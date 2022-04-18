Navigation
    29 Karikaturen, die zeigen, wie sich Putin in der Ukraine verzockt hat

    29 Karikaturen, die perfekt zeigen, wie sich Putin in der Ukraine verzockt hat

    Die nur schwer verdaulichen Ereignisse rund um den Ukraine-Krieg im Spiegel der Karikaturistinnen und Karikaturisten. «Oster-Edition», Teil 2.
    18.04.2022, 12:14
    29 Karikaturen, die perfekt zeigen, wie sich Putin in der Ukraine verzockt hat
    Obacht, geschätzte watson-Userin, geschätzter -User: Wenn die Tweets in diesem Artikel nicht prompt angezeigt werden, klicke für unseren hilfsbereiten IT-Support auf diesen Link, zähle wahlweise laut oder leise auf fünf und scrolle erst dann weiter.

    screenshot: twitter / Emad Hajjaj

    screenshot: twitter / niels bo bojesen

    screenshot: twitter

    screenshot: twitter / Vasco Gargalo

    Bonus

    (dsc)

    Arnold Schwarzeneggers Rede an das russische Volk: Die Highlights

