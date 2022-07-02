Navigation
    31 Karikaturen und Tweets zum Ukraine-Krieg, die Putin-Versteher nicht kapieren

    Die nur schwer verdaulichen Ereignisse rund um den Ukraine-Krieg im Spiegel der Karikaturistinnen und Karikaturisten. Ergänzt mit bitterbösen Tweets, die sich auf das aktuelle Geschehen beziehen.
    02.07.2022, 06:0702.07.2022, 06:39
    Obacht, geschätzte watson-Userin, geschätzter -User: Wenn die Tweets in diesem Artikel nicht prompt angezeigt werden, klicke für unseren hilfsbereiten IT-Support auf diesen Link, zähle wahlweise laut oder leise auf fünf und scrolle erst dann weiter.

    screenshot: twitter

    Breaking ...
    screenshot: twitter

    screenshot: twitter
    «Tag 128 meines 3-Tage-Krieges. Es läuft alles nach Plan. Finnland und Schweden treten der NATO bei, meine Armee wird von der Schlangeninsel verjagt, ein weiteres Schiff wird versenkt und zu allem Überfluss hat der Präsident von Turkmenistan einen viel grösseren Tisch als ich.

    Ich bleibe ein Meisterstratege.»
    134
    9
    Er hat es wieder getan: Die Welt lacht über Putins (neuen) Riesentisch

    Das Problem mit Putin ...

    Sie wächst und wächst ...

    Da war doch noch was mit unserer, äh, Zukunft ...

    Neue Kriegswoche, neue Kriegsverbrechen

    meme: twitter

    Diktatoren unter sich ...

    Wenn plötzlich «Klitscho» anruft ...

    Apropos Sanktionen
    «Die neue 100-Rubel-Banknote, die heute von der russischen Zentralbank eingeführt wurde und auf der das sowjetische Soldatendenkmal abgebildet ist, kann nicht in Umlauf gebracht werden, da Geldautomaten und Registrierkassen aufgrund der Sanktionen nicht auf die neuen Banknoten umgestellt werden können. 100 % der russischen Registrierkassen sind importiert.»
    Tweet vom 30. Juni

    screenshot: twitter

    Dann waren da noch die deutschen Promis, die gerne Briefe schreiben.

    Wir kommen zur wichtigsten Waffe im Energiekrieg: der Duschbrause

    Die Weltlage bleibt angespannt, aber ...

    Bonus

    screenshot: twitter
    meme: twitter

    (dsc)

    Arnold Schwarzeneggers Rede an das russische Volk: Die Highlights

