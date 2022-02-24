BREAKING: Ukraine’s Interior Ministry confirms “missiles have just struck at the center of the Military Administration, airfields, military depots, in Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Dnipro.” Also artillery shelling at border areas.— Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) February 24, 2022
#BREAKING: #Russia Navy has he port of #Odessa in #Ukraine under attack. Also heavy artillery and rocket barrage by BM-21 & BM-27 MRLS of #Russian Army at #Ukrine Army positions in #Kramatorsk now👇 pic.twitter.com/P3jpE2Cbcw— Babak Taghvaee - The Crisis Watch (@BabakTaghvaee1) February 24, 2022
VIDEO: Massive bombing in Mariupol, #Ukraine at 5:30 am. pic.twitter.com/Ivt3qqNWKt— Ahmer Khan (@ahmermkhan) February 24, 2022
Civilians exodus from Kiev, Ukraine as the country is being targeted by Russian forces.#Russia #Ukraine #WorldWar3 #Kiev pic.twitter.com/gV7gFXHxb8— WORLD WAR 3 - RUSSIA vs Ukraine #2022 (@WW32022) February 24, 2022
A very sad moment in Ukraine#Ukraine #RussiaUkraineConflict pic.twitter.com/sHjaWKfqc2— Tornicles Talks (@giftricezw) February 24, 2022
The prayers of the world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces. President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. https://t.co/Q7eUJ0CG3k— President Biden (@POTUS) February 24, 2022
Zelensky speaks to the nation. The gravity of the situation looks to have really gotten to him.— max seddon (@maxseddon) February 23, 2022
"Today I initiated a phone conversation with the president of the Russian Federation. The result was silence. Although it's the Donbas where there should be silence." pic.twitter.com/3TLEL5MO1s
Ukraine has requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council due to the appeal by Russian occupation administrations in Donetsk and Luhansk to Russia with a request to provide them with military assistance, which is a further escalation of the security situation.— Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 23, 2022
Here’s the letter from the head of the DNR asking Putin to intervene pic.twitter.com/fKSZKS3wde— max seddon (@maxseddon) February 23, 2022
Madeleine Albright war amerikanische Aussenministerin in der Regierung von Bill Clinton. Heute hat sie den Status einer Grand Old Stateswoman der Geopolitik. In einer Kolumne in der «New York Times» fällt sie heute ein vernichtendes Urteil über Wladimir Putin: