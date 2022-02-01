Navigation
wolkig, aber kaum Regen
DE | FR
Abschicken
    Wir verwenden Cookies und Analysetools, um die Nutzerfreundlichkeit der Internetseite zu verbessern und passende Werbung von watson und unseren Werbepartnern anzuzeigen. Weitere Infos findest Du in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.
    Liveticker

    Ukraine und Separatisten melden Tote und Verletzte + EU plant Sanktionen + Börse sackt ab

    Die neuesten Entwicklungen in der Ukraine-Krise im Überblick.
    22.02.2022, 10:0422.02.2022, 10:29
    Mehr «International»
    Tote, Verletzte und ein kaputter Helikopter nach wilder Schiesserei in Johannesburg
    Liveticker
    Ukraine und Separatisten melden Tote und Verletzte + EU plant Sanktionen + Börse sackt ab
    900
    Perus Ex-Präsident Humala wegen Korruptionsvorwurf vor Gericht
    Putins Rede, die Antwort der EU und Truppen in Bewegung – das ist in der Nacht passiert
    199
    Fünf Wochen nach Vulkanausbruch bei Tonga: Das Internet ist wiederhergestellt
    5
    Native Ad
    Diese 9 Klimasünden wollen sich die watsons abgewöhnen, und du?
    183
    Promotion
    Endlich! Hier kommt das erste E-Auto Abo mit Ladeflatrate
    Schicke uns deinen Input
    10:59
    Wladimir Klitschko äussert sich auf Twitter
    10:48
    Südafrikas Aussenministerin verteidigt Russlands Sicherheitsbedenken
    South Africa's Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor addresses the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. (Eduardo Munoz/Pool Photo via AP)
    Bild: keystone
    Südafrikas Aussenministerin Naledi Pandor

    Südafrikas Aussenministerin Naledi Pandor hat am Dienstag Verständnis für Russlands Sicherheitsbedenken geäussert. Dem nationalen TV-Sender Newsroom Africa sagte sie auf die Frage nach den anstehenden EU-Sanktionen, die Reaktion der Europäer auf die Anerkennung «der beiden sogenannten Rebellenstaaten» sei erwartbar gewesen. Sie hoffe aber, dass die EU weiter mit Russland reden und vor allem dessen Sicherheitsbedenken ansprechen werde. (sda/dpa)
    10:42
    Separatistengebiete besiegeln Vertrag mit Russland
    A municipal worker prepares to put up a Donetsk People Republic flag on a building in Donetsk, the territory controlled by pro-Russian militants, eastern Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. World leaders are making another diplomatic push in hopes of preventing a Russian invasion of Ukraine, even as heavy shelling continues in Ukraine's east. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)
    Bild: keystone
    Ein Separatist hängt eine Flagge der Volksrepublik Donezk auf.

    Die nun von Moskau anerkannten «Volksrepubliken» in der Ostukraine haben eine engere Zusammenarbeit mit Russland besiegelt. Die Parlamente der Gebiete Donezk und Luhansk stimmten am Dienstag in getrennten Sitzungen einem Vertrag über «Freundschaft und Beistand» zu. Fernsehbilder zeigten die Separatistenvertreter nach der Entscheidung mit stehenden Ovationen.

    Russlands Präsident Wladimir Putin hatte am Montag in Moskau mit Vertretern der prorussischen Separatistengebiete die Verträge geschlossen. Russland könnte damit zum Beispiel Militärstützpunkte in der Ostukraine errichten. Darüber sei aber nicht gesprochen worden, sagte Russlands Vize-Aussenminister Andrej Rudenko der Agentur Interfax zufolge.

    Der Kremlchef hatte die Gebiete gegen internationale Kritik als unabhängig anerkannt und die Entsendung von Soldaten angekündigt. (sda/dpa)
    10:39
    EU-Länder Kroatien und Slowenien verurteilen Putins Ukraine-Politik
    Die EU- und Nato-Länder Kroatien und Slowenien haben die Anerkennung der selbst ernannten Volksrepubliken Donezk und Luhansk im Osten der Ukraine durch Russland verurteilt. Der Schritt stelle «eine Verletzung des Völkerrechts und der territorialen Integrität der Ukraine dar», teilte der kroatische Ministerpräsident Andrej Plenkovic auf Twitter mit.

    Ähnlich äusserte sich sein slowenischer Amtskollege Janez Jansa. «Die Anerkennung der beiden separatistischen Territorien stellt eine massive Verletzung des Völkerrechts sowie (...) des Minsker Abkommens dar», schrieb er auf Twitter. Die EU habe der Ukraine nunmehr eine «vollwertige Beitrittsperspektive» anzubieten. (sda/dpa)
    10:37
    Estlands Staatspräsident reist in die Ukraine
    epa09638126 Estonian President Alar Karis attends the FIS Nordic Combined World Cup in Otepaa Estonia, 12 December 2021. EPA/TOMS KALNINS
    Bild: keystone
    Estlands Staatspräsident Alar Karis

    Estlands Staatspräsident Alar Karis wird noch am Dienstag nach Kiew reisen. In der ukrainischen Hauptstadt sind Treffen mit Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj und Regierungschef Denis Schmygal geplant. «Die Ukraine hat die feste Unterstützung Estlands sowie der Nato und der Europäischen Union als Ganzes», betonte Karis vor seiner Abreise in Tallinn einem Berichts des estnischen Rundfunks zufolge.

    Die EU und die USA kündigten Sanktionen an. Auch der litauische Staatschef Gitanas Nauseda plant nach Angaben seiner aussenpolitische Beraterin einen Besuch in Kiew.

    Lettland bestellte unterdessen den Geschäftsträger der russischen Botschaft in Riga zu einem Gespräch ins Aussenministerium ein. Dabei seien die russische Aggression gegen die Ukraine und die Anerkennung der Separatistengebiete auf das Schärfste verurteilt worden, hiess es in einer Mitteilung. (sda/dpa)
    10:32
    Russland: Weitere 20'000 Flüchtlinge aus Ostukraine aufgenommen
    People from the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the territory controlled by a pro-Russia separatist governments in eastern Ukraine, walk from a train to be taken to temporary residences in the Volgograd region, at the railway station in Volzhsky, Volgograd region, Russia, on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, facing a sharp spike in violence in and around territory held by Russia-backed rebels and increasingly dire warnings that Russia plans to invade, has called for Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet him and seek a resolution to the crisis. (AP Photo/Alexandr Kulikov)
    Bild: keystone
    Menschen flüchten in Zügen aus den nun von Moskau anerkannten «Volksrepubliken» in der Ostukraine nach Russland

    Russland hat eigenen Angaben zufolge weitere Tausende Menschen aus den nun von Moskau anerkannten «Volksrepubliken» in der Ostukraine aufgenommen.

    «In den vergangenen 24 Stunden haben mehr als 20'000 Bürger, die aus dem Gebiet der Donbass-Republiken evakuiert wurden, die Grenze über Kontrollpunkte überquert», teilte der Inlandsgeheimdienst FSB in der russischen Region Rostow am Dienstag der Staatsagentur Tass zufolge mit.
    Mehr als 11'000 Geflüchtete seien in andere Regionen Russlands gebracht worden, hiess es vom Geheimdienst, der auch für den Grenzschutz zuständig ist. Am Dienstag waren russischen Angaben zufolge bereits insgesamt mehr als 90'000 Menschen aus den selbst ernannten Volksrepubliken Donezk und Luhansk ausgereist.

    Gegen grossen internationalen Protest hatte der russische Präsident Wladimir Putin am Montag die selbst ernannten Volksrepubliken Luhansk und Donezk als souveräne Länder anerkannt. Er wies per Dekret auch die Entsendung russischer Soldaten an.

    Russland hat nach westlichen Angaben etwa 150'000 Soldaten an der Grenze zum Nachbarland Ukraine zusammengezogen. Moskau widerspricht seit Wochen hartnäckig Befürchtungen des Westens, dass ein Einmarsch in die Ukraine bevorstehen könnte. Die Anerkennung der Volksrepubliken belastet die ohnehin gespannten Beziehungen weiter. (sda/dpa)
    10:24
    EU will Sanktionen am Dienstagnachmittag verabschieden
    epa09775357 High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell speaks to the media as he arrives at the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels, Belgium, 21 February 2022. The meeting will focus on the ongoing situation in Ukraine amid tensions with Russia. EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET
    Bild: keystone
    Aussenpolitischer Chef der EU, Joseph Borrell

    Die EU-Aussenminister wollen Sanktionen am Dienstagnachmittag verabschieden, sagt der aussenpolitische Chef der EU, Josep Borrell. Die EU betrachte die Region als Kiews Territorium, somit befänden sich die russischen Truppen eindeutig auf ukrainischem Boden. Borrell erwartet jedoch, dass die Mitgliedstaaten zu einer «einstimmigen Entscheidung» kommen, wie er gegenüber Reportern äusserte.
    10:06
    Syrien stellt sich auf die Seite Russlands
    epa09775758 A handout photo made available by the press service of the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry shows Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad during a joint news conference with the Russian Foreign Minister (not pictured) following their talks in Moscow, Russia, 21 February 2022. Syrian Foreign Minister is on a working visit to Russia. EPA/RUSSIAN FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTRY / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
    Bild: keystone
    Syriens Aussenminister Faisal al-Mikdad

    Wie die Nachrichtenagentur dpa meldet, habe Syriens Aussenminister Faisal al-Mikdad Russland seine Unterstützung zugesagt. Bei einem Treffen in Moskau am Dienstag sagte er der staatlichen Nachrichtenagentur Sana zufolge, man werde mit Russland kooperieren. Russland sei der wichtigste Verbündete der Regierung von Baschar al-Assad in dem Bürgerkriegsland Syrien.
    9:54
    Mehrere Tote und Verletzte bei Kämpfen in der Ostukraine
    People wave Russian national flags celebrating the recognizing the independence in the center of Donetsk, the territory controlled by pro-Russian militants, eastern Ukraine, late Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. In a fast-moving political theater, Russian President Vladimir Putin has moved quickly to recognize the independence of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine in a show of defiance against the West amid fears of Russian invasion in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)
    Bild: keystone
    Im Donezker Gebiet schwenken Separatisten die russische Fahne, nachdem Putin ihr Gebiet als unabhängige Volksrepublik anerkannt hatte.

    Bei weiteren schweren Gefechten in der Ostukraine sind mehrere Menschen getötet worden. Aufseiten der ukrainischen Armee seien mindestens 2 Soldaten getötet und 18 zum Teil schwer verletzt worden, teilte die Armee am Dienstag mit.

    Zudem sei ein Zivilist in Nowoluhanske im Donezker Gebiet ums Leben gekommen und an anderen Orten im Konfliktgebiet mindestens fünf Zivilisten verletzt worden.

    Die Intensität der Kampfhandlungen habe seit Mitternacht jedoch nachgelassen, heisst es in dem Bericht weiter. Die von Russland unterstützten Separatisten im Gebiet Donzek berichteten von einem Toten und drei Verletzten unter ihren Kämpfern. Zudem seien in Donezk ein Zivilist getötet und in Slowjanoserbsk im Luhansker Gebiet ein Zivilist verletzt worden. Die Berichte lassen sich nicht überprüfen.

    Seit 2014 kämpfen vom Westen ausgerüstete Regierungstruppen gegen von Moskau unterstützte Rebellen in den ostukrainischen Gebieten Donezk und Luhansk. Am Montag hatte Russland die «Volksrepubliken» als unabhängig anerkannt. UN-Schätzungen zufolge sind in den vergangenen fast acht Jahren bisher mehr als 14 000 Menschen getötet worden. (sda/dpa)
    9:24
    Lettlands Aussenminister: Sanktionen bringen Sowjet-Erfahrung zurück
    Latvia's Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics listens to his Serbian counterpart Nikola Selakovic during a press conference after talks in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. Rinkevics is on a one-day visit to Serbia. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
    Bild: keystone
    Lettischer Aussenminister Edgars Rinkēvičs

    Der lettische Aussenminister Edgars Rinkēvičs hat die langfristige Bedeutung von Sanktionen gegen Russland betont. «Kurzfristig können Sanktionen Russland natürlich nicht davon abhalten, in die Ukraine einzumarschieren oder zu tun, was es getan hat», sagte Rinkevics am Dienstag dem Sender BBC Radio 4.

    Langfristig aber würden Sanktionen auf Technologietransfers und den Finanzsektor die Entwicklung in Russland verlangsamen. «Das würde die Sowjet-Erfahrungen aufleben lassen», sagte Rinkevics mit Blick auf die Mangelwirtschaft in der früheren Sowjetunion. Die Sowjetunion sei dann zusammengebrochen, sagte der Minister.

    Rinkevics erneuerte die lettischen Forderungen. Grossbritannien, die EU und die USA müssten Sanktionen gegen Oligarchen und «zentrale Kontakte» des russischen Präsidenten Wladimir Putin erlassen, die Nato-Präsenz in Osteuropa erhöhen, die russische Zivilgesellschaft unterstützen und der Ukraine finanziell sowie mit militärischem Gerät helfen. (sda/dpa)
    9:12
    Schweizer Börse mit happigen Verlusten wegen Ukrainekonflikt
    epa09775448 A view of the trend of the Ibex 35 (Spain's main index) at Madrid Stock Exchange main headquarters in Madrid, central Spain, 21 February 2022. The Spanish Stock Market rose 0.70 percent on 21 February 2022 encouraged by the possible meeting between the presidents of the US and Russia to address the crisis in Ukraine, on a day in which Wall Street closes for the President's Day holiday. EPA/VEGA ALONSO DEL VAL
    Bild: keystone
    Die Schweizer Aktienbörse ist am Dienstag wegen der Eskalation im Ukrainekonflikt mit deutlichen Verlusten in den Handel gestartet. Der Leitindex SMI, der schon am Vortag ein neues Jahrestief markiert hatte, eröffnete unter der Marke von 11'700 Punkten.

    Mit der Anerkennung der beiden abtrünnigen Volksrepubliken Luhansk und Donezk und der Entsendung von Truppen dorthin habe der russische Machthaber Wladimir Putin zwar auf den ersten Blick die niedrigste Eskalationsstufe gewählt, die möglich gewesen sei, meinte ein Analyst. Doch es sei zu befürchten, dass es nicht dabei bleibe. Denn Putin habe klar gemacht, dass er prinzipiell der Ukraine das Recht auf Staatlichkeit nicht zugesteht. «Nun muss man davon ausgehen, dass eine weitgehende oder vollständige Besetzung der Ukraine droht.» Und je näher die russischen Truppen der «Nato-Ostgrenze» kämen, desto ungemütlicher werde die Lage.

    Zudem sei davon auszugehen, dass die Schraube aus Sanktionen und Gegensanktionen sich in den nächsten Tagen weiter drehen werde. «Die Diplomatie ist in diesem Konflikt wohl an einem vorläufigen Ende angelangt», meinte ein anderer Experte.

    Der SMI notiert um 09.30 Uhr 1,2 Prozent tiefer auf 11'748 Punkten und damit wieder etwas höher als in der Eröffnung. Der breite SPI gibt gut 1 Prozent nach. Zuletzt notierten die Indizes im letzten Herbst auf diesem Niveau.
    Auch an anderen Handelsplätzen geht es bergab. In Tokio ging der Leitindex Nikkei 225 mit einem Minus von 1,7 Prozent aus dem Handel. Der deutsche Dax steht aktuell ebenfalls 1,7 Prozent tiefer.

    In Moskau setzte sich der Einbruch der russischen Börse ebenfalls nahtlos fort. Der RTS-Index sackte am Dienstagmorgen um fast 9 Prozent auf 1101 Punkte ab. Damit steuert der Moskauer Leitindex auf den vierten Verlusttag in Folge und einen Gesamtverlust in diesem Zeitraum von mehr als einem Viertel zu. (awp/sda)
    9:01
    London spricht von russischer "Invasion" und kündigt Sanktionen an
    Die britische Regierung hat Sanktionen gegen Russland wegen der Anerkennung der ostukrainischen Separatistengebiete angekündigt.

    «Daraus können wir schliessen, dass die Invasion der Ukraine begonnen hat», sagte Kabinettsmitglied Sajid Javid am Dienstag dem Sender Sky News mit Blick auf Berichte über russische Panzer in der Separatistenhochburg Donezk. Daher werde London Sanktionen beschliessen. Downing Street hatte zuvor mitgeteilt, auf einer Sitzung des Sicherheitskabinetts am frühen Morgen werde ein «umfangreiches Sanktionspaket, das sofort eingeführt werden soll», beschlossen.

    «Wir haben von Beginn dieser Krise an sehr deutlich gemacht, dass wir nicht zögern würden, Massnahmen zu ergreifen», sagte Gesundheitsminister Javid. «Wir wachen an einem sehr dunklen Tag in Europa auf.»

    In einem Telefonat mit dem ukrainischen Präsidenten Wolodymyr Selenskyj drückte Johnson in der Nacht zum Dienstag seine «tiefe Besorgnis» über die Entwicklung aus, teilte Downing Street mit. Er werde «weitere defensive Unterstützung» für die frühere Sowjetrepublik erwägen, wenn Kiew dies wünsche. Grossbritannien hat unter anderem Panzerabwehrwaffen an die Ukraine geliefert. Johnson betonte, das Vereinigte Königreich unterstütze die Souveränität und territoriale Integrität der Ukraine uneingeschränkt, ungeachtet der Handlungen des russischen Präsidenten Wladimir Putin. (sda/dpa)
    8:32
    Ölpreis wegen Ukraine-Konflikt auf höchstem Stand seit 2014
    epaselect epa09775479 77-year old Ghulam Muhammad pours oil in his ox-driven oil mill at the Namblabal area of Pampore in Pulwama district of South Kashmir, 21 February 2022. Muhammad continues to operate the ox-driven oil mill locally called Tilwan Waen that has been operating in Kashmir for the past 200 years. He rises before dawn, ties a piece of cloth on the eyes of the ox and goes about the laborious job every day. EPA/FAROOQ KHAN
    Bild: keystone
    Der Ukraine-Konflikt hat die Ölpreise am Dienstag angetrieben. Am Morgen kostete ein Barrel (159 Liter) der Nordseesorte Brent 97,63 US-Dollar. Das waren 2,24 Dollar mehr als am Vortag. Zwischenzeitlich erreichte der Preis für diese Sorte den höchsten Stand seit 2014.

    Der Preis für ein Fass der amerikanischen Sorte WTI zog um 3,60 Dollar auf 94,67 Dollar an. Der Russland-Ukraine-Konflikt dominiert auch am Dienstag das Geschehen. So will Russland die selbst ernannten Volksrepubliken Donezk und Luhansk als unabhängige Staaten anerkennen. Der russische Präsident Wladimir Putin ordnete zudem die Entsendung von Truppen in den umkämpften Osten des Landes an.

    Russland ist eines der wichtigsten Ölförderländer. Entsprechend gross ist die Sorge vor einer Angebotsverknappung auf dem Weltmarkt. (awp/sda/dpa)
    8:31
    Russland weiter bereit zum Dialog von Lawrow mit Blinken
    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reacts after posing for a group picture during a meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the G7 Nations at the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, southern Germany, on February 19, 2022. (Ina Fassbender/Pool via AP)
    Bild: keystone
    Es war unklar, ob Antony Blinken weiter bereit ist zu dem Treffen mit dem russischen Aussenminister Sergej Lawrow

    Moskau hält im Konflikt mit dem Westen um die Ukraine am Treffen des russischen Aussenministers Sergej Lawrow mit seinem US-Kollegen Antony Blinken an diesem Donnerstag in Genf fest. Das sagte die Sprecherin des Aussenministeriums, Maria Sacharowa, am Dienstag im Youtube-Kanal Soloviev.Live. «Wir haben sogar in den schlimmsten Momenten immer gesagt, dass wir zum Verhandlungsprozess bereit sind», sagte Sacharowa nach der Anerkennung der ostukrainischen Gebiete Luhansk und Donzek als unabhängige Staaten. Die USA haben den Schritt verurteilt. Es war unklar, ob Blinken weiter bereit ist zu dem Treffen.

    Der russische Präsident Wladimir Putin hatte am Montag die Grenzen der Ukraine erneut verschoben und gegen internationalen Protest die selbst ernannten Volksrepubliken Luhansk und Donezk als souveräne Länder anerkannt. Er wies per Dekret auch die Entsendung russischer Soldaten an. Das kremlnahe Portal Soloviev.live berichtete, dass die russischen Soldaten bereits in der Konfliktregion Donbass seien. Eine offizielle Bestätigung gab es zunächst nicht. Die prorussischen Separatisten berichteten weiter von Beschuss von ukrainischer Seite.

    Russland hat nach westlichen Angaben etwa 150'000 Soldaten an der Grenze zum Nachbarland Ukraine zusammengezogen. Moskau widerspricht seit Wochen hartnäckig Befürchtungen des Westens, dass ein Einmarsch in die Ukraine bevorstehen könnte. Die Anerkennung der Volksrepubliken belastet die ohnehin gespannten Beziehungen weiter. Russland fordert von den USA einen militärischen Rückzug aus weiten Teilen Osteuropas und Verhandlungen über eine neue Sicherheitsarchitektur in Europa. (sda/dpa)
    8:19
    Das EDA fordert Russland auf, sein Vorgehen rückgängig zu machen
    Das EDA schreibt auf Twitter: «Die Anerkennung bestimmter Gebiete der ukrainischen Regionen Luhansk und Donezk als unabhängige Staaten durch Russland ist ein eklatanter Verstoss gegen das Völkerrecht, die territoriale Integrität und Souveränität der Ukraine sowie die Minsker Vereinbarungen. Die Schweiz fordert Russland auf, seinen internationalen Verpflichtungen nachzukommen und sein Vorgehen rückgängig zu machen.»

    8:01
    Türkei nennt Entscheidung Russlands "inakzeptabel"
    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a visit to the Dubai Expo 2020 for a Turkish national day ceremony, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Erdogan spent his second day in the once adversarial country mending relations and deepening commercial ties. The new page in UAE-Turkey relations points to a wider reset in regional strategies following a decade of strained ties and proxy wars. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi) Recep Tayyip Erdogan
    Bild: keystone
    Auch die Türkei hat die russische Anerkennung der selbst ernannten Volksrepubliken Donezk und Luhansk im Osten der Ukraine als unabhängige Staaten scharf kritisiert. «Die Entscheidung der Russischen Föderation ist inakzeptabel und wir lehnen sie ab», teilte das türkische Aussenministerium in der Nacht zum Dienstag mit. Sie stelle eine «klare Verletzung der politischen Einheit und territorialen Integrität der Ukraine dar».

    Alle betroffenen Parteien sollten «mit gesundem Menschenverstand» handeln und sich an das Völkerrecht halten. Bürgerinnen und Bürger der Türkei wurden «nachdrücklich» aufgefordert, die östlichen Regionen der Ukraine zu verlassen. (sda/dpa)
    7:59
    Schweizer Börse wegen Ukrainekonflikt im roten Bereich erwartet
    An der Schweizer Börse zeichnen sich am Dienstag wegen der Eskalation im Ukrainekonflikt happige Verluste ab. Der Leitindex SMI wird knapp zwei Stunden vor Handelsbeginn rund 1 Prozent tiefer erwartet, wie der vorbörsliche Kurs der IG Bank zeigt. Schon am Vortag, als sich die Lage zuspitzte, war der SMI auf ein Jahrestief gefallen und hatte schliesslich 0,98 Prozent eingebüsst. Seit Anfang Jahr summieren sich die Verluste nun auf 7,6 Prozent.

    An den anderen Handelsplätzen in Europa dürfte es laut den vorbörslichen Indikationen am Dienstag ebenfalls abwärts gehen. Und in Asien büsst der Nikkei-Index aktuell 1,8 Prozent ein, und auch an den Handelsplätzen in China und Hongkong sind die Kurstafeln tiefrot.

    Die Folgen auf die Devisenmärkte hielten sich in der Nacht auf Dienstag im Rahmen. Händler erklärten sich dies auch damit, dass die US-Finanzmärkte am Montag wegen eines Feiertages geschlossen waren.

    Der Franken, der an den Finanzmärkten als «sicherer Hafen» gilt und in Krisenzeiten stets gefragt ist, gewann aber schon am Vortag deutlich an Wert. Entsprechend kostet ein Euro aktuell nur noch 1,0360, nachdem es am Vortag zeitweise mehr als 1,04 gewesen waren. (awp/sda)
    7:57
    Ein Überblick: So reagiert die Welt auf Russlands Anerkennung der selbsternannten Volksrepubliken Donezk und Luhansk
    USA:
    Wie das Weisse Haus mitteilte, hat US-Präsident Joe Biden die Entscheidung Putins «scharf verurteilt», die selbsternannten Volksrepubliken Donezk und Luhansk anzuerkennen.
    Biden teilte danach seinem ukrainischen Amtskollegen, Wolodymyr Zelenskyy, mit, dass die USA im Gleichschritt mit ihren Verbündeten und Partnern rasch und entschlossen auf weitere russische Aggressionen gegen die Ukraine reagieren würden. Die Sprecherin des Weissen Hauses, Jen Psaki, erklärte: «Präsident Biden wird in Kürze eine Exekutivanordnung erlassen, die neue Investitionen, Handel und Finanzierungen in, aus oder in den Separatistengebieten verbieten wird.» Unterdessen erklärte Aussenminister Antony Blinken, die USA würden «die Souveränität und territoriale Integrität der Ukraine sowie die Regierung und das Volk der Ukraine uneingeschränkt unterstützen».

    Deutschland:


    UN-Generalsekretär Antonio Guterres:
    «Der Pressesprecher von Antonio Guterres sagte: Der Generalsekretär betrachtet die Entscheidung Russlands als eine Verletzung der territorialen Integrität und Souveränität der Ukraine und als unvereinbar mit den Prinzipien der Charta der Vereinten Nationen. Die Vereinten Nationen unterstützen weiterhin uneingeschränkt die Souveränität, Unabhängigkeit und territoriale Integrität der Ukraine innerhalb ihrer international anerkannten Grenzen.»

    China:
    Peking – einer der engsten Verbündeten Russlands – ergriff keine Partei, sondern rief alle Parteien dazu auf, «jede Handlung zu vermeiden, die Spannungen schüren könnte».
    Chinas UN-Botschafter, Zhang Jun, sagte vor dem UN-Sicherheitsrat: «Die aktuelle Situation in der Ukraine ist das Ergebnis vieler komplexer Faktoren.»

    Frankreich:
    «Mit der Anerkennung der Separatistengebiete in der Ostukraine verstösst Russland gegen seine Verpflichtungen und untergräbt die Souveränität der Ukraine. Ich verurteile diese Entscheidung. Ich habe eine Dringlichkeitssitzung des UN-Sicherheitsrats beantragt.»


    NATO:
    Jens Stoltenberg sagt: «Ich verurteile die Entscheidung Russlands, die Anerkennung der selbsternannten Donezker Volksrepublik und der Luhansker Volksrepublik auszuweiten. Dies untergräbt weiter die Souveränität und territoriale Integrität der Ukraine, untergräbt die Bemühungen um eine Lösung des Konflikts und verstösst gegen die Minsker Vereinbarungen, zu deren Vertragsparteien auch Russland gehört.»

    England:
    Boris Johnson sagte: «Dies ist eine eklatante Verletzung der Souveränität und Integrität der Ukraine. Eine Verletzung des Minsker Abkommen. Das Vereinigte Königreich wird weiterhin alles tun, um dem ukrainischen Volk mit einem sehr robusten Paket von Sanktionen beizustehen.»


    Ursula von der Leyen, Präsidentin der Europäischen Kommission:
    «Die Anerkennung der beiden separatistischen Gebiete in der Ukraine ist ein eklatanter Verstoss gegen das Völkerrecht, die territoriale Integrität der Ukraine und die Minsker Vereinbarungen. Die EU und ihre Partner werden in Solidarität mit der Ukraine mit Einigkeit, Entschlossenheit und Entschiedenheit reagieren.»

    Polen:
    Der polnische Premierminister Mateusz Morawiecki sagte: «Die Entscheidung, die selbsternannten Volksrepubliken anzuerkennen, ist eine endgültige Absage an den Dialog und ein eklatanter Verstoss gegen das Völkerrecht. Es ist ein Akt der Aggression gegen die Ukraine, der mit einer unmissverständlichen Antwort in Form von sofortigen Sanktionen beantwortet werden muss.»

    Japan:
    «Der Premierminister Japans, Fumio Kishida, sagte: Russlands Vorgehen verletzt die Souveränität und territoriale Integrität der Ukraine und das kann nicht toleriert werden. Sollte es zu einer Invasion kommen, werden wir in Abstimmung mit der G7 und der internationalen Gemeinschaft entschlossen handeln und die Situation genau beobachten.»

    Australien:
    «Wir können nicht zulassen, dass Gewaltandrohungen eingesetzt werden, um die Position einer Nation gegenüber einer anderen zu stärken», sagte der australische Premierminister Scott Morrison.
    6:58
    Video soll russische Panzer in Donezk zeigen
    Sind die russischen Truppen bereits in Donezk, der Hauptstadt der gleichnamigen ukrainischen Region? Die Nachrichtenagentur Reuters verbreitete heute Morgen ein Video, das gemäss eines Augenzeugen Panzer, Lastwagen und andere Militärfahrzeuge in den Vororten der Stadt zeigt.
    6:06
    Ukraine: Werden niemandem unser Land geben
    Angesichts eines möglichen Krieges mit Russland hat die Ukraine vor den Vereinten Nationen den Widerstand beschworen. «Wir werden standfest sein. Wir befinden uns auf unserem Grund und Boden. Wir haben vor nichts und niemandem Angst. Wir schulden niemandem etwas und wir geben niemandem etwas», sagte der ukrainische UN-Botschafter Serhij Kyslyzja bei einer kurzfristig anberaumten Dringlichkeitssitzung des UN-Sicherheitsrates in New York am Montagabend (Ortszeit). Es sei «nicht Februar 2014. Es ist Februar 2022», meinte er in Anspielung an die Annektierung der Krim durch Russland. (sda/dpa)
    4:37
    Russland droht Ukraine mit «äusserst gefährlichen Folgen»
    Russland hat der Ukraine nach der Anerkennung der Regionen Luhansk und Donezk bei militärischen Provokationen mit weiteren Konsequenzen gedroht. Kiew habe «militärische Pläne» und würde Luhansk und Donezk beschiessen und provozieren. Nach der Anerkennung durch Moskau könne dies «äusserst gefährliche Folgen haben», sagte der russische UN-Botschafter Wassili Nebensja bei einer kurzfristig anberaumten Dringlichkeitssitzung des UN-Sicherheitsrates in New York am Montagabend (Ortszeit). «Wir beabsichtigen nicht, ein neues Blutbad im Donbass zuzulassen.»

    Für die Eskalation gab der Botschafter der ukrainischen Führung die Schuld. Die Weigerung Kiews, direkt mit den Separatisten zu verhandeln, habe gezeigt, dass es das Minsker Abkommen nicht habe erfüllen wollen. Um einen Krieg zu vermeiden, müsse die Ukraine nun zu einem Ende seiner Provokationen gezwungen werden. (sda/dpa)
    4:36
    China ruft alle Seiten im Ukraine-Konflikt zur Zurückhaltung auf
    China hat alle Beteiligten im Ukraine-Konflikt zur Zurückhaltung aufgerufen. «Alle betroffenen Parteien müssen Zurückhaltung üben und alles vermeiden, was Spannungen schüren könnte», sagte der chinesische UN-Botschafter Zhang Jun vor einer kurzfristig anberaumten Dringlichkeitssitzung des UN-Sicherheitsrates in New York am Montagabend (Ortszeit). «Wir glauben, dass alle Länder internationale Streitigkeiten mit friedlichen Mitteln im Einklang mit den Zielen und Grundsätzen der UN-Charta lösen sollten.» (sda/dpa)
    epa09728528 Chinese Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jun addresses members of the media outside the Security Council before a closed door meeting on the situation with North Korea at United Nations headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 04 February 2022. EPA/JASON SZENES
    Bild: keystone
    4:34
    Diplomatisches US-Personal in Ukraine soll Nacht in Polen verbringen
    Die US-Regierung verlegt ihr diplomatisches Personal in der Ukraine nach der Eskalation im Konflikt mit Russland vorerst nach Polen. «Aus Sicherheitsgründen werden die Mitarbeiter des Aussenministeriums, die sich derzeit in Lwiw aufhalten, die Nacht in Polen verbringen», teilte das US-Aussenministerium am Montagabend (Ortszeit) mit. Die Mitarbeiterinnen und Mitarbeiter sollen demnach aber regelmässig zurückkehren, um ihre diplomatische Arbeit in der Ukraine fortzusetzen und konsularische Notdienste zu leisten. Diese Aussage deutet daraufhin, dass die Verlegung langfristiger sein könnte. Medien berichteten, dass eine Rückkehr vom weiteren Verhalten Russlands abhänge.

    Die USA hatten bereits vergangene Woche angesichts der extrem angespannten Lage ihre Botschaftsgeschäfte von der ukrainischen Hauptstadt Kiew in die Stadt Lwiw nahe der Grenze zu Polen verlegt. Ende Januar hatte das US-Aussenministerium die Familien von Diplomaten angewiesen, die US-Botschaft in Kiew zu verlassen. Auch nicht unmittelbar benötigte Beschäftigte könnten freiwillig ausreisen, hiess es damals. Die aktuelle Massnahme untergrabe «in keiner Weise unsere Unterstützung für die Ukraine oder unser Engagement für sie», so US-Aussenminister Blinken. «Unser Engagement für die Ukraine geht über einen bestimmten Standort hinaus», hiess es weiter.

    «Das heutige Vorgehen von Präsident Putin stellt eine erhebliche Eskalation dar und ist ein weiterer Hinweis darauf, dass Russland den Krieg und nicht die Diplomatie sucht»    , erklärte ein Sprecher des Aussenministeriums. Man werde sich in den kommenden Stunden mit den Verbündeten und Partnern über das weitere Vorgehen beraten. Die US-Regierung sei entschlossen, «eine diplomatische Lösung zu finden, die einen brutalen und kostspieligen Konflikt vermeidet». Aber die Diplomatie könne nur erfolgreich sein, wenn Russland seinen Kurs ändert. Das US-Aussenministerium rief US-Bürgerinnen und -Bürger in der Ukraine erneut zur sofortigen Ausreise aus. (sda/dpa)
    3:33
    USA: Entsendung von russischen Truppen Grundlage für weitere Invasion
    Die USA haben den Entsendungsbefehl russischer Truppen in den umkämpften Osten der Ukraine als ersten Schritt zum vollständigen Einmarsch bezeichnet. «Darüber hinaus ist dieser Schritt von Präsident Putin eindeutig die Grundlage für den Versuch Russlands, einen Vorwand für eine weitere Invasion der Ukraine zu schaffen», sagte die amerikanische UN-Botschafterin Linda Thomas-Greenfield bei einer kurzfristig anberaumten Dringlichkeitssitzung des UN-Sicherheitsrates in New York am Montagabend (Ortszeit). Putin habe das Minsker Abkommen mit seiner Anerkennung der Regionen Luhansk und Donezk «in Stücke gerissen».

    Er träume von einem russischen Grossreich, sagte Thomas-Greenfield weiter. «Putin möchte, dass die Welt in der Zeit zurückreist, in die Zeit vor den Vereinten Nationen, in eine Zeit, als Imperien die Welt beherrschten – aber der Rest der Welt hat sich vorwärts bewegt. Es ist nicht 1919, sondern 2022.» Die Geschichte lehre, dass die Länder der Welt in einer solchen Situation nicht wegschauen dürften. Es handle sich um einen Angriff auf jeden UN-Mitgliedsstaat. Die Botschafterin kündigte schwere Konsequenzen für Moskau an. (sda/dpa)
    3:28
    Frankreich will im Konflikt mit Russland weiter auf Diplomatie setzen
    Frankreich hat den Entsendungsbefehl russischer Truppen in dem umkämpften Osten der Ukraine verurteilt und gleichzeitig auf eine diplomatische Lösung gedrängt. «Wir brauchen eine diplomatische Lösung», sagte der französische UN-Botschafter Nicolas de Rivière vor einer kurzfristig anberaumten Dringlichkeitssitzung des UN-Sicherheitsrates in New York am Montagabend (Ortszeit). Dafür werde sich Frankreichs Präsident Emmanuel Macron «in den kommenden Stunden, in den kommenden Tagen» einsetzen. Der Entsendungsbefehl sei aber eine Verletzung der UN-Charta. (sda/dpa)
    3:28
    UN: Bedauern Entsendungsbefehl russischer Truppen in die Ukraine
    Die Vereinten Nationen haben den Entsendungsbefehl von russischen Truppen in den umkämpften Osten der Ukraine als Verstoss gegen die UN-Charta kritisiert. «Wir bedauern auch den Befehl, russische Truppen in der Ostukraine zu stationieren, Berichten zufolge im Rahmen einer Friedensmission», sagte die UN-Beauftragte für politische Angelegenheiten, Rosemary DiCarlo, bei einer kurzfristig anberaumten Dringlichkeitssitzung des UN-Sicherheitsrates in New York am Montagabend (Ortszeit). «Die nächsten Stunden und Tage werden entscheidend sein. Das Risiko eines grösseren Konflikts ist real und muss um jeden Preis verhindert werden.» (sda/dpa)
    2:23
    Selenskyj: Erwarten von Partnern «klare Schritte der Unterstützung»
    Der ukrainische Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj hat zurückhaltend auf die russische Anerkennung der «Volksrepubliken» in der Ostukraine als unabhängige Staaten reagiert. «Wir sind dem friedlichen und diplomatischen Weg treu und werden nur auf diesem gehen», sagte Selenskyj in einer Ansprache in der Nacht zum Dienstag. Zugleich betonte der 44-Jährige: «Die Anerkennung der Unabhängigkeit der besetzten Kreise der Gebiete Donezk und Luhansk kann den einseitigen Austritt aus den Minsker Vereinbarungen bedeuten.» Auf Provokationen werde Kiew nicht reagieren – aber auch kein Territorium aufgeben.
    Bild: sda
    Die Ukraine habe Sondersitzungen des UN-Sicherheitsrats und der Organisation für Sicherheit und Zusammenarbeit in Europa (OSZE) beantragt, sagte Selesnkyj. Zudem wünsche sie sich einen Gipfel im sogenannten Normandie-Format mit Deutschland, Frankreich und Russland. «Wir erwarten von unseren Partnern klare und wirkungsvolle Schritte der Unterstützung», hob der ukrainische Staatschef hervor. Jetzt werde sich zeigen, wer ein «wirklicher Freund und Partner» sei – und wer Russland weiterhin nur mit Worten ängstigen wolle. Kiew habe nur einen Traum: «Frieden in der Ukraine.» Selenskyj betonte: «Es gibt jetzt keinerlei Gründe für chaotische Handlungen.» Es gebe keine Gründe, schlaflose Nächte zu haben.
    (sda/dpa)
    2:11
    US-Regierung erwartet nach Moskaus Ankündigung baldige Militäraktion
    Die US-Regierung geht davon aus, dass Russland seine Ankündigung, Truppen in den umkämpften Osten der Ukraine zu schicken, schon bald umsetzen wird. Russland könnte «heute Nacht oder morgen oder in den kommenden Tagen» handeln, sagte der stellvertretende nationaler Sicherheitsberater Jon Finer am Montagabend (Ortszeit) dem Sender CNN. «Wir gehen fest davon aus, dass Russland diese Militäraktion durchführen wird.»

    Auch auf mehrmaliges Nachhaken gab Finer keine klare Antwort auf die Frage, ob es sich bei einer Entsendung von russischen Truppen in die «Volksrepubliken Luhansk und Donezk» um eine Invasion handeln würde. «Wir werden weiterhin über Nacht die Schritte bewerten, die Russland unternimmt, um mit einer erheblichen Reaktion vorbereitet zu sein», sagte er. Massnahmen würden nach Russlands Taten folgen, nicht nach Russlands Ankündigungen. Finer betonte ausserdem, dass Russland diesen Teil der Ukraine nun schon seit acht Jahren besetzt halte. Dieser Teil der Geschichte sei «wichtig».

    Die USA hatten Russland im Falle eines Einmarsches in die Ukraine mit massiven Sanktionen gedroht. US-Aussenminister Antony Blinken hatte im Januar gesagt: «Wenn ein russischer Soldat über die Grenze in die Ukraine eindringt, dann haben wir es mit einem wirklich profunden Problem zu tun, denn das ist ein ganz klarer Angriff auf die Ukraine, ob es sich nun um einen oder um tausend Soldaten handelt.» US-Präsident Joe Biden hatte zuvor mit einer Äusserung für Verunsicherung gesorgt, wonach die Reaktion auf das Eindringen einer kleineren Zahl russischer Kräfte in die Ukraine anders ausfallen könnte als auf einen grossangelegten Angriff. Im Anschluss hatte er sich um Schadensbegrenzung bemüht. (sda/dpa)
    1:41
    EU-Vorsitz will Sanktionsbeschluss gegen Russland auf den Weg bringen
    Der offizielle Beschluss über die gegen Russland angekündigten EU-Sanktionen soll bereits an diesem Dienstag auf den Weg gebracht werden. Wie die derzeitige französische EU-Ratspräsidentschaft in der Nacht ankündigte, wird es dazu am Vormittag um 9.30 Uhr ein Treffen der ständigen Vertreter der EU-Staaten in Brüssel geben. Dabei soll der Vorbereitungsprozess für die Strafmassnahmen abgeschlossen werden.

    Im Anschluss könnten sie vom Ministerrat beschlossen werden. Möglich ist dabei auch ein Beschluss im schriftlichen Verfahren.

    Was für Sanktionen genau verhängt werden, blieb zunächst offen. Als wahrscheinlich gilt allerdings, dass vor allem Personen ins Visier genommen werden. Darauf deutet eine Erklärung von EU-Kommissionspräsidentin Ursula von der Leyen und Ratspräsident Charles Michel hin. In ihr heisst es: «Die Union wird Sanktionen gegen diejenigen verhängen, die an dieser rechtswidrigen Handlung beteiligt sind.»

    Mit Spannung wird vor allem erwartet, ob auch Kremlchef Wladimir Putin auf die EU-Sanktionsliste kommt. Von den dort gelisteten Personen, Organisationen und Unternehmen werden sämtliche in der EU vorhandenen Vermögenswerte eingefroren. Zudem dürfen gelistete Personen nicht mehr in die EU einreisen und mit ihnen dürfen keine Geschäfte mehr gemacht werden.

    Neue weitreichende Finanz- und Wirtschaftssanktionen werden nach Angaben von Diplomaten voraussichtlich noch nicht beschlossen. Sie sind für den Fall vorbereitet worden, dass Russland einen Angriff auf die ganze Ukraine startet.
    (sda/dpa)
    1:32
    Separatistenführer: Anerkennung ist «historischer Moment»
    Der Separatistenführer Denis Puschilin hat die Anerkennung der selbsternannten Volksrepubliken Donezk und Luhansk durch Russland als «historischen Moment» bezeichnet. Dieser «wird für immer und ewig als Wiederherstellung von Gerechtigkeit und Wahrheit in unser Leben eingehen», schrieb der Separatistenchef von Donezk in der Nacht zum Dienstag im Nachrichtenkanal Telegram. «Die Weichen für unsere Zukunft werden heute gestellt, und wir blicken mit Zuversicht in die Zukunft.» Bei der Entscheidung von Russlands Staatschef Wladimir Putin gehe es mehr als nur um Unterstützung. Es gehe um «Vertrauen in eine friedliche Zukunft für einen starken russischen Donbass», schrieb Puschilin weiter.
    (sda/dpa)
    Denis Pushilin, the leader of the Donetsk People's Republic controlled by Russia-backed separatists, speaks to journalists during a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Donetsk, Ukraine, Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov) Denis Pushilin
    Bild: keystone
    1:30
    US-Regierung will Dienstag neue Massnahmen gegen Russland ankündigen
    Die US-Regierung will nach der dramatischen Eskalation im Ukraine-Konflikt an diesem Dienstag neue Massnahmen gegen Russland ankündigen. «Wir werden morgen weitere Massnahmen ergreifen, um Russland für diese eindeutige Verletzung des Völkerrechts und der Souveränität und territorialen Integrität der Ukraine (...) zur Rechenschaft zu ziehen», sagte ein hoher Beamter des Weissen Hauses am Montagnachmittag (Ortszeit). Es werde sich wahrscheinlich um Sanktionen handeln. US-Präsident Joe Biden habe weiterhin nicht die Absicht, amerikanische Streitkräfte in die Ukraine zu schicken.

    Putin hatte am Montag die «Volksrepubliken Luhansk und Donezk» als unabhängige Staaten anerkannt und dann die Entsendung von Truppen in den umkämpften Osten der Ukraine angeordnet. Mit Blick auf diese Anordnung hiess es aus dem Weissen Haus: «Seit acht Jahren gibt es russische Truppen im Donbass. Russland hat dies immer bestritten.» Jetzt sehe es so aus, als würde Russland in dieser Region offen operieren. Man werde entsprechend reagieren. Der Beamte wich der Frage aus, ob russische Truppen in dieser Region als Einmarsch in die Ukraine zu werten seien. «Wir werden auf jede Aktion Russlands in einer Weise reagieren, die unserer Meinung nach der Aktion angemessen ist», hiess es.
    President Joe Biden leaves The Hamilton restaurant in Washington, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Biden had lunch with granddaughters Finnegan Biden and Naomi Biden and Naomi's fiance Peter Neal. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Joe Biden
    Bild: keystone
    Biden unterzeichnete am Montagabend wie angekündigt eine Exekutivanordnung mit Sanktionen. Diese sollen neue Investitionen, Handel und Finanzierung durch US-Personen in Donezk und Luhansk verbieten. US-Aussenminister Antony Blinken hatte zuvor betont, dass diese Strafmassnahmen sich nicht gegen die ukrainische Bevölkerung oder die ukrainische Regierung richteten, sondern gegen Russland. (sda/dpa)
    0:58
    OSZE verurteilt Anerkennung von Donezk und Luhansk durch Russland
    Die Organisation für Sicherheit und Zusammenarbeit in Europa (OSZE) hat die Anerkennung der selbst ernannten ostukrainischen Volksrepubliken Donezk und Luhansk durch Russland als unabhängige Staaten scharf verurteilt. «Die Anerkennung wird nur weitere Spannungen schüren und wird die Bevölkerung, die in diesen Regionen lebt, vom Rest ihres Landes, der Ukraine, entzweien», heisst es in einer in der Nacht zum Dienstag veröffentlichten Mitteilung. «Dieser Schritt ist ein Verstoss gegen internationales Recht und gegen fundamentale OSZE-Prinzipien.» Zudem widerspreche er dem 2015 für die Ostukraine geschlossenen Friedensplan.
    (sda/dpa)
    0:57
    Treffen des UN-Sicherheitsrats noch in der Nacht
    Die kurzfristig anberaumte Dringlichkeitssitzung des UN-Sicherheitsrates in New York wird Diplomaten zufolge noch in der Nacht zum Dienstag stattfinden. Kreise berichteten der Deutschen Presse-Agentur, das Treffen werde voraussichtlich um 3 Uhr (MEZ) im Hauptquartier am East River abgehalten. Zunächst hatte es geheissen, die Vertreter der 15 Länder würden hinter geschlossenen Türen zusammenkommen – nun aber soll es nach Angaben mehrerer Diplomaten doch öffentlich stattfinden.


    Zuvor hatten die Vereinigten Staaten, Grossbritannien, Frankreich, Albanien, Norwegen und Irland Beratungen des mächtigsten UN-Gremiums verlangt, nachdem eine entsprechende Bitte der Ukraine eingegangen war. Es blieb zunächst unklar, ob eine geplante Resolution eingebracht wird.

    Russland, das dem Sicherheitsrat gegenwärtig vorsitzt, könnte versuchen, das Treffen zu verhindern. Dafür müsste Moskau eine sogenannte prozedurale Abstimmung verlangen, bei der in der Folge weniger als neun der 15 Staaten für die Beratungen votieren. Das gilt als unwahrscheinlich. Ein Vetorecht existiert bei prozeduralen Abstimmungen nicht. (sda/dpa)
    0:56
    EDA verurteilt Aggression Russlands in der Ostukraine
    Das Eidgenössische Aussendepartement in Bern (EDA) verurteilt die Anerkennung der ukrainischen Regionen in Luhansk und Donezk durch Russland als unabhängige Volksrepubliken. Das schreibt das EDA auf Twitter zur jüngsten Entwicklung in der Ostukraine.

    Die Anerkennung sei ein Angriff auf die territoriale Integrität und Souveränität der Ukraine und des Minsker Abkommens. Die Schweiz ruft Russland dazu auf, die internationalen Verpflichtungen einzuhalten und ihren Entscheid zu revidieren.

    Die Schweizer Botschaft in Kiew liess ihrerseits über Twitter verlauten, sie unterstütze die Ukraine voll und ganz. Die Anerkennung der Regionen Luhansk und Donezk als unabhängige Volksrepubliken sei eine Verletzung des internationalen Rechts und eine Bedrohung für den Frieden auf der Welt.

    Die Berner Nationalrätin Christa Markwalder (FDP), die Mitglied der Aussenpolitischen Kommission des Nationalrats ist und die der parlamentarischen Freundschaftsgruppe Schweiz – Ukraine angehört, geisselt ihrerseits das jüngste politische Manöver Russlands.

    Kaum seien die Olympischen Spiele vorbei, beginne Russland mit seinem Angriff auf die Ukraine. Das sei einmal mehr eine eklatante Verletzung des Völkerrechts. Die Schweiz und der Westen müssten jetzt Farbe bekennen. Markwalder ruft zu Solidarität mit der Ukraine auf.

    Balthasar Glättli, Parteipräsident der Grünen und Mitglied der Staatspolitischen Kommission, sieht in den Angriffen und Drohungen Russlands in der Ostukraine die Demokratie und die Rechtsstaatlichkeit in Gefahr, wie er auf Twitter schreibt.

    Um eine weitere Eskalation zu verhindern, müsse die Schweiz zusammen mit der EU bereit sein, harte wirtschaftliche und diplomatische Sanktionen zu ergreifen. Als Standort der Erdgaspipeline Nordstream 2 mit Sitz in Zug, die Europa mit Russland verbindet, habe die Schweiz eine besondere Verantwortung. Nordstream 2 dürfte vor dem Hintergrund der jüngsten Entwicklung einen schweren Stand haben.

    Das EDA war für weitere Informationen vorerst nicht erreichbar. (sda)
    23:53
    UN-Sicherheitsrat soll sich mit Eskalation in Ukraine beschäftigen
    Nach der Anerkennung der beiden ukrainischen Regionen Luhansk und Donezk durch Russland als unabhängige Staaten soll sich der Sicherheitsrat der Verinten Nationen mit der Eskalation in dem Konflikt beschäftigen. Die Vereinigten Staaten, Grossbritannien, Frankreich, Albanien, Norwegen und Irland beantragten am Montag eine Dringlichkeitssitzung des mächtigsten UN-Gremiums wohl noch für denselben Abend, wie die Deutsche Presse-Agentur aus Diplomatenkreisen erfuhr. (sda/dpa)
    23:39
    Biden: Rasche Reaktion auf weitere Aggression Russlands gegen Ukraine
    US-Präsident Joe Biden hat eine «rasche und entschlossene» Reaktion auf weitere Aggressionen Russlands gegen die Ukraine angekündigt. In einem Telefonat mit dem ukrainischen Präsidenten Wolodymyr Selenskyj habe Biden das Engagement der Vereinigten Staaten für die Souveränität und territoriale Integrität der Ukraine betont, teilte das Weisse Haus am Montag mit. «Präsident Biden bekräftigte, dass die Vereinigten Staaten im Gleichschritt mit ihren Verbündeten und Partnern rasch und entschlossen auf eine weitere russische Aggression gegen die Ukraine reagieren werden», hiess es.

    Biden hatte am Montagnachmittag mit Selenskyj, Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz und dem französischen Staatschef Emmanuel Macron telefoniert. Biden, Scholz und Macron hätten erörtertet, wie sie ihre Reaktion auf die nächsten Schritte weiter koordinieren werden.

    Der russische Präsident Wladimir Putin hat die Entsendung von Truppen in den umkämpften Osten des Landes angeordnet. Zuvor hatte er die «Volksrepubliken Luhansk und Donezk» als unabhängige Staaten anerkannt. (sda/dpa)
    23:29
    Ex-Präsident Poroschenko: «Putin hasst unsere Souveränität so sehr»
    Der Ex-Präsident der Ukraine, Petro Poroschenko, hat die Anerkennung der selbsternannten Volksrepubliken Donezk und Luhansk durch Russland aufs Schärfste verurteilt. «Mit der heutigen kriminellen Entscheidung drängt der Kreml die Welt an den Rand eines neuen Weltkrieges», schrieb Poroschenko in der Nacht zum Dienstag bei Facebook.

    «Putin hasst unsere Souveränität so sehr, ihn »schmerzt« unsere Unabhängigkeit so sehr, er möchte so sehr keine Erfolg von uns sehen, dass er zu jedem Wahnsinn bereit ist.» Diese Entscheidung des Nachbarlandes könne man nur als «Wahnsinn» bezeichnen, schrieb Poroschenko, der 2015 als Staatsoberhaupt den Friedensplan für die Ostukraine mit ausgehandelt hatte. (sda/dpa)
    22:51
    UN-Chef: Anerkennung von Donezk und Luhansk verstösst gegen UN-Charta
    Russlands Anerkennung der selbsternannten Volksrepubliken Donezk und Luhansk im Osten der Ukraine verstösst nach Einschätzung von UN-Generalsekretär António Guterres gegen die Charta der Vereinten Nationen. Russland habe damit die Souveränität und territorialen Integrität der Ukraine verletzt, sagte Guterres laut Mitteilung am Montag. Er sei stark besorgt und rufe erneut zu einer friedlichen Lösung des Konflikts auf. Die Charta ist der Gründungsvertrag und damit eine Art Verfassung der Vereinten Nationen. (sda/dpa)
    22:35
    Putin beordert russische Truppen in die Ukraine
    Der russische Präsident Wladimir Putin hat die Entsendung von Truppen in die Ostukraine angeordnet. Die Einheiten sollen in den von Moskau nun als unabhängige Staaten anerkannten «Volksrepubliken Luhansk und Donezk» für Frieden sorgen, wie aus einem Dekret hervorgeht, das der Kremlchef am Montag in Moskau unterzeichnet hat. (sda/dpa)

    22:19
    Tschechiens Regierungschef wirft Russland «Akt der Aggression» vor
    Der tschechische Ministerpräsident Petr Fiala hat Russland scharf kritisiert. Das Handeln sei eine «Verletzung internationalen Rechts und ein Akt der Aggression», schrieb der liberalkonservative Politiker am Montagabend bei Twitter. Tschechien stehe hinter einer freien und unabhängigen Ukraine, betonte der 57-Jährige. Prag unterstütze eine einheitliche Reaktion der EU auf Moskaus Entscheidung.

    «Aus der eigenen Geschichte wissen wir, dass derartige Schritte, die sich gegen einen souveränen Nachbarstaat richten, niemals zum Frieden führen», schrieb Fiala weiter. Im Münchner Abkommen von 1938 hatten England, Frankreich, Deutschland und Italien die Abtretung der Sudetengebiete von der Tschechoslowakei beschlossen. Es gilt als Höhepunkt der Beschwichtigungspolitik gegenüber Nazi-Deutschland, die den Zweiten Weltkrieg indes nicht verhindern konnte. (sda/dpa)
    22:18
    Rumänien verlangt sofortige Sanktionen gegen Russland
    Rumäniens Staatspräsident Klaus Iohannis hat die vom russischen Präsidenten Wladimir Putin ausgesprochene Anerkennung der selbsternannten Volksrepubliken Donezk und Luhansk im Osten der Ukraine scharf verurteilt. Er verlangte «entschlossene, sofortige und unmissverständliche» Sanktionen gegen Russland.

    Putins Akt sei ein Verstoss gegen internationales Recht, gegen die Souveränität und Integrität der Ukraine sowie gegen die Abkommen von Minsk von 2015 zur Befriedung der ukrainischen Separatistengebiete, hiess es am Montagabend in einer Erklärung des Staatschefs.

    Rumänien werde zusammen mit Partnern und Alliierten mit einer «geeigneten Antwort» handeln. Das EU- und Nato-Mitglied Rumänien ist zugleich ein Nachbarland der Ukraine. (sda/dpa)
    21:43
    USA kündigen ebenfalls Sanktionen gegen Russlands an
    Auch die US-Regierung wird mit Sanktionen auf Russlands Entscheidung reagieren, die selbst ernannten Volksrepubliken Donezk und Luhansk als unabhängige Staaten anzuerkennen. US-Präsident Joe Biden werde in Kürze eine entsprechende Anordnung erlassen, teilte die Sprecherin des Weissen Hauses, Jen Psaki, am Montag mit. Die Massnahmen träfen unter anderem Investitionen oder Handel von US-Personen mit Blick auf Donezk und Luhansk. (sda/dpa)
    21:35
    Biden telefoniert mit ukrainischem Präsidenten Selenskyj
    US-Präsident Joe Biden hat im Zuge von Russlands Anerkennung der selbsternannten Volksrepubliken Donezk und Luhansk als unabhängige Staaten mit dem ukrainischen Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj telefoniert. Das Gespräch am Montagnachmittag (Ortszeit) habe etwa 35 Minuten gedauert, hiess es aus dem Weissen Haus in Washington. Weitere Details zu der Unterredung waren zunächst nicht bekannt. Biden beriet sich am Montag auch erneut mit seinem nationalen Sicherheitsteam über den Konflikt mit Russland. Auch weitere Informationen zu dieser Sitzung gab es zunächst nicht. (sda/dpa)
    21:32
    EU kündigt Sanktionen gegen Russland an
    Die EU wird mit Sanktionen auf Russlands Entscheidung reagieren, die selbsternannten Volksrepubliken Donezk und Luhansk als unabhängige Staaten anzuerkennen. Die Strafmassnahmen sollen diejenigen treffen, die an der Handlung beteiligt seien, erklärten Kommissionspräsidentin Ursula von der Leyen und Ratspräsident Charles Michel am Montagabend. (sda/dpa)
    20:58
    Von der Leyen: «eklatante Verletzung des Völkerrechts»
    EU-Kommissionspräsidentin Ursula von der Leyen bezeichnete die Anerkennung der Separatisten-Territorien auf Twitter als «eklatante Verletzung des Völkerrechts, der territorialen Integrität der Ukraine und des Minsker Abkommens.» Die EU werde «mit Einigkeit, Entschlossenheit und Solidarität mit der Ukraine reagieren.»

    20:50
    Putin: Ukraine könnte eigene Atomwaffen herstellen
    Der russische Präsident Wladimir Putin hat bei einer Fernsehansprache davor gewarnt, dass in der Ukraine Atomwaffen hergestellt werden könnten. «Wir wissen, dass es bereits Berichte gab, die Ukraine wolle ihre eigenen Atomwaffen herstellen. Das ist keine leere Prahlerei», sagte Putin am Montag. «Die Ukraine verfügt tatsächlich immer noch über sowjetische Nukleartechnologien und Trägersysteme für solche Waffen.»

    Der Kremlchef warf zudem der Nato vor, mit einer «unverschämten Aneigung» der Ukraine begonnen zu haben. Der Westen wolle die Ukraine als «Theater möglicher Kampfhandlungen» erschliessen, sagte Putin. (sda/dpa)

    Putin, Nato und der Zankapfel: Der Ukraine-Konflikt einfach erklärt

    Video: watson/Vanessa Hann, Emily Engkent
    Aktuelle Analysen, Interviews und Faktenchecks zum Thema:
    DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
    Würdest du gerne watson und unseren Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
    (Du wirst umgeleitet um die Zahlung abzuschliessen)
    5 CHF
    15 CHF
    25 CHF
    Anderer
    twint icon
    Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.
    Themen

    Das grösste Nato-Manöver seit dem Kalten Krieg

    1 / 33
    Das grösste Nato-Manöver seit dem Kalten Krieg
    quelle: epa/us navy / petty officer 2nd class lyle wil / handout
    Auf Facebook teilenAuf Twitter teilenWhatsapp sharer

    Die Nato startet ihr grösstes Manöver seit dem Kalten Krieg

    Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:

    Abonniere unseren Newsletter