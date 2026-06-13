20 caricatures qui mettent un rouge à Trump
Important, chère lectrice de watson, cher lecteur de watson: dans ce «tweeticle»*, il n'y a aucun tweet. Vous pouvez donc faire défiler la page à votre guise (du moins, nous l’espérons) et profiter des contenus Bluesky sans avoir besoin de l’assistance de notre service informatique. 😉
Et vous, votre semaine?
#trump #worldcup #news #soccer #news— chrisbritt.bsky.social (@chrisbritt.bsky.social) 11. Juni 2026 um 21:00
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Le plus difficile, c'est d'entrer dans le pays...
Perilous border crossing for sports fans - © Chappatte in Le Temps @letemps.ch , Geneva 👉 www.chappatte.com— Chappatte Cartoons (@chappatte.bsky.social) 9. Juni 2026 um 22:50
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Welcome to the US! - © Chappatte in La Tribune Dimanche, Paris 👉chappatte.com— Chappatte Cartoons (@chappatte.bsky.social) 8. Juni 2026 um 08:26
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Soyez les bienvenus aux Etats-Unis!
American hospitality #worldcup— Dennis Goris | Cartoons (@dennisgoris.bsky.social) 8. Juni 2026 um 21:44
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Tout le monde rêve de lui mettre un rouge (ou un tacle)
The World comes to the United States for @fifaworldcup. Excuse the mess we’ve been offsides, among other things, for quite some time now.— Marc Murphy (@murphycartoons.bsky.social) 7. Juni 2026 um 17:24
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Mon préééécieux!
FI-FA-Fo-Flop! ⚽️— Daniel Boris (@danboriscreates.bsky.social) 8. Juni 2026 um 21:29
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Ça nous fait pas tellement marrer
Is the World Cup really for the world? Today's cartoon by @custodio.net. More cartoons: www.cartoonmovement.com #FIFA #WorldCup— Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement.com) 11. Juni 2026 um 06:27
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Un Suisse au milieu de tout ça
Opening ceremony. Today’s cartoon by @truant-cartoons.bsky.social. More cartoons: www.cartoonmovement.com #FIFA #ICE #Infantino #WorldCup— Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement.com) 12. Juni 2026 um 06:47
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Trump tape dans toute la planète...
Friday’s @thetimes.com cartoon times.newsprints.co.uk/morten-morla...— Morten Morland (@mortenmorland.bsky.social) 11. Juni 2026 um 21:15
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...mais il est freiné par un léger problème
Newsday.com/matt— Matt Davies (@mattdaviescartoon.bsky.social) 11. Juni 2026 um 23:43
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Il faut s'attendre à tout
Ben Jennings @BJennings90 on the #WorldCup and the US war on Iran @Guardian – political cartoon gallery in London original-political-cartoon.com— Political Cartoon Gallery (@politicalcartoon.bsky.social) 11. Juni 2026 um 19:54
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Ce que les Etats-Unis rêvent de voir
The fight America wants to see anntelnaes.substack.com/p/the-fight-...— Ann Telnaes (@anntelnaes.bsky.social) 11. Juni 2026 um 20:16
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Que dire?
@mluckovich.bsky.social) 9. Juni 2026 um 21:52
Aucun rapport, mais c'est bien de le rappeler
🚨Elon Musk is set to become the world's first TRILLIONAIRE today. Immigrants are not the reason you can’t afford groceries 📍near Tesla’s flagship London store, Tottenham— Everyone Hates Elon (@everyonehateselon.bsky.social) 12. Juni 2026 um 12:47
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Ça marche aussi pour les présidents énervés?
Smooth Exit Follow my cartoons and accompanying written commentary on Substack: nickanderson.substack.com— Nick Anderson - political cartoonist (@andertoon.bsky.social) 9. Juni 2026 um 18:36
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Comment bien instumentaliser la justice
The role of the Attorney General of the United States isn't being a hatchet man for the president. anntelnaes.substack.com/p/trump-nomi...— Ann Telnaes (@anntelnaes.bsky.social) 9. Juni 2026 um 18:51
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Trump ne ment JAMAIS
@davewhamond.bsky.social) 11. Juni 2026 um 04:48
Même combat
Et si on l'ignorait?
America 250 Follow my cartoons and accompanying written commentary on Substack: nickanderson.substack.com For @rawstory.com— Nick Anderson - political cartoonist (@andertoon.bsky.social) 8. Juni 2026 um 23:00
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Les Midterms de l'automne seront intéressants
Cartoon— billbramhall.bsky.social (@billbramhall.bsky.social) 9. Juni 2026 um 18:40
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Bonus
Comme on fait son lit, on se couche
This is Chubbz. He does have his own bed, just prefers a challenge. 13/10 (TT: highpriestess801)— WeRateDogs (@weratedogs.com) 11. Juni 2026 um 01:24
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This is Diesel. His bed has been taken over by a two-pound kitten. Wondering if you can ask them to please move. He is too scared. 13/10 (TT: lahdeedahdee)— WeRateDogs (@weratedogs.com) 8. Juni 2026 um 23:47
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