𝐊𝐚𝐥𝐯𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



This was only Kalvin Phillips' ninth appearance for England. He misplaced just two passes in the whole game, completing every pass until the 63rd minute.



We look back at England's match with Croatia in our blog; The Data Day. #Euro2020 #ENG #CRO