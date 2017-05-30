15 Before And After Photos: What Manhattan Looked Like 100 Years Ago

1936: View of the Manhattan Bridge as seen from the Brooklyn Bridge. photo: oldnyc.org
Today, more than 8.5 million people live in the Big Apple. Switzerland as a whole country cannot even match that number. These historic photos, some of which are more than 100 years old, show that even New York was once a more tranquil place.
Brooklyn Bridge
This New York landmark is also known as the «bridge of longing». The photo shows the Brooklyn Bridge in the foreground and the Manhattan Bridge in the back, as seen from Brooklyn.
- Opening: 1883
- Used to be the longest suspension bridge in the world (486 meters)
- Construction time: 13 years
- Cost: 15 million USD
The public distrusted the construction when only six days after its opening a mass panic broke out, and twelve people died on the bridge.
In Mai 1884 the Barnum Circus had 21 circus elephants parade across the bridge to demonstrate its stability.
1925: Nowadays you will hardly ever find the bridge this empty. photo: oldnyc.org
The second tallest building to the left of the bridge is the Woolworth Building, tallest in the world from 1913-1930.
The tallest building in this photo is One World Trade Center.
Flatiron Building
The Flatiron Building, also known as Fuller Building (named after the contracting business), was never the highest building in NYC, as is often stated.
- Completion: 1902
- 91 meters high, 22 stories
- When the Flatiron first opened there were no female bathrooms in the whole building.
Union Square Park
This place is also known as the Times Square of Downtown Manhattan and has been a popular meeting place ever since. Nowadays you come across break dancers, painters, Hare Krishna followers, skateboarders, bikers, homeless and business people.
- Opening: 1839
- In 1828 this space was called Union Place and was used as a cemetery for the destitute.
Empire State Building (on the left) and MetLife Tower (to the right of it, with clock tower) surrounded by office and apartment buildings.
Madison Square Park
- Opening: 1847
- Between 1794 und 1797 the space served as a cemetery for the poor.
- Like all parks in NYC this one also has opening hours. People who are caught in this park right next to the Flatiron after midnight may well need to go to court.
1936: The statue shows William H. Seward, who was Secretary of State from 1861 until 1869. photo: oldnyc.org
Williamsburg Bridge
This suspension bridge connects the Lower East Side of Manhattan with Williamsburg, Brooklyn.
- Completion: 1903
- While the bridge was being built New York and Brooklyn were still two separate cities.
- The Williamsburg Bridge and the Manhattan Bridge are the only suspension bridges in New York which can be crossed by car and by subway.
Around 1900: The construction of the Williamsburg Bridge as seen from Williamsburg. photo: oldnyc.org
Photo taken from Transmitter Park (in Greenpoint, Brooklyn).
1935: View of Brooklyn as seen from Manhattan. photo: oldnyc.org
Statue of Liberty
Central Park
- Built in 1857. Enlarged to its current size in 1873.
- 340 hectares in size, it makes up 6 percent of Manhattan's land area.
- Popular location for shooting films, such as «When Harry met Sally», «Breakfast at Tiffany's», «Home Alone 2», «Elf» and «Léon».
Washington Square Park
Washington Square Park has been used as a public park since 1827. Not too long ago, in 1797, the land served as a place for executions and as a cemetery. Historians believe that to this day 20,000 people still lay buried here.
The prominent building to the right of the Arch is the One Fifth Avenue Apartment, which was built in 1927. The Art Deco building was originally a hotel. Later it was mostly converted into apartments. A 1 bedroom apartment costs 1.75 million dollars.
Washington Square Arch around 1900. photo: oldnyc.org
Manhattan's Skyline
This is undoubtedly one of the prettiest views of Manhattan's skyline, and it’s for free! The Staten Island Ferry leaves from Whitehall Terminal in South Manhattan and drops you in St. George, free of charge. While you’re cruising along, you can sip a beer on the ferry. A special moment, since drinking in public is otherwise prohibited in NYC.