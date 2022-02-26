Navigation
    30 Bilder rund um den Ukraine-Krieg, die um die Welt gehen

    Menschen auf der Flucht, Gebäude, die durch die Raketenangriffe beschädigt wurden und Anti-Kriegs-Demonstration in der ganzen Welt. Diese Bilder rund um den Krieg in der Ukraine gehen gerade um die Welt:
    26.02.2022, 12:3426.02.2022, 12:36
    30 Bilder rund um den Ukraine-Krieg, die um die Welt gehen
    Menschen ruhen sich in der Kiewer U-Bahn aus, die sie als Luftschutzbunker nutzen.

    «Helena, 53 Jahre alt, ist Lehrerin. Sie wurde von einer herabfallenden Spiegelscherbe aufgeschlitzt».

    Der Anschlag soll sich in Chuhuiv erreignet haben. «Es gab ein bestätigtes ziviles Todesopfer und mehrere Dutzend Verletzte».

    Russland nimmt laut Angaben der Nachrichtenagentur AP über 700 Teilnehmer an Antikriegsdemonstrationen in der Ukraine fest.

    Ein zerstörter Kindergarten in Luhansk.

    Verkehrsstau beim Verlassen von Kiew am 24. Februar 2022.

    Eine Frau versucht mit ihrem Baby die Ukraine mit einem Bus zu verlassen.

    Menschen versammelten sich am 24. Februar am New Yorker Times Square, um gegen die russische Invasion zu protestieren.
    Menschen versammelten sich am 24. Februar am New Yorker Times Square, um gegen die russische Invasion zu protestieren.

    Eine Frau steht weinend vor ihrem Haus, das von einem Raketenangriff getroffen wurde.
    Eine Frau steht weinend vor ihrem Haus, das von einem Raketenangriff getroffen wurde.

    «Oben: Ukraine am 13. Februar 2022. Unten: Ukraine am 24. Februar 2022»

    Ukrainische Soldaten gehen unter einer Brücke in Stellung.
    Ukrainische Soldaten gehen unter einer Brücke in Stellung.

    Ein Screenshot zeigt den freien Luftraum über der Ukraine am Donnerstag, 24. Februar 2022, nicht lange nachdem russische Truppen ihren Angriff auf die Ukraine gestartet haben.
    Ein Screenshot zeigt den freien Luftraum über der Ukraine am Donnerstag, 24. Februar 2022, nicht lange nachdem russische Truppen ihren Angriff auf die Ukraine gestartet haben.

    Menschenmassen verlassen den Osten der Ukraine.

    Menschen versammeln sich in einem Schutzraum in Mariupol.

    Ukrainische Polizisten inspizieren den Ort eines Luftangriffs in der ukrainischen Hauptstadt Kiew.

    Eine Frau und ein Kind blicken aus dem Fenster eines Busses, als sie Sievierodonetsk in der Region Luhansk in der Ostukraine verlassen.

    Ukrainische Soldaten an der Frontlinie ausserhalb von Popasna in Luhansk im Osten der Ukraine.

    Ein Mann begutachtet die Schäden eines Gebäudes nach einem Raketenangriff auf die Stadt Kiew.
    Ein Mann begutachtet die Schäden eines Gebäudes nach einem Raketenangriff auf die Stadt Kiew.

    «In der Ukraine wurde ein Wohnkomplex von russischen Mörsergranaten getroffen. Einheimische Zivilisten mussten den Schaden beheben».

    Menschen suchen Schutz im Keller eines Gebäudes.
    Menschen suchen Schutz im Keller eines Gebäudes.

    Proteste vor dem russischen Konsulat in Istanbul.
    Proteste vor dem russischen Konsulat in Istanbul.

    Ein Mann und zwei Kinder versuchen die Ukraine zu verlassen.

    Diese 23 Bilder zeigen: So sieht Krieg in Europa im Jahr 2022 aus
    Das wahre Gesicht des Krieges in der Ukraine

    1 / 19
    Das wahre Gesicht des Krieges in der Ukraine
    quelle: epa/epa / luca piergiovanni
    «Mama, Papa, ich liebe euch» – Ukrainischer Soldat teilt emotionales Video

