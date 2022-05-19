«Ob Republikaner seine Teslas kaufen?» – Reaktionen auf Musks politischen Seitenwechsel

Navigation
    
    • Elon Musk will jetzt republikanisch wählen: das sind die Reaktionen

    Elon Musk wechselt das politische Lager – und das Internet so 🤯

    19.05.2022, 14:3219.05.2022, 15:12
    Tesla-Gründer und Milliardär Elon Musk hat gestern Abend angekündigt, künftig nicht mehr für die Demokraten zu stimmen, sondern für die Republikaner:

    Er habe stets für die Demokraten gestimmt, weil es (grösstenteils) die Partei der Herzlichkeit gewesen sei. Jetzt sei es aber die Partei des Hasses und der Spaltung, weshalb er für die republikanische Parteien stimmen würde. Ausserdem wetterte der 50-jährige in einem anderen Tweet gegen die Elite-Uni Yale als «Epizentrum des geistigen Woke-Virus, das versucht, die Zivilisation zu zerstören».

    Natürlich lassen die Reaktionen auf seinen offenbarten politischen Seitenwechsel nicht lange auf sich warten:

    (lak)

    Trevor Noah schiesst scharf gegen Elon Musk

