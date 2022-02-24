Navigation
    Liveticker

    Invasion hat begonnen: «Friedliche ukrainische Städte attackiert» ++ Explosionen in Kiew

    Die neuesten Entwicklungen in der Ukraine-Krise im Überblick.
    24.02.2022, 05:56
    Schicke uns deinen Input
    5:54
    Ukrainisches Innenministerium: Explosionen auch in Kiew – gesprengte Flugzeuge
    Der russische Beschuss habe in der gesamten Ukraine begonnen, sagte Anton Heraschtschenko, ein Berater des Innenministeriums, in einem WhatsApp-Chat mit Journalisten unter Berufung auf den Staatlichen Notfalldienst der Ukraine.

    Zu den betroffenen Regionen gehörten Donezk, Saporischschja, Luhansk, Odessa, Cherson, Mykolajiw, Poltawa, Tschernihiw, Zhytomyr und die Hauptstadt Kiew. Flugzeuge wurden auf zwei Flugplätzen in der südöstlichen Stadt Melitopol und dem Dorf Ozerne in der nördlichen Region Zhytomyr in die Luft gesprengt, so Heraschtschenko.

    5:45
    Ukraine schliesst Luftraum
    Als Reaktion auf die russische Militäroperation im Donbass hat die Ukraine ihren gesamten Luftraum geschlossen. Das berichtete das öffentlich-rechtliche Fernsehen am frühen Donnerstagmorgen. (sda/dpa)
    5:28
    UN-Chef an Putin: «Holen Sie ihre Truppen zurück»
    UN-Generalsekretär António Guterres hat nach der russischen Einmarschankündigung in die Ukraine an Moskau appelliert. «Präsident Putin, im Namen der Menschlichkeit: Bringen Sie Ihre Truppen zurück nach Russland», sagte Guterres nach einer Dringlichkeitssitzung des UN-Sicherheitsrates in New York am Mittwochabend (Ortszeit). «Dieser Konflikt muss jetzt beendet werden.» Guterres sprach von dem möglicherweise schwersten Konflikt in Europa seit Jahrzehnten und seinem «traurigsten Tag» als UN-Generalsekretär. Die Folgen für die Weltwirtschaft seien unvorhersehbar. «Für mich ist klar, dass dieser Krieg keinen Sinn macht. Es verstösst gegen die Grundsätze der (UN)-Charta.» (sda/dpa)
    In this image taken from UNTV video, United Nation Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council on Ukraine to deplore Russia's actions toward the country and plead for diplomacy, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at U.N. headquarters. (UNTV via AP)
    Bild: keystone
    5:23
    Ukraine steht unter Attacke
    Auf Twitter sollen Attacken der Russen zu sehen sein:



    Das ukrainische Mariupol wird gemäss dieses Tweets bombardiert:


    Die zivile Bevölkerung flüchtet aus Kiev:
    5:18
    Nato verurteilt russischen Angriff auf die Ukraine
    Nato-Generalsekretär Jens Stoltenberg hat den russischen Angriff auf die Ukraine auf das Schärfste verurteilt. Der «rücksichtslose und unprovozierte» Angriff bringe «die Leben zahlloser Zivilisten» in Gefahr, erklärte Stoltenberg am Donnerstag. «Einmal mehr, trotz unserer wiederholten Warnungen und nimmermüden diplomatischen Bemühungen hat Russland den Weg der Aggression gegen ein souveränes und unabhängiges Land gewählt», erklärte Stoltenberg.
    (sda/dpa)
    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a media conference after a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Commission at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. World leaders are getting over the shock of Russian President Vladimir Putin ordering his forces into separatist regions of Ukraine and they are focusing on producing as forceful a reaction as possible. Germany made the first big move Tuesday and took steps to halt the process of certifying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)
    Bild: keystone
    5:15
    Ukrainischer Aussenminister: Putin startet grosse Invasion
    Russland hat nach Angaben des ukrainischen Aussenministers Dmytro Kuleba mit einem grossen Einmarsch in der Ukraine begonnen. Kremlchef Wladimir «Putin hat gerade eine grosse Invasion der Ukraine gestartet. Friedliche ukrainische Städte werden attackiert. Das ist ein Angriffskrieg», teilte der Minister am Donnerstag bei Twitter mit. (sda/dpa)
    5:05
    Deutschland: Grösste militärische Eskalation seit einer Generation
    Deutschland hat die Kriegsankündigung Russlands gegenüber der Ukraine als grössten militärischen Konflikt seit Jahrzehnten in Europa bezeichnet. «Wir treffen uns genau im Moment einer militärischen Eskalation, wie wir sie in Europa seit Generationen nicht mehr erlebt haben», sagte die deutsche UN-Botschafterin Antje Leendertse bei einer kurzfristig anberaumten Dringlichkeitssitzung des UN-Sicherheitsrates in New York am Mittwochabend (Ortszeit). Es handle sich um einen «schamlosen Völkerrechtsbruch.» Des weiteren warnt sie: «Die russische Aggression wird politisch, wirtschaftlich und moralisch einen beispiellosen Preis haben»(sda/dpa)
    4:57
    Ukraine wurde von Westen zu Gewalt angestachelt
    Russland hat der Ukraine die Schuld an seiner Kriegserklärung gegen Moskau gegeben. «Es scheint, dass die ukrainischen Kollegen, die in letzter Zeit von einer Vielzahl von Staaten aktiv bewaffnet und angestachelt wurden, immer noch die Illusion hegen, dass sie mit dem Segen ihrer westlichen Sponsoren eine militärische Lösung des Problems im Donbass erreichen können», sagte der russische UN-Botschafter Wassili Nebensja bei einer kurzfristig anberaumten Dringlichkeitssitzung des UN-Sicherheitsrates in New York am Mittwochabend (Ortszeit).

    Die «militärische Hilfe» für die Regionen in der Ostukraine sei «ein logischer Schritt, der eine Folge des Vorgehens des ukrainischen Regimes ist», so Nebensja weiter. Kiew habe die Separatisten provoziert und beschossen. Ziel des russischen Militäreinsatzes sei nicht die Besetzung der Ukraine, sondern der Schutz von Menschen vor einem Völkermord. Derweil seien die Menschen im Donbass für die Nato nur «Bauern in einem geopolitischen Spiel» um Einfluss. (sda/dpa)
    4:42
    Biden: Russland hat vorsätzlich Krieg begonnen
    Russland hat nach Angaben von US-Präsident Joe Biden «vorsätzlich» einen «Krieg» gegen die Ukraine begonnen. Russland alleine sei verantwortlich für die dadurch ausgelösten Todesfälle und das menschliche Leid, erklärte Biden am Mittwochabend (Ortszeit). Die USA und ihre Verbündeten würden Russland entschlossen dafür «zur Rechenschaft ziehen», erklärte er. (sda/dpa)
    4:40
    Brasilien: Russlands Vorgehen ist «inakzeptabel»
    Brasilien hat den angekündigten Einmarsch Russlands in die Ukraine scharf verurteilt. «Die Androhung oder Anwendung von Gewalt gegen die territoriale Integrität, Souveränität und politische Unabhängigkeit eines UN-Mitgliedsstaates ist inakzeptabel», sagte Brasiliens UN-Botschafter Ronaldo Costa Filho bei einer kurzfristig anberaumten Dringlichkeitssitzung des UN-Sicherheitsrates in New York am Mittwochabend (Ortszeit). Die Berichte über Truppenbewegungen in die Regionen Donezk und Luhansk gäben Anlass zu grosser Besorgnis. (sda/dpa)
    4:39
    USA: Werden geschlossen und klar reagieren – Invasion steht bevor
    Die USA haben wegen des drohenden Einmarschs Russlands in die Ukraine eine klare Antwort angekündigt. «Vor ein paar Augenblicken habe ich mit Präsident Biden gesprochen, der mich gebeten hat, seine und unsere unerschütterliche Unterstützung für die Ukraine so stark wie möglich zum Ausdruck zu bringen», sagte die amerikanische UN-Botschafterin Linda Thomas-Greenfield bei einer kurzfristig anberaumten Dringlichkeitssitzung des UN-Sicherheitsrates in New York am Mittwochabend (Ortszeit). «Darüber hinaus bat er mich, mitzuteilen, dass die Vereinigten Staaten und unsere Verbündeten und Partner weiterhin geschlossen, klar und mit Überzeugung auf Russlands Vorgehen reagieren werden.»

    Eine vollständige Invasion der Ukraine stehe nach der Einschätzung der USA kurz bevor. «Dies ist ein gefährlicher Moment. Und wir sind aus einem einzigen Grund hier: Um Russland aufzufordern, damit aufzuhören.» Ein Angriff auf die Ukraine sei gleichbedeutend mit einem Angriff auf die UN und jeden Mitgliedsstaat. Putins «zynische Ambitionen» würden auch vielen Russen das Leben kosten - das müsse auch jedem Russen klar sein. (sda/dpa)
    4:31
    Kremlchef Putin genehmigt Militäreinsatz in Ostukraine
    Kremlchef Wladimir Putin hat im Konflikt mit der Ukraine einen Auslandseinsatz des russischen Militärs in den Regionen Luhansk und Donezk offiziell angeordnet. «Ich habe beschlossen, eine Sonder-Militäroperation durchzuführen», sagte Putin am Donnerstagmorgen in einer Fernsehansprache. «Ihr Ziel ist der Schutz der Menschen, die seit acht Jahren Misshandlung und Genozid ausgesetzt sind.»

    Putin entsprach damit einer schriftlichen Bitte der Chefs der Volksrepubliken Luhansk und Donezk um Beistand, um Angriffe von der ukrainischen Armee abzuwehren. Putin hatte zuvor ein militärisches Eingreifen schriftlich in Aussicht gestellt, sollte er gefragt werden. Damit stehen sich bald erstmals russische und ukrainische Soldaten in dem seit acht Jahren dauernden Konflikt gegen.

    «Dafür werden wir die Entmilitarisierung und die Entnazifizierung der Ukraine anstreben», sagte Putin. Am Montag hatte er die Separatistengebiete als unabhängige Staaten anerkannt. In Medien und Blogs hatten Augenzeugen darüber berichtet, dass die russischen Soldaten bereits im Konfliktgebiet seien. Die russische Führung hatte behauptet, es seien keine eigenen Soldaten dort. Die Separatisten hatten zunächst erklärt, sie wollten alleine für die Sicherheit sorgen.

    Putin hatte sich nach der Anerkennung der «Volksrepubliken» vom Föderationsrat in Moskau vorsorglich eine Erlaubnis für den Einsatz von russischen Streitkräften im Ausland erteilen lassen. Die russische Staatsagentur Tass veröffentlichte die Briefe des Chefs der «Volksrepubliken», die um Hilfe Russlands baten, um Opfer in der friedlichen Bevölkerung und eine humanitäre Katastrophe in der Region zu vermeiden. Zugleich dankten sie Putin für die Anerkennung als unabhängige Staaten.

    Es gebe nun eine militärische Aggression seitens der ukrainischen Streitkräfte, es werde Infrastruktur zerstört, darunter Schulen und Kindergärten, hiess es. «Die Handlungen des Regimes in Kiew zeugen von der Weigerung, den Krieg im Donbass zu beenden», hiess es in dem Schreiben. Die Ukraine weist zurück, Krieg gegen den Donbass zu führen. Sie sieht Russland als Aggressor und verhängte einen Ausnahmezustand im ganzen Land.
    (sda/dpa)
    3:51
    UN-Chef appelliert an Putin: «Halten Sie Truppen von Angriff ab»
    UN-Generalsekretär António Guterres hat vor dem drohenden Einmarsch Russlands in die Ukraine an Moskau appelliert. «Präsident Putin, halten Sie Ihre Truppen davon ab, die Ukraine anzugreifen, geben Sie dem Frieden eine Chance. Zu viele Menschen sind bereits gestorben», sagte Guterres bei einer kurzfristig anberaumten Dringlichkeitssitzung des UN-Sicherheitsrates in New York am Mittwochabend (Ortszeit). (sda/dpa)
    2:40
    Grossteil russischer Truppen nun in grenznaher Kampfstellung
    Rund 80 Prozent der russischen Truppen entlang der ukrainischen Grenze in Russland und Belarus sind nach Ansicht eines führenden Vertreters des US-Verteidigungsministeriums inzwischen in Kampfstellung. Die Einheiten hätten ihre Vorbereitungen soweit abgeschlossen, dass sie jeden Moment losschlagen könnten, sagte der Beamte am Mittwoch einer Mitschrift des Pentagons zufolge. Die russischen Truppen seien nun zumeist nur noch zwischen 5 und 50 Kilometer von der ukrainischen Grenze entfernt, je nach Aufgabe der Einheiten und der Topographie vor Ort, sagte er demnach weiter.

    Russlands Präsident Wladimir Putin habe inzwischen «fast 100 Prozent» der Kräfte versammelt, die er nach Einschätzung des Pentagons zusammenziehen wollte, sagte der Beamte. Er habe Raketenstellungen, Artillerie, Infanterie und Spezialkräfte genauso wie mehr als zwei Dutzend Kriegsschiffe im Schwarzen Meer in Stellung gebracht. Das US-Verteidigungsministerium gehe davon aus, dass die Ukraine nun von rund 160 000 bis 190 000 russischen Soldaten bedroht würde. Es blieb jedoch unklar, ob die genannten Zahlen auch die Kräfte in den ostukrainischen Separatistenregionen einschlossen. Bislang hatten US-Quellen von rund 150 000 Soldaten an der Grenze gesprochen.

    US-Aussenminister Antony Blinken sprach am Mittwochabend (Ortszeit) in einem Interview von einer unmittelbar bevorstehenden Invasion in die Ukraine. Auf die Frage eines NBC-Moderators, ob er noch in der Nacht zum Donnerstag mit einem Einmarsch rechne, sagte Blinken: «Das tue ich, leider ... es scheint alles in Stellung gebracht für eine grossen Angriff auf die Ukraine». Auf Nachfrage betonte Blinken allerdings, er könne kein genaues Datum oder den Zeitpunkt eines Angriffs nennen. Russland habe jetzt im Norden, Osten und Süden der Ukraine alle nötigen Kräfte «in Stellung gebracht», betonte Blinken.

    Pentagon-Sprecher John Kirby sagte mit Blick auf die russischen Truppen am Mittwoch ebenfalls: «Wir glauben, dass sie bereit sind.» (sda/dpa)
    1:34
    Atomenergiebehörde: Keine Hinweise auf Atomwaffenpläne in Ukraine
    Die Internationale Atomenergiebehörde IAEA sieht keinerlei Belege für die Behauptungen von Russlands Präsident Wladimir Putin über ein mögliches Atomwaffenprogramm in der Ukraine. «Unsere Agentur hat keine Hinweise dafür gefunden, dass in der Ukraine deklariertes Nuklearmaterial aus der friedlichen Nutzung von Nuklearenergie abgezweigt wird», sagte ein IAEA-Sprecher dem «Tagesspiegel». Die Behörde mit Sitz in Wien überwacht unter dem Dach der Vereinten Nationen die zivile Nutzung der Atomkraft und die Einhaltung des Atomwaffensperrvertrags.

    Putin hatte in einer langen Fernsehrede zur Anerkennung der abtrünnigen ostukrainischen Regionen am Montag unter anderem davor gewarnt, dass in der Ukraine Atomwaffen hergestellt werden könnten. «Wir wissen, dass es bereits Berichte gab, die Ukraine wolle ihre eigenen Atomwaffen herstellen. Das ist keine leere Prahlerei. Die Ukraine verfügt tatsächlich immer noch über sowjetische Nukleartechnologien und Trägersysteme für solche Waffen», so Putin. (sda/dpa)
    1:30
    Selenskyj wendet sich in dramatischem Appell an Russen
    Kurz vor einer erwarteten russischen Invasion in die Ukraine hat sich Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj in Kiew in einem dramatischen Appell an die Bürger des Nachbarlandes gewandt. «Dieser Schritt kann der Beginn eines grossen Krieges auf dem europäischen Kontinent werden», warnte er in einer in der Nacht zum Donnerstag veröffentlichten Videobotschaft. «Wollen die Russen Krieg? Die Antwort hängt nur von Ihnen ab, den Bürgern der Russischen Föderation!», sagte der 44-Jährige auf Russisch. Er habe auch versucht, mit Kremlchef Wladimir Putin zu telefonieren: «Das Ergebnis: Schweigen.»

    Entlang der über 2000 Kilometer langen Grenze stünden fast 200'000 russische Soldaten mit schwerer Technik zum Einmarsch bereit, sagte Selenskyj weiter. Er sei bereit zu Verhandlungen mit Russland in jedem beliebigen Format und an jedem Ort, um Fragen der Sicherheit und der Garantie von Frieden zu erörtern. «Die Sicherheit der Ukraine ist verbunden mit der Sicherheit ihrer Nachtbarn. Deshalb müssen wir heute über die Sicherheit in ganz Europa sprechen.» Sein Ziel sei der Frieden in der Ukraine und die Sicherheit der Bürger. «Dafür sind wir bereit, mit allen und auch mit ihnen zu reden.»

    Zudem wies er erneut Moskaus Vorwürfe zurück, dass Kiew einen Angriff auf die Separatistengebiete in der Ostukraine vorbereite. «Was soll ich bombardieren? Donezk, wo ich Dutzende Male war?», fragte Selenskyj. Die reale Ukraine unterscheide sich komplett von dem in den russischen Nachrichten dargestellten Land. Die Ukrainer würden ihr Land nicht kampflos hergeben: «Wenn Ihr angreift, dann werdet Ihr unsere Gesichter sehen, nicht unsere Rücken!»
    (sda/dpa)
    1:10
    UN-Sicherheitsrat soll sich erneut mit Ukraine-Krise beschäftigen
    Angesichts des drohenden russischen Einmarsches in die Ukraine soll sich der UN-Sicherheitsrat erneut mit der Krise beschäftigen. Diplomatenkreise teilten der Deutschen Presse-Agentur mit, dass das Treffen des mächtigsten UN-Gremiums nach einer entsprechenden Anfrage Kiews noch in der Nacht zum Donnerstag stattfinden soll. Als Zeit wurde 3:30 Uhr MEZ genannt.

    Bereits in der Nacht zum Dienstag, nach der Anerkennung der beiden ukrainischen Gebiete Donezk und Luhansk als unabhängige Staaten, war der Sicherheitsrat in New York zusammengekommen. Bei dem anstehenden Treffen des 15-köpfigen Rates könnte auch eine Resolution zur Abstimmung gebracht werden, wie Diplomaten mitteilten.
    (sda/dpa)
    0:54
    EU setzt neue Russland-Sanktionen in Kraft
    Die EU hat in der Ukraine-Krise neue Sanktionen gegen Russland in Kraft gesetzt. Zu den Betroffenen zählen unter anderem der russische Verteidigungsminister Sergej Schoigu, Wirtschaftsminister Maxim Reschetnikow sowie Vize-Ministerpräsident Dmitri Grigorenko, wie aus dem in der Nacht zum Donnerstag veröffentlichten Amtsblatt der Europäischen Union hervorgeht. (sda/dpa)
    0:30
    OSZE-Mission beklagt Aggressionen von Separatisten gegen Beobachter
    Die Organisation für Sicherheit und Zusammenarbeit in Europa (OSZE) in der Ostukraine hat den prorussischen Separatisten Aggressionen gegen die Beobachtermission vorgeworfen. Eine Patrouille der Überwachungsmission sei von zwei Bewaffneten im Separatistengebiet rund 22 Kilometer westlich der Stadt Luhansk zu einem Richtungswechsel aufgefordert worden. Die Männer seien aufgebracht gewesen. Die Beobachter hätten dort auch einen Mann in Uniform mit russischer Flagge gesehen. Der Kreml hat den Einsatz russischer Soldaten in den ostukrainischen Regionen Donezk und Luhansk noch nicht bestätigt.

    An ihrem zweiten Einsatzort seien die Beobachter erneut von zwei Mitgliedern bewaffneter Gruppierungen laut angegangen worden, die dann den Start einer Drohne verhindert hätten. An einer dritten Stelle sei der Start geglückt; doch auch da seien Bewaffnete eingeschritten, einer habe die Waffe durchgeladen. Bei einem Streit um die technische Ausrüstung sei die Drohne dann verloren gegangen, das Steuerungspult sei entwendet worden, hiess es.

    Die OSZE-Beobachter berichten immer wieder von Behinderungen - vor allem im Separatistengebiet. In der Region kämpfen ukrainische Regierungstruppen und prorussische Aufständische gegeneinander. Die Beobachter hatten zuletzt Tausende Explosionen und andere Verstösse gegen die Waffenruhe registriert. (sda/dpa)
    0:10
    Ukraine ruft erneut den Sicherheitsrat der Vereinten Nationen an
    Angesichts der Beistandsbitte der ukrainischen Separatisten an Russland hat Kiew den Sicherheitsrat der Vereinten Nationen erneut angerufen. Man habe das mächtigste UN-Gremium nach Montag nun ein zweites Mal um eine Dringlichkeitssitzung gebeten, schrieb der ukrainische Aussenminister, Dmytro Kuleba, am Mittwoch auf Twitter.

    Offiziell können nur Mitglieder des 15-köpfigen Rates Treffen beantragen. Es blieb Diplomaten zufolge zunächst unklar, ob es dazu am Mittwoch noch kommen wird. Demnach ist auch eine Resolution gegen die russischen Eskalation im Ukraine-Konflikt in Arbeit und könnte im Falle einer Sitzung zur Abstimmung gestellt werden. (sda/dpa)
    00:07
    Frankreich ruft Bürger zum umgehenden Verlassen der Ukraine auf
    Frankreich hat seine Bürgerinnen und Bürger in der Ukraine dazu aufgerufen, das Land unverzüglich zu verlassen. Dies geht aus einer aktualisierten Reisewarnung des französischen Aussenministeriums von Mittwochabend hervor. Demnach rät Paris nun auch generell von Reisen in die Ukraine ab.

    Das Aussenministerium verwies in seiner Warnung auf heftige Spannungen in dem Konflikt um die Ukraine, die Anerkennung der Separatistenregionen Donezk und Luhansk durch Russland sowie den Beschluss zum Ausnahmezustand in der Ukraine.

    Frankreichs Präsident Emmanuel Macron unterhielt sich am Mittwochabend indes mit seinem ukrainischen Kollegen Wolodymyr Selenskyj. Macron sicherte der Ukraine in dem Telefonat erneut Frankreichs Unterstützung zu, wie es im Anschluss aus Élyséekreisen hiess. Die beiden Präsidenten sprachen demnach auch über fortlaufende wirtschaftliche und finanzielle Hilfe aus Frankreich sowie Unterstützung in Form von Verteidigungsausrüstung. (sda/dpa)
    23:23
    Ukraine bittet um weiteres Sicherheitsrats-Treffen
    Der Aussenminister der Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, teilte auf Twitter mit, dass die Ukraine um ein weiteres dringendes Treffen des UN-Sicherheitsrats gebeten habe. Grund dafür sei, dass die Separatistenhochburgen Putin um militärische Hilfe gebeten haben. Dies sei eine weitere Eskalation der Sicherheitslage. (jaw)

    22:55
    China erneut mit zurückhaltender UN-Rede zur Ukraine
    China hat sich vor den Vereinten Nationen erneut zurückhaltend zum Ukraine-Konflikt geäussert und seinen Partner Russland nicht verteidigt. «Chinas Position zur Wahrung der Souveränität und territorialen Integrität aller Staaten war konsistent, und die Ziele und Prinzipien der UN-Charta sollten allesamt aufrecht erhalten werden», sagte der chinesische UN-Botschafter Zhang Jun am Mittwoch bei einem Treffen der UN-Vollversammlung. Die Gründe für die Krise in der Ukraine seien jedoch vielfältig.

    Bereits am Montagabend hatte China im UN-Sicherheitsrat mit einer sehr kurzen und neutralen Stellungnahme Aufmerksamkeit erhalten. Normalerweise stimmen Russland und China bei vielen Themen vor den Vereinten Nationen gemeinsam ab und gelten als enge Partner. «Ich denke, China zieht es vor, zurückzutreten und diese Krise auszusitzen. Es unterstützte gerne die russische Kritik an der NATO, aber ich glaube nicht, dass es ein Komplize eines Krieges sein will», erklärte UN-Experte Richard Gowan vom Think Tank Crisis Group.

    Zudem würden sich auch immer mehr nicht-westliche Staaten gegen Russlands Vorgehen aussprechen, so Gowan. «China wird nicht den Anschein erwecken wollen, den russischen Imperialismus oder Kolonialismus in der Ukraine zu unterstützen.» Bei der Sitzung der UN-Vollversammlung am Mittwoch handelte es sich um ein lang geplantes Standardtreffen zur Lage in den von Separatisten besetzen Gebieten der Ukraine. Dutzende Staaten verurteilten dabei Russlands Eskalation der Krise und nannten das Verhalten - wie schon UN-Chef Guterres - einen Verstoss gegen das Völkerrecht. (sda/dpa)
    22:17
    Donezker und Luhansker Separatisten bitten Russland um Militärhilfe
    Die Separatistenführer in der Ostukraine haben den russischen Präsidenten Wladimir Putin um militärische Hilfe gebeten. Die Chefs der Volksrepubliken Luhansk und Donezk hätten in Briefen um Beistand gebeten, um Angriffe von der ukrainischen Armee abzuwehren, teilte Kremlsprecher Dmitri Peskow der Agentur Interfax zufolge am Mittwochabend mit. Putin hatte ein militärisches Eingreifen in Aussicht gestellt, sollte er gefragt werden. (sda/dpa)

    21:37
    Ausnahmezustand in Ukraine verhängt - Start um Mitternacht
    In der Ukraine gilt wegen der Aggression Russlands ab Mitternacht Ortszeit (23.00 Uhr MEZ) der Ausnahmezustand im ganzen Land. Das Parlament in Kiew bestätigte am Mittwochabend die von Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj vorgeschlagene Verhängung mit 335 Stimmen. Nötig gewesen waren 226 Stimmen. Der endgültige Text zu den Massnahmen war zunächst nicht verfügbar. Möglich werden aber Ausgangssperren und Zwangsräumungen von Ortschaften. Der nationale Sicherheitsrat hatte den auf 30 Tage angesetzte Ausnahmezustand am Morgen angekündigt.

    Verboten werden können etwa auch Streiks und Demonstrationen. Zudem werden vor allem Kontrollen an den Gebietsgrenzen eingeführt. Die Regionen können die konkreten Massnahmen selbst festlegen. Auch verstärkte Polizeipräsenz und das Recht auf willkürliche Kontrollen von Personen und Autos wären damit zulässig. Ausgenommen sind nur die ostukrainischen Gebiete Donezk und Luhansk, in denen bereits seit 2014 eine besondere Form des Notstands gilt. (sda/dpa)
    20:55
    US-Regierung bringt Sanktionen gegen Nord Stream 2 AG auf den Weg
    Nach der Aussetzung des Genehmigungsverfahrens für die deutsch-russische Gaspipeline Nord Stream 2 durch die deutsche Bundesregierung bringen die USA nun doch Sanktionen gegen die Betreibergesellschaft und deren Top-Manager auf den Weg. Das kündigte US-Präsident Joe Biden am Mittwoch in einer schriftlichen Mitteilung an. Biden hatte zuvor aus Rücksicht auf Deutschland auf einen solchen Schritt verzichtet. (sda/dpa)
    20:03
    Britischer Verteidigungsminister bezeichnet Putin als «völlig irre»
    Der britische Verteidigungsminister Ben Wallace hat den russischen Präsidenten Wladimir Putin im Zusammenhang mit der Eskalation des Ukraine-Konflikts als «völlig irre» bezeichnet. Die Äusserung fiel bei einem Treffen mit Soldaten in London am Mittwoch.

    Er fügte hinzu, die britische Einheit Scots Guards habe dem russischen Zaren Nikolaus I. im Krimkrieg 1853 «in den Hintern getreten» und könnte das jederzeit wieder tun. Der Zar und der aktuelle russische Präsident hätten denselben Fehler begangen, keine Verbündeten zu suchen, so Wallace weiter. Im Krimkrieg kämpften Grossbritannien und Frankreich erfolgreich an der Seite des Osmanischen Reichs gegen das Zarenreich. (sda/dpa)
    Britain's Defense Secretary Ben Wallace speaks during the conference of defense ministers, at Belvoir Castle, in Grantham, England on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. The session of the Joint Expeditionary Force comes amid rising tensions on Ukraine's border with Russia. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
    Bild: keystone
    18:25
    USA: Flucht von fünf Millionen Menschen aus Ukraine möglich
    Die Vereinigten Staaten befürchten bei einem Krieg in der Ukraine, dass bis zu fünf Millionen Menschen flüchten müssen oder vertrieben werden. «Wenn Russland diesen Weg weitergeht, könnte es nach unseren Schätzungen eine neue Flüchtlingskrise auslösen, eine der grössten, mit der die Welt heute konfrontiert ist – mit bis zu fünf Millionen weiteren vertriebenen Menschen», sagte die amerikanische UN-Botschafterin Linda Thomas-Greenfield am Mittwoch vor der UN-Vollversammlung in New York.

    Bei der Sitzung des grössten UN-Gremiums handelte es sich um ein lang geplantes Standardtreffen zur Lage in den von Separatisten besetzen Gebieten der Ukraine. Eine Abstimmung über einen Resolutionstext war nicht geplant. (sda/dpa)
    17:57
    Schweiz verhindert Umgehung der Sanktionen weiterhin
    Der Bundesrat ergreift keine Sanktionen gegen Russland nach der Anerkennung der sogenannten Volksrepubliken Donezk und Luhansk. Die Schweiz verhindert aber wie bereits seit der Krim-Annexion die Umgehung der Sanktionen. Der Bundesrat analysiert die Lage weiter. (sda)
    17:06
    Ukraine: Krieg mit Russland würde Ende der Weltordnung bedeuten
    Mit eindringlichen Worten hat der ukrainische Aussenminister, Dmytro Kuleba, die UN-Vollversammlung in New York vor einem Einmarsch Russlands in sein Land gewarnt.

    «Der Beginn eines grossangelegten Krieges in der Ukraine wird das Ende der Weltordnung sein, wie wir sie kennen», sagte Kuleba am Mittwoch vor dem grössten Gremium der Vereinten Nationen.

    «Ich warne jede Nation in diesem hochrangigen Saal: Niemand wird diese Krise aussitzen können, wenn Präsident Putin beschliesst, dass er mit seiner Aggression gegen die Ukraine fortfahren kann», sagte Kuleba. Es handle sich um einen Angriff auf die internationale Ordnung und die Unabhängigkeit eines jeden Landes. Die Welt müsse sich auf eine neue, «düstere Realität einer neuen aggressiven und revisionistischen Herrschaft in ganz Europa» einstellen. (sda/dpa)
    16:42
    Erneute Cyberattacke auf ukrainische Regierungsseiten und Banken
    Inmitten des Konflikts mit Russland sind in der Ukraine offensichtlich erneut Internetseiten von Regierung und Banken angegriffen worden.

    «Ungefähr ab 16.00 Uhr (15.00 Uhr MEZ) begann eine weitere massive DDoS-Attacke auf unseren Staat», schrieb Digitalminister Mychajlo Fedorow am Mittwoch im Nachrichtenkanal Telegram. Von der Überlastung durch die grosse Anzahl von Anfragen betroffen seien die Parlamentsseite, das Regierungsportal und die Seite des Aussenministeriums.

    Die genannten Seiten waren am späten Nachmittag nicht oder nur schwer erreichbar. Nach den Attacken vom Januar und von vergangener Woche getroffene Sicherheitsmassnahmen hätten jedoch bei anderen Regierungsseiten gewirkt. Kiew und US-Experten hatten hinter den beiden Cyberangriffen damals Russland vermutet. (sda/dpa)

    Putin, Nato und der Zankapfel: Der Ukraine-Konflikt einfach erklärt

    Video: watson/Vanessa Hann, Emily Engkent
    Aktuelle Analysen, Interviews und Faktenchecks zum Thema:
    Die Nato startet ihr grösstes Manöver seit dem Kalten Krieg

