Alles im braunen Bereich, wie diese 21+ Karikaturen beweisen

Alles im braunen Bereich, wie diese 21+ Karikaturen beweisen

Das aktuelle Weltgeschehen im Spiegel der internationalen Karikaturistinnen und Karikaturisten.
10.05.2025, 06:16
Wichtig, geschätzte watson-Userin, geschätzter -User: In diesem «Tweeticle» werden keine Tweets geladen. Darum kannst du (hoffentlich munter) drauflos scrollen und die Bluesky-Inhalte ohne unseren IT-Support geniessen. 😉

Und wie war deine Woche?

#IIWorldWar

[image or embed]

— Amorimcartoons! (@amorimcartoons.bsky.social) 8. Mai 2025 um 13:38

2025 ist das Jahr der Schlange

More than he can chew…

[image or embed]

— Adam Zyglis (@adamzyglis.bsky.social) 8. Mai 2025 um 21:41

Trump beherrscht die Kunst der Ablenkung – und die Medien fallen immer wieder darauf herein

The art of distraction…

[image or embed]

— Adam Zyglis (@adamzyglis.bsky.social) 7. Mai 2025 um 21:55
Das englische «Chump» kann mit Trottel oder Dummkopf übersetzt werden.

Apropos Furzideen



[image or embed]

— Mike Peters (@mikepeters.bsky.social) 5. Mai 2025 um 20:51

«Die Flucht von Alcatraz» müsste tatsächlich neu verfilmt werden



[image or embed]

— Mike Luckovich (@mluckovich.bsky.social) 7. Mai 2025 um 23:33

Vor 80 Jahren endete der Zweite Weltkrieg – und nun sieht es ganz so aus, als würden viele auf die mit grossen Opfern erkämpfte Freiheit und Demokratie scheissen

Patrick Blower @blowercartoons @Telegraph after the cartoon by Zec #VEDay #VEDay80 – political cartoon gallery in London original-political-cartoon.com

[image or embed]

— Political Cartoon Gallery (@politicalcartoon.bsky.social) 8. Mai 2025 um 09:55

Apropos ...

„Bundesverfassungsschutz gibt Stillhaltezusage wegen Gegenklage: Verfassungsschutz nennt AfD vorläufig nicht „gesichert rechtsextremistische Bestrebung““ #Verfassungsschutz #AfD #rechtsextrem #schwarwel

[image or embed]

— schwarwel (@schwarwel.bsky.social) 8. Mai 2025 um 19:24

Die #noAfD übt für ihre Opferrolle

[image or embed]

— Kostas Koufogiorgos (@koufogiorgos.bsky.social) 8. Mai 2025 um 15:16

Derweil im Lieblings-Unrechtsstaat europäischer Demokratiefeinde

Siegesparade im Regen

[image or embed]

— Kostas Koufogiorgos (@koufogiorgos.bsky.social) 8. Mai 2025 um 15:15

Das ukrainische Video zur russischen Militärparade 😅

Video: YouTube/Freeonis [ENG SUB]

Dann wurde auch noch in Rom ein Amerikaner gewählt ...



[image or embed]

— Mike Luckovich (@mluckovich.bsky.social) 8. Mai 2025 um 21:49
«Sieht so aus, als würde Trump behaupten, er sei der neue Papst.»

Fehlt nur noch, dass Trump wieder Lügen über eine angeblich gestohlene Wahl verbreitet

RIGGED! #theNewPope

[image or embed]

— Dave Whamond (@davewhamond.bsky.social) 9. Mai 2025 um 03:29

Ja, der neue Papst hält nicht von US-Aussenminister JD Vance

I know, I know popes aren’t supposed to hate anyone but I mean come on, let’s be for real

[image or embed]

— Jesse Duquette (@jesseduquette.bsky.social) 9. Mai 2025 um 00:29

Weil er KI-Bildchen liebt, gibt's hier unseren Favoriten

"The Poop."

[image or embed]

— Krassensteins (@krassenstein.bsky.social) 4. Mai 2025 um 21:48

Der chinesische Künstler Badiucao hat mal wieder einen genialen Ansatz gefunden

Cartoon on Pope Leo XIV —— The Pope's Exorcism The first U.S.-born pope was not shy about criticizing President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance before. ——— support my art and order my graphic novel： www.amazon.com/You-Must-Tak...

[image or embed]

— Badiucao巴丢草 (@badiucao.bsky.social) 9. Mai 2025 um 14:33

Leider zutreffend

Papstwahl #Konklave

[image or embed]

— Kostas Koufogiorgos (@koufogiorgos.bsky.social) 7. Mai 2025 um 14:48

Geleakt: So geht es in Trumps Kabinettssitzungen zu und her

Pretty close

[image or embed]

— Xela Hart (@xelahart.bsky.social) 8. Mai 2025 um 15:10

Um den grössten Kettensäger-Maulhelden ist es verdächtig ruhig geworden

He’s so dumb

[image or embed]

— Pat Bagley (@bagleycartoons.bsky.social) 8. Mai 2025 um 00:20

Die Verstösse gegen US-Gesetze und Menschenrechte gehen derweil unvermindert weiter



[image or embed]

— Mike Luckovich (@mluckovich.bsky.social) 9. Mai 2025 um 01:30

Die Intelligenzbestien im Weissen Haus wollen wohl auch noch die Ausschaffungen mit KI automatisieren

newsday.com/matt

[image or embed]

— Matt Davies (@mattdaviescartoon.bsky.social) 6. Mai 2025 um 00:08

Der Bundesrat hat Trumps Zollhammer nichts entegegenzusetzen

The impact of US #tariffs on Switzerland - © Chappatte in NZZ am Sonntag, Zürich @nzz.ch 👉 www.chappatte.com

[image or embed]

— Chappatte Cartoons (@chappatte.bsky.social) 5. Mai 2025 um 11:03

Und damit zu den Lieblings-Pronomen des US-Präsidenten



[image or embed]

— Xela Hart (@xelahart.bsky.social) 9. Mai 2025 um 00:44

In den USA bleibt die Inflation ein Dauerbrenner

Inflation nickanderson.substack.com For @rawstory.com #Inflation

[image or embed]

— Nick Anderson - political cartoonist (@andertoon.bsky.social) 7. Mai 2025 um 22:46

Fragt sich, wer wessen Puppe ist

Fewer dolls by @deAdder Substack: open.substack.com/pub/deadder/...

[image or embed]

— Michael de Adder (@deadder.bsky.social) 5. Mai 2025 um 19:54

Weißer und schwarzer Rauch

[image or embed]

— Kostas Koufogiorgos (@koufogiorgos.bsky.social) 9. Mai 2025 um 14:51

Vom Kampfgeist der Veteranen können wir uns alle eine grosse Scheibe abschneiden

Thursday's unashamedly sentimental Metro cartoon.

[image or embed]

— Guy Venables (@guyvenables.bsky.social) 8. Mai 2025 um 11:20

Ab in den Lokus mit den rechtsextremen Staatsfeinden

Every labyrinth in history has its exit. Today's cartoon by Manuel De Rossi. More cartoons: www.cartoonmovement.com/search?query... #extremeright #nazis #fascism

[image or embed]

— Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement.com) 7. Mai 2025 um 06:45
«Jedes Labyrinth der Geschichte hat seinen Ausweg.»

Bonus

Das hast du dir verdient!

PS: Karpi hat es wieder getan: «Switzerland is fake»

Die Video-Kollaboration mit dem Fotomuseum Winterthur hat bereits über sechs Millionen Views erreicht, wie die Verantwortlichen mitteilen. Video: YouTube/Karpi

Videokünstler Karpi erklärt:

«Inspiriert von satirischen Verschwörungstheorien wie ‹Birds aren’t real› oder ‹Bielefeld-Verschwörung› zeigt ‹Switzerland is fake›, wie leicht Realität infrage gestellt werden kann. Dazu greifen wir tief in die Trickkiste der Desinformation und erzeugen mittels KI täuschend echtes Bildmaterial. Ziel ist es, unser aller Wahrnehmung für das KI-Zeitalter zu sensibilisieren.»

(dsc)

