21+ treffende Memes und Tweets zum D-Day und dem Ukraine-Krieg

Das aktuelle Geschehen rund um Russlands verbrecherischen Angriffskrieg im Spiegel der Karikaturisten. Garniert mit Memes.
09.06.2024, 05:32
Obacht, geschätzte watson-Userin, geschätzter -User: Wenn die Tweets in diesem Artikel nicht prompt angezeigt werden, klicke für unseren hilfsbereiten IT-Support auf diesen Link, zähle wahlweise laut oder leise auf fünf und scrolle erst dann weiter.

Vor 80 Jahren wurde an den Stränden der Normandie um die Freiheit Europas gekämpft

Russland Kriegverbrecher und Ukraine-Krieg-Karikatur.
Screenshot: x.com

«Die Einheit, die die Geschichte prägt. Heute haben wir in Frankreich an der Seite unserer Verbündeten die Tapferkeit der alliierten Streitkräfte gewürdigt, die vor 80 Jahren in der Normandie landeten. Wir erinnern uns. Wir danken ihnen. Wir halten die Werte der Verteidiger des Lebens hoch.»
Wolodymyr Selenskyj

Amerikanischer D-Day-Veteran zum ukrainischen Präsidenten Wolodymyr Selenskyj: «Sie sind der Retter des Volkes, Sie treiben mir Tränen in die Augen.» Darauf Selenskyj: «Nein, nein, Sie haben Europa gerettet.» Der Veteran: «Mein Held.» Und Selenskyj: «Nein, Sie sind unser Held.»

Der französische Präsident hatte am historischen Datum etwas Besonderes anzukündigen

Ukraine-Posting
Macron hat den 80. Jahrestag des Beginns der Befreiung Frankreichs durch die Alliierten abgewartet, um zu sagen: «Oh, übrigens, wir schicken jetzt Kampfjets in die Ukraine.»Screenshot: x.com
Kampfjets für die Ukraine
Bei seinem Besuch in Frankreich anlässlich der Gedenkfeiern zur Landung der Alliierten in der Normandie vor 80 Jahren hat der ukrainische Präsident Wolodymyr Sekenskyj neue Zusagen für die Lieferung von Kampfjets erhalten. Frankreichs Präsident Emmanuel Macron kündigte an, der Ukraine Mirage-Kampfjets zu überlassen. Wie viele Jets des Typs Mirage 2000-5 das von Russland angegriffene Land erhalten werde, teilte er zunächst nicht mit. Der französische Staatschef kündigte zudem an, ab dem Sommer würden ukrainische Piloten ausgebildet. Auch eine Brigade mit 4500 ukrainischen Soldaten wolle man schulen.

Emmanuel Macron hat sich seit in zwei Jahren ziemlich gewandelt

Der französische Staatspräsident Emmanuel Macron unterstützt die Ukraine viel stärker als zu Beginn der russischen Invasion.
Staatspräsident Emmanuel Macron will die Ukraine viel stärker militärisch unterstützen als zu Beginn der russischen Invasion im Jahr 2022.Screenshot: x.com

Nichts Neues von der AfD – dafür ein guter Konter

Bild
screenshot: x.com

Die Replik der französischen Botschaft

Tweet gegen Russen-Desinformation der französischen Botschaft in Südafrika.
Screenshot: x.com
«Liebe Kolleginnen und Kollegen, Sie verbreiten schon seit einiger Zeit Fake News, und wir haben uns an diese eher undiplomatische Praxis gewöhnt. Diese Nachricht ist jedoch besonders lächerlich. Wir empfehlen Ihren Schauspielern, an ihrem Akzent zu arbeiten und Französischunterricht bei der Alliance française zu nehmen: alliance.org.za»

Schachweltmeister Garri Kasparow bringt Putins Russland auf den Punkt

Russland-Spruch des Schachweltmeisters Garri Kasparow
«Jedes Land hat seine eigene Mafia. In Russland hat die Mafia ihr eigenes Land.»Screenshot: x.com

Wenn du mit dem Elektroroller an die Front fahren musst

Russland-Posting
Russland sei das erste Land mit einer Angriffsbrigade mit Elektrorollern, twitterte Saint JavelinScreenshot: x.com

Bonus

(dsc)

«Ich stelle mein Handy nie auf lautlos» – Oksana erzählt von ihrem Leben seit der Flucht
