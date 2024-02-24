bedeckt
DE | FR
Abschicken
    Navigation
    Spass
    X - Twitter

    Die besten Memes, die zwei Jahre Krieg in der Ukraine perfekt beschreiben

    Die besten Tweets, die zwei Jahre Krieg in der Ukraine perfekt beschreiben

    Die nur schwer verdaulichen Ereignisse rund um den Ukraine-Krieg im Spiegel der Karikaturistinnen und Karikaturisten.
    24.02.2024, 06:14
    Mehr «Spass»

    Obacht, geschätzte watson-Userin, geschätzter -User: Wenn die Tweets in diesem Artikel nicht prompt angezeigt werden, klicke für unseren hilfsbereiten IT-Support auf diesen Link, zähle wahlweise laut oder leise auf fünf und scrolle erst dann weiter.

    Immer mehr Menschen im Westen 😔

    Bild
    bild: @uamemesforces

    Was auch zwei Jahre nach dem Überfall auf die Ukraine weiterhin gilt

    Bild

    Was passiert, wenn die Ukraine fällt

    Wenn Putin nicht gestoppt wird

    Das Problem bildlich dargestellt

    Russlands «Spezialoperation» nach zwei Jahren

    Bild
    bild: @uamemesforces

    Republikaner, wenn in den USA die Präsidentschaftswahl vor der Tür steht

    Bild
    bild: @uamemesforces

    Wenn Rechtspopulisten in den USA über das Schicksal der Ukraine entscheiden

    Bild
    bild: @uamemesforces

    Mike Johnson ist der Speaker im amerikanischen Abgeordnetenhaus. Der Republikaner ist der drittmächtigste Mann in den USA und entscheidet, welche Gesetze zur Abstimmung kommen und welche nicht. Er hat es somit massgeblich in der Hand, ob die Ukraine rasch dringend benötigte Hilfspakete erhält – oder nicht.

    Analyse
    Dieser Mann entscheidet jetzt über das Schicksal der Ukraine

    Hardliner Mike Johnson: Wenn du dich als Instrument Gottes im Kampf für Amerika siehst und letzten Endes nur Putin in die Hände spielst

    Bild
    bild: @uamemesforces

    Wenn du auf eine Reaktion des reichsten Menschen der Welt und vermeintlich grössten Verfechters der Meinungsfreiheit auf Alexej Nawalnys Tod gewartet hast

    Bild
    bild: @uamemesforces

    Die bisherigen Waffenlieferungen an die Ukraine in einer Karikatur treffend zusammengefasst

    Wie der Krieg für die Ukraine läuft

    Wen Putin wählen würde

    Das Wappentier der Republikanischen Partei – in den USA auch Grand Old Party (GOP) genannt – ist der Elefant.

    Republikaner und Demokraten im Kalten Krieg vs. heute

    Für die Republikaner steht der Elefant, für die Demokraten der Esel. Die nicht unbedingt positiv besetzten Parteisymbole gehen auf über 100 Jahre alte Karikaturen des deutschstämmigen Zeichners Thomas Nast (1840-1902) zurück.

    Putins nützliche Helfer im Westen

    Putins Russland auf den Punkt gebracht

    Wie Putin Russland regiert

    Wie Putin in Russland jede Erinnerung an Nawalny auslöscht

    Die russische Schwarzmeerflotte nach zwei Jahren Krieg

    Ukraine-Krieg in der Ukraine vs. Ukraine-Krieg im Westen

    ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

    Und zum Schluss:

    Bild
    bild: @uamemesforces

    (oli)

    Russlands beste Tennisspielerin stellt sich gegen Putin und macht sich zur Zielscheibe
    DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
    Würdest du gerne watson und unseren Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
    (Du wirst umgeleitet um die Zahlung abzuschliessen)
    5 CHF
    15 CHF
    25 CHF
    Anderer
    twint icon
    Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.
    Themen
    So sind Skiferien wirklich
    1 / 13
    So sind Skiferien wirklich
    quelle: watson
    Auf Facebook teilenAuf X teilen
    Russland vermeldet militärischen Erfolg – diese Videos erzählen eine andere Geschichte
    Video: watson
    Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:
    0 Kommentare
    Zum Login
    user avatar
    Dein Kommentar
    YouTube Link
    0 / 600
    Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
    Meistgelesen
    1
    26 skurrile Dinge von den Flughäfen dieser Welt
    2
    Vor einem Monat installierte Zürich eine Kamera an der Langstrasse – Resultat: 🤑🤑🤑
    3
    Russlands beste Tennisspielerin stellt sich gegen Putin und macht sich zur Zielscheibe
    4
    34-jährig verstorben – Wendy Holdener trauert um ihren Bruder
    5
    Rentner ziehen Milliarden ab: Das grosse Problem der Pensionskassenrente
    Meistkommentiert
    1
    Wegen Kopftuch-Knatsch: Migros entlässt Kassiererin – nun klagt sie gegen den Händler
    2
    «Du bist doch dieser Linke!»: Walliser SPler an der Fasnacht verprügelt
    3
    UNRWA-Chef warnt vor humanitärer Katastrophe in Gaza – ein Überblick
    4
    SVP-Glarner will SP-Wermuth den Lohn kürzen – dieser schweigt
    5
    Valentina statt Valentinstag
    Meistgeteilt
    1
    In einem Viertel von Europa und Nordafrika herrscht derzeit Dürre
    2
    Der Kronzeuge gegen Joe Biden ist ein russischer Spion
    3
    Netanjahu legt Plan für Zeit nach Gaza-Krieg vor +++ Verhandlungen laut USA «konstruktiv»
    4
    Hakenkreuz-Verbot soll rasch umgesetzt werden
    5
    YB verabschiedet sich mit Remis gegen Sporting Lissabon aus der Europa League
    Picdump 77 – hier ist jeden Tag Valentinstag! 🥰

    Das sollte es beinhalten:
    Fisch auf Fahrrad

    Zur Story