30 MINUTE SUSHI BAKE⤵️ Makes 3-5 serving 1/2 lb salmon, seasoned to preference 1/2 lb imitation crab, shredded & cut into smaller pieces 3 oz cream cheese 1/4 cup Japanese mayo 1 TBSP sriracha 2-3 cups cooked rice 2 TBSP rice vinegar Furikake / shredded seaweed 1. Season salmon to preference. I seasoned mine with garlic powder, salt & black pepper. And then airfry at 400 for 9 mins. If your salmon is thicker, you may have to cook more 2. Then shred salmon and add it into your shredded imitation crab. 3. Then add the rest of your ingredients: cream cheese, Japanese Mayo & sriracha. Combine well and set aside. 4. Combine 2-3 cups of cooked rice with 2 TBSP rice vinegar. Mix well. Then pour rice into an oven safe dish and flatten it/ create an flat - equal surface. 5. Top the rice off with shredded seaweed or furikake. I used 3 seaweed sheets 6. Then top your rice + seaweed off with your salmon mixture and spread it evenly 7. Bake at 380 for 10 mins (broil for 2-3 mins optional) 8. I served my sushi bake wrapped in seaweed. I also like to at cucumbers and/ or avocados into the wrap but I didn’t have any☹️ Bon Appétittites