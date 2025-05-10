Alles im braunen Bereich, wie diese 21+ Karikaturen beweisen

Wichtig, geschätzte watson-Userin, geschätzter -User: In diesem «Tweeticle» werden keine Tweets geladen. Darum kannst du (hoffentlich munter) drauflos scrollen und die Bluesky-Inhalte ohne unseren IT-Support geniessen. 😉
#IIWorldWar— Amorimcartoons! (@amorimcartoons.bsky.social) 8. Mai 2025 um 13:38
[image or embed]
More than he can chew…— Adam Zyglis (@adamzyglis.bsky.social) 8. Mai 2025 um 21:41
[image or embed]
The art of distraction…— Adam Zyglis (@adamzyglis.bsky.social) 7. Mai 2025 um 21:55
[image or embed]
Patrick Blower @blowercartoons @Telegraph after the cartoon by Zec #VEDay #VEDay80 – political cartoon gallery in London original-political-cartoon.com— Political Cartoon Gallery (@politicalcartoon.bsky.social) 8. Mai 2025 um 09:55
[image or embed]
„Bundesverfassungsschutz gibt Stillhaltezusage wegen Gegenklage: Verfassungsschutz nennt AfD vorläufig nicht „gesichert rechtsextremistische Bestrebung““ #Verfassungsschutz #AfD #rechtsextrem #schwarwel— schwarwel (@schwarwel.bsky.social) 8. Mai 2025 um 19:24
[image or embed]
Die #noAfD übt für ihre Opferrolle— Kostas Koufogiorgos (@koufogiorgos.bsky.social) 8. Mai 2025 um 15:16
[image or embed]
Siegesparade im Regen— Kostas Koufogiorgos (@koufogiorgos.bsky.social) 8. Mai 2025 um 15:15
[image or embed]
RIGGED! #theNewPope— Dave Whamond (@davewhamond.bsky.social) 9. Mai 2025 um 03:29
[image or embed]
I know, I know popes aren’t supposed to hate anyone but I mean come on, let’s be for real— Jesse Duquette (@jesseduquette.bsky.social) 9. Mai 2025 um 00:29
[image or embed]
"The Poop."— Krassensteins (@krassenstein.bsky.social) 4. Mai 2025 um 21:48
[image or embed]
Cartoon on Pope Leo XIV —— The Pope's Exorcism The first U.S.-born pope was not shy about criticizing President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance before. ——— support my art and order my graphic novel： www.amazon.com/You-Must-Tak...— Badiucao巴丢草 (@badiucao.bsky.social) 9. Mai 2025 um 14:33
[image or embed]
Papstwahl #Konklave— Kostas Koufogiorgos (@koufogiorgos.bsky.social) 7. Mai 2025 um 14:48
[image or embed]
Pretty close— Xela Hart (@xelahart.bsky.social) 8. Mai 2025 um 15:10
[image or embed]
He’s so dumb— Pat Bagley (@bagleycartoons.bsky.social) 8. Mai 2025 um 00:20
[image or embed]
newsday.com/matt— Matt Davies (@mattdaviescartoon.bsky.social) 6. Mai 2025 um 00:08
[image or embed]
The impact of US #tariffs on Switzerland - © Chappatte in NZZ am Sonntag, Zürich @nzz.ch 👉 www.chappatte.com— Chappatte Cartoons (@chappatte.bsky.social) 5. Mai 2025 um 11:03
[image or embed]
Inflation nickanderson.substack.com For @rawstory.com #Inflation— Nick Anderson - political cartoonist (@andertoon.bsky.social) 7. Mai 2025 um 22:46
[image or embed]
Fewer dolls by @deAdder Substack: open.substack.com/pub/deadder/...— Michael de Adder (@deadder.bsky.social) 5. Mai 2025 um 19:54
[image or embed]
Weißer und schwarzer Rauch— Kostas Koufogiorgos (@koufogiorgos.bsky.social) 9. Mai 2025 um 14:51
[image or embed]
Thursday's unashamedly sentimental Metro cartoon.— Guy Venables (@guyvenables.bsky.social) 8. Mai 2025 um 11:20
[image or embed]
Every labyrinth in history has its exit. Today's cartoon by Manuel De Rossi. More cartoons: www.cartoonmovement.com/search?query... #extremeright #nazis #fascism— Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement.com) 7. Mai 2025 um 06:45
[image or embed]
