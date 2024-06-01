29+ Karikaturen, die eine unglaubliche Woche auf den Punkt bringen

Obacht, geschätzte watson-Userin, geschätzter -User: Wenn die Tweets in diesem Artikel nicht prompt angezeigt werden,
Today is a bright day for America. pic.twitter.com/WZWqz43cjA— The Great Gig in the Sky (@thegreatgig8) May 30, 2024
Die USA bereiten sich vor#Trump pic.twitter.com/iS3JIxgXPF— Kostas Koufogiorgos (@Koufogiorgos) May 31, 2024
Trump Tower...#court #trump #US #USA #USelections #elections2024 #stormydaniels #fraud #biden #republicans #MichaelCohen @cartoonmovement @CartooningPeace @Joop pic.twitter.com/Gkg90hX4NH— Maarten Wolterink (@mwcartoons) May 31, 2024
Guilty. pic.twitter.com/MMAFfdKOto— leopold maurer (@leopoldmaurer) May 31, 2024
Putin presents Steven Seagal pic.twitter.com/Q2PZPK1W5D— Ignorance, the root and stem of all evil (@ivan_8848) May 31, 2024
„Raketenangriff auf Großraum Tel Aviv:— Tommy Schwarwel (@TSchwarwel) May 27, 2024
Militärischer Arm der Hamas reklamiert Angriff für sich“#hamas #Palästina #Israel #schwarwel pic.twitter.com/nvctVWJfWD
Unseen red lines in Rafah. Today's cartoon by @mwcartoons. More cartoons: https://t.co/JqnYQnnZrY#Rafah #Gaza #Biden #redlines pic.twitter.com/OOMnV4kFeX— Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement) May 30, 2024
Red lines.#Rafah #Israel #redline #Gaza #Netanyahu pic.twitter.com/M7AvAftjik— Tjeerd Royaards (@Royaards) May 29, 2024
More countries recognize #Palestine © Chappatte in Le Temps, Geneva 👉 https://t.co/31Pi9iP7hT pic.twitter.com/jFg8CpU5jv— Chappatte Cartoons (@PatChappatte) May 28, 2024
This cartoon by @Bencomics11 is part of our partnership with @khartoonmag, a platform to showcase the unique perspectives of Sudanese artists and their poignant commentary on the forgotten war in Sudan. We publish a cartoon about Sudan every Saturday.#Sudan #war #conflict #help pic.twitter.com/exUnzXZjB2— Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement) May 25, 2024
„Extremwetter in Deutschland:— Tommy Schwarwel (@TSchwarwel) May 30, 2024
Gewitter, Dauer- und Starkregen und Hochwasser erwartet“#hochwasser #dauerregen #klimakrise #schwarwel pic.twitter.com/5fjtOpzGAj
[BLOG]— Cartooning for Peace (@CartooningPeace) May 30, 2024
"#Europe : la mise en scène de l’entente franco-allemande" - un dessin de @EmmanuelChaunu (France) sur notre blog #Libéronslescrayons via @lemondefr : https://t.co/9sgqh7Ku58 pic.twitter.com/Bi1iFneWDW
Far right in Europe. Cartoon by Thiago Lucas: https://t.co/PVZV3dHnTT#Europe #extremeright pic.twitter.com/9S3L8us42i— Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement) May 30, 2024
Moin und Mahlzeit. pic.twitter.com/knM8D8izIp— taz (@tazgezwitscher) May 29, 2024
„Kommunalwahl Thüringen 2024:— Tommy Schwarwel (@TSchwarwel) May 28, 2024
Jeder Vierte stimmt für Neonazi – Frenck (BZH) kommt in Hildburghäuser Stichwahl“#kommunalwahl2024 #thüringen #Rechtsextremismus #schwarwel pic.twitter.com/KWupGPrXZa
„Cancel Culture wegen rechtsextremer Vereinnahmung:— Tommy Schwarwel (@TSchwarwel) May 27, 2024
Gigi D’Agostinos „L’amour toujours“ soll auf Oktoberfest verboten werden“#lamourtoujours #sylt #cancelculture #schwarwel pic.twitter.com/FM6GfmUoWa
• „Rassismus auf Sylt: Neben „Pony“-Club auch im „Roten Kliff““— Tommy Schwarwel (@TSchwarwel) May 26, 2024
• „Weitere „Ausländer raus“-Gesänge in Bayern und Niedersachsen“#sylt #pony #Volksverhetzung #schwarwel pic.twitter.com/O9ZFPA3ixa
European elections. Cartoon for @trouw: https://t.co/dL0UTG2bRx#Europe #Europeanelections #migration #refugees pic.twitter.com/sNsGxHrONe— Tjeerd Royaards (@Royaards) May 27, 2024
Dictator worship. Cartoon by @omarcartoonist: https://t.co/EIdrtJLc15#dictator #oppression #worship pic.twitter.com/dTBoR4kSC0— Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement) May 27, 2024
Press freedom. Cartoon by Allan McDonald: https://t.co/aPJ2t12TY3#pressfreedom pic.twitter.com/snJLkjWBHK— Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement) May 28, 2024
AI. Cartoon by Musa Gumus: https://t.co/PQvYxNZCSY#artificialintelligence pic.twitter.com/dmOzFIQliH— Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement) May 23, 2024
🎨 «Les autos électriques chinoises arrivent» par @chappatte pic.twitter.com/XvxF4PamIH— Le Temps (@LeTemps) May 29, 2024
[BLOG]— Cartooning for Peace (@CartooningPeace) May 28, 2024
"#Taïwan : #Pékin répète ses manœuvres d’intimidation" - un dessin de @rodrigocartoon (Portugal) sur notre blog "Libérons les crayons !" via @lemondefr : https://t.co/DXhpPaDN5t pic.twitter.com/pqUF9kTo0c
