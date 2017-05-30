Navigation
    • 15 Before And After Photos: What Manhattan Looked Like 100 Years Ago

    15 Before And After Photos: What Manhattan Looked Like 100 Years Ago

    1936: View of the Manhattan Bridge as seen from the Brooklyn Bridge. photo: oldnyc.org / new york city library

    30.05.17, 17:42 09.07.19, 14:47
    Jennifer Zimmermann
    Jennifer Zimmermann

    Today, more than 8.5 million people live in the Big Apple. Switzerland as a whole country cannot even match that number. These historic photos, some of which are more than 100 years old, show that even New York was once a more tranquil place.

    Brooklyn Bridge

    This New York landmark is also known as the «bridge of longing». The photo shows the Brooklyn Bridge in the foreground and the Manhattan Bridge in the back, as seen from Brooklyn.

    NYC, Vorher-nachher, historic

    1924: View of the Brooklyn Bridge looking toward Manhattan. photo: The new york public library / new york city library

    NYC, historisch, Vorher-nachher

    all photos from 2016/2017: Jennifer Zimmermann

    NYC, Vorher-nachher, historic

    1945: View of Manhattan. photo: the new york public library / new york city library

    NYC, Vorher-nachher, historic

    The public distrusted the construction when only six days after its opening a mass panic broke out, and twelve people died on the bridge.

    In Mai 1884 the Barnum Circus had 21 circus elephants parade across the bridge to demonstrate its stability.

    NYC, Vorher-nachher, historic

    1925: Nowadays you will hardly ever find the bridge this empty. photo: oldnyc.org / new york city library

    NYC, Vorher-nachher, historic

    The second tallest building to the left of the bridge is the Woolworth Building, tallest in the world from 1913-1930.

    NYC, Vorher-nachher, historic, Brooklyn Bridge

    1952: View of the Brooklyn Bridge, the East River and Lower Manhattan. photo: the new york public library / new york city library

    NYC, historisch, Vorher-nachher

    The tallest building in this photo is One World Trade Center.

    Flatiron Building

    The Flatiron Building, also known as Fuller Building (named after the contracting business), was never the highest building in NYC, as is often stated.

    NYC, Vorher-nachher, historic

    Date unknown, view towards the South. photo: the new york public library / new york city library

    NYC, Vorher-nachher, historic

    Union Square Park

    This place is also known as the Times Square of Downtown Manhattan and has been a popular meeting place ever since. Nowadays you come across break dancers, painters, Hare Krishna followers, skateboarders, bikers, homeless and business people.

    NYC, historic, Vorher-nachher, Union Square

    1922: The building in the middle is the Metropolitan Life Tower. photo: the new york public library /new york city library

    NYC, historisch, Vorher-nachher

    Empire State Building (on the left) and MetLife Tower (to the right of it, with clock tower) surrounded by office and apartment buildings.

    Madison Square Park

    NYC, Vorher-nachher, historic

    1936: The statue shows William H. Seward, who was Secretary of State from 1861 until 1869. photo: oldnyc.org / new york city library

    NYC, Vorher-nachher, historic

    Williamsburg Bridge

    This suspension bridge connects the Lower East Side of Manhattan with Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

    NYC, Vorher-nachher, historic

    Around 1900: The construction of the Williamsburg Bridge as seen from Williamsburg. photo: oldnyc.org / new york city library

    NYC, historisch, Vorher-nachher

    NYC, historic, Williamsburg bridge, Vorher-nachher

    Photo taken in 1945. photo: oldnyc.org / new york city library

    NYC, Vorher-nachher, historic

    Photo taken from Transmitter Park (in Greenpoint, Brooklyn).

    NYC, historic, Williamsburg Bridge, Vorher-nachher

    1935: View of Brooklyn as seen from Manhattan. photo: oldnyc.org / new york city library

    NYC, Vorher-nachher, historic

    Statue of Liberty

    «Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.»

    Inscription on the Statue of Liberty Poet Emma Lazarus

    NYC, historic, Vorher-nachher Bilder

    1960: View from the Staten Island Ferry. photo: the new york public library / new york city library

    NYC, historisch, Vorher-nachher

    Central Park

    NYC, historic photos, Central Park, Vorher-nachher Fotos

    1970: A group of people play a game of «red rover» on Sheep Meadow. photo: the new york public library / new york city library

    NYC, historisch, Vorher-nachher

    Washington Square Park

    Washington Square Park has been used as a public park since 1827. Not too long ago, in 1797, the land served as a place for executions and as a cemetery. Historians believe that to this day 20,000 people still lay buried here.

    The prominent building to the right of the Arch is the One Fifth Avenue Apartment, which was built in 1927. The Art Deco building was originally a hotel. Later it was mostly converted into apartments. A 1 bedroom apartment costs 1.75 million dollars.

    Bild

    1936: To the right of the Arch towers the One Fifth Avenue Building. photo: the new york public library / new york city library

    NYC, historisch, Vorher-nachher

    Bild

    Washington Square Arch around 1900. photo: oldnyc.org / new york city library

    NYC, historisch, Vorher-nachher

    Manhattan's Skyline

    This is undoubtedly one of the prettiest views of Manhattan's skyline, and it’s for free! The Staten Island Ferry leaves from Whitehall Terminal in South Manhattan and drops you in St. George, free of charge. While you’re cruising along, you can sip a beer on the ferry. A special moment, since drinking in public is otherwise prohibited in NYC.

    NYC, historic, Vorher-nachher, Staten Island Ferry

    1960: View of the Battery as seen from the Staten Island Ferry. photo: the new york public library / new york city library

    NYC, historic, Vorher-nachher

    20 Vorher-nachher-Bilder, die zeigen, wie krass wir unsere Welt verändert haben

    Link zum Artikel

    Diese 9 Vorher-nachher-Bilder zeigen, was die Sommerferien aus Zürich gemacht haben

    Link zum Artikel

    0
