Party auf dem Rasen und in den Strassen – so feiert England den EM-Titel

Die «Lionesses» haben es geschafft! England bezwingt Deutschland im EM-Final mit 2:1 nach Verlängerung und holt damit nicht nur den ersten Europameistertitel bei den Frauen, sondern auch den ersten grossen Titel im englischen Fussball, seit die Männer 1966 bei der Heim-WM triumphierten. Entsprechend gross ist die Euphorie – sowohl bei den Spielerinnen als auch bei den Fans im Stadion und auf den Strassen Englands.
Magnificent stuff 😂— Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) July 31, 2022
I’d love to talk to you but… #SweetCaroline #Lionesses #England pic.twitter.com/mNaSSugQaP
𝗚𝗢𝗢𝗗 𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘𝗦 𝗡𝗘𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗦𝗘𝗘𝗠𝗘𝗗 𝗦𝗢 𝗚𝗢𝗢𝗗!— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) July 31, 2022
🎤 The entirety of Wembley & the #Lionesses singing Sweet Caroline
Absolutely incredible 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/hDaLJlGDmj
And trafalgar square goes wilddd! What an incredible achievement by the #Lionesses Inspiring #Euro22 pic.twitter.com/jBBanmQ4lf— amal john (@amaljohn123) July 31, 2022
Wow I’ve finally seen England lift a trophy 🥳 Love you @lionesses @weuro2022 European Champions 🏆 ⚽️🏴 🎉👏🏼❤️ amazing scenes at Trafalgar Square Fan Party Zone in London for Women’s Euro Football 2022 Final England vs Germany #weuro2022 #EngGer #Eng #Ger pic.twitter.com/NYVG2mGxa6— del_mak (@Del_Mak) July 31, 2022
