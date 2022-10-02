Navigation
    • 22 Karikaturen zu den mutigen Protesten im Iran und für Frauenrechte

    22 schonungslos ehrliche Karikaturen und Tweets zur Situation im Iran

    Die nur schwer verdaulichen Ereignisse rund um die Tötung unschuldiger Zivilistinnen und Zivilisten im Iran und anderswo – im Spiegel internationaler Karikaturistinnen und Karikaturisten.
    02.10.2022, 11:1002.10.2022, 11:51
    22 schonungslos ehrliche Karikaturen und Tweets zur Situation im Iran
    Obacht, geschätzte watson-Userin, geschätzter -User: Wenn die Tweets in diesem Artikel nicht prompt angezeigt werden, klicke für unseren hilfsbereiten IT-Support auf diesen Link, zähle wahlweise laut oder leise auf fünf, hol dir ein Getränk und scrolle erst dann weiter.

    screenshot: twitter

    screenshot: twitter

    «Die Rechte der Frauen sind weltweit unter Beschuss. Die Sittenpolizei im Iran und in den Vereinigten Staaten ist sehr stolz auf ihre brutale Behandlung und Unterdrückung von Frauen. Es ist an der Zeit, Veränderungen zu fordern und für Freiheit und Befreiung einzutreten.»

    screenshot: twitter

    Vom Minirock zur Burka – Frauen in Afghanistan

    1 / 13
    Vom Minirock zur Burka – Frauen in Afghanistan
    quelle: laurence brun /gamma-rapho via getty images
    #Justiceformasha – Iranerinnen landen TikTok-Hit und protestieren gegen Sittenpolizei

    Video: watson

