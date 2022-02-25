Navigation
    Liveticker

    Bodentruppen kurz vor der Hauptstadt +++ «Schreckliche russische Raketenangriffe auf Kiew»

    Die neuesten Entwicklungen im russisch-ukrainischen Krieg im Überblick.
    25.02.2022, 05:14
    • Wladimir Putin hat in der Nacht auf Donnerstag einen Auslandseinsatz des russischen Militärs in den ukrainischen Regionen Luhansk und Donezk offiziell angeordnet. «Ich habe beschlossen, eine Sonder-Militäroperation durchzuführen.»
    • Im Visier steht die Infrastruktur des ukrainischen Militärs. Der Krieg hat auch erhebliche zivile Folgen: Tausende Menschen befinden sich auf der Flucht. Die Ukraine rief den Kriegszustand aus und ordnete die Mobilmachung an.
    • US-Präsident Joe Biden hat nach der russischen Invasion «harte Sanktionen» gegen Russlands Finanzbranche und den Technologiesektor angekündigt. Deutschlands Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz forderte Putin auf, seine Truppen aus der Ukraine zurückzuziehen.
    9:17
    9:17
    Sean Penn dreht in Kiew Doku über Ukraine-Krieg
    Hollywood actor and producer Sean Penn visits positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near the frontline with Russia-backed separatists in Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. Sean Penn came to Ukraine to shoot a film. (Ukrainian Joint Forces Operation Press Service via AP)
    Bild: keystone
    Bild: Der Hollywood-Star Sean Penn dreht in der Ukraine eine Dokumentation über den Krieg.

    Oscar-Preisträger Sean Penn (61, «Mystic River», «Milk») arbeitet in Kiew an einer Dokumentation über den Ukraine-Krieg. Das ukrainische Präsidialamt teilte auf Facebook mit, dass Penn die Ereignisse in der Ukraine aufzeichnen wolle, um «der Welt die Wahrheit über Russlands Invasion» zu zeigen.

    Dazu wurde ein Foto verbreitet, das den Hollywoodstar während einer Pressekonferenz zeigt. Der ukrainische Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj teilte auf Instagram ein Video, in dem er sich mit Penn unterhält.

    «Sean Penn zeigt den Mut, der vielen anderen, auch westlichen Politikern, fehlt», lobte die ukrainische Regierung. Der Facebook-Mitteilung zufolge reiste Penn bereits im vergangenen November in die Ukraine, um sich dort unter anderem mit ukrainischen Soldaten zu unterhalten. (sda/dpa)
    9:07
    Selenskyj: Russland geht gegen Zivilisten vor, die Welt schaut aus der Ferne zu
    View of a building damaged following a rocket attack the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
    Bild: keystone
    Bild: Zerstörtes Wohnhaus in Kiew, 25.02.2022

    Nach grossangelegten russischen Angriffen hat der ukrainische Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj dem Kreml ein gezieltes Vorgehen gegen die Zivilbevölkerung vorgeworfen. «Das Ziel dieser Attacke ist Druck», sagte Selenskyj am Freitag in einer Videobotschaft an seine Landsleute. «Druck auf Sie, liebe Bürger. Druck auf unsere Gesellschaft.» Die Russen machten entgegen eigener Ankündigungen keinen Unterschied zwischen militärischen Zielen und Wohnhäusern.

    Zugleich kritisierte der ukrainische Staatschef mangelnde Unterstützung aus dem Ausland: «Wir verteidigen unseren Staat allein. Die mächtigsten Kräfte der Welt schauen aus der Ferne zu.» Auch die neuen westlichen Strafmassnahmen gegen Moskau seien nicht genug: «Haben die gestrigen Sanktionen Russland überzeugt? Am Himmel über uns und auf unserer Erde hören wir, dass dies nicht ausreicht.»

    An die russische Bevölkerung gerichtet sagte Selenskyj: «Liebe Bürger der Russischen Föderation, wie ich bereits sagte, wurde heute Nacht begonnen, Wohngebiete der Heldenstadt Kiew zu bombardieren. Das alles erinnert an 1941.» Damals begann nach dem Überfall Hitler-Deutschlands auf die Sowjetunion der Zweite Weltkrieg für das damalige kommunistische Imperium, zu dem die Ukraine gehörte.

    Mit Blick auf die Menschen, die trotz Strafandrohung in Moskau und anderen Städten gegen den Krieg demonstrierten, fügte Selenskyj hinzu: «Alle Bürger, die protestieren: Wir sehen Euch.» Uniformierte russische Sicherheitskräfte gingen dabei teils mit roher Gewalt vor. Es gab mehr als 1700 Festnahmen bei den Protesten in 55 Städten Russlands, wie die Menschenrechtsgruppe OWD-Info mitteilte. (sda/dpa)

    8:02
    Russische Bodentruppen stehen laut US-Angaben kurz vor Kiew
    Russische Streitkräfte sind nach Angaben von US-Beamten nur noch wenige Kilometer von Kiew entfernt. US-Verteidigungsminister Lloyd Austin teilte in einem Telefongespräch mit Abgeordneten mit, dass die über Weissrussland eingedrungenen russischen Streitkräfte etwa 32 km von Kiew entfernt seien, so eine mit dem Gespräch vertraute Person, berichtet die Associated Press.

    Weiter soll eine andere russische Einheit, die von Russland aus in die Ukraine eindrang, etwas weiter von der Hauptstadt entfernt sein, aber dass beide auf Kiew zusteuerten, mit dem Ziel, die Stadt einzukesseln und möglicherweise die ukrainische Regierung zu stürzen.



    Die ukrainischen Behörden erwartet im Laufe des Freitags einen russischen Panzerangriff auf Kiew, so ein Berater des ukrainischen Innenministers.
    7:40
    Video zeigt Explosionen in Kiew
    7:03
    Ukrainischer Generalstab: Schwere Gefechte nordwestlich von Kiew
    Ukrainische Truppen liefern sich nach Angaben des Generalstabs heftige Gefechte mit russischen Angreifern im Kiewer Gebiet. In Iwankiw rund 80 Kilometer nordwestlich der ukrainischen Hauptstadt hätten sich Fallschirmjäger einer «überwältigenden» Anzahl russischer Truppen entgegengestellt, die mit gepanzerten Fahrzeugen vorrückten. Eine Brücke sei zerstört worden. Auch auf dem strategisch wichtigen Flugplatz Hostomel nordwestlich von Kiew werde gekämpft, teilte der Generalstab weiter mit. Ukrainische Truppen hielten auch dort Stand.

    Zudem gebe es in mehreren Städten russische Luftangriffe. In Kiew heulten erneut die Sirenen, wie ein Korrespondent der Deutschen Presse-Agentur berichtete. Die Stadtverwaltung rief alle Bürgerinnen und Bürger auf, sich möglichst in Sicherheit zu bringen. Die U-Bahn-Stationen der Stadt mit etwa 2,8 Millionen Einwohnern dienten als Schutzräume.

    Medienberichten zufolge griffen russische Truppen den Flughafen der Stadt Riwne im Westen an. Auch aus Sumy im Nordosten des Landes nahe der russischen Grenze wurden Kämpfe gemeldet. Diese Angaben konnten nicht unabhängig überprüft werden. (sda/dpa)
    6:11
    Gebäude in Kiew steht in Flammen
    Gemäss diversen Augenzeugenberichten brennt im Südosten Kiews ein mehrstöckiges Wohngebäude, nachdem es von Trümmern eines abgeschossenen Flugzeugs getroffen wurde. Die Stadtverwaltung meldete drei Verletzte, einer davon in Lebensgefahr.
    Ukrainische Kräfte hätten einen russischen Flugapparat abgeschossen, schrieb ein Berater des ukrainischen Innenministers. Details blieben offen.
    5:33
    Ukrainischer Aussenminister: «Schreckliche Raketenangriffe auf Kiew»
    Russische Truppen haben Kiew nach Angaben des ukrainischen Aussenministers Dmytro Kuleba unter heftigen Beschuss genommen. «Schreckliche russische Raketenangriffe auf Kiew», twitterte Kuleba in der Nacht zum Freitag. «Das letzte Mal, dass unsere Hauptstadt so etwas erlebt hat, war 1941, als sie von Nazi-Deutschland angegriffen wurde.» Der Minister zeigte sich trotz der massiven Angriffe demonstrativ optimistisch: «Die Ukraine hat dieses Übel besiegt und wird dieses besiegen.»



    Kuleba forderte erneut schärfere Sanktionen gegen Russland und Kremlchef Wladimir Putin: «Stoppt Putin. Isoliert Russland. Trennt alle Verbindungen. Schmeisst Russland aus allem raus.»

    Augenzeugen berichteten über heftige Explosionen in Kiew. Die Angaben konnten nicht unabhängig überprüft werden. Auch aus anderen Orten wie der Stadt Sumy im Nordosten der Ukraine wurden Kämpfe und Angriffe gemeldet. (sda/dpa)
    5:15
    Wirtschaftliche Unterstützung aus China für Russland
    China hat Einfuhrbeschränkungen für Weizen aus Russland aufgehoben. Wie die Pekinger Zollverwaltung am Donnerstag mitteilte, soll künftig Weizen aus ganz Russland nach China eingeführt werden dürfen. Zuvor war dies nur aus sieben russischen Anbauregionen möglich, wie die staatliche Zeitung «Global Times» berichtete. Laut dem Blatt sei die Ankündigung zwar auf den Tag der russischen Militäroperation in der Ukraine gefallen, es gebe jedoch keinen Zusammenhang.

    Tatsächlich hatten russische Behörden bereits Anfang Februar mitgeteilt, dass China Importe von Weizen und Gerste aus allen Teilen Russlands zulassen werde. Eine entsprechende Vereinbarung sei beim Besuch von Präsident Wladimir Putin in China Anfang Februar getroffen worden. Die «Global Times» zitierte am Donnerstag einen Experten, wonach die neue Regelung nicht automatisch bedeute, dass China mehr Weizen als bisher einführen werde. So gebe es noch immer eine Importquote.

    China hatte es nach dem russischen Einmarsch in die Ukraine vermieden, Moskau zu kritisieren. Stattdessen übte Peking unter anderem wegen Waffenlieferungen an die Ukraine Kritik an den USA und am Westen. Auch lehnt China Sanktionen gegen Russland ab. (sda/dpa)
    4:40
    Explosionen und Feuer in Kiew
    Mehrere Explosionen haben in der Nacht zu Freitag die ukrainische Hauptstadt Kiew erschüttert. Das meldete die Agentur Unian. Unter anderem wurde ein mehrstöckiges Wohnhaus auf dem Ostufer des Flusses Dnipro getroffen, in dem Feuer ausbrach. Dort seien Trümmer einer Rakete eingeschlagen, teilte die Stadtverwaltung auf Telegram mit. Drei Menschen seien verletzt worden. Ukrainischen Kräften sei es gelungen, einen russischen Flugapparat abzuschiessen, schrieb ein Berater des ukrainischen Innenministers.


    Bürgermister Vitali Klitschko veröffentliche im sozialen Netzwerk Telegram ein Video, das Brände in mehreren Etagen des Gebäudes zeigten. Feuerwehrleute waren vor. Einer der Verletzen sei in einem kritischen Zustand, schrieb er. (sda/dpa)
    4:07
    Selenskyj befehligt Widerstand der Ukraine
    Der ukrainische Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj organisiert nach eigenen Worten aus Kiew heraus den Widerstand gegen den Angriff russischer Truppen. «Ich bleibe in der Hauptstadt, bleibe bei meinem Volk», sagte er in der Nacht auf Freitag in einer Videobotschaft. Der 44-jährige Staatschef und frühere Fernsehkomiker trug ein braunes T-Shirt; gefilmt wurde er an einem nicht identifizierbaren Ort. Bewohner von Kiew berichteten nachts von Explosionsgeräuschen.


    Selenskjy mutmasste, dass der russische Angriff ihn stürzen solle. «Nach unseren Informationen hat mich der Feind zum Ziel Nr. 1 erklärt, meine Familie zum Ziel Nr. 2», sagte er. Er beklagte, dass keiner seiner internationalen Gesprächspartner eine Aufnahme der Ukraine in die Nato befürwortet habe. So sei die Ukraine auf sich allein gestellt.
    3:55
    Macron über sein Telefonat mit Putin: «Hat keine Wirkung gezeigt»
    epa09782962 French President Emmanuel Macron gives a press conference at the end of a Special meeting of the European Council in light of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium, 24 February 2022. President of the European Council has urgently convened a special meeting of the European Council to discuss the situation in Ukraine, after Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February. EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET / POOL
    Bild: keystone
    Frankreichs Präsident Emmanuel Macron hat sein Gespräch mit dem russischen Präsidenten Wladimir Putin als «offen, direkt und kurz» bezeichnet. Er habe Putin in dem Gespräch auf Bitten des ukrainischen Präsidenten Wolodymyr Selenskyj aufgefordert, die Kämpfe in der Ukraine so rasch wie möglich zu beenden, sagte Macron am frühen Freitagmorgen nach einem EU-Krisengipfel in Brüssel.

    Er gestand mit Verweis auf den anhaltenden Krieg in der Ukraine ein: «Es hat keine Wirkung gezeigt, das sehen Sie im Moment ganz deutlich, da der russische Präsident den Krieg gewählt hat.»

    Er habe Putin dazu aufgefordert, zu diskutieren, mit Selenskyj zu diskutieren, sagte Macron. Selenskyj selbst erreiche Putin schliesslich nicht. Es sei seine Verantwortung, eine solche Initiative zu ergreifen, wenn sie von der Ukraine erbeten werde. Macron ist der erste westliche Politiker, der mit Putin nach dessen international scharf kritisierten Einsatzbefehl gesprochen hat. Der Kreml hatte das Gespräch am Donnerstagabend bekannt gemacht. (sda/dpa)
    1:57
    «Anonymous» erklären Russland den «Cyberkrieg» – RT-Website offline
    Das internationale Hacker-Kollektiv «Anonymous» hat einem Twitter-Post zufolge Russland den «Cyberkrieg» erklärt. Als erstes Manöver sei die Webseite des russischen «Propaganda-Senders RT News» abgeschaltet worden. Zuvor äusserte sich «Anonymous» in einem Tweet solidarisch mit der Ukraine: «Wir lesen eure Meldungen und danken euch für eure Unterstützung der Ukraine!»

    Die russischsprachige Version von RT (früher als «Russia Today» bekannt) war um 02 Uhr Schweizer Zeit tatsächlich nicht oder nur stark beeinträchtigt abrufbar. Das Nationale Zentrum für die Koordinierung von Computerzwischenfällen erhöhte umgehend die Cyberbedrohungsstufe auf «kritisch». (pit)

    1:30
    Was am Freitag ansteht
    Die Aussenminister der 27 EU-Staaten kommen an diesem Freitag in Brüssel zu einer Sondersitzung zu Russlands Krieg gegen die Ukraine zusammen. Nach Angaben von Diplomaten soll bei dem um 15.00 Uhr beginnenden Treffen unter anderem über weitere Unterstützungsmöglichkeiten für die Ukraine und den künftigen Umgang mit Russland beraten werden.

    Wenn bis zum Nachmittag die notwendigen technischen und rechtlichen Überprüfungen erfolgt sind, könnte zudem der noch ausstehende förmliche Beschluss für das neue Sanktionspaket gefasst werden. Er ist Voraussetzung für das Inkrafttreten der Strafmassnahmen. (sda/dpa)
    1:26
    USA besorgt über russische Eroberung von Tschernobyl
    Die Vereinigten Staaten haben sich besorgt zur Eroberung des ehemaligen ukrainischen Atomkraftwerks Tschernobyl durch das russische Militär geäussert. Die Einnahme der Sperrzone des früheren Meilers und der Mitarbeiter dort sei eine «Geiselnahme», sagte die Sprecherin des Weissen Hauses, Jen Psaki, am Donnerstag in Washington. «Diese unrechtmässige und gefährliche Geiselnahme, die routinemässige Arbeiten zum Erhalt und zur Sicherheit der Atommüll-Einrichtungen aussetzen könnte, ist unglaublich alarmierend und sehr besorgniserregend», sagte Psaki.
    epa09781710 (FILE) - Workers operate in the control center of the new Safe Confinement covering the 4th block of Chernobyl, Ukraine, 15 April 2021 (Reissued 24 February 2022). Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted on 24 February that Russian forces are attempting to seize control of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. EPA/OLEG PETRASYUK *** Local Caption *** 56828889
    Bild: keystone
    Das Unglück von Tschernobyl am 26. April 1986 gilt als die grösste Katastrophe in der zivilen Nutzung der Atomkraft. Im vergangenen Sommer war ein neues Atommüllzwischenlager in der radioaktiv verseuchten Sperrzone um Tschernobyl eingeweiht worden. Mit dem Lager wollte Kiew seine Abhängigkeit von Russland im Atommüllbereich beenden. Russland hatte nach ukrainischen Angaben vom Donnerstag die Sperrzone um Tschernobyl erobert. (sda/dpa)
    0:56
    US-Regierung: Selenskyj ist «Hauptziel für russische Aggressionen»
    Die US-Regierung sieht den ukrainischen Präsidenten Wolodymyr Selenskyj als ein «Hauptziel für russische Aggressionen». «Präsident Selenskyj verkörpert in vielerlei Hinsicht die demokratischen Bestrebungen und Ambitionen der Ukraine und des ukrainischen Volkes», sagte der Sprecher des US-Aussenministeriums Ned Price am Donnerstagabend dem Sender CNN. Daher bleibe er ein Hauptziel der Russen. Price verwies in dem Zusammenhang auch darauf, dass die US-Regierung schon seit Wochen davor warne, dass sich bereits russische Saboteure in der Ukraine aufhielten.

    Fast wortgleich äusserte sich Selenskyj in Kiew. «Nach unseren Informationen hat mich der Feind zum Ziel Nr. 1 erklärt, meine Familie zum Ziel Nr. 2», sagte er in einer Videobotschaft. Es gebe falsche Berichte, dass er Kiew verlassen habe. «Ich bleibe in der Hauptstadt, bleibe bei meinem Volk.» Aber er dürfe nicht sagen, wo genau er sich aufhalte. (sda/dpa)
    23:30
    Selenskyj ordnet allgemeine Mobilmachung in Ukraine an
    Nach dem Einmarsch russischer Truppen in die Ostukraine hat Ukraines Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj eine allgemeine Mobilmachung angeordnet. Das Staatsoberhaupt habe ein entsprechendes Dekret unterschrieben, meldete die Agentur Unian unter Berufung auf das Präsidialamt in Kiew. Die Anordnung gilt demnach 90 Tage und sieht die Einberufung von Wehrpflichtigen und Reservisten vor.

    Die ukrainische Armee hat nach Angaben von Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj am ersten Tag der russischen Invasion 137 Soldaten verloren. 316 Soldaten seien verletzt worden, sagte er in der Nacht zu Freitag in einer Videobotschaft. Die russischen Angriffe hatten am Donnerstagmorgen begonnen. «Heute hat Russland das gesamte Gebiet der Ukraine angegriffen. Und heute haben unsere Verteidiger sehr viel geleistet», sagte Selenskyj. (sda/dpa)
    22:45
    UNHCR: Schätzungsweise 100'000 in der Ukraine auf der Flucht
    In der Ukraine sind nach vorläufigen Schätzungen des UN-Flüchtlingshilfswerks (UNHCR) bereits 100'000 Menschen auf der Flucht. «Es hat eindeutig erhebliche Vertreibungen im Land gegeben und es gibt Bewegungen Richtung Grenzen und ins Ausland», sagte eine UNHCR-Sprecherin am Donnerstagabend in Genf.

    Die Präsidentin der Republik Moldau, Maia Sandu, twitterte am Abend, dass am Donnerstag mehr als 4000 Menschen aus der Ukraine über die Grenze gekommen seien. Die Regierung habe bei Palanca und Ocnița Auffanglager eingerichtet. «Unsere Grenzen sind offen für Menschen aus der Ukraine, die einen sicheren Aufenthalt brauchen oder durchreisen möchten», schrieb sie auf dem Kurznachrichtendienst. (sda/dpa)
    epa09781467 People walk near the Polish-Ukrainian border crossing in Medyka, Poland 24 February 2022. The Polish Ministry of Interior and Administration informed they have reception points for refugees from Ukraine, eight such points will be created in the first stage. They will provide food, medical assistance and information for refugees. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country's president to declare martial law. EPA/WOJTEK JARGILO POLAND OUT
    Bild: keystone
    22:42
    Gesundheitsminister: 57 Menschen bei Angriffen getötet
    Bei den schweren Kämpfen nach Einmarsch der russischen Truppen in die Ukraine sind nach Angaben aus Kiew mindestens 57 Menschen getötet worden. 169 weitere seien verletzt worden, sagte Gesundheitsminister Wiktor Ljaschko am Donnerstagabend der Agentur Unian. Er rief die Bevölkerung zur Blutspende auf. Das medizinische Personal arbeite rund um die Uhr. Zudem sollten Patienten, die keine Akutfälle seien, ambulant behandelt werden. Damit solle eine Überlastung der Krankenhäuser verhindert werden. (sda/dpa)
    epa09571214 Medical workers wait for patients next to ambulance cars near a hospital infectious branch in Kiev, Ukraine, 08 November 2021. New restrictions connected with increasing number of COVID-19 cases having surged to all-time highs amid a laggard pace of vaccinations, were announced in Ukraine since 01 November 2021. EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
    Bild: keystone
    22:08
    Kreml: Putin telefoniert mit Macron
    Nach dem Einmarsch russischer Truppen in die Ukraine hat Russlands Staatschef Wladimir Putin mit seinem französischen Kollegen Emmanuel Macron telefoniert. Das teilte der Kreml am Donnerstagabend in Moskau mit. Es habe einen «ernsthaften und offenen Meinungsaustausch über die Lage in der Ukraine» gegeben. Putin habe ausführlich seine Gründe für den Einmarsch erläutert, hiess es in der Mitteilung weiter. Beide hätten vereinbart, in Kontakt zu bleiben. Macron ist der erste westliche Politiker, der mit Putin nach dessen international scharf kritisierten Einsatzbefehl sprach. Die Initiative für das Telefonat sei von Paris ausgegangen.

    Wie es aus dem Élyséepalast hiess, habe Macron Putin nach einem Telefonat und in Absprache mit dem ukrainischen Präsidenten Wolodymyr Selenskyj angerufen. Macron habe Putin aufgefordert, die russischen Militäraktionen unverzüglich einzustellen. Ausserdem habe er klar gemacht, dass Russland massive Sanktionen drohen.

    Macron hatte sich verstärkt für eine friedliche Lösung des Ukraine-Konflikts eingesetzt und den Kremlchef auch persönlich in Moskau getroffen. Beide telefonierten zuletzt mehrfach miteinander. (sda/dpa)
    Bild: keystone
    21:49
    Eindrückliches Bild aus St.Petersburg
    In diversen russischen Städten wurde gegen den Angriff auf die Ukraine protestiert. Videos zu diesen Protestaktionen findest du hier.
    21:45
    Ukraine: Russland hat offenbar strategisch wichtige Insel erobert
    Russische Truppen haben nach Angaben der Ukraine die Schlangeninsel im Schwarzen Meer womöglich erobert. Der Kontakt zum Grenzschutz und Soldaten dort sei abgerissen, teilte der Grenzschutzdienst am Donnerstagabend mit. Den ganzen Tag über habe «der Feind» die Insel umstellt und mit Schiffskanonen beschossen. Sie ist eine der wenigen Inseln, die die Ukraine besitzt. Sie ist vor allem für Anrechte auf Bodenschätze im Meer strategisch wichtig und war lange zwischen Rumänien und der Ukraine umstritten. Die kleine Schlangeninsel war Anfang der 2000er Jahren Gegenstand eines gütlich beigelegten Territorialstreits zwischen Rumänien und der Ukraine. (sda/dpa)
    21:35
    IAEA fordert Sicherheit für Tschernobyl und ukrainische AKWs
    Die Internationale Atomenergiebehörde (IAEA) hat äusserst besorgt auf die Eroberung des ehemaligen ukrainischen Atomkraftwerks Tschernobyl durch russisches Militär reagiert. Die Sicherheit im Unfallreaktor müsse unbedingt gewährleistet bleiben, forderte IAEA-Chef Rafael Grossi am Donnerstagabend in Wien. Laut ukrainischen Behörden sei bislang vor Ort nichts zerstört worden, berichtete er.

    Das Unglück von Tschernobyl am 26. April 1986 gilt als die grösste Katastrophe in der zivilen Nutzung der Atomkraft. Im vergangenen Sommer war ein neues Atommüllzwischenlager in der radioaktiv verseuchten Sperrzone um Tschernobyl eingeweiht worden. Zusätzlich sind derzeit in der Ukraine 15 Atomreaktoren zur Energiegewinnung in Betrieb.

    «Die Internationale Atomenergiebehörde verfolgt schwer besorgt die Situation in der Ukraine und ruft zu maximaler Zurückhaltung auf, um die Atomanlagen des Landes vor Gefahren zu bewahren», hiess es von Grossi. Er wies darauf hin, dass bewaffnete Angriffe und Bedrohungen gegen solche Anlagen die UN-Charta, das Völkerrecht und die Grundregeln der IAEA verletzen. (sda/dpa)
    Tschernobyl
    Bild: shutterstock.com
    21:28
    USA verlegen wegen Ukraine-Krieg 7000 weitere Soldaten nach Europa
    Die US-Regierung verlegt nach Russlands Angriff auf die Ukraine 7000 weitere Soldaten nach Europa. Sie würden in den kommenden Tagen entsandt und zunächst in Deutschland stationiert werden, erklärte das Verteidigungsministerium am Donnerstag. Zuvor hatte US-Präsident Joe Biden die Verlegung angekündigt, jedoch ohne eine Zahl der betroffenen Soldatinnen und Soldaten zu nennen.

    «Sie werden in Deutschland stationiert, als Versicherung für die Nato-Verbündeten, um russische Aggression abzuwehren und bereit zu sein, eine grosse Bandbreite an Anforderungen in der Region zu unterstützen», teilte das Pentagon mit. Zuletzt hatte Biden wegen des Ukraine-Konflikts bereits die Verlegung von zusätzlich rund 6000 Soldatinnen und Soldaten nach Osteuropa angekündigt.

    Das US-Militär hat nach eigenen Angaben derzeit mehr als 90'000 Soldatinnen und Soldaten in Europa, davon rund 35'000 in Deutschland. (sda/dpa)
    epa09729697 A handout photo made available by the US Army shows the arrival of 18th Airborne Corps Soldiers in Wiesbaden, Germany, 04 February 2022 (issued 05 February 2022). These are the first of 2,000 Soldiers to arrive in Europe following the Pentagon's announcement of additional forces moving from the United States to Europe in support of NATO allies. The 18th Airborne Corps, which serves as America's Contingency Corps, will provide a Joint Task Force-capable headquarters in Germany, as 1,700 Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division deploy to Poland. EPA/SGT. STEPHEN PEREZ/US ARMY HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
    Bild: keystone
    21:00
    USA verhängen auch Sanktionen gegen Belarus
    Die Vereinigten Staaten haben auch Sanktionen gegen das am Ukraine-Krieg beteiligte Belarus verhängt. Das US-Finanzministerium wandte sich mit Zwangsmassnahmen «gegen 24 belarussische Einzelpersonen und Organisationen wegen der Unterstützung der Invasion» durch Russland, hiess es in einer Mitteilung. Die Sanktionen konzentrierten sich auf den Verteidigungssektor und die Banken des Landes, die besonders enge Beziehungen zu Moskau unterhielten. Sie zielten auf ein knappes Fünftel des Finanzsektors von Belarus sowie auf einflussreiche Personen in der Rüstungsindustrie ab.

    Die USA hatten bereits mehrere Male Sanktionen gegen Belarus wegen der Unterdrückung der Zivilgesellschaft und der demokratischen Opposition verhängt. (sda/dpa)

    Die russischen Angriffe auf die Ukraine, 24.02.2022

