russland auf den Weg bringen», sagte die Grünen-Politikerin am Donnerstag in Berlin nach einer Sitzung des Krisenstabes im Auswärtigen Amt. Dazu werde sich Deutschland international mit der Europäischen Union, der Nato sowie den stärksten Wirtschaftsmächten im G7-Format abstimmen.

    Die neuen geplanten EU-Sanktionen gegen Russland werden nach Angaben von Kommissionspräsidentin Ursula von der Leyen den Zugang russischer Banken zu den europäischen Finanzmärkten stoppen. Zudem sollen russische Vermögenswerte in der EU eingefroren werden, und wichtigen Sektoren der russischen Wirtschaft soll der Zugang zu Schlüsseltechnologien und Märkten verwehrt werden.

    Am Donnerstagabend soll ein EU-Krisengipfel über das Sanktionspaket beraten. Ein erstes Paket hatte die EU bereits nach der Anerkennung der Unabhängigkeit der Separatistenregionen Donezk und Luhansk in der Ostukraine und der Entsendung russischer Soldaten beschlossen.

    Die EU stehe an der Seite der Ukraine und der ukrainischen Menschen. Das Ziel Russlands sei nicht nur die ostukrainische Region Donbass, und auch nicht die Ukraine. «Das Ziel ist die Stabilität in Europa und die gesamte internationale Friedensordnung. Und wir werden Präsident (Wladimir) Putin dafür zur Rechenschaft ziehen.»

    Die Sanktionen seien so konzipiert, dass sie die Interessen des Kremls und seine Fähigkeit, einen Krieg zu finanzieren, träfen, sagte von der Leyen. «Ich rufe Russland dazu auf, die Gewalt sofort zu stoppen und seine Truppen vom Territorium der Ukraine zurückzuziehen.» (sda/dpa)
    8:40
    Moskauer Börse bricht nach Angriff auf Ukraine ein
    Nach dem Angriff Russlands auf die Ukraine haben die Anleger sich weiter vom russischen Aktienmarkt zurückgezogen. Der RTS-Index brach am Donnerstag kurz nach dem Handelsstart um ein Fünftel auf 966 Punkte ein. Binnen sechs Handelstagen summieren sich die Verluste nun auf mehr als ein Drittel. Noch ist unklar, wie der Westen auf die russische Invasion reagieren wird. Zumindest dürften harsche Wirtschaftssanktionen folgen. Am Morgen war der Handel zunächst ausgesetzt worden und dann verspätet gestartet. Die russische Notenbank hat unterdessen angekündigt, am Devisenmarkt einzugreifen. Der russische Rubel steht gegenüber dem Dollar deutlich unter Druck. (awp/sda/dpa)
    8:28
    Australiens Premierminister: "Russland hat den Krieg gewählt"
    epa09780181 Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to the media during a press conference following the beginning of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, in Sydney, Australia, 24 February 2022. Morrison condemned Russia?s military operation, calling it 'a brutal, unprovoked invasion of Ukraine'. EPA/BIANCA DE MARCHI AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
    Bild: keystone
    Bild: Der australische Premierminister Scott Morrison

    Die australische Regierung hat den russischen Angriff auf die Ukraine als «ungeheuerlich» verurteilt und Moskau zum sofortigen Truppenabzug aufgefordert. «Wir verurteilen die einseitigen feindlichen Aktionen in der Ukraine. Russland verstösst offen gegen internationales Recht und die UN-Charta», sagte der australische Premierminister Scott Morrison am Donnerstag vor Journalisten. «Russland hat den Krieg gewählt.»

    Es handele sich um eine «brutale und nicht provozierte Invasion», betonte der Regierungschef. «Die Aufnahmen von Raketenangriffen und Luftangriffssirenen sowie die – noch unbestätigten – Berichte über Hunderte von Opfern sind angesichts der Ereignisse, die wir seit einiger Zeit beobachtet und vor denen wir gewarnt haben, leider nicht überraschend.» Morrison kündigte an, dass die bereits verhängten finanziellen Sanktionen weiter ausgedehnt würden. (sda/dpa)
    8:24
    OSZE: Angriff auf Ukraine gefährdet Millionen Menschenleben
    Die Spitze der Organisation für Sicherheit und Zusammenarbeit in Europa (OSZE) hat die russische Militäroperation in der Ukraine scharf verurteilt. «Dieser Angriff auf die Ukraine gefährdet das Leben von Millionen Menschen. Er stellt einen schwerwiegenden Verstoss gegen das Völkerrecht und gegen Russlands Verpflichtungen dar», sagten OSZE-Generalsekretärin Helga Schmid und der derzeitige OSZE-Vorsitzende, Polens Aussenminister Zbigniew Rau, am Donnerstag. «Wir fordern die sofortige Einstellung aller militärischer Aktivitäten».

    Die OSZE in Wien ist das einzige regionale Sicherheitsforum, in dem Russland und westliche Länder als gleichberechtigte Staaten an einem Tisch sitzen. Mehrere ausserordentliche OSZE-Treffen in den vergangenen Tagen konnten jedoch nicht zur Deeskalation der Lage beitragen. Hunderte unbewaffnete OSZE-Beobachter überwachen die Lage in der Ostukraine. (sda/dpa)
    8:21
    Russland meldet: Ukrainische Luftabwehr soll "unschädlich" gemacht worden sein
    Die russischen Streitkräfte haben bei der Invasion in die Ukraine nach eigenen Angaben die Luftabwehr des Landes komplett unschädlich gemacht. Die Stützpunkte der ukrainischen Luftwaffe seien mit «präzisionsgelenkter Munition» ausser Betrieb gesetzt worden, teilte das Verteidigungsministerium am Donnerstag in Moskau mit. Die ukrainischen Soldaten hätten keinerlei Widerstand gegen das russische Militär geleistet, hiess es. Zugleich wies das Ministerium ukrainische Berichte über einen Abschuss von russischen Flugzeugen zurück. Das entspreche nicht den Tatsachen, hiess es. Das Ministerium teilte auch mit, dass es keine Luftschläge gegen ukrainische Städte gebe. «Der Zivilbevölkerung droht nichts.» (sda/dpa)
    8:18
    Lambrecht: Putin führt ohne jeden Grund Krieg mitten in Europa
    epa09777035 German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht attends a press conference during her visit to Rukla Military Base, Lithuania, 22 February 2022. Lambrecht visited Rukla due to regional tensions concerning a probable Russian invasion into Ukraine, bilateral cooperation on defense, and other pressing issues. Germany is leading a NATO-led battlegroup in Lithuania with more than 1,000 troops, one of four missions NATO sent to the Baltic states and Poland in 2017 in response to Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimean peninsula in 2014. Germany, one of Lithuania's key allies in security and defense, has recently sent additional 350 troops to Lithuania in response to the increasing tensions over Russian military activity near the Ukrainian borders and over concerns for the security environment in the Baltics. EPA/VALDA KALNINA
    Bild: keystone
    Bild: Die deutsche Verteidigungsministerin Christine Lambrecht

    Die deutsche Verteidigungsministerin Christine Lambrecht hat nach dem russischen Angriff auf die Ukraine die Geschlossenheit in den Reihen von EU und Nato bekräftigt. «Der Angriff Russlands auf die Ukraine ist ein drastischer Bruch des Völkerrechts und mit nichts in der jüngeren Geschichte vergleichbar», erklärte die SPD-Politikerin am Donnerstag. «Präsident Putin hat ohne jeden Grund einen Krieg mitten in Europa vom Zaun gebrochen, er allein ist verantwortlich für das furchtbare Leid, das damit verbunden ist.»

    Putin habe mit der Anerkennung der beiden sogenannten Volksrepubliken Donezk und Luhansk das Völkerrecht mit Füssen getreten und das Minkser Abkommen zertrümmert. «Die Ukraine ist und bleibt ein souveräner und freier Staat. Das Völkerrecht ist nicht verhandelbar», so Lambrecht.

    Russland müsse sich nun auf «beispiellose und sehr, sehr harte Sanktionen einstellen». Sie appellierte an Putin, seine Truppen sofort zurückzuziehen. «Wir haben Russland die Hand zu Verhandlungen ausgestreckt und er hat sie weggeschlagen. Doch für Dialog ist es nie zu spät», so Lambrecht. Die Verbündeten an der Ostflanke der Nato könnten sich auf die volle Unterstützung Deutschlands verlassen. (sda/dpa)
    8:16
    Frankreich ruft Russland zu Beendigung des Angriffs in Ukraine auf
    Frankreichs Präsident Emmanuel Macron hat den russischen Angriff auf die Ukraine verurteilt und ein sofortiges Ende gefordert. «Frankreich verurteilt die Entscheidung Russlands, Krieg gegen die Ukraine zu führen, aufs Schärfste», schrieb Macron am Donnerstagmorgen auf Twitter. Frankreich sei mit der Ukraine solidarisch und an deren Seite. Gemeinsam mit seinen Partnern und Verbündeten handle Frankreich, um ein Ende des Kriegs zu erreichen.

    (sda/dpa)
    8:14
    Schweiz verurteilt Angriff Russlands
    Das Eidgenössische Departement für auswärtige Angelegenheiten (EDA) schreibt, dass die offizielle Schweiz die «Invasion» aufs Schärfste verurteilt. Es forderte Russland zur sofortigen Einstellung der «militärischen Aggression» und zum Rückzug der Truppen aus der Ukraine auf.



    «Dies ist eine grobe Verletzung internationalen Rechts», schrieb das Eidgenössische Departement für auswärtige Angelegenheiten (EDA) am Donnerstag im Kurznachrichtendienst Twitter. Internationales, humanitäres Völkerrecht müsse respektiert werden. «Wir sind sehr besorgt über die Gefahr für unschuldige Zivilisten.»

    Das Aussendepartement empfahl Schweizer Staatsangehörigen in der Ukraine das Land mit eigenen Mitteln zu verlassen, wenn dies möglich und sicher erscheine. Die Schweizerische Botschaft in Kiew bleib derweil weiter operativ. Das EDA riet Schweizer Staatsangehörigen, die Unterstützung benötigten, sich an die Botschaft oder an die Telefon-Hotline des EDA zu wenden. (sda)
    8:06
    Deutschland ruft seine Bürger auf, die Ukraine zu verlassen oder einen sicheren Ort aufzusuchen
    Das Auswärtige Amt hat deutsche Staatsangehörige in der Ukraine erneut und dringend aufgefordert, das Land zu verlassen. «In der Ukraine finden Kampfhandlungen und Raketenangriffe statt», schrieb das Auswärtige Amt am Donnerstag auf Twitter. «Falls Sie das Land nicht auf einem sicheren Weg verlassen können, bleiben Sie vorläufig an einem geschützten Ort.» (sda/dpa)
    8:04
    Die Menschen in der Ukraine wollen "weg"
    Der Bildreporter Paul Ronzheimer befindet sich zurzeit in der Ukraine. Er twittert Videos von langen Schlangen vor Tankstellen und schreibt: «Die Leute wollen nur eines: Weg!»

    8:01
    Italien verurteilt russischen Angriff auf Ukraine
    epa09770002 Italian Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, attends a press conference after the cabinet meeting to illustrate the new measures to contain the rise of energy's cost, in Rome, Italy, 18 February 2022. EPA/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI
    Bild: keystone
    Bild: Italiens Regierungschef Mario Draghi

    Italiens Regierungschef Mario Draghi hat den russischen Angriff auf die Ukraine verurteilt. «Er ist ungerechtfertigt und unentschuldbar», sagte der 74-Jährige am Donnerstagmorgen in Rom laut einer Mitteilung. Italien stehe den Institutionen und dem Volk der Ukraine in diesem dramatischen Moment nahe. «Wir arbeiten mit den europäischen Verbündeten und der Nato daran, unverzüglich in Einheit und mit Entschlossenheit zu antworten», so der frühere Chef der Europäischen Zentralbank. Auch Italiens Aussenminister Luigi Di Maio verurteilte den russischen Angriff am Donnerstagmorgen scharf. Er sei eine Verletzung des internationalen Rechts. (sda/dpa)
    7:57
    EU-Ratschef Michel sichert Ukraine Solidarität zu
    EU-Ratspräsident Charles Michel hat dem ukrainischen Präsidenten Wolodymyr Selenskyj in einem Gespräch die «stärkste Solidarität» der Europäischen Union versichert. Er habe zudem Russlands ungerechtfertigte, grossangelegte militärische Aggression gegen die Ukraine verurteilt, schrieb Michel am Donnerstagmorgen auf Twitter.



    Die EU und die Gruppe der sieben führenden demokratischen Wirtschaftsmächte (G7) würden sich noch am Donnerstag auf weitere Schritte gegen Russlands «illegale Handlungen» und zur Unterstützung der Ukraine verständigen. Zugleich rief Michel den russischen Präsidenten Wladimir Putin dazu auf, «diesen Krieg sofort zu beenden». (sda/dpa)
    7:56
    Russland schliesst mehr als zehn Flughäfen
    Nach dem Einmarsch in der Ostukraine hat Russland vorübergehend mehr als zehn Flughäfen im Süden und auf der annektierten ukrainischen Schwarzmeer-Halbinsel Krim geschlossen. Bis zum 2. März sollen unter anderem die Flugplätze in den Städten Rostow, Krasnodar, Kursk, Woronesch und Simferopol ihren Betrieb einstellen, wie die russische Luftfahrtbehörde Rosawiazija am Donnerstag mitteilte. Den Menschen werde «dringend» davon abgeraten, an die genannten Flughäfen zu kommen.

    In Sotschi am Schwarzen Meer lief der Flugbetrieb offiziellen Angaben zufolge zunächst weiter. In Moskau wurden bis zum frühen Vormittag knapp 200 Flüge abgesagt oder waren mit Verspätung angekündigt, wie aus Online-Reisetafeln hervorging. (sda/dpa)
    7:53
    Separatisten melden Einnahme von zwei Kleinstädten in Ostukraine
    Die Separatisten haben nach dem russischen Einmarsch in der Ostukraine die Einnahme von zwei Kleinstädten gemeldet. Es handele sich dabei um Stanyzja Luhanska und um Schtschastja, teilten die Separatisten mit. Demnach sind Truppen über den Fluss Siwerskyj Donez vorgedrungen, der bisher die Frontlinie bildete. Die Behörden in Kiew bestätigten zugleich das Vordringen der prorussischen Kräfte auf das von ukrainischen Regierungstruppen kontrollierte Gebiet.

    Die russische Armee sei zu den Orten Milowe und Horodyschtsche auf ukrainisches Gebiet vorgestossen, teilte das Innenministerium in der Hauptstadt Kiew mit. Zudem seien Munitionslager im westukrainischen Gebiet Chmelnyzkyj und im südostukrainischen Gebiet Dnipropetrowsk mit Raketen angegriffen worden. In der westukrainischen Stadt Luzk sei ein Fernsehturm zerstört worden. Ausserdem wurden den Angaben zufolge Kasernen der ukrainischen Streitkräfte im westukrainischen Gebiet Winnyzja und nahe der Hauptstadt Kiew angegriffen. Die Hintergründe waren zunächst unklar (sda/dpa)
    7:52
    Polens Regierungschef fordert entschiedene Antwort an Russland
    Polens Ministerpräsident Mateusz Morawiecki hat eine rasche und entschlossene Antwort auf den russischen Angriff auf die Ukraine gefordert. «Wir müssen sofort auf die verbrecherische Aggression Russlands gegen die Ukraine reagieren», schrieb er am Donnerstag auf Twitter.

    «Europa und die freie Welt müssen Putin stoppen», ergänzte er. Die EU müsse die schärfsten möglichen Sanktionen beschliessen. «Unsere Unterstützung für die Ukraine muss echt sein», fügte er hinzu. (sda/dpa)
    7:47
    Zelenskiy meldet sich auf Twitter
    Der ukrainischen Präsidenten Wolodymyr Selenskyj fordert angesichts des russischen Einmarsches in die Ostukraine «sofortige Sanktionen» gegen Moskau. Er brauche zudem Verteidigungshilfe sowie finanzielle Unterstützung, schrieb Selenskyj nach Telefonaten unter anderem mit Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz am Donnerstag auf Twitter: «Mit US-Präsident Joe Biden, dem deutschen Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz, dem Präsident des Europäischen Rates, Charles Michel, dem polnischen Präsidenten Andrzej Duda und dem britischen Premier Boris Johnson gesprochen. Sie sind aufgefordert, Putin und den Krieg gegen die Ukraine und die Welt sofort stoppen! Eine Anti-Putin-Koalition aufzubauen. Es braucht sofortige Sanktionen, Verteidigung und finanzielle Unterstützung für die Ukraine! Sperrt den Luftraum! Die Welt muss Russland zum Frieden zwingen.»

    7:35
    Baerbock: Russland bricht mit "elementarsten Regeln"
    Aussenministerin Annalena Baerbock hat den russischen Militäreinsatz gegen die Ukraine scharf verurteilt. «Mit dem Angriff auf die Ukraine bricht Russland mit den elementarsten Regeln der internationalen Ordnung. Die Weltgemeinschaft wird Russland diesen Tag der Schande nicht vergessen», erklärte die Grünen-Politikerin am Donnerstag in einer ersten Reaktion. Deutschland werde gemeinsam mit Partnern reagieren. «Unsere ganze Solidarität gilt der Ukraine», schrieb Baerbock.



    Die Ministerin hat nach Angaben des Auswärtigen Amtes für 8:30 Uhr den Krisenstab der Bundesregierung im Auswärtigen Amt einberufen. (sda/dpa)
    7:27
    EU will umgehend neue Sanktionen gegen Russland beschliessen
    Die EU wird nach Angaben von Kommissionspräsidentin Ursula von der Leyen und Ratschef Charles Michel umgehend ein neues Sanktionspaket gegen Russland beschliessen. Dieses werde «massive und schwerwiegende Folgen» für das Land haben, teilten Michel und von der Leyen am Donnerstag gemeinsam mit. Ein für den Abend geplanter Krisengipfel solle darüber beraten.

    Nach früheren Angaben von der Leyens dürfte das neue Paket unter anderem Ausfuhrverbote für wichtige High-Tech-Komponenten umfassen und den russischen Energiesektor ins Visier nehmen. Es dürfte zudem auch Sanktionen gegen Oligarchen umfassen.

    «Wenn der Kreml einen Krieg anzettelt, wird das hohe Kosten und schwerwiegende Konsequenzen für Moskaus Wirtschaftsinteressen haben», sagte von der Leyen am Wochenende bei der Münchner Sicherheitskonferenz. «Das riskante Denken des Kreml, das aus einem dunklen Gestern stammt, könnte Russland seine blühende Zukunft kosten.»

    Ein erstes Sanktionspaket hatte die EU bereits nach der Anerkennung der Unabhängigkeit der Separatistenregionen Donezk und Luhansk in der Ostukraine und der Entsendung russischer Soldaten beschlossen.

    Es richtet sich unter anderem gegen die 351 Abgeordneten des russischen Parlaments, die die Anerkennung der selbst ernannten Volksrepubliken Luhansk und Donezk in der Ostukraine auf den Weg gebracht haben. Hinzu kommen 27 Personen und Organisationen, die dazu beitragen, die territoriale Integrität, Souveränität und Unabhängigkeit der Ukraine zu untergraben.

    Darüber hinaus beschneidet es den Zugang des russischen Staats zu den EU-Finanzmärkten und schränkt den Handel der EU mit den beiden Regionen ein. (sda/dpa)
    7:27
    Generalstab der Ukraine: Intensiver Beschuss im Osten
    A grenade lies in a box in the trench at the Ukrainian frontline positions near Zolote, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Mstyslav Chernov)
    Bild: keystone
    Nach Angaben des Generalstabs der ukrainischen Armee hat es einen Beschuss im Osten des Landes durch russisches Militär gegeben. Es gebe Angriffe von Gebieten und Siedlungen entlang der Staatsgrenze sowie auf mehrere Flugplätze, teilte der Generalstab am Donnerstagmorgen in Kiew mit. Landungsoperationen des russischen Militärs in der südostukrainischen Stadt Odessa habe es nicht gegeben. «Die Situation ist unter Kontrolle.»

    Insgesamt wurden nach Angaben des Generalstabs mindestens sechs Flugplätze angegriffen, darunter Boryspil, etwa 40 Kilometer von Kiew entfernt, Tschuhujiw im Gebiet Charkiw und Kramatorsk im Gebiet Donezk. Die Armee wehre Luftangriffe ab und sei in voller Kampfbereitschaft, hiess es.

    Das Militär schoss nach eigenen Angaben im Gebiet Luhansk fünf russische Flugzeuge und einen Hubschrauber ab.

    Der russische Präsident Wladimir Putin hatte zuvor im Konflikt mit der Ukraine einen Auslandseinsatz des russischen Militärs in den Regionen Luhansk und Donezk offiziell angeordnet. «Ich habe beschlossen, eine Sonder-Militäroperation durchzuführen», sagte Putin am Donnerstagmorgen in einer Fernsehansprache.
    (sda/dpa)
    6:46
    Nato beruft Sondersitzung des Nordatlantikrats ein
    Vertreter der 30 Nato-Staaten kommen wegen des russischen Angriffs auf die Ukraine zu einer Krisensitzung zusammen. Die Beratungen des Nordatlantikrats in Brüssel sollen um 8.30 Uhr beginnen, wie am Morgen eine Vertreterin Grossbritanniens mitteilte.

    Aus Bündniskreisen hiess es, dass bei der Sitzung beschlossen werden könnte, dem Oberbefehlshaber der Nato-Streitkräfte weitreichende Befugnisse zu übertragen. Möglich wäre demnach auch, dass sofort weitere Nato-Truppen zur Verstärkung der Ostflanke in Staaten wie Estland, Lettland und Litauen verlegt werden. Diese Bündnismitglieder haben besonders grosse Sorge, dass Russland nicht nur die Ukraine, sondern auch sie angreifen könnte.

    Militärische Unterstützung für die Ukraine gilt unterdessen weiter als ausgeschlossen, weil dadurch ein noch grösserer Krieg zwischen der Nato und Russland ausgelöst werden könnte. Da die Ukraine kein Mitglied des Bündnisses ist, kann sie auch nicht nach Artikel 5 des Nordatlantikvertrags Beistand beantragen.(sda/dpa)
    6:42
    Aktienkurse brechen ein – Öl- und Goldpreise steigen
    Der russische Einmarsch in die Ukraine sorgt weltweit für einen Ausverkauf an den Finanzmärkten. Während die Aktienkurse einbrechen, ziehen die Notierungen für Öl und Gold an. Auch Währungen wie der Schweizer Franken sind als sichere Häfen gesucht. Die Übersicht:
    23
    5
    Russland-Börse bricht um fast 50 % ein + Ölpreis erreicht Höchststand seit 2014
    6:22
    Biden verurteilt russischen Angriff in Gespräch mit Selenskyj
    President Joe Biden, leaves Holy Trinity Catholic Church in the Georgetown section of Washington, after attending a Mass, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Joe Biden
    Bild: keystone
    US-Präsident Joe Biden hat den «unprovozierten und ungerechtfertigten» russischen Angriff auf die Ukraine in einem Gespräch mit dem ukrainischen Präsidenten Wolodymyr Selenskyj verurteilt. Er habe ihn soeben über die weiteren geplanten Massnahmen gegen Russland von Seiten der USA und der westlichen Verbündeten unterrichtet, inklusive «harter Sanktionen», erklärte Biden.

    Dies werde er an diesem Donnerstag auch mit seinen Amtskollegen aus der Gruppe der sieben wichtigsten Wirtschaftsnationen besprechen, sagte Biden. Selenskyj habe ihn gebeten, die Staatenlenker aufzufordern, sich klar gegen Präsident Wladimir Putins «schamlose Aggression auszusprechen und dem ukrainischen Volk beizustehen», erklärte Biden. «Wir werden der Ukraine und dem ukrainischen Volk weiter Hilfe und Unterstützung zukommen lassen», erklärte Biden.

    Biden hatte den von Russland «vorsätzlich» begonnenen «Krieg» zuvor bereits verurteilt und weitere Sanktionen angekündigt. Die USA und ihre Verbündeten würden Russland entschlossen dafür «zur Rechenschaft ziehen», erklärte er. (sda/dpa)
    6:15
    EU-Spitzen: «Wir werden den Kreml dafür zur Rechenschaft ziehen.»
    Die EU-Spitzen Charles Michel und Ursula von der Leyen haben den russischen Angriff auf die Ukraine scharf verurteilt und mit weiteren Sanktionen gedroht. «Wir verurteilen den ungerechtfertigten Angriff Russlands auf die Ukraine aufs Schärfste», schrieben der Ratschef und die Kommissionspräsidentin am Donnerstagmorgen gleichlautend auf Twitter. Zugleich kündigten sie an: «Wir werden den Kreml dafür zur Rechenschaft ziehen.»

    Ihre Gedanken seien in diesen dunklen Stunden bei der Ukraine und den unschuldigen Frauen, Männern und Kindern, die um ihr Leben fürchteten. (sda/dpa)
    6:00
    Ukrainischer Präsident Selenskyj ruft Kriegszustand aus
    Der ukrainische Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj hat im ganzen Land den Kriegszustand ausgerufen. Das teilte er am Donnerstag in einer Videobotschaft mit. Der russische Präsident Wladimir Putin hatte zuvor eine Militäroperation gegen das Nachbarland angeordnet. (sda/dpa)
    5:54
    Ukrainisches Innenministerium: Explosionen in mehreren Städten – gesprengte Flugzeuge
    Nach der von Kremlchef Wladimir Putin angeordneten Invasion in die Ukraine ist die Lage in dem Land unübersichtlich. Es gab Berichte über Einschläge in der Ostukraine aus den Städten Charkiw und Dnipro; zudem aus Odessa, Berdjansk und Kramatorsk, wie die staatliche Nachrichtenagentur Ukrinform am Donnerstagmorgen in Kiew meldete. Die Ukraine hat ihren Luftraum komplett geschlossen, wie der öffentlich-rechtliche Rundfunk meldete.

    Der russische Beschuss habe in der gesamten Ukraine begonnen, sagte Anton Heraschtschenko, ein Berater des Innenministeriums, in einem WhatsApp-Chat mit Journalisten unter Berufung auf den Staatlichen Notfalldienst der Ukraine.

    Zu den betroffenen Regionen gehörten Donezk, Saporischschja, Luhansk, Odessa, Cherson, Mykolajiw, Poltawa, Tschernihiw, Zhytomyr und die Hauptstadt Kiew. Flugzeuge wurden auf zwei Flugplätzen in der südöstlichen Stadt Melitopol und dem Dorf Ozerne in der nördlichen Region Zhytomyr in die Luft gesprengt, so Heraschtschenko.

    5:45
    Ukraine schliesst Luftraum
    Als Reaktion auf die russische Militäroperation im Donbass hat die Ukraine ihren gesamten Luftraum geschlossen. Das berichtete das öffentlich-rechtliche Fernsehen am frühen Donnerstagmorgen. (sda/dpa)
    5:28
    UN-Chef an Putin: «Holen Sie ihre Truppen zurück»
    UN-Generalsekretär António Guterres hat nach der russischen Einmarschankündigung in die Ukraine an Moskau appelliert. «Präsident Putin, im Namen der Menschlichkeit: Bringen Sie Ihre Truppen zurück nach Russland», sagte Guterres nach einer Dringlichkeitssitzung des UN-Sicherheitsrates in New York am Mittwochabend (Ortszeit). «Dieser Konflikt muss jetzt beendet werden.» Guterres sprach von dem möglicherweise schwersten Konflikt in Europa seit Jahrzehnten und seinem «traurigsten Tag» als UN-Generalsekretär. Die Folgen für die Weltwirtschaft seien unvorhersehbar. «Für mich ist klar, dass dieser Krieg keinen Sinn macht. Es verstösst gegen die Grundsätze der (UN)-Charta.» (sda/dpa)
    In this image taken from UNTV video, United Nation Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council on Ukraine to deplore Russia's actions toward the country and plead for diplomacy, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at U.N. headquarters. (UNTV via AP)
    Bild: keystone
    5:23
    Ukraine steht unter Attacke
    Auf Twitter sollen Attacken der Russen zu sehen sein:



    Das ukrainische Mariupol wird gemäss dieses Tweets bombardiert:


    Die zivile Bevölkerung flüchtet aus Kiev:
    5:18
    Nato verurteilt russischen Angriff auf die Ukraine
    Nato-Generalsekretär Jens Stoltenberg hat den russischen Angriff auf die Ukraine auf das Schärfste verurteilt. Der «rücksichtslose und unprovozierte» Angriff bringe «die Leben zahlloser Zivilisten» in Gefahr, erklärte Stoltenberg am Donnerstag. «Einmal mehr, trotz unserer wiederholten Warnungen und nimmermüden diplomatischen Bemühungen hat Russland den Weg der Aggression gegen ein souveränes und unabhängiges Land gewählt», erklärte Stoltenberg.
    (sda/dpa)
    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a media conference after a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Commission at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. World leaders are getting over the shock of Russian President Vladimir Putin ordering his forces into separatist regions of Ukraine and they are focusing on producing as forceful a reaction as possible. Germany made the first big move Tuesday and took steps to halt the process of certifying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)
    Bild: keystone
    5:15
    Ukrainischer Aussenminister: Putin startet grosse Invasion
    Russland hat nach Angaben des ukrainischen Aussenministers Dmytro Kuleba mit einem grossen Einmarsch in der Ukraine begonnen. Kremlchef Wladimir «Putin hat gerade eine grosse Invasion der Ukraine gestartet. Friedliche ukrainische Städte werden attackiert. Das ist ein Angriffskrieg», teilte der Minister am Donnerstag bei Twitter mit. (sda/dpa)
    5:05
    Deutschland: Grösste militärische Eskalation seit einer Generation
    Deutschland hat die Kriegsankündigung Russlands gegenüber der Ukraine als grössten militärischen Konflikt seit Jahrzehnten in Europa bezeichnet. «Wir treffen uns genau im Moment einer militärischen Eskalation, wie wir sie in Europa seit Generationen nicht mehr erlebt haben», sagte die deutsche UN-Botschafterin Antje Leendertse bei einer kurzfristig anberaumten Dringlichkeitssitzung des UN-Sicherheitsrates in New York am Mittwochabend (Ortszeit). Es handle sich um einen «schamlosen Völkerrechtsbruch.» Des weiteren warnt sie: «Die russische Aggression wird politisch, wirtschaftlich und moralisch einen beispiellosen Preis haben»(sda/dpa)
    4:57
    Ukraine wurde von Westen zu Gewalt angestachelt
    Russland hat der Ukraine die Schuld an seiner Kriegserklärung gegen Moskau gegeben. «Es scheint, dass die ukrainischen Kollegen, die in letzter Zeit von einer Vielzahl von Staaten aktiv bewaffnet und angestachelt wurden, immer noch die Illusion hegen, dass sie mit dem Segen ihrer westlichen Sponsoren eine militärische Lösung des Problems im Donbass erreichen können», sagte der russische UN-Botschafter Wassili Nebensja bei einer kurzfristig anberaumten Dringlichkeitssitzung des UN-Sicherheitsrates in New York am Mittwochabend (Ortszeit).

    Die «militärische Hilfe» für die Regionen in der Ostukraine sei «ein logischer Schritt, der eine Folge des Vorgehens des ukrainischen Regimes ist», so Nebensja weiter. Kiew habe die Separatisten provoziert und beschossen. Ziel des russischen Militäreinsatzes sei nicht die Besetzung der Ukraine, sondern der Schutz von Menschen vor einem Völkermord. Derweil seien die Menschen im Donbass für die Nato nur «Bauern in einem geopolitischen Spiel» um Einfluss. (sda/dpa)
    4:42
    Biden: Russland hat vorsätzlich Krieg begonnen
    Russland hat nach Angaben von US-Präsident Joe Biden «vorsätzlich» einen «Krieg» gegen die Ukraine begonnen. Russland alleine sei verantwortlich für die dadurch ausgelösten Todesfälle und das menschliche Leid, erklärte Biden am Mittwochabend (Ortszeit). Die USA und ihre Verbündeten würden Russland entschlossen dafür «zur Rechenschaft ziehen», erklärte er. (sda/dpa)
    4:40
    Brasilien: Russlands Vorgehen ist «inakzeptabel»
    Brasilien hat den angekündigten Einmarsch Russlands in die Ukraine scharf verurteilt. «Die Androhung oder Anwendung von Gewalt gegen die territoriale Integrität, Souveränität und politische Unabhängigkeit eines UN-Mitgliedsstaates ist inakzeptabel», sagte Brasiliens UN-Botschafter Ronaldo Costa Filho bei einer kurzfristig anberaumten Dringlichkeitssitzung des UN-Sicherheitsrates in New York am Mittwochabend (Ortszeit). Die Berichte über Truppenbewegungen in die Regionen Donezk und Luhansk gäben Anlass zu grosser Besorgnis. (sda/dpa)
    4:39
    USA: Werden geschlossen und klar reagieren – Invasion steht bevor
    Die USA haben wegen des drohenden Einmarschs Russlands in die Ukraine eine klare Antwort angekündigt. «Vor ein paar Augenblicken habe ich mit Präsident Biden gesprochen, der mich gebeten hat, seine und unsere unerschütterliche Unterstützung für die Ukraine so stark wie möglich zum Ausdruck zu bringen», sagte die amerikanische UN-Botschafterin Linda Thomas-Greenfield bei einer kurzfristig anberaumten Dringlichkeitssitzung des UN-Sicherheitsrates in New York am Mittwochabend (Ortszeit). «Darüber hinaus bat er mich, mitzuteilen, dass die Vereinigten Staaten und unsere Verbündeten und Partner weiterhin geschlossen, klar und mit Überzeugung auf Russlands Vorgehen reagieren werden.»

    Eine vollständige Invasion der Ukraine stehe nach der Einschätzung der USA kurz bevor. «Dies ist ein gefährlicher Moment. Und wir sind aus einem einzigen Grund hier: Um Russland aufzufordern, damit aufzuhören.» Ein Angriff auf die Ukraine sei gleichbedeutend mit einem Angriff auf die UN und jeden Mitgliedsstaat. Putins «zynische Ambitionen» würden auch vielen Russen das Leben kosten - das müsse auch jedem Russen klar sein. (sda/dpa)
    4:31
    Kremlchef Putin genehmigt Militäreinsatz in Ostukraine
    Kremlchef Wladimir Putin hat im Konflikt mit der Ukraine einen Auslandseinsatz des russischen Militärs in den Regionen Luhansk und Donezk offiziell angeordnet. «Ich habe beschlossen, eine Sonder-Militäroperation durchzuführen», sagte Putin am Donnerstagmorgen in einer Fernsehansprache. «Ihr Ziel ist der Schutz der Menschen, die seit acht Jahren Misshandlung und Genozid ausgesetzt sind.»

    Putin entsprach damit einer schriftlichen Bitte der Chefs der Volksrepubliken Luhansk und Donezk um Beistand, um Angriffe von der ukrainischen Armee abzuwehren. Putin hatte zuvor ein militärisches Eingreifen schriftlich in Aussicht gestellt, sollte er gefragt werden. Damit stehen sich bald erstmals russische und ukrainische Soldaten in dem seit acht Jahren dauernden Konflikt gegen.

    «Dafür werden wir die Entmilitarisierung und die Entnazifizierung der Ukraine anstreben», sagte Putin. Am Montag hatte er die Separatistengebiete als unabhängige Staaten anerkannt. In Medien und Blogs hatten Augenzeugen darüber berichtet, dass die russischen Soldaten bereits im Konfliktgebiet seien. Die russische Führung hatte behauptet, es seien keine eigenen Soldaten dort. Die Separatisten hatten zunächst erklärt, sie wollten alleine für die Sicherheit sorgen.

    Putin hatte sich nach der Anerkennung der «Volksrepubliken» vom Föderationsrat in Moskau vorsorglich eine Erlaubnis für den Einsatz von russischen Streitkräften im Ausland erteilen lassen. Die russische Staatsagentur Tass veröffentlichte die Briefe des Chefs der «Volksrepubliken», die um Hilfe Russlands baten, um Opfer in der friedlichen Bevölkerung und eine humanitäre Katastrophe in der Region zu vermeiden. Zugleich dankten sie Putin für die Anerkennung als unabhängige Staaten.

    Es gebe nun eine militärische Aggression seitens der ukrainischen Streitkräfte, es werde Infrastruktur zerstört, darunter Schulen und Kindergärten, hiess es. «Die Handlungen des Regimes in Kiew zeugen von der Weigerung, den Krieg im Donbass zu beenden», hiess es in dem Schreiben. Die Ukraine weist zurück, Krieg gegen den Donbass zu führen. Sie sieht Russland als Aggressor und verhängte einen Ausnahmezustand im ganzen Land.
    (sda/dpa)
    3:51
    UN-Chef appelliert an Putin: «Halten Sie Truppen von Angriff ab»
    UN-Generalsekretär António Guterres hat vor dem drohenden Einmarsch Russlands in die Ukraine an Moskau appelliert. «Präsident Putin, halten Sie Ihre Truppen davon ab, die Ukraine anzugreifen, geben Sie dem Frieden eine Chance. Zu viele Menschen sind bereits gestorben», sagte Guterres bei einer kurzfristig anberaumten Dringlichkeitssitzung des UN-Sicherheitsrates in New York am Mittwochabend (Ortszeit). (sda/dpa)
    2:40
    Grossteil russischer Truppen nun in grenznaher Kampfstellung
    Rund 80 Prozent der russischen Truppen entlang der ukrainischen Grenze in Russland und Belarus sind nach Ansicht eines führenden Vertreters des US-Verteidigungsministeriums inzwischen in Kampfstellung. Die Einheiten hätten ihre Vorbereitungen soweit abgeschlossen, dass sie jeden Moment losschlagen könnten, sagte der Beamte am Mittwoch einer Mitschrift des Pentagons zufolge. Die russischen Truppen seien nun zumeist nur noch zwischen 5 und 50 Kilometer von der ukrainischen Grenze entfernt, je nach Aufgabe der Einheiten und der Topographie vor Ort, sagte er demnach weiter.

    Russlands Präsident Wladimir Putin habe inzwischen «fast 100 Prozent» der Kräfte versammelt, die er nach Einschätzung des Pentagons zusammenziehen wollte, sagte der Beamte. Er habe Raketenstellungen, Artillerie, Infanterie und Spezialkräfte genauso wie mehr als zwei Dutzend Kriegsschiffe im Schwarzen Meer in Stellung gebracht. Das US-Verteidigungsministerium gehe davon aus, dass die Ukraine nun von rund 160 000 bis 190 000 russischen Soldaten bedroht würde. Es blieb jedoch unklar, ob die genannten Zahlen auch die Kräfte in den ostukrainischen Separatistenregionen einschlossen. Bislang hatten US-Quellen von rund 150 000 Soldaten an der Grenze gesprochen.

    US-Aussenminister Antony Blinken sprach am Mittwochabend (Ortszeit) in einem Interview von einer unmittelbar bevorstehenden Invasion in die Ukraine. Auf die Frage eines NBC-Moderators, ob er noch in der Nacht zum Donnerstag mit einem Einmarsch rechne, sagte Blinken: «Das tue ich, leider ... es scheint alles in Stellung gebracht für eine grossen Angriff auf die Ukraine». Auf Nachfrage betonte Blinken allerdings, er könne kein genaues Datum oder den Zeitpunkt eines Angriffs nennen. Russland habe jetzt im Norden, Osten und Süden der Ukraine alle nötigen Kräfte «in Stellung gebracht», betonte Blinken.

    Pentagon-Sprecher John Kirby sagte mit Blick auf die russischen Truppen am Mittwoch ebenfalls: «Wir glauben, dass sie bereit sind.» (sda/dpa)
    1:34
    Atomenergiebehörde: Keine Hinweise auf Atomwaffenpläne in Ukraine
    Die Internationale Atomenergiebehörde IAEA sieht keinerlei Belege für die Behauptungen von Russlands Präsident Wladimir Putin über ein mögliches Atomwaffenprogramm in der Ukraine. «Unsere Agentur hat keine Hinweise dafür gefunden, dass in der Ukraine deklariertes Nuklearmaterial aus der friedlichen Nutzung von Nuklearenergie abgezweigt wird», sagte ein IAEA-Sprecher dem «Tagesspiegel». Die Behörde mit Sitz in Wien überwacht unter dem Dach der Vereinten Nationen die zivile Nutzung der Atomkraft und die Einhaltung des Atomwaffensperrvertrags.

    Putin hatte in einer langen Fernsehrede zur Anerkennung der abtrünnigen ostukrainischen Regionen am Montag unter anderem davor gewarnt, dass in der Ukraine Atomwaffen hergestellt werden könnten. «Wir wissen, dass es bereits Berichte gab, die Ukraine wolle ihre eigenen Atomwaffen herstellen. Das ist keine leere Prahlerei. Die Ukraine verfügt tatsächlich immer noch über sowjetische Nukleartechnologien und Trägersysteme für solche Waffen», so Putin. (sda/dpa)
    1:30
    Selenskyj wendet sich in dramatischem Appell an Russen
    Kurz vor einer erwarteten russischen Invasion in die Ukraine hat sich Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj in Kiew in einem dramatischen Appell an die Bürger des Nachbarlandes gewandt. «Dieser Schritt kann der Beginn eines grossen Krieges auf dem europäischen Kontinent werden», warnte er in einer in der Nacht zum Donnerstag veröffentlichten Videobotschaft. «Wollen die Russen Krieg? Die Antwort hängt nur von Ihnen ab, den Bürgern der Russischen Föderation!», sagte der 44-Jährige auf Russisch. Er habe auch versucht, mit Kremlchef Wladimir Putin zu telefonieren: «Das Ergebnis: Schweigen.»

    Entlang der über 2000 Kilometer langen Grenze stünden fast 200'000 russische Soldaten mit schwerer Technik zum Einmarsch bereit, sagte Selenskyj weiter. Er sei bereit zu Verhandlungen mit Russland in jedem beliebigen Format und an jedem Ort, um Fragen der Sicherheit und der Garantie von Frieden zu erörtern. «Die Sicherheit der Ukraine ist verbunden mit der Sicherheit ihrer Nachtbarn. Deshalb müssen wir heute über die Sicherheit in ganz Europa sprechen.» Sein Ziel sei der Frieden in der Ukraine und die Sicherheit der Bürger. «Dafür sind wir bereit, mit allen und auch mit ihnen zu reden.»

    Zudem wies er erneut Moskaus Vorwürfe zurück, dass Kiew einen Angriff auf die Separatistengebiete in der Ostukraine vorbereite. «Was soll ich bombardieren? Donezk, wo ich Dutzende Male war?», fragte Selenskyj. Die reale Ukraine unterscheide sich komplett von dem in den russischen Nachrichten dargestellten Land. Die Ukrainer würden ihr Land nicht kampflos hergeben: «Wenn Ihr angreift, dann werdet Ihr unsere Gesichter sehen, nicht unsere Rücken!»
    (sda/dpa)
    1:10
    UN-Sicherheitsrat soll sich erneut mit Ukraine-Krise beschäftigen
    Angesichts des drohenden russischen Einmarsches in die Ukraine soll sich der UN-Sicherheitsrat erneut mit der Krise beschäftigen. Diplomatenkreise teilten der Deutschen Presse-Agentur mit, dass das Treffen des mächtigsten UN-Gremiums nach einer entsprechenden Anfrage Kiews noch in der Nacht zum Donnerstag stattfinden soll. Als Zeit wurde 3:30 Uhr MEZ genannt.

    Bereits in der Nacht zum Dienstag, nach der Anerkennung der beiden ukrainischen Gebiete Donezk und Luhansk als unabhängige Staaten, war der Sicherheitsrat in New York zusammengekommen. Bei dem anstehenden Treffen des 15-köpfigen Rates könnte auch eine Resolution zur Abstimmung gebracht werden, wie Diplomaten mitteilten.
    (sda/dpa)
    0:54
    EU setzt neue Russland-Sanktionen in Kraft
    Die EU hat in der Ukraine-Krise neue Sanktionen gegen Russland in Kraft gesetzt. Zu den Betroffenen zählen unter anderem der russische Verteidigungsminister Sergej Schoigu, Wirtschaftsminister Maxim Reschetnikow sowie Vize-Ministerpräsident Dmitri Grigorenko, wie aus dem in der Nacht zum Donnerstag veröffentlichten Amtsblatt der Europäischen Union hervorgeht. (sda/dpa)
    0:30
    OSZE-Mission beklagt Aggressionen von Separatisten gegen Beobachter
    Die Organisation für Sicherheit und Zusammenarbeit in Europa (OSZE) in der Ostukraine hat den prorussischen Separatisten Aggressionen gegen die Beobachtermission vorgeworfen. Eine Patrouille der Überwachungsmission sei von zwei Bewaffneten im Separatistengebiet rund 22 Kilometer westlich der Stadt Luhansk zu einem Richtungswechsel aufgefordert worden. Die Männer seien aufgebracht gewesen. Die Beobachter hätten dort auch einen Mann in Uniform mit russischer Flagge gesehen. Der Kreml hat den Einsatz russischer Soldaten in den ostukrainischen Regionen Donezk und Luhansk noch nicht bestätigt.

    An ihrem zweiten Einsatzort seien die Beobachter erneut von zwei Mitgliedern bewaffneter Gruppierungen laut angegangen worden, die dann den Start einer Drohne verhindert hätten. An einer dritten Stelle sei der Start geglückt; doch auch da seien Bewaffnete eingeschritten, einer habe die Waffe durchgeladen. Bei einem Streit um die technische Ausrüstung sei die Drohne dann verloren gegangen, das Steuerungspult sei entwendet worden, hiess es.

    Die OSZE-Beobachter berichten immer wieder von Behinderungen - vor allem im Separatistengebiet. In der Region kämpfen ukrainische Regierungstruppen und prorussische Aufständische gegeneinander. Die Beobachter hatten zuletzt Tausende Explosionen und andere Verstösse gegen die Waffenruhe registriert. (sda/dpa)
    0:10
    Ukraine ruft erneut den Sicherheitsrat der Vereinten Nationen an
    Angesichts der Beistandsbitte der ukrainischen Separatisten an Russland hat Kiew den Sicherheitsrat der Vereinten Nationen erneut angerufen. Man habe das mächtigste UN-Gremium nach Montag nun ein zweites Mal um eine Dringlichkeitssitzung gebeten, schrieb der ukrainische Aussenminister, Dmytro Kuleba, am Mittwoch auf Twitter.

    Offiziell können nur Mitglieder des 15-köpfigen Rates Treffen beantragen. Es blieb Diplomaten zufolge zunächst unklar, ob es dazu am Mittwoch noch kommen wird. Demnach ist auch eine Resolution gegen die russischen Eskalation im Ukraine-Konflikt in Arbeit und könnte im Falle einer Sitzung zur Abstimmung gestellt werden. (sda/dpa)
    00:07
    Frankreich ruft Bürger zum umgehenden Verlassen der Ukraine auf
    Frankreich hat seine Bürgerinnen und Bürger in der Ukraine dazu aufgerufen, das Land unverzüglich zu verlassen. Dies geht aus einer aktualisierten Reisewarnung des französischen Aussenministeriums von Mittwochabend hervor. Demnach rät Paris nun auch generell von Reisen in die Ukraine ab.

    Das Aussenministerium verwies in seiner Warnung auf heftige Spannungen in dem Konflikt um die Ukraine, die Anerkennung der Separatistenregionen Donezk und Luhansk durch Russland sowie den Beschluss zum Ausnahmezustand in der Ukraine.

    Frankreichs Präsident Emmanuel Macron unterhielt sich am Mittwochabend indes mit seinem ukrainischen Kollegen Wolodymyr Selenskyj. Macron sicherte der Ukraine in dem Telefonat erneut Frankreichs Unterstützung zu, wie es im Anschluss aus Élyséekreisen hiess. Die beiden Präsidenten sprachen demnach auch über fortlaufende wirtschaftliche und finanzielle Hilfe aus Frankreich sowie Unterstützung in Form von Verteidigungsausrüstung. (sda/dpa)
    23:23
    Ukraine bittet um weiteres Sicherheitsrats-Treffen
    Der Aussenminister der Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, teilte auf Twitter mit, dass die Ukraine um ein weiteres dringendes Treffen des UN-Sicherheitsrats gebeten habe. Grund dafür sei, dass die Separatistenhochburgen Putin um militärische Hilfe gebeten haben. Dies sei eine weitere Eskalation der Sicherheitslage. (jaw)

    22:55
    China erneut mit zurückhaltender UN-Rede zur Ukraine
    China hat sich vor den Vereinten Nationen erneut zurückhaltend zum Ukraine-Konflikt geäussert und seinen Partner Russland nicht verteidigt. «Chinas Position zur Wahrung der Souveränität und territorialen Integrität aller Staaten war konsistent, und die Ziele und Prinzipien der UN-Charta sollten allesamt aufrecht erhalten werden», sagte der chinesische UN-Botschafter Zhang Jun am Mittwoch bei einem Treffen der UN-Vollversammlung. Die Gründe für die Krise in der Ukraine seien jedoch vielfältig.

    Bereits am Montagabend hatte China im UN-Sicherheitsrat mit einer sehr kurzen und neutralen Stellungnahme Aufmerksamkeit erhalten. Normalerweise stimmen Russland und China bei vielen Themen vor den Vereinten Nationen gemeinsam ab und gelten als enge Partner. «Ich denke, China zieht es vor, zurückzutreten und diese Krise auszusitzen. Es unterstützte gerne die russische Kritik an der NATO, aber ich glaube nicht, dass es ein Komplize eines Krieges sein will», erklärte UN-Experte Richard Gowan vom Think Tank Crisis Group.

    Zudem würden sich auch immer mehr nicht-westliche Staaten gegen Russlands Vorgehen aussprechen, so Gowan. «China wird nicht den Anschein erwecken wollen, den russischen Imperialismus oder Kolonialismus in der Ukraine zu unterstützen.» Bei der Sitzung der UN-Vollversammlung am Mittwoch handelte es sich um ein lang geplantes Standardtreffen zur Lage in den von Separatisten besetzen Gebieten der Ukraine. Dutzende Staaten verurteilten dabei Russlands Eskalation der Krise und nannten das Verhalten - wie schon UN-Chef Guterres - einen Verstoss gegen das Völkerrecht. (sda/dpa)
    22:17
    Donezker und Luhansker Separatisten bitten Russland um Militärhilfe
    Die Separatistenführer in der Ostukraine haben den russischen Präsidenten Wladimir Putin um militärische Hilfe gebeten. Die Chefs der Volksrepubliken Luhansk und Donezk hätten in Briefen um Beistand gebeten, um Angriffe von der ukrainischen Armee abzuwehren, teilte Kremlsprecher Dmitri Peskow der Agentur Interfax zufolge am Mittwochabend mit. Putin hatte ein militärisches Eingreifen in Aussicht gestellt, sollte er gefragt werden. (sda/dpa)

    21:37
    Ausnahmezustand in Ukraine verhängt - Start um Mitternacht
    In der Ukraine gilt wegen der Aggression Russlands ab Mitternacht Ortszeit (23.00 Uhr MEZ) der Ausnahmezustand im ganzen Land. Das Parlament in Kiew bestätigte am Mittwochabend die von Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj vorgeschlagene Verhängung mit 335 Stimmen. Nötig gewesen waren 226 Stimmen. Der endgültige Text zu den Massnahmen war zunächst nicht verfügbar. Möglich werden aber Ausgangssperren und Zwangsräumungen von Ortschaften. Der nationale Sicherheitsrat hatte den auf 30 Tage angesetzte Ausnahmezustand am Morgen angekündigt.

    Verboten werden können etwa auch Streiks und Demonstrationen. Zudem werden vor allem Kontrollen an den Gebietsgrenzen eingeführt. Die Regionen können die konkreten Massnahmen selbst festlegen. Auch verstärkte Polizeipräsenz und das Recht auf willkürliche Kontrollen von Personen und Autos wären damit zulässig. Ausgenommen sind nur die ostukrainischen Gebiete Donezk und Luhansk, in denen bereits seit 2014 eine besondere Form des Notstands gilt. (sda/dpa)
    20:55
    US-Regierung bringt Sanktionen gegen Nord Stream 2 AG auf den Weg
    Nach der Aussetzung des Genehmigungsverfahrens für die deutsch-russische Gaspipeline Nord Stream 2 durch die deutsche Bundesregierung bringen die USA nun doch Sanktionen gegen die Betreibergesellschaft und deren Top-Manager auf den Weg. Das kündigte US-Präsident Joe Biden am Mittwoch in einer schriftlichen Mitteilung an. Biden hatte zuvor aus Rücksicht auf Deutschland auf einen solchen Schritt verzichtet. (sda/dpa)
    20:03
    Britischer Verteidigungsminister bezeichnet Putin als «völlig irre»
    Der britische Verteidigungsminister Ben Wallace hat den russischen Präsidenten Wladimir Putin im Zusammenhang mit der Eskalation des Ukraine-Konflikts als «völlig irre» bezeichnet. Die Äusserung fiel bei einem Treffen mit Soldaten in London am Mittwoch.

    Er fügte hinzu, die britische Einheit Scots Guards habe dem russischen Zaren Nikolaus I. im Krimkrieg 1853 «in den Hintern getreten» und könnte das jederzeit wieder tun. Der Zar und der aktuelle russische Präsident hätten denselben Fehler begangen, keine Verbündeten zu suchen, so Wallace weiter. Im Krimkrieg kämpften Grossbritannien und Frankreich erfolgreich an der Seite des Osmanischen Reichs gegen das Zarenreich. (sda/dpa)
    Britain's Defense Secretary Ben Wallace speaks during the conference of defense ministers, at Belvoir Castle, in Grantham, England on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. The session of the Joint Expeditionary Force comes amid rising tensions on Ukraine's border with Russia. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
    Bild: keystone
    18:25
    USA: Flucht von fünf Millionen Menschen aus Ukraine möglich
    Die Vereinigten Staaten befürchten bei einem Krieg in der Ukraine, dass bis zu fünf Millionen Menschen flüchten müssen oder vertrieben werden. «Wenn Russland diesen Weg weitergeht, könnte es nach unseren Schätzungen eine neue Flüchtlingskrise auslösen, eine der grössten, mit der die Welt heute konfrontiert ist – mit bis zu fünf Millionen weiteren vertriebenen Menschen», sagte die amerikanische UN-Botschafterin Linda Thomas-Greenfield am Mittwoch vor der UN-Vollversammlung in New York.

    Bei der Sitzung des grössten UN-Gremiums handelte es sich um ein lang geplantes Standardtreffen zur Lage in den von Separatisten besetzen Gebieten der Ukraine. Eine Abstimmung über einen Resolutionstext war nicht geplant. (sda/dpa)
    17:57
    Schweiz verhindert Umgehung der Sanktionen weiterhin
    Der Bundesrat ergreift keine Sanktionen gegen Russland nach der Anerkennung der sogenannten Volksrepubliken Donezk und Luhansk. Die Schweiz verhindert aber wie bereits seit der Krim-Annexion die Umgehung der Sanktionen. Der Bundesrat analysiert die Lage weiter. (sda)
    17:06
    Ukraine: Krieg mit Russland würde Ende der Weltordnung bedeuten
    Mit eindringlichen Worten hat der ukrainische Aussenminister, Dmytro Kuleba, die UN-Vollversammlung in New York vor einem Einmarsch Russlands in sein Land gewarnt.

    «Der Beginn eines grossangelegten Krieges in der Ukraine wird das Ende der Weltordnung sein, wie wir sie kennen», sagte Kuleba am Mittwoch vor dem grössten Gremium der Vereinten Nationen.

    «Ich warne jede Nation in diesem hochrangigen Saal: Niemand wird diese Krise aussitzen können, wenn Präsident Putin beschliesst, dass er mit seiner Aggression gegen die Ukraine fortfahren kann», sagte Kuleba. Es handle sich um einen Angriff auf die internationale Ordnung und die Unabhängigkeit eines jeden Landes. Die Welt müsse sich auf eine neue, «düstere Realität einer neuen aggressiven und revisionistischen Herrschaft in ganz Europa» einstellen. (sda/dpa)
    16:42
    Erneute Cyberattacke auf ukrainische Regierungsseiten und Banken
    Inmitten des Konflikts mit Russland sind in der Ukraine offensichtlich erneut Internetseiten von Regierung und Banken angegriffen worden.

    «Ungefähr ab 16.00 Uhr (15.00 Uhr MEZ) begann eine weitere massive DDoS-Attacke auf unseren Staat», schrieb Digitalminister Mychajlo Fedorow am Mittwoch im Nachrichtenkanal Telegram. Von der Überlastung durch die grosse Anzahl von Anfragen betroffen seien die Parlamentsseite, das Regierungsportal und die Seite des Aussenministeriums.

    Die genannten Seiten waren am späten Nachmittag nicht oder nur schwer erreichbar. Nach den Attacken vom Januar und von vergangener Woche getroffene Sicherheitsmassnahmen hätten jedoch bei anderen Regierungsseiten gewirkt. Kiew und US-Experten hatten hinter den beiden Cyberangriffen damals Russland vermutet. (sda/dpa)

    Putin, Nato und der Zankapfel: Der Ukraine-Konflikt einfach erklärt

    Video: watson/Vanessa Hann, Emily Engkent

    Die russischen Angriffe auf die Ukraine, 24.02.2022

    Video: watson/lea bloch
    Aktuelle Analysen, Interviews und Faktenchecks zum Thema:
    Abonniere unseren Newsletter