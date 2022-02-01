Be sure: Ukraine 🇺🇦 is strong! It has a strong capital #Kyiv, strong cities, villages and a strong solid and united people who value above all their independence, sovereignty and peace in Europe. Its WILL to exist is infinite.— Klitschko (@Klitschko) February 22, 2022
Glory to Ukraine! Слава Україні!
Switzerland's statement on recent developments in #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/NkcOvyUZzn— Swiss MFA (@SwissMFA) February 21, 2022
Die Anerkennung der separatistischen „Volksrepubliken" in der Ostukraine durch Präsident Putin macht jahrelange Bemühungen im Normandie-Format & der OSZE willentlich zunichte. Wir werden auf diesen Völkerrechtsbruch reagieren & stimmen uns mit Partnern ab. https://t.co/8uyLpb9WGF— Außenministerin Annalena Baerbock (@ABaerbock) February 21, 2022
En reconnaissant les régions séparatistes de l'est de l'Ukraine, la Russie viole ses engagements et porte atteinte à la souveraineté de l'Ukraine. Je condamne cette décision. J’ai demandé une réunion d'urgence du Conseil de sécurité des Nations unies et des sanctions européennes.— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) February 21, 2022
My statement condemning Russia’s recognition of the ‘Donetsk People’s Republic’ and ‘Luhansk People’s Republic’ as independent states 👇 pic.twitter.com/e0y3LNu29X— Liz Truss (@trussliz) February 21, 2022
A @Reuters witness saw tanks and other military hardware on the outskirts of Donetsk, the capital of one of two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine, after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized them as independent https://t.co/CfsYwia0bM pic.twitter.com/60YcnUyGvs— Reuters (@Reuters) February 22, 2022
BREAKING — Putin orders Russian military to conduct peacekeeping operations in DPR and LPR, per decrees recognising them as sovereign states pic.twitter.com/6R7b9tHg30— Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) February 21, 2022
The recognition of the two separatist territories in #Ukraine is a blatant violation of international law, the territorial integrity of Ukraine and the #Minsk agreements.— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) February 21, 2022
The EU and its partners will react with unity, firmness and with determination in solidarity with Ukraine.