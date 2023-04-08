Navigation
    Digital
    Schweiz

    33 bitterböse Karikaturen und Memes zu Putin und dem Ukraine-Krieg

    33 bitterböse Karikaturen und Memes, die zeigen, wie sich Putin verzockt hat

    Der russische Angriffskrieg gegen die Ukraine und der Nato-Beitritt Finnlands im Spiegel der internationalen Karikaturistinnen und Karikaturisten – garniert mit überraschenden Tweets.
    08.04.2023, 06:11
    Obacht, geschätzte watson-Userin, geschätzter -User: Wenn die Tweets in diesem Artikel nicht prompt angezeigt werden, klicke für unseren hilfsbereiten IT-Support auf diesen Link, zähle wahlweise laut oder leise auf fünf und scrolle erst dann weiter.

    Bild
    screenshot: twitter
    Und damit zum wichtigsten Ereignis der Woche ...

    Bild
    screenshot: twitter

    Anynomous lässt grüssen

    In Finnland brodelt braut es

    Schon die Vorfreude war riesig gewesen ...

    Und die Vor-Schadenfreude ...

    Bild
    «Ist es nicht ironisch, dass Trumps grösste Angst, die Anklage, und Putins grösste Angst, die Erweiterung der NATO, genau am selben Tag stattfinden?»

    «Während Finnland offiziell der NATO beitritt, bestreitet der Kreml, dass Putins Einmarsch in der Ukraine die Verfügbarkeit von Truppen verringert habe. Es heisst, dass man jetzt das kleine Elite-‹Sandalen-Bataillon› an die finnische Grenze entsende.»
    Bild
    screenshot: twitter
    Alt aber gut

    Bild
    screenshot: twitter

    Bild

    Bild
    screenshot: twitter
    Russische strategische Siege in der Woche des 400. Kriegstages...

    1) Finnland tritt der NATO bei.

    2) Ein russischer Propagandist wird durch eine Statue von sich selbst getötet.

    3) Ukrainische Partisanen attackieren im besetzten Melitopol einen russischen Kollaborateur mit einer Autobombe.

    4) Die ukrainische Armee hält immer noch Bakhmut.
    Und damit zur Kategorie «Unglaublich, aber wahr»

    Russland übernimmt den Vorsitz im UN-Sicherheitsrat...

    Gewusst?
    Bild
    meme: twitter

    Bonus

    Frohe Ostern!

    (dsc)

    Ukraine veranstaltet «Militärparade» und trollt Putin

    1 / 14
    Ukraine veranstaltet «Militärparade» und trollt Putin
    quelle: keystone / roman pilipey
    Arnold Schwarzeneggers starke Botschaft gegen Hass und Antisemitismus

    Video: watson

