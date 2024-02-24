Obacht, geschätzte watson-Userin, geschätzter -User: Wenn die Tweets in diesem Artikel nicht prompt angezeigt werden,
klicke für unseren hilfsbereiten IT-Support auf diesen Link, zähle wahlweise laut oder leise auf fünf und scrolle erst dann weiter.
If Ukraine 🇺🇦 falls:— Jason Jay Smart (@officejjsmart) February 22, 2024
The war will come to Europe 🇪🇺. pic.twitter.com/uvQ4LDw44X
What was your reaction to Wednesday's @Rob_Rogers #cartoon?— Michael Smerconish (@smerconish) February 23, 2024
Make sure you're signed up for the #Smerconish.com daily #newsletter for more exclusive cartoons, like yesterday's from @SteveBreen100! ➡️ https://t.co/7A2ROB1TJS 📰 #Putin #Russia #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/n3to1T1CjO
Mike Johnson ist der Speaker im amerikanischen Abgeordnetenhaus. Der Republikaner ist der drittmächtigste Mann in den USA und entscheidet, welche Gesetze zur Abstimmung kommen und welche nicht. Er hat es somit massgeblich in der Hand, ob die Ukraine rasch dringend benötigte Hilfspakete erhält – oder nicht.
"This is how one of the best Latvian cartoonists Gatis Šļūka sees the current Western support for #Ukraine. Unfortunately, he is right."— Midobecker 🇺🇸🇺🇦 🇮🇹🇮🇱 (@midobecker_1) February 21, 2024
You got to love the simplicity and exactness of political cartoons: pic.twitter.com/8gTMXvXZgd
US aide to Ukraine stalled - © Chappatte in @NZZ am Sonntag @NZZaS , Zürich 👉 https://t.co/xIgU72uaLc pic.twitter.com/dzb8FouBgs— Chappatte Cartoons (@PatChappatte) February 15, 2024
🔥Another brilliant @mluckovichajc cartoon— 🇺🇦Paula Chertok🗽 (@PaulaChertok) February 21, 2024
Putin riding a GOP elephant: "If only Ukraine would quietly surrender like you did…" https://t.co/0tld8cucTe
Das Wappentier der Republikanischen Partei – in den USA auch Grand Old Party (GOP) genannt – ist der Elefant.
A cartoon from two years ago that is blatantly true today! Come on Republicans send funds to support Ukraine! pic.twitter.com/P9koYITmjM— Eisenhower Years (@EisenhowerTime) February 21, 2024
Für die Republikaner steht der Elefant, für die Demokraten der Esel. Die nicht unbedingt positiv besetzten Parteisymbole gehen auf über 100 Jahre alte Karikaturen des deutschstämmigen Zeichners Thomas Nast (1840-1902) zurück.
Putin's little helpers. Today's cartoon by @mwcartoons. More cartoons: https://t.co/Oj6r8LQzys#Putin #Trump #TuckerCarlson #USA #Russia pic.twitter.com/AjVtxEqZVm— Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement) February 12, 2024
Uprising— Glen Le Lievre (@GlenLeLievre) February 22, 2024
More cartoons, gifs and videos on Patreon https://t.co/ILuqFJrsXU #Putin pic.twitter.com/2p0HqwZmVj
So Putin’s completed his mission— Mavka Slavka 🧜♀️🌻 (@MavkaSlavka) February 19, 2024
And snuffed all of his opposition.
He’s smug and he’s thrilled,
‘Coz he’s poisoned and killed
In trusty K.G.B. tradition.#PutinKiller #RussiaIsATerroristState pic.twitter.com/pVQibWheju
#Navalny #PutinWarCriminal #Democracy #Putin #elections...@DaveyCartoons #Russia pic.twitter.com/gwHNiKjpS4— actualiteitjunk (@actualiteitjunk) February 18, 2024
The steady destruction of Putin's Black Sea Fleet is inspiring some quality cartoon work pic.twitter.com/nB5a6pBnjQ— Business Ukraine mag (@Biz_Ukraine_Mag) February 15, 2024
Ukraine’s strategic engagement with the West: Resilience over Rhetoric.— GAMZIRI24 (@GAMZIRI24) February 23, 2024
Latest thought-provoking cartoons by Gatis Šļūka. pic.twitter.com/rk3roxtivm
I find myself curiously aroused by this. https://t.co/PRDuQZs3Qf— Darth Putin (@DarthPutinKGB) February 13, 2024
(oli)