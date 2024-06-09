Kampfjets für die Ukraine

Bei seinem Besuch in Frankreich anlässlich der Gedenkfeiern zur Landung der Alliierten in der Normandie vor 80 Jahren hat der ukrainische Präsident Wolodymyr Sekenskyj neue Zusagen für die Lieferung von Kampfjets erhalten. Frankreichs Präsident Emmanuel Macron kündigte an, der Ukraine Mirage-Kampfjets zu überlassen. Wie viele Jets des Typs Mirage 2000-5 das von Russland angegriffene Land erhalten werde, teilte er zunächst nicht mit. Der französische Staatschef kündigte zudem an, ab dem Sommer würden ukrainische Piloten ausgebildet. Auch eine Brigade mit 4500 ukrainischen Soldaten wolle man schulen.