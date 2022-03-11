Bundesrätin Karin Keller-Sutter zeigt sich bei ihrem Besuch im Basler Bundesasylzentrum am Donnerstag betroffen: "Der Krieg in der Ukraine hat bereits 4 Millionen Menschen vertrieben. Die Flüchtlinge hier sind dankbar für den Schutz, den sie in der Schweiz erhalten." @watson_news pic.twitter.com/nGzq2f3ss8— Vanessa Hann (@hann_vanessa) March 24, 2022
Kirby on announcement that the U.S. will take up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees: "We're proud to be able to contribute to international efforts to provide a home for those who have now lost everything in Ukraine."
Die Stadt Isjum (ehemalis 48.000 Einwohner), südlich von Charkiw, nach drei Wochen schwerer russischer Angriffe.
JUST IN: The #Anonymous collective has hacked the Central Bank of Russia. More than 35.000 files will be released within 48 hours with secret agreements.
Ukraine's defence ministry saying it has destroyed the Orsk, a Russian landing ship, in Berdyansk.
Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 24 March 2022
Terrible news: Oksana Baulina, a Russian journalist for The Insider, a Russian investigative news outlet, was killed in a rocket strike in Kyiv.

Brave journalists like Oksana take major risks to tell the world about the bloodshed in Ukraine.
