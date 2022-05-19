«Ob Republikaner seine Teslas kaufen?» – Reaktionen auf Musks politischen Seitenwechsel

Tesla-Gründer und Milliardär Elon Musk hat gestern Abend angekündigt, künftig nicht mehr für die Demokraten zu stimmen, sondern für die Republikaner:
In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 18, 2022
But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican.
Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold … 🍿
Er habe stets für die Demokraten gestimmt, weil es (grösstenteils) die Partei der Herzlichkeit gewesen sei. Jetzt sei es aber die Partei des Hasses und der Spaltung, weshalb er für die republikanische Parteien stimmen würde. Ausserdem wetterte der 50-jährige in einem anderen Tweet gegen die Elite-Uni Yale als «Epizentrum des geistigen Woke-Virus, das versucht, die Zivilisation zu zerstören».
Natürlich lassen die Reaktionen auf seinen offenbarten politischen Seitenwechsel nicht lange auf sich warten:
Elon Musk announcing he’ll vote for Republicans is like Trump announcing he’s never had a public library card.— Charlotte Clymer 🏳️⚧️🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) May 18, 2022
Yeah, we know.
NEW: Elon Musk just said he has grown to dislike the Democratic Party because it is a party that supports “the unions.” Reminder, the richest man in the world doesn’t care about “free speech.” He’s mad that Democrats want to raise billionaires’ taxes & enact pro-worker policies.— No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) May 19, 2022
When he was getting rich on government handouts and regulatory credits, @elonmusk said “climate change is the biggest threat that humanity faces this century.” But now he's a Republican he says unions are the biggest problem in the world. https://t.co/2Pfmdgno5Z— Richard Hine (@richardhine) May 19, 2022
Congratulations Elon musk on winning over the absolute dumbest member of congress pic.twitter.com/EDZwUl5qPT— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) May 18, 2022
“Welcome to the party!”— Katie Porter’s White Board (@OhDangitEvie) May 18, 2022
The party: pic.twitter.com/Eb0w2eLuro
So with Elon Musk suddenly adopting the GOP playbook here, does that mean all the Texans are going to sell their enormous pickup trucks and start buying Teslas? Pretty sure that would be the nail in the coffin of irony.— Adam Morgan (@mycroft16) May 19, 2022
So to be clear, Elon Musk is pledging to to vote for the party that hates electric vehicles, hates renewables, caters to big oil, denies climate change, and wants to come after big tech?— Four Seasons Total Landscaping (@durbinwatson09) May 18, 2022
And he thinks they're nicer? Has he ever tried talking to these folks?
Elon musk isn't republican he is pretending to be one so that he can sell his electric truck to the republicans he is playing 4D chess— Imran Shanto (@ImranShanto96) May 19, 2022
Why do I get the feeling were watching Elon Musk get radicalised by the Twitter algorithm in real time? https://t.co/GWSMIK8lRC— Rohan Talbot (@rohantalbot) May 19, 2022
Don’t forget to give him his insurrectionist kit pic.twitter.com/HFmEq8cQ5B— 🇺🇸 Incorrigible Glo (@gloru_09) May 19, 2022
Go independent bro..— John Sitorus (@ph4nt4m1num) May 19, 2022
Political attacks on me will escalate dramatically in coming months— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 18, 2022
Wegen dramatischer Engpässe bei Babymilchnahrung in den USA greift die Regierung zu ungewöhnlichen Mitteln, um Familien mit Milchpulver zu versorgen. US-Präsident Joe Biden entschied, das ursprünglich für Kriegszeiten eingeführte Gesetz «Defense Production Act» anzuwenden, um die Produktion von Babynahrung anzukurbeln, wie das Weisse Haus am Mittwochabend (Ortszeit) mitteilte. Konkret ordnete Biden an, dass Hersteller von Säuglingsmilchnahrung von Lieferanten bevorzugt vor anderen Kunden mit den nötigen Zutaten versorgt werden.