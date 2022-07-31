Navigation
    • Party auf dem Rasen und in den Strassen – so feiert England den EM-Titel

    Englands Millie Bright lässt sich feiern.
    Englands Millie Bright lässt sich feiern.Bild: keystone

    Party auf dem Rasen und in den Strassen – so feiert England den EM-Titel

    England feiert den Europameistertitel der Frauen. Im ganzen Land istParty angesagt.
    31.07.2022, 22:2431.07.2022, 22:25
    Die «Lionesses» haben es geschafft! England bezwingt Deutschland im EM-Final mit 2:1 nach Verlängerung und holt damit nicht nur den ersten Europameistertitel bei den Frauen, sondern auch den ersten grossen Titel im englischen Fussball, seit die Männer 1966 bei der Heim-WM triumphierten. Entsprechend gross ist die Euphorie – sowohl bei den Spielerinnen als auch bei den Fans im Stadion und auf den Strassen Englands.

    Chloe Kelly bejubelt den Siegtreffer in der Verlängerung.
    Chloe Kelly bejubelt den Siegtreffer in der Verlängerung.Bild: keystone
    Millie Bright und Co. sind nach dem Schlusspfiff in Partylaune.
    Millie Bright und Co. sind nach dem Schlusspfiff in Partylaune.Bild: keystone
    Rachel Daly, Millie Bright und Leah Williamson geniessen ein Konfetti-Bad.
    Rachel Daly, Millie Bright und Leah Williamson geniessen ein Konfetti-Bad.Bild: IMAGO / PA Images
    «It's home!»
    «It's home!»Bild: IMAGO / PA Images
    Ellen White küsst den EM-Pokal.
    Ellen White küsst den EM-Pokal.Bild: keystone
    In den englischen Fanzonen bricht Jubel aus.
    In den englischen Fanzonen bricht Jubel aus.Bild: keystone
    In Deutschland ist die Stimmung deutlich betrübter.
    In Deutschland ist die Stimmung deutlich betrübter.Bild: keystone
    Die Reaktion am Trafalgar Square in London nach Kellys Tor zum 2:1.Video: streamable
    Auch als die Fans das Wembley verlassen, herrscht noch Partystimmung.
    Auch als die Fans das Wembley verlassen, herrscht noch Partystimmung.Bild: keystone
    Die Londoner U-Bahn reagiert wie immer schnell.
    «It came home! Gratulation den Löwinnen, dass sie den Fussball nach Hause gebracht habe. Ganz England ist so stolz auf euch. Ihr seid alle Legenden und habt eure Namen in die Geschichtsbücher eingetragen, mit euren mutigen und dynamischen Leistungen in diesem Turnier. Ihr habt es euch verdient, diese Trophäe zu stemmen und als Siegerinnen der Europameisterschaft gekrönt zu werden.»
    Prinz William gratuliert den Engländerinnen zum Titel.
    Prinz William gratuliert den Engländerinnen zum Titel.Bild: keystone
    Auch Trainerin Sarina Wiegman lässt es sich nicht nehmen, die Trophäe zu stemmen.
    Auch Trainerin Sarina Wiegman lässt es sich nicht nehmen, die Trophäe zu stemmen.Bild: keystone
    Torschützin Ella Toone hat eine Mütze aufgetrieben.
    Torschützin Ella Toone hat eine Mütze aufgetrieben.Bild: IMAGO / Offside Sports Photography
    Nach einem solchen Erfolg kann man sich auch mal ein Bad in einem Brunnen gönnen – egal, was das Schild sagt.
    Nach einem solchen Erfolg kann man sich auch mal ein Bad in einem Brunnen gönnen – egal, was das Schild sagt.Bild: keystone

    (abu)

    Mehr zum Spiel:

    61
    31
    Video
    It came home! England schlägt Deutschland im EM-Final und ist Europameisterin
    5
    Video
    Deutschland weint bittere Tränen und hadert im EM-Final mit dieser Szene

    Mehr Fussball:

