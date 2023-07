dirty martini pasta 🫒🫶🏻🍸 recipe below: **measurements are approx. measure with ur heart!** * 1 clove garlic, minced * 1-2 tbsp olive oil * 5-7 pitted Castelvetrano olives, smashed and chopped lightly * pasta of choice * lemon zest * 1-2 tbsp olive brine * 2 tbsp Gin or Vodka * 1 tbsp butter * salt, pepper * Fresh parsley * crumbled blue cheese (optional) instructions: - add olive oil to a pot over med heat. add garlic and stir. - add lemon zest and olive and sauté until fragrant and garlic is lightly toasted - add gin to hot pot and stir until it is almost evaporated. - add olive brine. - Add butter and stir continuously to emulsify butter until fully melted. - add cooked pasta and combine. season with salt and pepper to taste - serve hot and garnish with olives, lemon zest, fresh parsley, and blue cheese crumbles.