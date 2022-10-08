26 schonungslos ehrliche Karikaturen und Tweets zu Irans mutigen Frauen

Obacht, geschätzte watson-Userin, geschätzter -User: Wenn die Tweets in diesem Artikel nicht prompt angezeigt werden,
„The Islamic Republic will loose and #Iran will win“ steht unter diesem Bild auf iranischen sozialen Kanälen. #IranProtests pic.twitter.com/WqCMzfe5Y2— Natalie Amiri (@NatalieAmiri) October 7, 2022
The inspiring women of Iran https://t.co/DfAuzETvOj pic.twitter.com/Q6QBwRlz4b— Ann Telnaes (@AnnTelnaes) October 4, 2022
Woman, life, freedom. Cartoon by Monireh Ahmadi: https://t.co/vgtFNinZ5e#women #life #freedom #Iran pic.twitter.com/QaSHRuKIxp— The Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement) October 5, 2022
Brave women of Iran stand up to oppression. #IranianLivesMatter #IranProtests2022 #Iranianwomen pic.twitter.com/FLBos0D1GE— Phil Hands (@PhilHands) October 1, 2022
Er ist inzwischen verhaftet und eingesperrt. Der iranische Sänger #ShervinHajipour schrieb vor ein paar Tagen diesen Song über die Missstände im #Iran: wurde in wenigen Stunden mehr als 40 Million mal geklickt. Der dt Text: 🧵 pic.twitter.com/b18PgQti2h— Natalie Amiri (@NatalieAmiri) October 4, 2022
This the image & voice of the new Iran! Highschool girls singing #ShervinHajipour's song without hijab. The song that has been written based on Tweets for #MahsaAmini's protest, mentioning the reasons for the uprising & has become the anthem of #IranRevolution pic.twitter.com/lXozo9aXiZ— Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) October 3, 2022
The Internet, the nightmare of dictators#MahsaAmini #مهسا_امینی #Iran #Internet pic.twitter.com/5s7Sx9yZKL— keyvan varesi (@keyvanvaresi) October 1, 2022
#iran #internet#MahsaAmini #Mahsa_Amini #مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/9aDgdPbsxK— keyvan varesi (@keyvanvaresi) September 28, 2022
#MahsaAmini #Mahsa_Amini #IranRevolution pic.twitter.com/76sdCxQhuD— Emad Hajjaj Cartoons (@EmadHajjaj) October 4, 2022
Powerful women. Today's cartoon by @KhMarziyeh. More cartoons: https://t.co/Oj6r8LQzys#womensrights #MahsaAmini #Iran pic.twitter.com/trVoupXfm0— The Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement) October 5, 2022
The "Master" and His Toys #IranProtests #Iran #truth #IranRevolution2022 pic.twitter.com/FoaTJeC4GT— IranWire (@IranWireEnglish) October 4, 2022
Forcing Women Into Paradisehttps://t.co/s8WkXSE3Wh #Iran #MoralityPolice #IranProtests2022 #IranianLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/8jtKSlTGSE— IranWire (@IranWireEnglish) October 5, 2022
You have underestimated me. Today's cartoon by Assad Bina Khahi. More cartoons: https://t.co/Oj6r8LQzys#resitance #protest #dictator #Mahsa_Amini pic.twitter.com/q2y6jsUiwp— The Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement) October 3, 2022
#metoo is five years old— Maarten Wolterink (@mwcartoons) October 4, 2022
Still a long way to go.#metoo @MeTooMVMT #sexualharassment #sexualabuse #Iran #mullahs #MahsaAmini #womensrights #women @WomensRightsNet @CartoonMovement @CartooningPeace @Joop_nl pic.twitter.com/12BKRDtgGp
Iranian Women Can Do It!— IranWire (@IranWireEnglish) October 5, 2022
(by @ManaNeyestani ) #Iran #IranRevolution2022 #IranProtests2022 #IranianLivesMatter #iranianwomenlivesmatter #iranianwomen pic.twitter.com/irB4I04WaV
