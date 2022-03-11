Navigation
    Liveticker

    Russland und Ukraine tauschen erneut Gefangene aus +++ G7 droht Putin mit Konsequenzen

    Die neuesten Entwicklungen im russisch-ukrainischen Krieg im Überblick.
    24.03.2022, 17:47
    • Der Angriffskrieg der russische Armee macht in der Ukraine wenig Fortschritte. Die Hauptstadt Kiew konnte noch nicht umkreist werden. Die Belagerung von Mariupol dauert an.
    • Rund zehn Millionen Menschen sind laut UNO-Angaben auf der Flucht vor dem Krieg. 3,4 Millionen von ihnen haben die Ukraine verlassen.
    • Die Vollversammlung der Vereinten Nationen soll am Mittwoch zu Beratungen über eine weitere Resolution gegen Russlands Attacke zusammenkommen.
    • Mit einer Taskforce will die Schweizer Bundesanwaltschaft eventuellen Kriegsverbrechern des Ukraine-Kriegs und Umgehungen der Sanktionen auf den Leib rücken.
    17:42
    G7-Gruppe fordert Putin zum sofortigen Kriegsende in der Ukraine auf
    Die Gruppe der sieben führenden demokratischen Wirtschaftsmächte (G7) hat den russischen Präsidenten Wladimir Putin zum sofortigen Ende des Angriffs auf die Ukraine aufgefordert. Bei ihrem Krisengipfel in Brüssel drohten die G7 dem Kremlchef mit Konsequenzen für die vor vier Wochen begonnene Invasion. «Wir werden keine Mühe scheuen, um Präsident Putin sowie die Planer und Unterstützer dieser Aggression, einschliesslich des Regimes von (Präsident Alexander) Lukaschenko in Belarus, für ihre Taten zur Rechenschaft zu ziehen», teilten die G7 mit. Die Gruppe rief Russland dazu auf, «seine Streitkräfte und sein militärisches Gerät aus dem gesamten Hoheitsgebiet der Ukraine abzuziehen.» Man appelliere an alle Staaten, Russland beim Krieg nicht zu unterstützen. Den G7 gehören Deutschland, Kanada, Frankreich, Italien, Japan, die USA und Grossbritannien an.

    Scharfe Kritik äusserten die G7 an russischen Angriffen auf Anlagen wie das stillgelegte Atomkraftwerk in Tschernobyl. «Russlands Angriff hat bereits die Sicherheit und Sicherung von Atomanlagen in der Ukraine gefährdet», hiess es. «Russische militärische Handlungen setzen Bevölkerung und Umwelt ausserordentlich grossen Gefahren aus, mit potenziell katastrophalen Folgen.»

    Die G7 sagten auch zu, ihre Abhängigkeit von russischer Energie zu verringern. Sie betonten, dass sich alle Massnahmen nicht gegen die russische Bevölkerung richteten. «Die Bevölkerung Russlands soll wissen, dass wir keinen Groll gegen sie hegen.»

    Am Donnerstag sollte in Brüssel gleich auf drei Gipfeln über den russischen Angriffskrieg gegen die Ukraine beraten werden. Auf dem Programm standen neben dem G7-Spitzentreffen ein Sondergipfel der Nato sowie ein Gipfel der Europäischen Union. (sda/dpa)
    epa09846786 Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz gives a press conference at the end of a G7 meeting at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 24 March 2022. EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ
    Bild: keystone
    17:06
    Ukraine-Krieg: Russland und Ukraine tauschen erneut Gefangene aus
    epa09829115 A handout still image taken from handout video made available by the Russian Defence ministry press-service shows a Russian soldier marks an armoured personnel carrier that was abandoned by Ukrainian army during their retreat in Donetsk region, Ukraine, 16 March 2022. On 24 February Russian troops had entered Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared a 'special military operation', resulting in fighting and destruction in the country, a huge flow of refugees, and multiple sanctions against Russia. EPA/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
    Bild: keystone
    Die Ukraine und Russland haben Gefangene ausgetauscht. «Heute vor einigen Minuten haben wir unsere Seeleute ausgetauscht», sagte Vizeregierungschefin Iryna Wereschtschuk am Donnerstag im ukrainischen Einheitsfernsehen.

    Es handele sich um 19 zivile Seeleute, die vor der Schlangeninsel im Schwarzen Meer von Russland gefangen genommen wurden, sowie 10 ukrainische Soldaten. Im Gegenzug seien zehn russische Soldaten und elf zivile Gefangene übergeben worden, sagte Wereschtschuk.

    Die Menschenrechtsbeauftragte der russischen Regierung, Tatjana Moskalkowa, bestätigte den Austausch von jeweils zehn Soldaten. Kiew zufolge ist es der erste vollwertige Gefangenaustausch seit dem Beginn des russischen Angriffs gegen die Ukraine am 24. Februar.

    Bei den freigelassenen ukrainischen Soldaten handelte es sich nicht um jene, die zu Kriegsbeginn nach einem russischen Angriff auf die Schlangeninsel zunächst tot geglaubt wurden. Diese Männer sind seitdem in russischer Gefangenschaft. (sda/dpa)
    16:37
    Moskau: «Wirtschaftskrieg» der USA bedroht diplomatische Beziehungen
    epaselect epa09846034 A man walks past an electronic panel displaying currency exchange rates for US dollar and euro against Russian ruble in Podolsk, outside Moscow, Russia, 24 March 2022. Natural-gas and fuel prices shoot higher and the ruble strengthened after the Kremlin on 23 March called on non-friendly countries to pay for Russian gas in rubles. EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV
    Bild: keystone
    Moskau warnt angesichts neuer US-Sanktionen vor einem Zusammenbruch der diplomatischen Beziehungen zwischen beiden Ländern.

    «Der Russland erklärte Wirtschaftskrieg droht, die bilateralen Beziehungen vollständig zusammenbrechen zu lassen», sagte die Sprecherin des russischen Aussenministeriums, Maria Sacharowa, am Donnerstag der Agentur Interfax zufolge. «Das ist natürlich nicht in unserem Interesse, weil wir davon ausgehen, dass diplomatische Beziehungen den nationalen Interessen dienen sollen, den Interessen der Völker (...).»

    Es gebe aber wohl noch eine Chance, Einigungen zu erzielen, fügte Sacharowa hinzu. Die US-Regierung hatte zuvor wegen des Ukraine-Kriegs neue Sanktionen gegen Hunderte Abgeordnete des russischen Parlaments und gegen weitere Mitglieder der russischen Elite verkündet. Ausserdem sollen russische Rüstungsunternehmen auf die Sanktionsliste gesetzt werden.

    In Moskau sorgten nicht zuletzt Äusserungen von US-Präsident Joe Biden über Kremlchef Wladimir Putin für grosse Empörung. Biden nannte Putin mit Blick auf dessen Angriffskrieg gegen die Ukraine erst einen «Kriegsverbrecher» und dann einen «mörderischen Diktator». Dem US-Botschafter in Moskau, John Sullivan, wurde daraufhin eine Protestnote überreicht. (sda/dpa)
    16:24
    Ukraine: Mindestens sechs Tote durch Artilleriebeschuss in Charkiw
    Durch russischen Artilleriebeschuss sind in der ostukrainischen Millionenstadt Charkiw nach ukrainischen Angaben mindestens sechs Menschen getötet worden. Weitere 15 wurden verletzt, wie Gebietsgouverneur Oleh Synjehubow am Donnerstag in sozialen Netzwerken mitteilte.

    Die Menschen hätten bei einer Poststelle in einem nordöstlichen Stadtbezirk für humanitäre Hilfe angestanden. «Dies ist ein weiteres Kriegsverbrechen der russischen Besatzer», schrieb Synjehubow.

    Die zweitgrösste Stadt des Landes wird seit dem russischen Angriff vor vier Wochen aus der Luft und mit Artillerie angegriffen. Örtlichen Angaben zufolge wurden bisher mehr als 1000 Häuser in Charkiw zerstört. (sda/dpa)
    15:54
    Kiew: Mehr als 1800 russische Luftangriffe seit Kriegsbeginn
    In this photo taken from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, Russian Su-30SM2 fighter jet takes off from the airfield in Chernyakhovsk, Russia. Four modernized super-maneuverable multifunctional two-seat Su-30SM2 fighters arrived at the airfield in Chernyakhovsk, Kaliningrad Region, which became part of the mixed aviation regiment of the naval aviation of the Baltic Fleet. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
    Bild: keystone
    Seit Beginn des Kriegs vor genau einem Monat haben russische Einheiten nach Angaben aus Kiew mehr als 1800 Luftangriffe auf die Ukraine geflogen.

    Ausserdem seien Hunderte Raketen von Land und von der See auf ukrainische Ziele abgefeuert worden, teilte das Verteidigungsministerium in Kiew am Donnerstag mit.

    Darunter seien 175 Geschosse vom Typ Iskander und 183 vom Typ Kalibr gewesen. Nach Angaben des ukrainischen Generalstabs leiden die russischen Truppen aber unter enormen Nachschubproblemen. Mehrere Rüstungsunternehmen hätten zudem wegen der Sanktionsfolgen die Produktion ganz oder teils einstellen müssen.

    Um die Kampffähigkeit wiederherzustellen, würden veraltete oder ausrangierte Fahrzeuge eingesetzt. Zudem würden russische Truppen teilweise Lastwagen und Landmaschinen von ukrainischen Privatleuten und Landwirten beschlagnahmen, teilte der Generalstab mit. Auch personell hätten die Angreifer weiter enorme Probleme. Deshalb würden Reserveoffiziere und Wehrpflichtige eingezogen. Nach ukrainischen Schätzungen wurden seit Kriegsbeginn am 24. Februar fast 16 000 russische Soldaten getötet. Alle Angaben sind nicht unabhängig zu überprüfen.

    Der Generalstab teilte weiter mit, die russischen Truppen versuchten weiterhin, die ukrainische Hauptstadt Kiew einzukreisen. Die russische Führung begreife aber langsam, dass die einsetzbaren Kräfte bei weitem nicht ausreichten, um besetzte Gebiete zu kontrollieren und gleichzeitig die Stellungen zu halten. In einigen Gebieten hätten die russischen Truppen ihre Offensiven abgebrochen. Bei der ostukrainischen Grossstadt Charkiw gebe es derzeit keine Bewegung. Die russischen Bemühungen konzentrierten sich darauf, die zivile Infrastruktur der zweitgrössten Stadt des Landes zu zerstören. (sda/dpa)
    15:54
    Militärische Funkstille auf höchster Ebene zwischen USA und Russland
    Zwischen den Atommächten USA und Russland kommt nach Angaben des US-Verteidigungsministeriums derzeit keine Kommunikation auf höchster militärischer Ebene zustande.

    In den vergangenen sieben bis zehn Tagen hätten US-Verteidigungsminister Lloyd Austin und Generalstabschef Mark Milley mehrfach versucht, mit ihren russischen Kollegen Sergej Schoigu und Waleri Gerassimow zu telefonieren, sagte Pentagon-Sprecher John Kirby am Donnerstag dem Sender CNN am Rande des Nato-Sondergipfels zum Ukraine-Krieg in Brüssel. «Wir konnten keinen von ihnen erreichen.»

    Kirby sagte weiter: «Ich möchte aber betonen, dass wir nach wie vor mit den Russen in Verbindung stehen.» Das geschehe auf niedrigerer Ebene etwa durch den Verteidigungsattaché an der US-Botschaft in Moskau. Es gebe ausserdem eine Telefon-Hotline mit Russland etwa zur Lösung von Konflikten im Luftraum, die auf amerikanischer Seite im Europa-Hauptquartier in Stuttgart angesiedelt sei. Inhaltliches sei sich über diese Leitung noch nicht ausgetauscht worden. Ein oder zwei Mal täglich werde aber ausprobiert, ob die Russen antworteten - «bislang tun sie das», sagte Kirby. «Es ist gut zu wissen, dass wir diese Leitung haben, und bis jetzt funktioniert sie noch.»

    Der frühere US-Admiral und Nato-Oberbefehlshaber James Stavridis sagte der «Washington Post», ohne direkten Kontakt zwischen ranghohen Militärs sei die Eskalationsgefahr gross. «Im Ukraine-Krieg fliegen sehr junge Leute Jets, steuern Kriegsschiffe und führen Kampfhandlungen an. Sie sind keine erfahrenen Diplomaten, und ihre Handlungen in der Hitze des Gefechts können missverstanden werden.» Er fügte hinzu: «Wir müssen ein Szenario vermeiden, in dem die Nato und Russland schlafwandelnd in den Krieg ziehen, weil hochrangige Anführer nicht zum Hörer greifen und einander erklären können, was passiert.» (sda/dpa)
    15:46
    Keller-Sutter rechnet mit vielen Schutzsuchenden aus der Ukraine
    Justizministerin Karin Keller-Sutter wagt derzeit keine Prognose, wie viele Menschen wegen des russischen Angriffs in die Schweiz kommen werden. Denn man wisse nicht, wie lange der Krieg noch dauern werde.

    «Wir müssen uns darauf einstellen, dass noch viele kommen», sagte Keller-Sutter am Donnerstag in Basel an einer Medienkonferenz. Kurz nach Kriegsausbruch habe es bei einem Treffen der zuständigen EU-Minister die Schätzung gegeben, dass insgesamt rund 5 Millionen Menschen fliehen könnten. Nun hätten es innert eines Monats bereits 3,6 Millionen Menschen getan.


    Vor dem Auftritt hatte Keller-Sutter das Bundesasylzentrum in Basel besucht. In Gesprächen mit Betroffenen habe sie gemerkt, dass sich die Geflüchteten eine möglichst schnelle Rückkehr in die Heimat wünschten, sagte Keller-Sutter. Wenn sie die Bilder der Zerstörungen in der Ukraine sehe, halte sie dies jedoch leider nicht für realistisch.

    Die Geflüchteten hätten sich in Gesprächen dankbar gezeigt - und betont, sie wollten niemandem zu Last fallen, sagte Keller-Sutter weiter. Keller-Sutter hatte das Bundesasylzentrum in Basel gemeinsam mit der Staatssekretärin Christine Schraner Burgener besucht. Dies, um sich vor Ort ein Bild der Registrierung und Unterbringung der Schutzsuchenden zu machen.
    15:42
    Polen und Balten: Warenverkehr mit Russland weitgehend stoppen
    Polen und die baltischen Staaten haben als Reaktion auf den Krieg in der Ukraine gefordert, den Warenverkehr zwischen der EU und Russland weitgehend einzustellen. Auch das mit Russland verbündete Belarus solle davon betroffen sein, heisst es in einem Schreiben der Regierungen von Lettland, Estland, Litauen und Polen an EU-Verkehrskommissarin Adina Valean.

    Konkret wird gefordert, den Güterverkehr auf der Strasse von und nach Russland sowie Belarus vorübergehend vollständig zu verbieten.

    Zudem sollten Massnahmen ergriffen werden, die darauf zielten, «russischen und belarussischen Schiffen das Einlaufen in alle EU-Häfen vollständig zu verbieten oder weiter einzuschränken». Am Donnerstag und Freitag treffen sich die Staats- und Regierungschefs der 27 EU-Länder in Brüssel, um unter anderem über die westlichen Sanktionen gegen Russland und Belarus zu beraten. (sda/dpa)
    15:41
    Nato will Ukraine beim Schutz vor Biowaffen-Angriff helfen
    Die Nato will die Ukraine im Krieg gegen Russland mit weiterer Ausrüstung zum Schutz vor biologischen und chemischen Angriffen unterstützen.

    Die 30 Bündnisstaaten hätten bei ihrem Sondergipfel in Brüssel entschieden, weitere Hilfe zu leisten, damit die Ukraine ihr Grundrecht auf Selbstverteidigung ausüben könne, sagte Generalsekretär Jens Stoltenberg am Donnerstag in Brüssel. Dies beinhalte Hilfe bei der Cybersicherheit sowie Ausrüstung zum Schutz vor biologischen, chemischen, radiologischen und nuklearen Bedrohungen. Darunter könne das Erkennen, der Schutz, medizinische Hilfsmittel sowie Training zur Dekontaminierung sein.

    Schon jetzt rüsteten die Bündnisstaaten die Ukraine mit umfangreichen militärischen Gütern aus, sagte Stoltenberg. Darunter seien Panzerabwehr- und Luftabwehrsysteme sowie Drohnen, die sich als äusserst effektiv erwiesen.

    In der Abschlusserklärung des Gipfels heisst es: «Jegliche Verwendung chemischer oder biologischer Waffen durch Russland wäre inakzeptabel und würde schwerwiegende Konsequenzen nach sich ziehen.» (sda/dpa)
    14:47
    Westliche Staaten wollen Handel mit Gold aus Russland beschränken
    Die westlichen Verbündeten wollen mit neuen Massnahmen verhindern, dass Russland die international verhängten Sanktionen umgeht, und nehmen den Handel mit Gold in den Fokus.

    Jede Transaktion mit Gold im Zusammenhang mit der russischen Zentralbank soll mit Sanktionen belegt werden, wie ein hoher US-Regierungsvertreter am Donnerstag ankündigte. Die führenden demokratischen Wirtschaftsmächte (G7) und die Europäische Union wollen demnach so verhindern, dass die russische Zentralbank internationale Reserven – einschliesslich Gold – einsetzt, um die russische Wirtschaft zu stützen. Man werde nicht zulassen, dass Sanktionen umgangen würden, hiess es weiter.

    «Wir haben mitbekommen, dass Russland immer noch versucht, seine Goldreserven zu nutzen, um den Rubel zu stützen – also sein Gold verkauft, um Rubel zu kaufen», sagte der US-Regierungsvertreter. Russland verfüge über eine beträchtliche Menge an Gold, Schätzungen zufolge im Wert von 100 bis 240 Milliarden US-Dollar. Das seien etwa 20 Prozent der Gesamtreserven, die Russland vor der Invasion in die Ukraine besessen habe. «Wir wollen Russland die Möglichkeit nehmen, sein Gold zur Stützung seiner Währung zu verwenden.» In Brüssel finden an diesem Donnerstag angesichts des russischen Angriffskriegs gegen die Ukraine gleich drei Spitzentreffen statt – ein Nato-Sondergipfel, ein EU-Gipfel und ein G7-Gipfel.

    Die USA, die EU und andere westliche Partner haben seit Beginn des Kriegs in der Ukraine in Abstimmung mit der EU und anderen Verbündeten bereits sehr harte Sanktionen gegen Russland verhängt. Mitte März haben sie sich darauf geeinigt, der Russischen Föderation handelspolitische Vergünstigungen zu entziehen, was etwa den Weg für höhere Zölle auf russische Waren freimacht.

    Auch die grössten Banken und die russische Zentralbank wurden mit Sanktionen belegt. Die USA erliessen ein Importverbot für Öl aus Russland. Ausserdem kappen viele Unternehmen aus eigenen Stücken ihre Geschäfte mit Russland. (sda/dpa)
    14:16
    USA verhängen neue Sanktionen gegen Hunderte russische Parlamentarier
    Die US-Regierung verhängt wegen des Ukraine-Kriegs neue Sanktionen gegen Hunderte Abgeordnete des russischen Parlaments Duma und weitere Mitglieder der russischen Elite. Russische Rüstungsunternehmen sowie die Duma als Ganzes sollen ebenfalls auf die Sanktionsliste gesetzt werden, kündigte ein hochrangiger US-Regierungsvertreter am Donnerstag an.
    Die USA wollen zudem bis zu 100 000 Geflüchtete aus der Ukraine aufnehmen und haben neue humanitäre Hilfe in Milliardenhöhe angekündigt. Man ziehe alle legalen Wege zur Einreise in die Vereinigten Staaten in Betracht - dazu gehörten die Aufnahme als Flüchtling sowie Visaprogramme, sagte ein hochrangiger US-Regierungsvertreter am Donnerstag.
    14:16
    Stoltenberg bleibt Generalsekretär der Nato
    Jens Stoltenberg bleibt wegen des russischen Kriegs gegen die Ukraine ein weiteres Jahr Generalsekretär der Nato. Die Bündnisstaaten hätten beim Gipfeltreffen entschieden, das Mandat des Norwegers bis zum 30. September 2023 zu verlängern, teilte das Verteidigungsbündnis am Donnerstag in Brüssel mit.

    Zudem sei Stoltenberg für seine Führungsstärke und sein Engagement gedankt worden - insbesondere in diesem kritischen Moment für die internationale Sicherheit.

    Stoltenberg ist seit 2014 Nato-Generalsekretär, seine Amtszeit sollte eigentlich am 30. September auslaufen. Danach wollte der frühere norwegische Regierungschef ursprünglich zurück in seine Heimat gehen und dort Chef der Zentralbank werden. Für diesen Posten hatte sich der 63-Jährige Ende des vergangenen Jahres beworben. Anfang Februar bekam er dann offiziell den Zuschlag.

    Ob Stoltenberg von Staats- und Regierungschefs angesichts der Ukraine-Kriegs gebeten wurde, eine Vertragsverlängerung in Erwägung zu ziehen, oder sich angesichts der Lage selbst darum bemühte, blieb zunächst offen. Gerüchte über einen Verbleib hatte es zuletzt vor dem Hintergrund des Ukraine-Kriegs und der schweren Spannungen mit Russland wieder gehäuft gegeben.

    Die Staats- und Regierungschefs der Nato-Staaten hatten Russlands Angriff auf die Ukraine bereits kurz nach dem Beginn als die «seit Jahrzehnten schwerwiegendste Bedrohung für die euro-atlantische Sicherheit» bezeichnet.

    Anerkennung hat sich Stoltenberg vor allem als geschickter Vermittler zwischen den teils sehr unterschiedlichen Interessen der mittlerweile 30 Nato-Staaten erworben. Als sein Verdienst gilt insbesondere die Moderation in dem während der Amtszeit von US-Präsident Donald Trump eskalierten Streit um die Verteidigungsausgaben der europäischen Alliierten. Trump drohte zeitweise sogar mit einem Austritt der USA aus dem Bündnis.

    In der Geschichte des Bündnisses ist Stoltenberg mit fast acht Jahren bereits jetzt einer der Generalsekretäre mit der längsten Amtszeit. Am längsten war bislang der Niederländer Joseph Luns Nato-Generalsekretär. Er amtierte von 1971 bis 1984. (sda/dpa)
    13:50
    Biden und Stoltenberg beraten vor Nato-Gipfel über Ukraine-Krieg
    U.S. President Joe Biden, right, walks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg prior to a group photo during an extraordinary NATO summit at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, March 24, 2022. As the war in Ukraine grinds into a second month, President Joe Biden and Western allies are gathering to chart a path to ramp up pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin while tending to the economic and security fallout that's spreading across Europe and the world. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
    Bild: keystone
    Bild: US-Präsident Joe Biden und Nato-Generalsekretär Jens Stoltenberg

    US-Präsident Joe Biden hat vor dem Sondergipfel in Brüssel mit Nato-Generalsekretär Jens Stoltenberg über den russischen Angriffskrieg gegen die Ukraine beraten.

    Das Weisse Haus teilte nach dem Treffen in Brüssel am Donnerstag mit, Thema sei «der grundlose und ungerechtfertigte Einmarsch Russlands in die Ukraine» gewesen.

    Biden und Stoltenberg hätten ausserdem die laufenden Bemühungen der Nato «zur Abschreckung und Verteidigung gegen jegliche Aggression» erörtert. Begrüsst hätten sie die Unterstützung der Bündnispartner für die Regierung und das Volk der Ukraine.

    Biden war am Mittwochabend in Brüssel gelandet. Dort stehen für ihn wegen des russischen Angriffskriegs in der Ukraine neben dem Nato-Gipfel noch zwei weitere Spitzentreffen auf dem Programm. In der belgischen Hauptstadt beraten sich auch die Staats- und Regierungschefs der EU sowie der führenden demokratischen Wirtschaftsmächte (G7). Die Verbündeten wollen über weitere Unterstützung für die Ukraine und neue Massnahmen gegen Russland beraten. Am Freitag will Biden weiter nach Polen reisen. (sda/dpa)
    13:48
    Selenskyj: Ukraine hat bei Nato 200 Panzer angefordert – und bekommt keine Antwort
    Die von Russland angegriffene Ukraine hat bei der Nato mindestens 200 Panzer angefordert. «Sie haben mehr als 20'000 Panzer. Die Ukraine hat um ein Prozent gebeten», sagte Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj am Donnerstag bei einer Videoschalte zum ausserordentlichen Nato-Gipfel in Brüssel.

    Kiew würde sie auch kaufen. «Wir haben bisher keine klare Antwort», meinte der 44-Jährige. Ähnlich sehe es bei den angeforderten Flugzeugen und Abwehrsystemen für Raketen aus. Brüssel würde keine deutlichen Antworten geben.

    «Ich bitte darum, Ihre Einschätzung zu ändern und an die Sicherheit in Europa und in der Welt zu denken», appellierte Selenskyj an die Mitglieder der westlichen Militärallianz.

    Zugleich solle Brüssel aufhören, von der Ukraine für einen Beitritt Nato-Standards zu verlangen. «Wir haben gezeigt, wozu unsere Standards in der Lage sind», betonte der Staatschef. Kiew sei in der Lage, zur allgemeinen Sicherheit in Europa beizutragen.

    Die Ukraine hatte vor dem Kriegsbeginn vor vier Wochen internationalen Experten zufolge mehr als 900 Panzer und über 1200 Schützenpanzerwagen. Moskau will davon bereits mehr als 1500 zerstört haben. Kiew machte bisher keine Angaben zu eigenen Verlusten an Militärgerät. (sda/dpa)
    12:40
    Unicef: Mehr als die Hälfte der Kinder in der Ukraine sind vertrieben
    Bild: keystone
    Mehr als die Hälfte aller Kinder in der Ukraine sind seit dem Beginn der russischen Invasion vertrieben worden. Das UN-Kinderhilfswerk Unicef schätzte am Donnerstag rund 4,3 Millionen Vertriebene unter den 7,5 Millionen Kindern des Landes.

    Davon seien mehr als 1,8 Millionen als junge Flüchtlinge in Nachbarländern, während 2,5 Millionen in der Ukraine geblieben seien.

    «Der Krieg hat eine der rasantesten Vertreibungen von Kindern in grossem Ausmass seit dem Zweiten Weltkrieg ausgelöst», sagte Unicef-Chefin Catherine Russell. Die Auswirkungen könnten noch über Generationen spürbar bleiben, warnte sie.

    Das UN-Menschenrechtsbüro hat seit Beginn des Krieges vor einem Monat gesicherte Informationen zu 81 getöteten und 108 verletzten Kindern gesammelt. Die tatsächliche Zahl liegt laut dem Büro wahrscheinlich viel höher. (sda/dpa)
    12:39
    Wird die Schweiz schusssichere Westen liefern?
    Das komme nicht im Frage, sagt Bessler. Es bestehe die Möglichkeit des «Dual Use», und verletze damit die Neutralitätspolitik.
    12:27
    Soll der Bund aktiv nach Oligarchen-Geldern suchen?
    Bollinger erklärt, dass diese Frage politisch beantwortet werden müsse. Man sei ständig im Austausch.
    12:25
    Extra-Klassen oder ukrainische Schüler integrieren?
    Die Bildung sei kantonale Sache. Die Bildungskonferenz werde diese Frage aber bei ihrer heutigen Sitzung diskutieren. Organisatorisch sei dies sehr schwierig, sagt Gaby Szöllösy.
    12:20
    Wieviel von den 5,75 Milliarden sind Immobilien?
    Der überwiegende Teil der sanktionierten Vermögenswerte betrifft Bankkonten, sagt Lukas Regli vom Seco.
    12:08
    Warum können die Banken Geldflüsse nicht rückwirkend untersuchen und sperren (wie die USA)
    Erwin Bollinger: Keine gesetzliche Grundlage vorhanden.
    12:06
    Infos vom DEZA
    Manuel Bessler, Stellvertretender Direktor, Delegierter des Bundesrates für humanitäre Hilfe, Direktion für Entwicklung und Zusammenarbeit (DEZA):

    Das humanitäre Völkerrecht, dessen Verträge die Ukraine und Russland ratifiziert hätten, würde derzeit missachtet in der Ukraine. Ein grosses Problem: Hilfsgüter zu liefern an die Vertriebenen, die sich noch in der Ukraine befänden.

    Das DEZA würde mit Partnerorganisationen aktuell Hilfsgüter an zwei Standorte in der Ukraine sowie an die ukrainische Grenze liefern.
    Die Fragerunde beginnt.
    11:59
    von der Schweizerischen Flüchtlingshilfe
    Miriam Behrens, Direktorin, Schweizerische Flüchtlingshilfe (SFH):

    Die SFH rate dringend davon ab, dass Gastfamilien an Bahnhöfen geflüchtete Menschen abholen würden – aus Ungeduld. So öffne man Tür und Tor für Menschenhandel.
    In 11 Kantonen würden sich über 60 Prozent der Gastfamilien befinden. Es gebe von der SFH ein 24/7-Hotline für die Gastfamilien: +41 58 105 0555.
    11:57
    Bereits über 13'000 Ukraine-Flüchtlinge in der Schweiz
    Bis am Donnerstag sind in den Bundesasylzentren 13'601 Flüchtlinge aus der Ukraine registriert worden. Gegenüber dem Vortag entspricht dies einer Zunahme um 851 Menschen, wie das Staatssekretariat für Migration (SEM) mitteilte.

    Den Schutzstatus S erhielten 7622 Kriegsflüchtlinge, 1427 mehr als am Vortag.
    Fluechtlinge aus der Ukraine kommen im Bundesasylzentrum in Chiasso an, am Donnerstag, 17. Maerz 2022. Inzwischen sind wegen dem Krieg ueber 9000 Menschen aus der Ukraine in die Schweiz gefluechtet. (KEYSTONE/Ti-Press/Pablo Gianinazzi)
    Bild: keystone
    11:50
    Gaby Szöllösy, Generalsekretärin, Konferenz der kantonalen Sozialdirektorinnen und Sozialdirektoren (SODK):

    Gut 7500 neue Plätze seien geschaffen worden, in den Kantonen. Davon seien 5500 Betten noch frei. Allerdings sei dies nur eine Momentaufnahme. Angebote der Flüchtlingshilfe seien hier nicht berücksichtigt.

    Dies bedeutet: Die Kantone und Gemeinden könnten zurzeit alle geflüchteten Menschen unterbringen, das Personal sei aber knapp (Prüfung und Unterhaltung von Liegenschaften, Begleitung von Gastfamilien etc.).

    Finanzierung: Der Bund zahle den Kantonen monatlich eine Pauschale für die Aufnahme von Flüchtlingen (Krankenkassen, Unterbringung und Betreuung). Die SODK habe nun eine Empfehlung abgegeben, dass die Kantone die Umkosten von Gastfamilien bezahlten sollten (für Strom, Wasser, etc.)
    11:42
    Informationen vom Staatssekretariat für Migration
    David Keller, Leiter Krisenstab Asyl, Staatssekretariat für Migration (SEM):

    Das SEM würde hauptsächlich den Schutzstatus S ausstellen sowie Personen ohne private Unterkunft in die Kantone verteilen. Der Personalbedarf in den Bundesasylzentren sei noch nicht gedeckt, um eine «robuste Aufstellung» zu garantieren.

    Die Verarbeitung der Online-Anmeldungen sei angelaufen.

    Zum Thema Menschenhandel: Es hätte bereits vereinzelte Meldungen gegeben. Diesen würde das Fedpol sowie die Kantonspolizeien nachgehen.
    11:36
    Über das gesperrte russische Vermögen
    Erwin Bollinger, Botschafter, Leiter des Leistungsbereichs Bilaterale Wirtschaftsbeziehungen, Staatssekretariat für Wirtschaft SECO:

    Mittlerweile seien in der Schweiz russische Vermögenswerte in der Höhe von 5 750 000 000 (fünf Milliarden und siebenhundertfünfzig Millionen) Schweizerfranken gesperrt worden. Das Eigentum werde aber nicht konfisziert.
    11:32
    Die Pressekonferenz beginnt
    10:55
    Bund informiert um 11.30 Uhr
    Der Point de Presse der Experten des Bundes beginnt um 11.30 Uhr. Folgende Fachleute nehmen teil:
    - Manuel Bessler, Stellvertretender Direktor, Delegierter des Bundesrates für humanitäre Hilfe, Direktion für Entwicklung und Zusammenarbeit DEZA

    - David Keller, Leiter Krisenstab Asyl, Staatssekretariat für Migration SEM

    - Erwin Bollinger, Botschafter, Leiter des Leistungsbereichs Bilaterale Wirtschaftsbeziehungen, Staatssekretariat für Wirtschaft SECO

    - Gaby Szöllösy, Generalsekretärin, Konferenz der kantonalen Sozialdirektorinnen und Sozialdirektoren SODK

    - Miriam Behrens, Direktorin, Schweizerische Flüchtlingshilfe SFH
    11:26
    London sanktioniert Stieftochter von Lawrow und russische Banken
    epa06600236 (FILE) Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets with Yemeni Foreign Minister Abdulmalik al-Mekhlafi (not pictured) in Moscow, Russia, 22 January 2018 (reissued 13 March 2018). According to latest reports, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on 13 March said that Russian was not involved in the attack on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury on 04 March 2018. EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV
    Bild: MAXIM SHIPENKOV/EPA/KEYSTONE
    Einen Monat nach der russischen Invasion in die Ukraine hat Grossbritannien weitere Sanktionen gegen einflussreiche Russen und russische Banken auf den Weg gebracht.

    Dazu gehört auch Berichten zufolge die in London lebende Stieftochter des russischen Aussenministers Sergej Lawrow, Polina Kowaljowa, wie die britische Aussenministerin Liz Truss am Donnerstag mitteilte. Auch die von mehreren Oligarchen gegründete Alfa-Bank sowie die private Söldner-Gruppe Wagner und weitere Geldhäuser stehen nun auf der britischen Sanktionsliste. Der Chef der grossen russischen Sberbank, Herman Gref, ist ebenfalls darunter.

    «Die Vermögen aller heute Sanktionierten in Grossbritannien werden eingefroren, was bedeutet, dass kein britischer Bürger oder Unternehmen Handel mit ihnen treiben kann», sagte Truss einer Mitteilung zufolge. Ausserdem würden Reisesperren verhängt. «Diese Oligarchen, Unternehmen und bezahlten Verbrecher sind an der Tötung unschuldiger Zivilisten beteiligt, und es ist richtig, dass sie dafür bezahlen.»

    Johnson sagte bei seinem Besuch zum Nato-Gipfel in Brüssel ausserdem, man müsse schauen, was man tun könne, um «Putin davon abzuhalten, seine Gold-Reserven zu nutzen».

    Mit der neuen Sanktionsrunde hat Grossbritannien nach eigenen Angaben seit Ausbruch des Ukraine-Krieges mehr als 1000 russische Personen oder Unternehmen mit Sanktionen belegt. Es gibt allerdings Kritik, dass die britische Regierung zu lasch und langsam gegen Oligarchen durchgreift, die insbesondere in London bislang viele Freiheiten geniessen konnten. (sda/dpa)
    10:36
    Seit Kriegsbeginn mehr als 15 300 Kinder geboren
    Nannies take care of newborn babies in a basement converted into a nursery in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 19, 2022. Nineteen surrogated babies were born to surrogate mothers, with their biological parents still outside the country due to the war against Russia. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
    Bild: keystone
    Seit dem Beginn des russischen Einmarsches vor genau vier Wochen sind in der Ukraine mehr als 15 300 Kinder geboren worden. Dabei seien die russisch besetzten Gebiete nicht berücksichtigt, teilte das Justizministerium in Kiew am Donnerstag bei Facebook mit.

    Gleichzeitig seien in den von der Regierung kontrollierten Gebieten mindestens 15 443 Ehen geschlossen worden. «Wir glauben, dass wahre Liebe nicht durch Explosionen erstickt, in Bränden verbrannt, durch schwere Artillerie dem Erdboden gleichgemacht oder durch Krieg zerstört werden kann», betonte die Behörde und zeigte Fotos von Eheschliessungen.

    Am 24. Februar hatte der russische Präsident Wladimir Putin den Angriff auf die Ukraine befohlen. UN-Angaben nach wurden seitdem knapp 1000 Zivilisten getötet. Kiew geht von weitaus höheren Opferzahlen aus. (sda/dpa)
    10:27
    Von der Leyen und Biden planen bilaterales Treffen in Brüssel
    U.S. President Joe Biden, left, French President Emmanuel Macron, center, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speak prior to a group photo during an extraordinary NATO summit at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, March 24, 2022. As the war in Ukraine grinds into a second month, President Joe Biden and Western allies are gathering to chart a path to ramp up pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin while tending to the economic and security fallout that's spreading across Europe and the world. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
    Bild: keystone
    US-Präsident Joe Biden will sich an diesem Freitag in Brüssel mit EU-Kommissionspräsidentin Ursula von der Leyen austauschen. Ein bilaterales Treffen sei geplant, teilte das Weisse Haus am Donnerstag mit.

    Mögliches Thema könnte die Frage sein, wie die USA Europa besser beim Thema Energie unterstützen können. Die US-Regierung hatte vor Bidens Europareise angekündigt, den europäischen Verbündeten bei der Abkehr von russischer Energie helfen zu wollen.

    Auch von der Leyen hatte zuvor erklärt, dass sie sich beim Europa-Besuch von Biden eine Vereinbarung über zusätzliche Lieferungen von Flüssiggas (LNG) erhoffe. Sie wollte mit Biden erörtern, wie Lieferungen der USA an die EU Vorrang bekommen könnten. «Wir streben eine Zusage über zusätzliche Lieferungen für die nächsten beiden Winter an», sagte sie. Die EU versucht derzeit, unabhängig von russischen Gaslieferungen zu werden. (sda/dpa)
    10:09
    Johnson: Putin hat die rote Linie zur Barbarei bereits überschritten
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson adresses the media as he arrives to attend a special meeting of NATO leaders in Brussels, Belgium, Thursday March 24, 2022. Western leaders are arriving in Brussels for Thursday's summits taking place at NATO and EU headquarters where they will seek to highlight their sense of unity in the face of the Russian invasion in Ukraine. (Henry Nicholls/Pool Photo via AP)
    Bild: keystone
    Russlands Präsident Wladimir Putin hat mit dem Krieg gegen die Ukraine nach den Worten des britischen Premiers Boris Johnson einen Tabubruch begangen.

    «Wladimir Putin hat die rote Linie zur Barbarei bereits überschritten», antwortete Johnson am Donnerstag am Rande eines Nato-Sondergipfels auf die Frage, ob der Einsatz von Chemiewaffen eine rote Linie sei.

    Die Nato müsse jetzt prüfen, was noch getan werden könne, um die Ukraine zu unterstützen und die wirtschaftlichen Sanktionen gegen Russland zu verschärfen. «Je härter unsere Sanktionen, je härter unser wirtschaftlicher Schraubstock um das Putin-Regime, desto mehr können wir den Ukrainern helfen, desto schneller könnte die Sache vorbei sein, denke ich.» (sda/dpa)
    9:43
    Ukrainische Marine: Russisches Schiff am Hafen von Berdjansk zerstört
    Smoke rises after shelling near a seaport in Berdyansk, Ukraine, Thursday, March 24, 2022. Ukraine's navy reported Thursday that it had sunk the Russian ship Orsk in the Sea of Asov near the port city of Berdyansk. It released photos and video of fire and thick smoke coming from the port area. Russia did not immediately comment on the claim. (AP Photo)
    Bild: keystone
    Am Hafen der südukrainischen Stadt Berdjansk ist es am Donnerstagmorgen zu heftigen Explosionen gekommen. Die ukrainische Zeitung «Ukrajinska Prawda» veröffentlichte auf ihrem Online-Portal Bilder, auf denen meterhohe Flammen und eine riesige Rauchsäule zu sehen sind. Laut ukrainischer Marine soll ein russisches Landungsschiff zerstört worden sein.

    Das Schiff soll zur Schwarzmeerflotte gehört haben. Vorher hatte die «Orsk» laut Marine Schützenpanzerwagen und Ausrüstung nach Berdjansk gebracht. Von russischer Seite gab es zunächst keine Angaben, unabhängig überprüfen liessen sich die Berichte nicht.

    Die russische Flotte hat im Schwarzmeergebiet Medienberichten zufolge insgesamt sechs derartige Landungsschiffe im Einsatz. Berdjansk ist bereits seit mehr als drei Wochen von russischen Truppen besetzt.

    In sozialen Medien war zudem die Rede davon, dass ein Munitionsdepot und ein Treibstofftank in dem Hafen am Asowschen Meer zerstört worden seien. Über Opfer wurde zunächst nichts bekannt. (sda/dpa)
    9:17
    Moskau: Russische Truppen nehmen ukrainische Stadt Isjum ein
    Einen Monat nach Kriegsbeginn haben russische Truppen nach eigener Darstellung die «vollständige Kontrolle» über die ukrainische Stadt Isjum erlangt. Das sei am Donnerstagmorgen erfolgt, sagte der Sprecher des russischen Verteidigungsministeriums, Igor Konaschenkow, in Moskau.

    Von ukrainischer Seite lag zunächst keine Bestätigung vor. Die Stadt im Osten der Ukraine war seit Tagen belagert. Sie zählte vor dem Krieg rund 48'000 Einwohner.

    Nach Angaben des Verteidigungsministeriums in Moskau wurden in der Nacht zum Donnerstag mehr als 60 ukrainische Militäreinrichtungen bei Angriffen getroffen. Dabei seien 13 Raketenabwehrsysteme zerstört worden, darunter neun vom Typ S-300. Seit Beginn des Kriegs vor einem Monat wurden demnach insgesamt 202 ukrainische Raketenabwehrsysteme, 257 Drohnen sowie mehr als 1500 Panzer und andere gepanzerte Kampffahrzeuge zerstört. Das liess sich nicht von unabhängiger Seite überprüfen. (sda/dpa)

    9:11
    Stoltenberg: Russische Chemiewaffen könnten Nato-Gebiet kontaminieren
    Nato-Generalsekretär Jens Stoltenberg hat Russland zum Auftakt des Sondergipfels in Brüssel eindringlich vor dem Einsatz von Chemiewaffen in der Ukraine gewarnt. Die chemischen Kampfstoffe könnten sich dann auch auf Nato-Territorium ausbreiten, sagte der Norweger.

    Es gebe immer das Risiko der Kontamination, der Ausbreitung über grössere Gebiete. Wie die Nato auf einen solchen Fall reagieren würde, sagte Stoltenberg nicht. Zugleich machte er deutlich, dass Russland eine entschiedene Reaktion fürchten müsste. «Die Nato ist immer bereit (...), auf jegliche Art von Angriff zu reagieren», sagte er. Jeder Einsatz chemischer Waffen würde die Art des Konflikts grundlegend verändern. Er wäre eine «eklatante Verletzung des Völkerrechts» und würde «weitreichende und schwerwiegende Folgen» haben, sagte er.

    Die US-Regierung lässt einem Zeitungsbericht zufolge von Sicherheitsexperten Szenarien prüfen, wie die Nato auf einen möglichen Einsatz von atomaren, biologischen und chemischen Waffen Russlands im Krieg gegen die Ukraine reagieren sollte.

    Das sogenannte Tiger-Team überdenke zudem Reaktionen für den Fall, dass Russland in das Nato-Gebiet vordringe, um Konvois anzugreifen, die Waffen und Hilfsgüter in die Ukraine bringen, berichtete die «New York Times» am Mittwoch (Ortszeit) unter Berufung auf mehrere Beamte.

    Hintergrund für diese Überlegungen sei die Annahme, dass der russische Präsident Wladimir Putin frustriert sei über den mangelnden Fortschritt seines Militärs in der Ukraine oder dass er den Westen vor einem Eingreifen warnen wolle, hiess es weiter. Bei einem Einsatz von Chemiebomben etwa könnten Giftwolken auch auf Nato-Gebiet gelangen. Das werfe die Frage auf, ob dies als Angriff auf das westliche Verteidigungsbündnis gewertet werden müsste.

    Diese Szenarien werden dem Bericht zufolge voraussichtlich an diesem Donnerstag im Mittelpunkt einer ausserordentlichen Sitzung der 30 Nato-Staaten stehen, die sich in Brüssel zum ersten Mal seit dem Einmarsch Russlands in die Ukraine am 24. Februar hinter verschlossenen Türen treffen. Handys und Berater seien dabei nicht zugelassen, schreibt die Zeitung weiter. US-Präsident Joe Biden ist für dieses Treffen und weitere im Rahmen der G7-Staaten und der EU aus den USA angereist.

    Auch einen Angriff Russlands auf Nicht-Nato-Länder wie Georgien und Moldau sowie die damit zu erwartenden Flüchtlingsbewegungen Richtung Europa diskutiert das Team der Zeitung zufolge in seinen dreimal wöchentlich stattfindenden, geheimen Sitzungen. (sda/dpa)
    8:56
    Anonymous will Tausende geheime Dateien der russischen Zentralbank veröffentlichen
    Das Hacker-Kollektiv «Anonymous» hat letzte Nacht bekannt gegeben, dass sie die russische Zentralbank gehackt hätten. In einem Tweet kündigten sie an, mehr als 35'000 geheime Dateien innerhalb von 48 Stunden zu veröffentlichen:

    8:45
    Sieben humanitäre Korridore für Donnerstag vereinbart
    Sieben humanitäre Korridore zur Evakuierung von Zivilisten aus ukrainischen Städten wurden für Donnerstag vereinbart, so die stellvertretende Premierministerin der Ukraine, Iryna Wereschtschuk.

    Wie die Nachrichtenagentur Reuters berichtet, stellte sie jedoch klar, dass keine sichere Passage aus Mariupol vereinbart worden sei. Sie sagte, Zivilisten, die die belagerte Stadt verlassen wollten, würden im nahegelegenen Berdjansk Transportmöglichkeiten finden.
    8:39
    Stoltenberg sieht Russland nicht als Gefahr für Nato
    epa09844153 NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a press conference previewing an extraordinary NATO Summit at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 23 March 2022. NATO summit will be held at the NATO Headquarters on 24 march 2022. EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ
    Bild: keystone
    Bild: Nato-Generalsekretär Jens Stoltenberg

    Russland stellt nach Ansicht von Nato-Generalsekretär Jens Stoltenberg derzeit keine akute Gefahr für Alliierte dar. «Wir sind das stärkste Bündnis der Welt», sagte der Norweger am Donnerstag am Rande eines Nato-Sondergipfels zum Ukraine-Krieg. «Solange wir zusammenstehen, sind wir sicher.»

    Zugleich machte Stoltenberg erneut deutlich, dass die Nato trotz ihrer militärischen Überlegenheit ein militärisches Eingreifen in den Ukraine-Krieg ausschliesst. «Das tun wir, weil wir die Verantwortung dafür tragen, dass dieser Konflikt nicht über die Ukraine hinaus eskaliert», erklärte er. Dies würde «noch mehr Leid, noch mehr Tote, noch mehr Zerstörung verursachen».

    Selbst das Durchsetzen der von der Ukraine immer wieder geforderten Flugverbotszone über der Ukraine ist demnach zu gefährlich. «Um eine Flugverbotszone zu verhängen, müssen wir die russischen Luftabwehrsysteme in Russland, in Belarus und in der Ukraine massiv angreifen und auch bereit sein, russische Flugzeuge abzuschiessen», sagte er. «Und dann wird die Gefahr eines umfassenden Krieges zwischen der Nato und Russland sehr gross sein, und das wird zu mehr Tod und mehr Zerstörung führen.»

    Bei dem Treffen der Staats- und Regierungschef an diesem Donnerstag in Brüssel wird es nach Angaben von Stoltenberg um die Unterstützung der Ukraine gehen, zum Beispiel durch Waffenlieferungen. Zudem soll darüber geredet werden, wie die Nato ihre Abschreckung gegen Russland langfristig noch verbessern kann. Kurzfristig werden derzeit zum Beispiel in der Slowakei, Ungarn, Rumänien und Bulgarien neue multinationale Gefechtsverbände aufgebaut. Bislang hatte die Nato nur in den baltischen Staaten Estland, Lettland und Litauen sowie in Polen dauerhaft sogenannte Battlegroups stationiert. (sda/dpa)
    8:33
    Russisches Landungsschiff wohl zerstört
    Am Hafen der südukrainischen Stadt Berdjansk ist es am Donnerstagmorgen zu heftigen Explosionen gekommen. Die ukrainische Zeitung «Ukrajinska Prawda» veröffentlichte auf ihrem Online-Portal Bilder, auf denen meterhohe Flammen und eine riesige Rauchsäule zu sehen sind. Laut ukrainischer Marine soll ein russisches Landungsschiff zerstört worden sein, wie die Agentur Unian meldete. Es soll zur Schwarzmeerflotte gehört haben. Von russischer Seite gab es zunächst keine Angaben, unabhängig überprüfen liessen sich die Berichte nicht.



    In sozialen Medien war zudem die Rede davon, dass ein Munitionsdepot und ein Treibstofftank in dem von russischen Kräften besetzten Hafen am Asowschen Meer zerstört worden seien. Über Opfer wurde zunächst nichts bekannt. (sda/dpa)
    7:54
    Ukrainische Polizei meldet mehr als 290 Tote in Charkiw seit Kriegsbeginn
    Seit dem Einmarsch russischer Truppen in die Ukraine vor einem Monat sind bei Kämpfen um die Stadt Charkiw im Nordosten des Landes nach Angaben der lokalen Polizei 294 Zivilisten getötet worden. Darunter seien 15 Kinder, teilten die Beamten der zweitgrössten Stadt des Landes am Donnerstag im Nachrichtenkanal Telegram mit. Die Menschen verliessen kaum ihre Bunker, wo sie Schutz vor den Angriffen suchten. Wohngebäude, Schulen, Krankenhäuser, Versorgungsunternehmen und Betriebe stünden in Flammen. Vor dem Krieg lebten 1,5 Millionen Menschen in Charkiw. Die von russischen Truppen belagerte Stadt werde immer wieder Ziel von Luftangriffen, teilte die ukrainische Armee mit. (sda/dpa)
    7:00
    Russland erhöht laut ukrainischem Militär die Zahl der Luftangriffe
    This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows burning buildings at Livoberezhnyi district in Mariupol, Ukraine Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)
    Bild: keystone
    Russland hat nach Angaben des ukrainischen Militärs seine Luftangriffe verstärkt. Binnen 24 Stunden habe man mehr als 250 Einsätze registriert, heisst es im Morgenbericht des ukrainischen Generalstabs am Donnerstag. Am Vortag seien es 60 weniger gewesen. Die Hauptziele seien weiterhin Einrichtungen der militärischen und zivilen Infrastruktur in den Gebieten Kiew, Tschernihiw und Charkiw. Moskau gibt dagegen an, nur militärische Ziele anzugreifen.

    Am Mittwoch seien zudem elf «feindliche Luftziele» getroffen worden, darunter Flugzeuge, ein Hubschrauber und Marschflugkörper. Genauere Information darüber hole man noch ein, hiess es weiter.

    In den von russischen Truppen besetzten Gebieten «terrorisiere» Russland die lokalen Bewohner, die gegen die Besetzung demonstrierten, hiess es weiter. Man setze Einheiten der russischen Nationalgarde ein, um derartige Proteste zu unterbinden. Die Angaben können nicht unabhängig geprüft werden. (sda/dpa)
    6:53
    Russland verlängert Sperrung von Flughäfen nahe der Ukraine
    Russland beschränkt weiterhin seinen zivilen Flugverkehr an der Grenze zum Kriegsgebiet Ukraine. Die seit dem 24. Februar geltende Sperrung von elf Flughäfen der Region wurde bis zum 1. April verlängert. Das teilte die Aufsichtsbehörde Rosawiazija der Agentur Interfax zufolge am Donnerstag in Moskau mit. An der Schwarzmeerküste sei weiter nur der Flughafen Sotschi in Betrieb. Gesperrt sind unter anderem Simferopol auf der Krim und der internationale Flughafen von Rostow am Don. Onlinetracker von Flugbewegungen zeigen seit Kriegsausbruch, dass der Luftraum im russischen Südwesten umflogen wird. Russland hatte vor genau einem Monat am 24. Februar die benachbarte Ukraine überfallen. (sda/dpa)
    4:32
    London: Ukraine erhöht Druck auf russische Truppen bei Kiew
    Nach Einschätzung britischer Geheimdienste erhöht die Ukraine den Druck auf die russischen Streitkräfte nordöstlich von Kiew. Diese stünden dort bereits vor erheblichen Problemen in der Versorgung und in ihrer Kampfmoral, heisst es in einem Update des britischen Verteidigungsministeriums unter Berufung auf Geheimdienstinformationen, das am Mittwochabend veröffentlicht wurde.
    Ukrainische Streitkräfte führten zudem erfolgreiche Gegenangriffe gegen russische Stellungen in Orten am Rande der Hauptstadt durch und hätten möglicherweise Makariw und Moschun zurückerobert. Es bestehe «eine realistische Möglichkeit, dass die ukrainischen Streitkräfte nun in der Lage sind, russische Einheiten in Butscha und Irpin einzukreisen», hiess es weiter.

    Schon vor Beginn des Krieges begann London damit, in ungewöhnlich offener Art und Weise Geheimdienstinformationen mit der Öffentlichkeit zu teilen. Seit mehreren Wochen veröffentlicht die Regierung nun tägliche Einschätzungen zum Verlauf des russischen Angriffskrieges. (sda/dpa)
    3:35
    IAEA: Vier Brände bei Tschernobyl gelöscht
    In dem Sperrgebiet um das ehemalige Atomkraftwerk Tschernobyl sind mehrere Brände erfolgreich bekämpft worden. Die ukrainische Atomaufsichtsbehörde habe die Internationale Atomenergiebehörde (IAEA) darüber informiert, dass die Feuerwehr der Stadt Tschernobyl vier Brände gelöscht habe, teilte Generaldirektor Rafael Grossi am Mittwochabend mit. Es gebe aber weitere Brände.

    Am Dienstag hatte das ukrainische Parlament mitgeteilt, dass sieben Brände auf dem Gebiet ausgebrochen seien und eine Fläche von mehr als zwei Quadratkilometern in Flammen stehe. Russische Truppen hatten das Gelände um das AKW vor rund einem Monat unter ihre Kontrolle gebracht. Dort kam es 1986 zum schwersten Atomunglück in der Geschichte der zivilen Nutzung der Kernkraft.

    In der Sperrzone würden derzeit laut ukrainischer Aufsichtsbehörde keine Strahlungsmessungen durchgeführt, hiess es von der IAEA weiter. In Kiew und an zwei Orten westlich von Tschernobyl sei ein leichter Anstieg der Cäsiumkonzentration in der Luft festgestellt worden. Die ukrainische Aufsichtsbehörde habe der IAEA mitgeteilt, dass dies keine erheblichen radiologischen Bedenken aufwerfe.

    Kiew hatte erklärt, die Feuer seien «wahrscheinlich» durch die bewaffnete Aggression der Russischen Föderation verursacht worden. Das liess sich nicht überprüfen. Allerdings kam es dort in der Vergangenheit immer wieder zu Wald- und Flächenbränden.

    Rund um die Atomruine hatte es etwa im Frühjahr 2020 bereits grössere Brände gegeben. Damals versicherten die Behörden mehrmals, dass die Radioaktivität in den angrenzenden besiedelten Regionen unter den Grenzwerten liege und keine Gefahr für die Bevölkerung bestehe.

    Grossi sagte zudem, er sei nach wie vor sehr besorgt über die Situation in der Ukraine. Er betonte die dringende Notwendigkeit einer Vereinbarung, der es der IAEA ermögliche, technische Hilfe für den sicheren Betrieb der ukrainischen Atomanlagen zu leisten, darunter die Präsenz von IAEA-Experten vor Ort. (sda/dpa)
    3:34
    Renault stellt Produktion in Werk in Moskau ein
    Der französische Autobauer Renault hat vor dem Hintergrund des Ukraine-Kriegs die Produktion in seinem Moskauer Werk eingestellt. Ausserdem prüfe das Unternehmen mögliche Optionen bezüglich seiner Beteiligung an der russischen Tochtergesellschaft Avtovaz.

    Russland ist nach Europa der zweitgrösste Markt der Renault-Gruppe weltweit. Der ukrainische Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj hatte Renault und andere französische Unternehmen zuvor zum Rückzug aus Russland aufgefordert.
    epa09613274 A Renault group employee works on the reconditionning of second hand vehicles at the ReFactory plant in Flins, west of Paris, France, 30 November 2021. The Flins plant, which was one of the most important for the construction of new Renault cars, reconditions used cars and prepares a complete recycling chain for thermal and electric vehicles. EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
    Bild: keystone
    Die Ankündigung stelle allerdings noch keine endgültige Entscheidung für einen Ausstieg aus Russland dar, wo der Konzern vergangenes Jahr noch fast eine halbe Million Fahrzeuge verkauft hatte, erklärte der Konzern am Mittwochabend.

    Der ukrainische Aussenminister Dmytro Kuleba lobte den Autohersteller dennoch auf Twitter für seine «verantwortungsvolle Geste vor dem Hintergrund der barbarischen Aggression Russlands gegen die Ukraine».

    Vor Renault hatten bereits Dutzende anderer internationaler Konzerne ihren Rückzug oder die vorübergehende Einstellung ihrer Aktivitäten in Russland angekündigt. Geschäfte mit Russland werden unter anderem durch die harten westlichen Wirtschaftssanktionen erschwert. (sda/afp)
    3:33
    Australien strikt gegen Teilnahme Putins am G20-Gipfel auf Bali
    Australien ist strikt gegen eine Teilnahme des russischen Präsidenten Wladimir Putin am G20-Gipfel auf der indonesischen Insel Bali Ende Oktober. «Die Idee, mit Wladimir Putin – den die Vereinigten Staaten bereits wegen Kriegsverbrechen in der Ukraine anprangern – an einem Tisch zu sitzen, geht für mich einen Schritt zu weit», sagte Premierminister Scott Morrison am Donnerstag in Melbourne. Seine Bedenken habe er auch schon der indonesischen Regierung mitgeteilt. Der südostasiatische Inselstaat hat derzeit den G20-Vorsitz.

    Die russische Botschafterin in Jakarta, Ljudmila Worobjowa, hatte am Mittwoch erklärt, Putin plane, an dem Treffen teilzunehmen. «Es hängt von der Lage ab. Er (Putin) hat aber die Absicht, zum G20-Treffen zu kommen», sagte sie. Aus dem Kreml in Moskau hiess es wenig später, es sei noch zu früh, darüber zu sprechen. «Natürlich hat sich die Lage im Weltgeschehen dramatisch und einschneidend verändert. Deshalb muss das alles natürlich neu ausgearbeitet werden», sagte Kremlsprecher Dmitri Peskow. In einzelnen westlichen Staaten gibt es Überlegungen, das Land nach dem Angriff auf die Ukraine von der Gruppe der 20 wichtigsten Industrie- und Schwellenländer auszuschliessen.
    epa09837292 Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to the media during a press conference at Kirribilli House in Sydney, Australia, 20 March 2022. EPA/PAUL BRAVEN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
    Bild: keystone
    Morrison betonte weiter, es müsse sichergestellt werden, dass der Gipfel für Indonesien erfolgreich sei und die Herausforderungen der Region im Indopazifik im Mittelpunkt stünden. «Aber dafür müssen wir Leute im Raum haben, die nicht in andere Länder einmarschieren.» Einen möglichen Boykott Australiens im Fall einer Teilnahme Putins schien Morrison aber Medien zufolge auszuschliessen. (sda/dpa)
    2:41
    Kiew: Beschuss in zahlreichen Städten und Gebieten
    Russische Truppen greifen nach Angaben des ukrainischen Militärs weiter zahlreiche Städte und Gebiete in dem Land an – sind allerdings bei der Hauptstadt Kiew am Vorrücken gehindert worden. Beim Kiewer Vorort Browary seien russische Truppen gestoppt worden, heisst es in dem in der Nacht zu Donnerstag auf Facebook veröffentlichten Bericht des ukrainischen Generalstabs. Es sei ihnen nicht gelungen, die ukrainischen Verteidigungsstellungen zu durchbrechen, um den nordwestlichen Stadtrand der Hauptstadt Kiew zu erreichen.

    In dem Gebiet rund um die belagerte Stadt Isjum versuchten russische Einheiten, Abwehrstellungen der ukrainischen Streitkräfte in den südlich von Isjum gelegenen Dörfern Donezke, Topolske und Kamjanka zu durchbrechen, hiess es weiter. Die Gefechte dort dauerten an.

    Im Gebiet Donezk sei die überwiegende Mehrheit der ukrainischen Einheiten unter Beschuss. Russische Truppen wollten in dem Gebiet vor allem die Orte Werchnoterezke, Marjinka und die Grossstadt Mariupol einnehmen. Sie versuchten auch ohne Kampf die Positionen ukrainischer Truppen zu passieren und sich vorwärts zu bewegen.

    In dem Gebiet Luhansk konzentrierten sich die Anstrengungen auf die Städte Rubischne mit 60'000, Sjewjerodonezk mit 100'000 und Popasna mit 20'000 Einwohnern, heisst es in dem Bericht weiter. Bei Popasna versuchten sie mit Artillerie-Unterstützung weiter in die Stadt vorzudringen, was aber nicht gelinge.

    Auch im Norden des Landes dauerten die Kampfhandlungen an. Russische Einheiten hätten am Mittwoch die Orte Kalinowka, Horinka, Romanowka oder die nordöstlichen Randgebiete der Hauptstadt Kiew mit Artillerie beschossen. Russische Truppen verminten in dem Gebiet auch Bereiche. Die Angaben können nicht unabhängig geprüft werden. (sda/dpa)
    1:15
    Schnelle Lösung für Umtausch der ukrainischen Währung gefordert
    Politiker mehrerer Parteien haben eine schnelle Lösung für den Umgang mit der ukrainischen Währung gefordert. Viele Geflüchtete hätten Schwierigkeiten, die Landeswährung Hrywnja umzutauschen,

    «Wir müssen sicherstellen, dass das Geld getauscht werden kann», sagte die Menschenrechtsbeauftragte der deutschen Bundesregierung, Luise Amtsberg, dem Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland. Zurzeit sei das nur bei kleineren Beträgen möglich, bei grösseren Summen sei das wegen des Wertverlusts der Währung schwierig.

    «Das Problem muss europäisch gelöst werden. Denn nicht nur wir haben es. Polen zum Beispiel hat es noch viel mehr», sagte Amtsberg weiter. Gespräche darüber würden aber bereits geführt, erklärte die Grünen-Politikerin. Eine Sprecherin der Bundesbank bestätigte, dass bereits Gespräche zwischen den europäischen Regierungen liefen. (sda/dpa)
    0:40
    Selenskyj ruft Bürger weltweit zu Demos auf
    Der ukrainische Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj hat anlässlich des Kriegsbeginns vor einem Monat Menschen auf der ganzen Welt aufgerufen, am Donnerstag öffentlich zu protestieren. «Kommen Sie aus Ihren Büros, Ihren Wohnungen, Ihren Schulen und Universitäten», sagte Selenskyj in einer auf Telegram veröffentlichten Videoansprache in der Nacht zu Donnerstag. «Kommen Sie im Namen des Friedens, kommen Sie mit ukrainischen Symbolen, um die Ukraine, die Freiheit und das Leben zu unterstützen.»

    Der am 24. Februar begonnene Krieg sei nicht nur ein Krieg gegen die Ukraine, sondern Russland versuche, die Freiheit aller Menschen in Europa und der Welt zunichte zu machen, sagte Selenskyj. Moskau versuche zu zeigen, «dass nur grobe und grausame Gewalt zählt». Deshalb sollten ab Donnerstag die Kriegsgegner in die Innenstädte gehen und sich sichtbar und hörbar machen.

    Selenskyj richtete sich zudem ein weiteres Mal auf Russisch an die Bürger Russlands. Er sei überzeugt, dass es dort viele Menschen gebe, denen schon «schlecht sei» von den «Lügen der Propagandisten». Der russische Staat sammle Geld von den eigenen Bürgern, um damit Lügen zu bezahlen, um die Bürger von der Welt zu isolieren, sie leichter kontrollierbar zu machen und sie leichter in den Krieg schicken zu können. Die Ukraine habe nie die Sicherheit der Russischen Föderation bedroht und Kiew tue alles, um den Krieg zu beenden. (sda/dpa)
    0:05
    WHO Europa: 64 bestätigte Angriffe auf Gesundheitswesen in Ukraine
    Das Gesundheitswesen in der Ukraine ist laut der Weltgesundheitsorganisation WHO seit dem russischen Einmarsch 64 bestätigten Angriffen ausgesetzt gewesen. Das bedeute zwei bis drei Angriffe pro Tag, teilte die WHO Europa am Donnerstag mit. Insgesamt seien bei diesen Attacken 15 Menschen getötet und 37 verletzt worden.

    «Angriffe auf das Gesundheitswesen sind eine Verletzung des humanitären Völkerrechts, aber eine verstörend geläufige Kriegstaktik – sie zerstören entscheidende Infrastruktur, aber schlimmer noch, sie zerstören Hoffnung», erklärte Jarno Habicht, der WHO-Vertreter in der Ukraine. Ohnehin schon gefährdeten Menschen werde so die Versorgung entzogen, die oft den Unterschied zwischen Leben und Tod ausmache.

    Nach knapp einem Monat Ukraine-Krieg wies das in Kopenhagen ansässige Europa-Büro der WHO auf die verheerenden Folgen des Konflikts für das ukrainische Gesundheitssystem hin. Der Zugang zu Gesundheitsdiensten sei durch den Krieg stark eingeschränkt worden, der Bedarf an Behandlungen von Traumata und chronischen Erkrankungen gross. Zerstörte Gesundheitsinfrastruktur und unterbrochene medizinische Versorgungsketten stellten eine ernsthafte Bedrohung für Millionen Menschen dar. Es werde angenommen, dass etwa jede zweite Apotheke in der Ukraine geschlossen sei.

    Fast sieben Millionen Menschen sind nach WHO-Angaben innerhalb der Ukraine vertrieben worden. Die Zahl derjenigen, die in Nachbarländer geflüchtet seien, nähere sich schnell der Vier-Millionen-Marke. Viele Mitarbeiter des Gesundheitswesens seien selbst vertrieben worden oder nicht in der Lage zu arbeiten. (sda/dpa)
    0:51
    Grossbritannien will der Ukraine weitere Waffen liefern
    Grossbritannien will der Ukraine als Unterstützung gegen den russischen Angriffskrieg weitere Waffen liefern. Man werde 6000 weitere Raketen schicken, darunter Panzerabwehrwaffen und andere Geschosse, kündigte der britische Premierminister Boris Johnson am Mittwochabend vor dem Beginn des Nato-Gipfels am Donnerstag an.
    In this handout photo provided by UK Parliament, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons in London, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament via AP)
    Bild: keystone
    Zudem werde man weitere 25 Millionen Pfund (rund 30 Millionen Franken) bereitstellen, um das ukrainische Militär zu stärken. «Einen Monat nach Beginn dieser Krise steht die internationale Gemeinschaft vor einer Entscheidung», sagte Johnson einer Mitteilung zufolge. «Wir können die Flamme der Freiheit in der Ukraine am Leben erhalten oder riskieren, dass sie in ganz Europa und der Welt erstickt wird.» Das ukrainische Volk habe sich im Angesicht der Invasion als ausserordentlich mutig und zäh erwiesen. «Wladimir Putin ist bereits dabei, in der Ukraine zu scheitern», sagte der konservative Politiker über den russischen Präsidenten.

    Die britische Regierung investiert ausserdem 4,1 zusätzliche Millionen Pfund (rund 5 Millionen Euro) in den Auslandssender BBC World Service – nach eigenen Angaben, um Desinformation in Russland und in der Ukraine zu bekämpfen. Dies steht geplanten Umstrukturierungen des gebührenfinanzierten Systems gegenüber, die die britische Regierung für die nächsten Jahre angekündigt hat. (sda/dpa)
    23:27
    Rund 4500 Evakuierungen aus mehreren ukrainischen Städten
    In der Ukraine sind im Laufe des Tages mehr als 4500 Menschen aus belagerten und umkämpften Städten evakuiert worden. Das teilte der stellvertretende Leiter des ukrainischen Präsidialamtes, Kyrylo Tymoschenko, am Mittwochabend (Ortszeit) auf Telegram mit. Der Grossteil von ihnen, fast 3000 Menschen, habe aus der Hafenstadt Mariupol kommend mit privaten Transportmitteln die Grossstadt Saporischschja erreicht.

    Weitere Evakuierungen habe es zudem aus dem Ort Huljajpole, dem Gebiet Luhansk und drei Dörfern im Gebiet Kiew gegeben. Laut Vizeregierungschefin Iryna Wereschtschuk hätten sieben von neun geplanten Korridoren funktioniert. Bei zwei Fluchtwegen seien Autobusse von russischen Einheiten an Kontrollpunkten aufgehalten worden, sagte sie in einer Videobotschaft am Mittwochabend. Die Angaben konnten zunächst nicht unabhängig geprüft werden.

    Von russischer Seite hiess es, rund 8500 Bewohner Mariupols seien ohne Beteiligung der Kiewer Führung evakuiert worden. Das teilte der russische Generalmajor Michail Misinzew am Mittwochabend laut russischer Agentur Interfax mit. Russland und Ukraine geben sich regelmässig gegenseitig die Schuld, wenn humanitäre Korridore nicht funktionieren.

    Aus Russland hiess es zudem, rund 180 Bewohner zweier Dörfer in der Region Belgorod an der ukrainischen Grenze seien am Mittwochabend evakuiert worden. Dies berichtete die Agentur Interfax in der Nacht zu Donnerstag mit Berufung auf einen Bürgermeister. Am Mittwoch hatte es von russischer Seite geheissen, eine Granate sei aus der Ukraine eingeschlagen, woraufhin die Behörden den Katastrophenfall ausriefen. Aus der Ukraine gab es zunächst keine Bestätigung für den Vorfall. (sda/dpa)
    22:47
    Russische Journalistin in Kiew getötet
    In der ukrainischen Hauptstadt Kiew ist eine russische Journalistin ums Leben gekommen. Sie sei unter Raketenbeschuss geraten, als sie eine redaktionelle Aufgabe wahrnahm, teilte ihr Arbeitgeber, die Investigativplattform The Insider (theins.ru) am Mittwochabend mit. Sie habe Zerstörungen im Bezirk Podil in Kiew gefilmt, als dieser unter erneuten Raketenbeschuss gekommen sei. Mit der Journalistin sei ein weiterer Zivilist ums Leben gekommen, zwei Begleitpersonen seien verletzt worden.

    In der Mitteilung hiess es weiter, die Journalistin sei vor ihrer Stelle bei The Insider für den Anti-Korruptionsfonds des Kremlkritikers Alexej Nawalny tätig gewesen und in der Folge gezwungen gewesen, Russland zu verlassen. Sie sei daraufhin als Korrespondentin in die Ukraine gegangen und habe mehrere Berichte aus Lwiw (Lemberg) und Kiew erstellt. The Insider drückte der Familie und den Freunden der Journalistin tiefstes Beileid aus.

    Seit Beginn des russischen Angriffskriegs gegen die Ukraine gab es Berichte über mindestens sechs getötete Journalisten. (sda/dpa)

    22:37
    Russland scheitert mit Ukraine-Resolution im Sicherheitsrat
    Russland ist mit einer eigenen humanitären Resolution zum Ukraine-Konflikt im Sicherheitsrat wie erwartet gescheitert. Moskau bekam für seine Beschlussvorlage am Mittwoch nicht die benötigten neun Ja-Stimmen des 15-köpfigen UN-Gremiums. Nur China stimmte mit Russland im mächtigsten Rat der Vereinten Nationen für den Text, die übrigen 13 Länder enthielten sich. Da Russland der Aggressor in dem Konflikt ist, hatten vor allem westliche Staaten das Einbringen einer humanitären Resolution durch das Land als «zynisch» oder als «Beleidigung» bezeichnet. (sda/dpa)
    22:33
    EU-Ratschef Michel wirft Russland Kriegsverbrechen vor
    EU-Ratschef Charles Michel hat Russland vorgeworfen, in der Ukraine Kriegsverbrechen zu begehen. «Mit dem Fortschreiten des Kriegs beobachten wir, dass Russland zunehmend die Zivilbevölkerung angreift und Krankenhäuser, Schulen und Unterkünfte ins Visier nimmt», schrieb der Belgier am Mittwochabend in seinem Einladungsschreiben für den anstehenden EU-Gipfel in Brüssel. «Diese Kriegsverbrechen müssen sofort aufhören.»

    Zuvor hatte bereits die US-Regierung am Mittwoch russischen Truppen in der Ukraine erstmals offiziell Kriegsverbrechen vorgeworfen. Auch Michel hatte vergangene Woche bereits gesagt, dass in der Ukraine sicherlich Kriegsverbrechen begangen würden.

    Michel zufolge soll es bei dem Gipfel mit den EU-Staats- und Regierungschefs unter anderem um die weitere Hilfe für die Ukraine gehen. «Wir müssen der Ukraine weiterhin humanitäre, politische, finanzielle und materielle Unterstützung gewähren.» Auch solle geprüft werden, wie die Flüchtlinge und ihre Aufnahmeländer unterstützt werden könnten.

    Mit Blick auf die verhängten Sanktionen gegen Russland schrieb Michel, dass sichergestellt werden müsse, dass diese nicht umgangen würden. Man sei bereit, rasch weitere Sanktionen zu beschliessen. (sda/dpa)
    epa09844424 European Council President Charles Michel speaks during a mini plenary session of the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, 23 March 2021. The session will mainly focus on the Russia - Ukraine armed conflict with the participation of the Canadian Prime Minister. EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET
    Bild: keystone
    22:27
    Russland blockiert Google News
    Die russische Medienaufsichtsbehörde hat Google News blockiert. Über die Plattform seien in Russland Materialien veröffentlicht worden, die «irreführende Informationen von öffentlichem Interesse über den Verlauf der speziellen Militäroperation in der Ukraine» enthalten hätten, teilte Roskomnadsor am Mittwochabend in Moskau der Nachrichtenagentur Interfax zufolge mit. In Russland wird der Krieg gegen die Ukraine als «Militäroperation» bezeichnet. Es droht im schlimmsten Fall eine Haftstrafe für das Verbreiten angeblicher Falschnachrichten über die russische Armee. Zuletzt waren die Social-Media-Plattformen Facebook und Instagram in Russland als «extremistisch» verboten worden. (sda/dpa)
    Bild: sda
    22:26
    Pentagon: Weiterhin keine russische Lufthoheit in Ukraine-Krieg
    Die russischen Streitkräfte haben nach einer Einschätzung aus dem US-Verteidigungsministerium auch rund einen Monat nach Kriegsbeginn nicht die Lufthoheit in der Ukraine erobert. Der Luftraum sei weiterhin umkämpft, sagte ein hochrangiger Pentagon-Vertreter am Mittwoch in einem Telefonbriefing mit Journalisten. Die USA und ihre Verbündeten arbeiteten daran, den Ukrainern mehr Luftabwehrsysteme mit grosser Reichweite zu beschaffen. Die derzeit vorhandenen Systeme setzten die Ukrainer «sehr effektiv» ein. Das sei ein Grund dafür, «warum wir ein ziemlich risikoscheues Verhalten einiger russischer Piloten beobachten».

    Der Pentagon-Mitarbeiter sagte, ukrainischen Truppen sei es gelungen, die russischen Angreifer östlich und nordöstlich der Hauptstadt Kiew zurückzudrängen. In einigen umkämpften Gegenden gelinge den Ukrainern nicht nur die Verteidigung, sie gingen sogar in die Offensive gegen die russischen Truppen. «Im Fall von Kiew zwingen sie sie im Grunde in eine defensive Position.» Der Fokus der russischen Streitkräfte scheine derzeit auf dem Osten der Ukraine zu liegen.

    Weiter hiess es in dem Briefing, die von US-Präsident Joe Biden bewilligten Waffenlieferungen aus einem Militärhilfe-Paket für die Ukraine mit einem Umfang von 800 Millionen Dollar (730 Millionen Euro) würden sehr bald auf den Weg gebracht. Damit sollten der Ukraine nach Angaben Bidens aus der vergangenen Woche Tausende Panzerabwehrwaffen, rund 800 Luftabwehrraketen, 7000 Feuerwaffen wie Maschinenpistolen, zahlreiche Granatwerfer, 20 Millionen Schuss Munition und sogar Drohnen zur Verfügung gestellt werden. (sda/dpa)
    FILE - In this photo released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, a Russian MiG-31 fighter jet carrying a Kinzhal missile takes off from the Hemeimeem air base in Syria on June 25, 2021. The Russian military on Friday launched sweeping maneuvers in the Mediterranean Sea featuring warplanes capable of carrying hypersonic missiles, a show of force amid a surge in tensions following an incident with a British destroyer in the Black Sea. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File)
    Bild: keystone
    21:47
    Biden in Brüssel gelandet - Gipfelmarathon am Donnerstag
    US-Präsident Joe Biden ist am Mittwochabend in Brüssel angekommen. Dort stehen für ihn an diesem Donnerstag wegen des russischen Angriffskriegs in der Ukraine gleich drei Gipfeltreffen auf dem Programm. In der belgischen Hauptstadt beraten sich die Staats- und Regierungschefs der Nato, der EU sowie der führenden demokratischen Wirtschaftsmächte (G7). Biden nimmt an allen drei Gipfeln teil.

    Die Verbündeten wollen über weitere Unterstützung für die Ukraine und neue Massnahmen gegen Russland beraten. Am Freitag reist Biden weiter nach Polen, wo am Samstag ein Treffen mit Präsident Andrzej Duda geplant ist. Zudem will er dort US-Truppen besuchen. Es ist Bidens dritte Europareise seit seinem Amtsantritt im Januar 2021. (sda/dpa)
    U.S. President Joe Biden steps off Air Force One as he arrives at Melsbroek military airport in Brussels, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Western leaders are arriving in Brussels for Thursday's summits taking place at NATO and EU headquarters where they will seek to highlight their sense of unity in the face of the Russian invasion in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)
    Bild: keystone
    21:43
    EU gibt weitere 500 Millionen Euro für ukrainisches Militär frei
    Die EU-Staaten haben die Aufstockung der Mittel für Waffenlieferungen an die Ukraine offiziell bewilligt. Wie die Vertretung der 27 Mitgliedsländer am Mittwochabend mitteilte, stehen damit weitere 500 Millionen Euro zur Unterstützung der ukrainischen Streitkräfte bereit. Mit dem Geld sollen militärische Ausrüstung, aber auch Güter wie Treibstoff und Verbandskästen finanziert werden. Ein erstes Paket über 500 Millionen Euro wurde bereits Ende Februar bewilligt. Das zweite war am 11. März angekündigt worden.

    Technisch gesehen kommt das Geld für die Militärhilfe aus der sogenannten Europäischen Friedensfazilität. Sie ist ein neues Finanzierungsinstrument der EU, das auch genutzt werden kann, um die Fähigkeiten von Streitkräften in Partnerländern zu stärken. Für den Zeitraum von 2021 bis 2027 ist die Friedensfazilität mit rund fünf Milliarden Euro ausgestattet, die von den Mitgliedstaaten eingezahlt werden. Allein für die Ukraine sind nun innerhalb kürzester Zeit eine Milliarde Euro freigegeben worden.

    Russland wirft dem Westen vor, mit den Waffenlieferungen an die Ukraine den Konflikt zu verschärfen. «Wir sehen, wie gefährlich unsere westlichen Kollegen, einschliesslich der Europäischen Union, jetzt handeln», sagte jüngst Aussenminister Sergej Lawrow.

    Der EU-Aussenbeauftragte Josep Borrell entgegnete am Mittwochabend, die EU werde die Ukraine weiterhin gegen die Aggression Russlands unterstützen. Diese füge der ukrainischen Bevölkerung unsägliches Leid zu. (sda/dpa)
    epa09844787 Leader of the European People's Party in the European Parliament Manfred Weber during a mini plenary session of the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, 23 March 2022. The session mainly focuses on the Russia - Ukraine armed conflict, with the participation of the Canadian Prime Minister. EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET
    Bild: keystone
    20:59
    Nato geht von bis zu 15'000 getöteten russischen Soldaten aus
    Nach Einschätzung der Nato sind in der Ukraine bislang zwischen 7000 und 15'000 russische Soldaten getötet worden. Grundlage der Zahlen seien Angaben der Ukrainer, in Russland verbreitete Informationen sowie nachrichtendienstliche Erkenntnisse, sagte ein ranghoher Militär, der anonym bleiben möchte, am Mittwoch. Auf jeden getöteten Soldaten könnten zudem noch je drei Verletzte kommen. Das zeigten die Statistiken früherer Konflikte. Zum Vergleich: Die Zahl der im Afghanistan-Krieg zwischen 1979 und 1989 getöteten Russen wird insgesamt mit etwa 15'000 angegeben.

    Die kremlnahe russische Zeitung «Komsomolskaja Prawda» hatte am Sonntag hohe Zahlen angeblich in der Ukraine getöteter Russen veröffentlicht - und später wieder gelöscht. In einem Online-Artikel war unter Berufung auf das Verteidigungsministerium die Rede von 9861 russischen Soldaten, die seit Beginn des Kriegs gestorben sein sollen, wie aus einer archivierten Version des Textes hervorgeht. Das wären deutlich mehr als die 498 Toten, die Moskau bislang offiziell bestätigt hat.

    Der Nato-Vertreter sagte, das Bündnis berücksichtige auch das, was die Russen einen versehentlich wissen liessen. «Im Krieg passieren Fehler», sagte er. (sda/dpa)
    Dead bodies are placed into a mass grave on the outskirts of Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, as people cannot bury their dead because of heavy shelling by Russian forces. (AP Photo/Mstyslav Chernov)
    Bild: keystone
    20:39
    Russland erklärt US-Diplomaten zu unerwünschten Personen
    Russland hat mehrere US-Diplomaten in Moskau zu unerwünschten Personen erklärt. Einem Vertreter der US-Botschaft in Moskau sei am Mittwoch eine Liste mit Namen von Diplomaten übergeben worden, die das Land verlassen müssten - als Reaktion auf die Ausweisung von zwölf russischen Vertretern bei den Vereinten Nationen in New York Ende Februar. Zur Zahl der ausgewiesenen Diplomaten machte das Aussenministerium in Moskau keine Angaben. Der US-Seite sei auch mitgeteilt worden, dass jedwede feindliche Handlungen der Vereinigten Staaten gegen Russland eine passende Antwort erhielten, teilte das Ministerium weiter mit.

    Die USA hatten Ende Februar nach Darstellung der russischen UN-Vertretung zwölf Diplomaten in New York zu unerwünschten Personen erklärt. Die Vereinigten Staaten würden damit ihre «Verpflichtungen im Gastlandabkommen grob verletzen», kritisierte Moskau.

    Tatsächlich besitzen zumindest einige Diplomaten, die bei den Vereinten Nationen in New York arbeiten, besonderen Schutz, weil die UN eine internationale Organisation sind, zu der alle Mitgliedsländer Zugang haben müssen. In dem Gastlandabkommen zwischen den USA und den Vereinten Nationen heisst es dazu, dass «im Falle des Missbrauchs solcher Aufenthaltsprivilegien» Gesetze und Vorschriften der USA angewandt werden können. Auf diese Passage berief sich im Februar der stellvertretende amerikanische UN-Botschafter Richard Mills. (sda/dpa)
    19:05
    US-Regierung wirft russischen Truppen in Ukraine Kriegsverbrechen vor
    Die US-Regierung wirft russischen Truppen in der Ukraine Kriegsverbrechen vor. «Heute kann ich bekanntgeben, dass die US-Regierung auf Grundlage der derzeit verfügbaren Informationen zu der Einschätzung gelangt, dass Mitglieder der russischen Streitkräfte in der Ukraine Kriegsverbrechen begangen haben», teilte US-Aussenminister Antony Blinken am Mittwoch mit. (sda/dpa)
    epa09427718 US Secretary of State Antony Blinkin arrives to update Congress on the security situation and evacuations in Afghanistan in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 24 August 2021. EPA/SHAWN THEW
    Bild: keystone
