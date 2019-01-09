Lime recalls all of its scooters in Switzerland after multiple accidents

Lime recalls all of its scooters in Switzerland



bild: keystone/shutterstock

The speedometer shuts off and the breaks come on: Software problems have caused multiple accidents for Lime scooter riders in Switzerland. The American company is taking emergency measures following a watson investigation.

The American tech company Lime is pulling all of its 500 scooters off Swiss streets because of a technical defect. Watson has uncovered multiple cases in which the front brakes were suddenly engaged while the scooter was moving at full speed. The bug has caused multiple accidents and sent Lime riders to the hospital.

Lime was first made aware of the accidents through watsons investigation. A representative from Lime, Roman Balzan, gave this statement: «We are investigating the claims. We have taken immediate action and pulled all of the scooters off the streets in Zurich and Basel until the situation is cleared up. We are working on examining every single unit and the software.»

The tech giant operates a fleet of 300 scooters in Zürich and 250 in Basel. As of now, none are available to rent.