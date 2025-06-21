sonnig14°
DE | FR
burger
Spass
Donald Trump

Die treffendsten Karikaturen und Memes der Woche

Die treffendsten Karikaturen und Memes der Woche

Das aktuelle Geschehen in Trumpistan und im Rest der Welt im Spiegel der Karikaturistinnen und Karikaturisten. Garniert mit frechen Memes.
21.06.2025, 06:1821.06.2025, 06:18
Mehr «Spass»

Wichtig, geschätzte watson-Userin, geschätzter -User: In diesem «Tweeticle» werden keine Tweets geladen. Darum kannst du (hoffentlich munter) drauflos scrollen und die Bluesky-Inhalte ohne unseren IT-Support geniessen. 😉

Heute starten wir mit schwarzem Humor. Rabenschwarzem ...

A dialogue between Khamenei and a dinosaur.

[image or embed]

— Badiucao巴丢草 (@badiucao.bsky.social) 18. Juni 2025 um 02:08

Was kann schon passieren, wenn du Israel mit der Auslöschung drohst?

Mike Ramirez @Ramireztoons on #AyatollahKhamenei #Iran #IsraeliranWar – political cartoon gallery in London original-political-cartoon.com

[image or embed]

— Political Cartoon Gallery (@politicalcartoon.bsky.social) 18. Juni 2025 um 21:41

Uncle Sam lässt sich in einen neuen Nahost-Krieg hineinziehen

Matt Davies on #Iran #IranIsraelConflict – political cartoon gallery in London original-political-cartoon.com

[image or embed]

— Political Cartoon Gallery (@politicalcartoon.bsky.social) 20. Juni 2025 um 00:38

Please enjoy my cartoon for Friday's Toronto Star

[image or embed]

— Theo Moudakis (@theomoudakis.bsky.social) 19. Juni 2025 um 22:05

Trumps Iran-Politik wird vom israelischen Scharfmacher Netanyahu beeinflusst

Newsday.com/matt

[image or embed]

— Matt Davies (@mattdaviescartoon.bsky.social) 18. Juni 2025 um 00:04

Ein filmreifes Duo ...

Spoiler alert: Two wanted criminals trying to outrun the law, taking the world off a cliff and into a deep ravine.

[image or embed]

— Paul Leigh -Some Rascal on the Internet (@pleightx.bsky.social) 17. Juni 2025 um 20:11
«Spoiler-Warnung: Zwei gesuchte Verbrecher versuchen, sich der Justiz zu entziehen, und stürzen die Welt von einer Klippe in eine tiefe Schlucht.»

Der selbst ernannte Friedensstifter liefert das Pulver

Dangerous scenario. Today's cartoon by Ramón Díaz Yanes. More cartoons: www.cartoonmovement.com/search?query... #Trump #Khamenei #Netanyahu

[image or embed]

— Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement.com) 19. Juni 2025 um 06:23

Watch for the #spin

[image or embed]

— Dennis Goris (@dennisgoris.bsky.social) 18. Juni 2025 um 16:23
«Wir brauchen ein schlagkräftiges Argument, um in den Krieg zu ziehen. So etwas wie: Der Iran hat bald...» – «Massenvernichtungswaffen?»

Den Friedensnobelpreis kann er wohl definitiv knicken

Middle East Peace For @rawstory.com nickanderson.substack.com

[image or embed]

— Nick Anderson - political cartoonist (@andertoon.bsky.social) 17. Juni 2025 um 00:48
«Wird das meinen Nobelpreis verzögern?»

My cartoon for Thurs Metro

[image or embed]

— Guy Venables (@guyvenables.bsky.social) 18. Juni 2025 um 14:20
«Der Nobelpreis ist zu schwierig. Gibt es auch Preise für Krieg?»

Wer wettet auf Frieden?

6/20/2026- Random Chance www.timesfreepress.com/news/2025/ju...

[image or embed]

— Clay Bennett (@claybennett.bsky.social) 20. Juni 2025 um 00:16

Sicher ist: Mit dem Iran-Israel-Krieg kann Trump von seinen eigenen Sauereien ablenken

Under attack…. #iran #israel

[image or embed]

— Adam Zyglis (@adamzyglis.bsky.social) 18. Juni 2025 um 20:32
«Schaut! Iran greift Israel an!»

Die Trump-Familie versucht tatsächlich alles zu Geld zu machen

All The President's Monetizing...

[image or embed]

— Dave Whamond (@davewhamond.bsky.social) 17. Juni 2025 um 18:24
«Sie verkaufen Kryptowährungen, Bibeln, Turnschuhe, digitale Token und jetzt auch noch Telefone? Solltet ihr nicht das Land regieren?» – «Präsident zu sein ist nur mein Nebengeschäft.»

Apropos Trump-Handy



[image or embed]

— Mike Luckovich (@mluckovich.bsky.social) 17. Juni 2025 um 23:14
«Liebe Iranerinnen und Iraner, um unsere Chancen zu verbessern, sollte jeder eines dieser neuen Trump-Handys kaufen.»

Wie geht's eigentlich Elon?

SpaceX For @rawstory.com Follow me on Substack: nickanderson.substack.com

[image or embed]

— Nick Anderson - political cartoonist (@andertoon.bsky.social) 19. Juni 2025 um 21:50

Grossmutter mit Herz (und Witz)

Trump Putin JD Vance Meme
Screenshot: Reddit

Während Trump eine klägliche Militärparade verfolgte, protestierten Millionen Amerikaner gegen seine Regierung

Trump Meme
Bild: Reddit

😅

Trump Meme
meme: Reddit

Trump Meme
meme: Reddit

Einen haben wir noch

Trump Meme
meme: Reddit

Die etwas andere «Militärparade»: Trump kürzt US-Kriegsveteranen die finanzielle Unterstützung

The OTHER Parade For @contrariannews.org Support my work on Substack: nickanderson.substack.com

[image or embed]

— Nick Anderson - political cartoonist (@andertoon.bsky.social) 17. Juni 2025 um 22:44

Und damit zum nächsten Autokraten, der Militärparaden liebt und die eigenen Landsleute verheizt, und dem es gar nicht gut läuft

Russland-Meme
meme: Reddit

Wegen all der Kriege geht unser Hauptproblem vergessen

„Zahl der Dürren nimmt zu: „Wasser ist keine Selbstverständlichkeit mehr" Innerhalb von 120 Jahren haben sich von Dürre betroffenen Flächen weltweit verdoppelt – als Hauptverursacher nennt OECD Klimawandel“ #dürre #Wasserknappheit #klimaschutz #schwarwel

[image or embed]

— schwarwel (@schwarwel.bsky.social) 18. Juni 2025 um 11:17

Nächste Woche ist NATO-Gipfel in der Niederlande

„Nach vorzeitiger G7-Abreise: Nato kürzt Gipfel auf zweieinhalb Stunden ein, damit Trump nicht früher geht“ #NATO #Trump #adhs #schwarwel

[image or embed]

— schwarwel (@schwarwel.bsky.social) 20. Juni 2025 um 10:58

Uff!

Urlaubspläne 2025

[image or embed]

— Kostas Koufogiorgos (@koufogiorgos.bsky.social) 16. Juni 2025 um 15:26

Bonus

Das hast du dir jetzt verdient!

This is Tub and Blue. They simply cannot figure out how to get their tennis ball that fell in the pool. Still 12/10 because they really are trying

[image or embed]

— WeRateDogs (@weratedogs.com) 16. Juni 2025 um 17:34

(dsc)

Tweeticle verpasst?

Donnie wird 79 – und wir haben das, äh, perfekte Geburtstags-Geschenk für ihn
Die treffendsten Karikaturen und Memes der Woche
DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
Würdest du gerne watson und unseren Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
(Du wirst umgeleitet, um die Zahlung abzuschliessen.)
5 CHF
15 CHF
25 CHF
Anderer
Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.
Themen
Die endlose Geschichte des Schweizer Atommülls
1 / 40
Die endlose Geschichte des Schweizer Atommülls

Die Schweiz hat ein Entsorgungsproblem, das auch hunderte, ja tausende Generationen nach uns betrifft und gefährden wird. Es ist der hochgiftige, stark strahlende Atommüll...
quelle: shutterstock
Auf Facebook teilenAuf X teilen
Arnold Schwarzeneggers starke Botschaft gegen Hass und Antisemitismus
Video: watson
Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:
0 Kommentare
Zum Login
user avatar
Dein Kommentar
YouTube Link
0 / 600
Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
    Wie geht es dem «Flying Guy»? So läuft ein Cheese Rolling tatsächlich ab
    Alljährlich treffen sich die mutigsten Männer und Frauen der Welt an einem steilen Hang im Westen Englands und riskieren Kopf und Kragen, um einem Käselaib hinterherzurennen. Dieses Jahr ging ein besonders spektakulärer Lauf viral.

    Bestimmt habt ihr ihn gesehen:

    Zur Story