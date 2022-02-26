30 Bilder rund um den Ukraine-Krieg, die um die Welt gehen

Menschen auf der Flucht, Gebäude, die durch die Raketenangriffe beschädigt wurden und Anti-Kriegs-Demonstration in der ganzen Welt. Diese Bilder rund um den Krieg in der Ukraine gehen gerade um die Welt:

WM-Qualifikation 2022: Polen will nicht gegen Russland spielen

Menschen ruhen sich in der Kiewer U-Bahn aus, die sie als Luftschutzbunker nutzen.

Menschen ruhen sich in der Kiewer U-Bahn aus, die sie als Luftschutzbunker nutzen.

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an

Der Anschlag soll sich in Chuhuiv erreignet haben. «Es gab ein bestätigtes ziviles Todesopfer und mehrere Dutzend Verletzte».

Der Anschlag soll sich in Chuhuiv erreignet haben. «Es gab ein bestätigtes ziviles Todesopfer und mehrere Dutzend Verletzte».

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an

Russland nimmt laut Angaben der Nachrichtenagentur AP über 700 Teilnehmer an Antikriegsdemonstrationen in der Ukraine fest.

Russland nimmt laut Angaben der Nachrichtenagentur AP über 700 Teilnehmer an Antikriegsdemonstrationen in der Ukraine fest.

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an

Ein zerstörter Kindergarten in Luhansk.

Ein zerstörter Kindergarten in Luhansk.

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an

Verkehrsstau beim Verlassen von Kiew am 24. Februar 2022.

Verkehrsstau beim Verlassen von Kiew am 24. Februar 2022.

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an