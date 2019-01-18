Stell dir vor, du tauchst und plötzlich schwimmt ein riesiger Weisser Hai mit dir

Taucher sind vor der Küste von Hawaii auf einen riesigen Weissen Hai gestossen – und haben faszinierende Aufnahmen von der Begegnung gemacht. Das rund sechs Meter grosse Hai-Weibchen tauchte plötzlich auf, als andere Haie vor der Insel Oahu das Kadaver eines Pottwals verspeisten.
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
Post via @oceanramsey Disclaimer: I highly discourage people from jumping into the water purposely with Great #WhiteSharks and TigerSharks and all sharks should be given respect as space as wild animals and PROTECTION from wasteful killing for their important ecological role. I work daily in the water with sharks as a shark biologist and teach public and professional safety programs through @OneoceanResearch and @OneOceanDiving and through a number of our international projects which also includes #greatWhiteShark research specifically. I try hard to replace fear with scientific facts and encourage a healthy level of respect for sharks as #apexPredatorsNotMonsters but not puppies…but not monsters. They are sharks and I love and respect them for what they are. Yes I absolutely LOVE sharks and have a deep understanding and respect for their capabilities combined with well over a decade of full time experience working in-water with them. My life mission, passion, and I think purpose is to help further conservation efforts for them through research, conservation, design, and immersive and impactful programs and outreach. Please check out all the divisions of #OneOceanDiving listed below for more information and please help us to ban #sharkfinning #sharkfishing #sharksportfishing and #sharkculling around the world. I just found out the the bill to ban the purposeful killing of sharks and rays in Hawaii will be re-introduced this year in both eh house and senate following all the positive shark press that has come from this incredible encounter in the last few days. Mahalo nui loa (thank you) to all those who support efforts for shark and marine conservation. #gratitude #helpsavesharks #finbannow #sharkarma #savesharks #Sharkconservation #sharkresearch. IMAGE © MY AMAZING FIANCE @JUANSHARKS co-founder of @oneoceandiving and @waterinspired also diving with my amazing one ocean shark ohana @mermaid_kayleigh @Forrest.in.focus and @camgrantphotography Photo credit: #JuanSharks #JuanOliphant @JuanSharks Photo of a massive 20ft gorgeous female white shark and a rough tooth dolphin swimming up to me in my home waters of #Hawaii #Aloha #MalamaManō #Aumakua #Manō
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Ocean Ramsey #OceanRamsey (@oceanramsey) am
Dies sagte die Taucherin Ocean Ramsey der Zeitung «Honolulu Star Adviser» am Donnerstag. Die anderen Haie hätten das Weite gesucht. Der Weisse Hai habe sich dann am Boot der Taucher gerieben.
«Sie war einfach ein grosser, schöner, sanfter Riese, der unser Boot als ‹Kratzbaum› benutzen wollte», berichtete Ramsey. Die Taucher schwammen dann den Tag über mit dem Weissen Hai und machten Fotos des Tieres.
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
Face to face with the worlds largest great white ever recorded “Deep Blue” with @oceanramsey. I’m still in shock that we spent almost the whole day with this amazing animal in my backyard. I haven’t slept in almost two days and spent all morning looking for her today with no luck so far, as long as there is a chance I will do every I can to make it happen again. #endangeredspecies #extinctionisforever #notgivingup #unicorn #fingerscrossed #oahulife #ApexPredatorNotMonster #cagethefear #hawaii #whiteshark #sharks #DeepBlue #greatwhiteshark #helpsavesharks shot by #juansharks using a@aquatech_imagingsolutions @canonusa @xcelwetsuits @cressi1946 @north_sails @guayaki @oakley #oneocean #onechance
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Juan Oliphant #JuanSharks (@juansharks) am
Ramsey schätzte das Alter des Haies auf mindestens 50 Jahre und das Gewicht auf zweieinhalb Tonnen. Der Weisse Hai sei «erschreckend breit» und womöglich schwanger gewesen, sagte sie.
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
Disclaimer: I highly discourage people from purposely jumping in the water with great white sharks or tiger sharks or any large shark like a bull shark or a Galapagos, even smaller sharks are capable predators who need and deserve respect however they are not the mindless monsters they are portrayed as in the media as you can see. In my experience this is the most mellow #whiteshark I have ever had the privilege and honor of meeting. I have been working with great whites for over 10 years and with sharks in general for over 15 years full-time I work with sharks on a daily basis in a safety and research and conservation program. #saveSharks Sharks are being killed at a rate of 70,000,000 to 100,000,000 please help save sharks. They are Important for a healthy marine ecosystems, and they are beyond amazing 😍😍😍😍#SaveGreatWHITESHARKS !!! I LOVE SHARKS 😍😍😍😍😍 @juansharks @oneoceandiving @oneoceanresearch #helpsavesharks #savesharks #savetheocean #nodrama #lifesamazing #oceanramsey #oneoceandiving with @mermaid_kayleigh @forrest.in.focus @camgrantphotography @oneoceanconservation Going back in the water now #instagram #instanow #instaincredible #discoversharks #ocean #discoverocean #Repost from 2 days ago surveying sharks off #oahu with #oneoceanresearch and #oneoceandiving
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Ocean Ramsey #OceanRamsey (@oceanramsey) am
Das Weibchen hatte Ähnlichkeiten mit «Deep Blue», der als grösster bislang gesichteter Weisser Hai gilt. Er war vor der Insel Guadalupe vor der Westküste Mexikos gefilmt worden. In den Gewässern Hawaiis werden Weisse Haie selten gesichtet, weil das Wasser dort zu warm ist. (sda/afp)
