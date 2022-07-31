Party auf dem Rasen und in den Strassen – so feiert England den EM-Titel

«It came home! Gratulation den Löwinnen, dass sie den Fussball nach Hause gebracht habe. Ganz England ist so stolz auf euch. Ihr seid alle Legenden und habt eure Namen in die Geschichtsbücher eingetragen, mit euren mutigen und dynamischen Leistungen in diesem Turnier. Ihr habt es euch verdient, diese Trophäe zu stemmen und als Siegerinnen der Europameisterschaft gekrönt zu werden.»