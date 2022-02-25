Photos from Ukraine’s State Emergency Services Department show a multi-story building burning in southeast Kyiv. This is in the opposite side of the Dnieper river. pic.twitter.com/ExWd0Inlpr— Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) February 25, 2022
⚡️ Two residential buildings in Kyiv are on fire from intercepted unidentified enemy aircraft.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) February 25, 2022
According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, there is a risk of demolition. Buildings that were hit by the debris are on 7A Koshytsia Street.
Photo: Pravda Gerashchenko pic.twitter.com/ZBZbgL8sAY
Horrific Russian rocket strikes on Kyiv. Last time our capital experienced anything like this was in 1941 when it was attacked by Nazi Germany. Ukraine defeated that evil and will defeat this one. Stop Putin. Isolate Russia. Severe all ties. Kick Russia out of everywhete.— Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 25, 2022
⚡️Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashenko shared this video purportedly showing air defense systems take out a Russian aircraft over Kyiv’s Darnitsky region moments ago. Other explosions heard and reported around the capital. pic.twitter.com/e9wL7ZckUQ— Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) February 25, 2022
Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, said that he remained in the country despite rumors that he had fled. “The enemy has marked me as target No. 1,” he said, “my family as target No. 2.”https://t.co/GVzgFZl5Fj pic.twitter.com/2aUvSZwILn— The New York Times (@nytimes) February 25, 2022
The Anonymous collective is officially in cyber war against the Russian government. #Anonymous #Ukraine— Anonymous (@YourAnonOne) February 24, 2022
People attend an anti-war protest in Saint Petersburg, Russia on Thursday night as Russian forces invade Ukraine. https://t.co/RhuMqfDBkV— NBC News (@NBCNews) February 24, 2022
📷 Anton Vaganov / Reuters pic.twitter.com/vrgvHJJjNY