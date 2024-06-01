trüb und nass10°
Die besten Karikaturen und Memes zum aktuellen Weltgeschehen

29+ Karikaturen, die eine unglaubliche Woche auf den Punkt bringen

Das aktuelle Weltgeschehen im Spiegel der Karikaturistinnen und Karikaturisten. Garniert mit frechen Memes.
01.06.2024, 06:07
Obacht, geschätzte watson-Userin, geschätzter -User: Wenn die Tweets in diesem Artikel nicht prompt angezeigt werden, klicke für unseren hilfsbereiten IT-Support auf diesen Link, zähle wahlweise laut oder leise auf fünf und scrolle erst dann weiter.

Trump-Meme
meme: reddit.com

«Sie haben 41 verpasste Anrufe»

Trump-Witz
Screenshot: x.com

Diese Woche gab es aber auch für die Ukraine Good News

Das von Russland überfallene Land darf sich endlich richtig verteidigen

Ukraine-Meme
meme: reddit.com

Meisterstratege Putin hat sich verzockt

Putin-Meme
meme: reddit.com
Und damit in den Nahen Osten

Gaza wird immer mehr zum Massengrab

Karikatur zum Gaza-Krieg.
Screenshot: x.com
Sicher ist: Die Hamas gewinnt den Propaganda-Krieg im Internet

Hamas-Karikatur
Screenshot: x.com

Und damit zum aktuellen Wetter

Derweil in Indien 🔥

52,3 Grad: Höchste je gemessene Temperatur in Indien festgestellt
Wir kommen zur politischen Wetterlage bei unseren Nachbarn

Könnten wir das bitte auch für die hiesigen Parteien haben!

Grafik zu EU-Parlamentswahlen und Ukraine-Krieg
Screenshot: x.com

Dann war da noch ein Problem-Drache

Bonus

(dsc)

