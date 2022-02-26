30 Bilder rund um den Ukraine-Krieg, die um die Welt gehen

Valentyna Konstantynovska, 79, takes part in basic combat training for civilians, organized by Ukraine's National Guard, in Mariupol, the Donetsk region, on Sunday. (Vadim Ghirda/The Associated Press) pic.twitter.com/IzhAnlzg6C— Zina Spezakis, CFA ✊🏼🌹🌎 (@ZSpezakis) February 24, 2022
A woman and a boy react next to the body of Ukrainian Army captain Anton Sydorov, 35, killed in eastern Ukraine, during his funeral, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. pic.twitter.com/Uc1ezg4TGr— Emilio Morenatti (@EmilioMorenatti) February 22, 2022
A woman reacts as she waits for a train trying to leave Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. pic.twitter.com/G5Jz0KhtLR— Emilio Morenatti (@EmilioMorenatti) February 24, 2022
PROTEST. People attend an anti-war protest in Saint Petersburg, Russia on Thursday night as Russian forces invade Ukraine. (via NBC, Anton Vaganov / Reuters) pic.twitter.com/haillBuYOq— Josh Benson (@WFLAJosh) February 24, 2022
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says Russian actions show sanctions not enough https://t.co/lcn0qDMpyV pic.twitter.com/TAwC4lYLxt— Reuters (@Reuters) February 25, 2022
'Today I think everybody is Ukrainian' - anti-war protests take place across U.S. https://t.co/YmGV1I3Du1 pic.twitter.com/x6vV0QDKCY— Reuters (@Reuters) February 25, 2022
About 2,500 people gathered at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin on Thursday to protest against the Russian invasion. For the second time this week, the city had illuminated the landmark in blue and yellow to express solidarity with Ukraine.— The New York Times (@nytimes) February 24, 2022
Lebanese and Ukrainians living in Lebanon carry placards during a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, near the Russian Embassy in Beirut, Lebanon February 24. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir pic.twitter.com/b9GLDhdxhp— Abdulsatar Bochnak (@AbdulsatarBoch1) February 24, 2022
