«Ob Republikaner seine Teslas kaufen?» – Reaktionen auf Musks politischen Seitenwechsel

Er habe stets für die Demokraten gestimmt, weil es (grösstenteils) die Partei der Herzlichkeit gewesen sei. Jetzt sei es aber die Partei des Hasses und der Spaltung, weshalb er für die republikanische Parteien stimmen würde. Ausserdem wetterte der 50-jährige in einem anderen Tweet gegen die Elite-Uni Yale als «Epizentrum des geistigen Woke-Virus, das versucht, die Zivilisation zu zerstören».

Diskriminierung von Schwangeren und Behinderten? Bundesstaat New York verklagt Amazon

Schüsse in deutscher Schule – verletzte Person im Spital

«Höhlenmensch!» Was Menschen erleben, die jetzt noch Masken tragen

Greenpeace will Werbung für Fleisch, Milch und Eier in der Schweiz verbieten

Fehlt in unserem Hockey die Wertschätzung für Arno Del Curto?

Schröders Privilegien zum Teil gestrichen ++ Schweizer Botschaft in Kiew offen

Den USA geht die Babymilchnahrung aus – nun greift Biden zu ungewohnten Mitteln

Wegen dramatischer Engpässe bei Babymilchnahrung in den USA greift die Regierung zu ungewöhnlichen Mitteln, um Familien mit Milchpulver zu versorgen. US-Präsident Joe Biden entschied, das ursprünglich für Kriegszeiten eingeführte Gesetz «Defense Production Act» anzuwenden, um die Produktion von Babynahrung anzukurbeln, wie das Weisse Haus am Mittwochabend (Ortszeit) mitteilte. Konkret ordnete Biden an, dass Hersteller von Säuglingsmilchnahrung von Lieferanten bevorzugt vor anderen Kunden mit den nötigen Zutaten versorgt werden.