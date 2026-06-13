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Coupe du Monde 2026: les dessinateurs mettent un rouge à Trump

20 caricatures qui mettent un rouge à Trump

Cette semaine, il y avait la Coupe du Monde, mais pas que. L’actualité du Trumpistan vue par les dessinateurs de presse du monde entier. Le tout agrémenté de quelques mèmes.
13.06.2026, 13:0213.06.2026, 13:02

Important, chère lectrice de watson, cher lecteur de watson: dans ce «tweeticle»*, il n'y a aucun tweet. Vous pouvez donc faire défiler la page à votre guise (du moins, nous l’espérons) et profiter des contenus Bluesky sans avoir besoin de l’assistance de notre service informatique. 😉

Et vous, votre semaine?

#trump #worldcup #news #soccer #news

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— chrisbritt.bsky.social (@chrisbritt.bsky.social) 11. Juni 2026 um 21:00

Le plus difficile, c'est d'entrer dans le pays...

Perilous border crossing for sports fans - © Chappatte in Le Temps @letemps.ch , Geneva 👉 www.chappatte.com

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— Chappatte Cartoons (@chappatte.bsky.social) 9. Juni 2026 um 22:50

Welcome to the US! - © Chappatte in La Tribune Dimanche, Paris 👉chappatte.com

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— Chappatte Cartoons (@chappatte.bsky.social) 8. Juni 2026 um 08:26

Soyez les bienvenus aux Etats-Unis!

American hospitality #worldcup

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— Dennis Goris | Cartoons (@dennisgoris.bsky.social) 8. Juni 2026 um 21:44

Tout le monde rêve de lui mettre un rouge (ou un tacle)

The World comes to the United States for @fifaworldcup. Excuse the mess we’ve been offsides, among other things, for quite some time now.

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— Marc Murphy (@murphycartoons.bsky.social) 7. Juni 2026 um 17:24

Mon préééécieux!

FI-FA-Fo-Flop! ⚽️

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— Daniel Boris (@danboriscreates.bsky.social) 8. Juni 2026 um 21:29

Ça nous fait pas tellement marrer

Is the World Cup really for the world? Today's cartoon by @custodio.net. More cartoons: www.cartoonmovement.com #FIFA #WorldCup

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— Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement.com) 11. Juni 2026 um 06:27

Un Suisse au milieu de tout ça

Opening ceremony. Today’s cartoon by @truant-cartoons.bsky.social. More cartoons: www.cartoonmovement.com #FIFA #ICE #Infantino #WorldCup

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— Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement.com) 12. Juni 2026 um 06:47

Trump tape dans toute la planète...

Friday’s @thetimes.com cartoon times.newsprints.co.uk/morten-morla...

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— Morten Morland (@mortenmorland.bsky.social) 11. Juni 2026 um 21:15

...mais il est freiné par un léger problème

Newsday.com/matt

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— Matt Davies (@mattdaviescartoon.bsky.social) 11. Juni 2026 um 23:43

Il faut s'attendre à tout

Ben Jennings @BJennings90 on the #WorldCup and the US war on Iran @Guardian – political cartoon gallery in London original-political-cartoon.com

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— Political Cartoon Gallery (@politicalcartoon.bsky.social) 11. Juni 2026 um 19:54

Ce que les Etats-Unis rêvent de voir

The fight America wants to see anntelnaes.substack.com/p/the-fight-...

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— Ann Telnaes (@anntelnaes.bsky.social) 11. Juni 2026 um 20:16

Que dire?



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— Mike Luckovich (@mluckovich.bsky.social) 9. Juni 2026 um 21:52

Aucun rapport, mais c'est bien de le rappeler

🚨Elon Musk is set to become the world's first TRILLIONAIRE today. Immigrants are not the reason you can’t afford groceries 📍near Tesla’s flagship London store, Tottenham

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— Everyone Hates Elon (@everyonehateselon.bsky.social) 12. Juni 2026 um 12:47

Ça marche aussi pour les présidents énervés?

Smooth Exit Follow my cartoons and accompanying written commentary on Substack: nickanderson.substack.com

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— Nick Anderson - political cartoonist (@andertoon.bsky.social) 9. Juni 2026 um 18:36
Trump quitte une interview de NBC après un échange tendu sur l’Iran

Comment bien instumentaliser la justice

The role of the Attorney General of the United States isn't being a hatchet man for the president. anntelnaes.substack.com/p/trump-nomi...

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— Ann Telnaes (@anntelnaes.bsky.social) 9. Juni 2026 um 18:51

Trump ne ment JAMAIS



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— Dave Whamond (@davewhamond.bsky.social) 11. Juni 2026 um 04:48

Même combat

Meme zu Trump und Inflation (Juni 2026)
meme: bsky.app

Et si on l'ignorait?

America 250 Follow my cartoons and accompanying written commentary on Substack: nickanderson.substack.com For @rawstory.com

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— Nick Anderson - political cartoonist (@andertoon.bsky.social) 8. Juni 2026 um 23:00

Les Midterms de l'automne seront intéressants

Cartoon

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— billbramhall.bsky.social (@billbramhall.bsky.social) 9. Juni 2026 um 18:40

Bonus

Comme on fait son lit, on se couche

This is Chubbz. He does have his own bed, just prefers a challenge. 13/10 (TT: highpriestess801)

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— WeRateDogs (@weratedogs.com) 11. Juni 2026 um 01:24

This is Diesel. His bed has been taken over by a two-pound kitten. Wondering if you can ask them to please move. He is too scared. 13/10 (TT: lahdeedahdee)

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— WeRateDogs (@weratedogs.com) 8. Juni 2026 um 23:47

(dsc)

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