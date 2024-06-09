Obacht, geschätzte watson-Userin, geschätzter -User: Wenn die Tweets in diesem Artikel nicht prompt angezeigt werden,
The unity that defines history. Today in France, alongside our allies, we honored the bravery of the Allied forces who landed in Normandy 80 years ago. We remember. We thank them. We uphold the values of the defenders of life. pic.twitter.com/SPpro6L4xQ— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 6, 2024
At the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings, Melvin Hurwitz, a 99-year-old American World War II veteran, embraced President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine and called him “the savior of the people.”https://t.co/IrhCBzi1zA pic.twitter.com/PZL9oGIi48— The New York Times (@nytimes) June 7, 2024
Peter Brookes on #RishiSunak #GeneralElection2024 #DDay - political cartoon gallery in London https://t.co/dePcTdovuE pic.twitter.com/PgKcfXoyFM— Political Cartoon (@Cartoon4sale) June 7, 2024
RJ Matson @MatsonCartoons #DDay pic.twitter.com/J2SOarnRSp— Editorial & Political Cartoons (@EandPCartoons) June 6, 2024
Vive la France! pic.twitter.com/mnwyvYzsyX— SwissFella (Bonkus Helveticus) 🇨🇭 🇸🇪 🇺🇦 (@testaccount445r) June 6, 2024
On the 80th Anniversary of D-Day, who else here proudly identifies as ANTIFA? 🤚🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/lhrwFiTYqI— BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) June 6, 2024
On D-Day , saviors of democracy - © Chappatte in The @BostonGlobe , via @GlobeOpinion 👉 https://t.co/gxu4GBPwDA pic.twitter.com/8V5JBp9Ubb— Chappatte Cartoons (@PatChappatte) June 6, 2024
Ben Jennings on the 80th anniversary of the D-day landings, and the proximity of the past - political cartoon gallery in London https://t.co/dePcTdovuE pic.twitter.com/wDt8xS6w0M— Political Cartoon (@Cartoon4sale) June 6, 2024
European elections.#europeanunion🇪🇺 #europe #extremeright pic.twitter.com/WySkI0Yczw— Tjeerd Royaards (@Royaards) June 6, 2024
#Putin: Keine Anzeichen von #Neonazismus... (Bengen) pic.twitter.com/4iOJb8yC6T— mister wy (@misterwy) June 8, 2024
⚡️Russian army captured a French mercenary in the neighbourhood of Liptsy, Kharkov region.— Russian Embassy in South Africa 🇷🇺 (@EmbassyofRussia) June 4, 2024
In a video that has gone viral on social media, a Russian soldier orders the merc to get out of his trench and drop the weapon. The militant responds in French, obeys and lies on the… pic.twitter.com/kY8uo9Bu55
💔 Ukraine POWs before and after showing Russian war crimes pic.twitter.com/QwcHlhIp9o— Ukrainska Pravda in English (@pravda_eng) June 6, 2024
#KarikaturdesTages 06.06.2024 in der @fr - Die #Zeitenwende... (Plaßmann) pic.twitter.com/9pcakJ2QJM— mister wy (@misterwy) June 6, 2024
Pro-Russian influence media campaign.#Russia#Putin#OperationOverload#misinformation #disinformation#politics #journalism #media pic.twitter.com/6UVMqezTXz— Niels Bo Bojesen (@nielsbobojesen) June 4, 2024
June 5, 2024
Für mich bereits heute das Zitat für das Jahr 2024.— Botschaften der Russischen Lügeration (@lugeration) June 5, 2024
Fehlt nur noch #TaurusForUkraine!
Danke an Frau Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann @MAStrackZi. pic.twitter.com/QiMwhF7TKL
Circumventing Taiwanese sanctions against russia - exporting Taiwanese CNC machines to re-equip the russian military industrial complex.pic.twitter.com/ZDRB0DmFfe— Beefeater (@Beefeater_Fella) June 6, 2024
🔥🔥🔥 “The Russian economy is killing itself. It is scary but mesmerizing. Watching it is horrifyingly interesting.”— Jason Jay Smart (@officejjsmart) June 6, 2024
Truer words have never been spoken.
Watching the train wreck of Russia’s economy unfold warms my heart. pic.twitter.com/XXGJspJlsA
The leaning on the shoulder is Wild 😂 pic.twitter.com/nB7GXA1eiS— Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) June 6, 2024
Dance like nobody’s watching.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/ielixnSfyf— Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) June 5, 2024
